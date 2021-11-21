The absolute scam on energy is the standing charge.



The whole heating vs eating ignores the fact you can do neither and still not be able to afford to live thanks to paying a fortune for literally nothing.



Any government intervention needs to deal with that, needs to somehow incentivise low useage - especially in business and needs to massively subsidise interventions that reduce energy use/create new energy. Massive investments in insulation, compulsory solar panels on new builds, massively subsidise solar for houses etc.



This government just doesnt understand anything though. Its missing the ball on two fronts here. Yes there needs to be a huge support package targeted at the lowest incomes (people who can manage can manage without extra support - were in the fortunes position where our energy hills will mean we cant have a holiday, others will die ), but this isnt a one off thing. Russia is a pariah state with no meaningful way back to positive relationships and trading with the west until a long time after that little syphillitic c*nt running their country dies a (hopefully) painful death. Weve already missed the boat on being prepared (mass renewables, gas storage etc), so we need to get cracking.