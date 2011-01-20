Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Yes
Yes!
Yeah
Aye
Ar
Yup
Howzas!
Indeed
Yup with cheesy cheddy
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 377881 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 11:23:31 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:09:45 am
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/datasets/consumerpriceinflationbasketofgoodsandservices

Perhaps Im being really thick, but how do Rich people not spend money on Food, clothes, booze, fags, furniture etc?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,366
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:23:31 am
Perhaps Im being really thick, but how do Rich people not spend money on Food, clothes, booze, fags, furniture etc?

I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 11:46:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:32:21 am
I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.

OK gotcha, thanks

Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,228
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:32:21 am
I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.
Thanks. Sorry , been busy trying to earn money .
Yes. That's my point. Possibly they pull up the price of caviar .
 
And they will spend money on supercars and yachts which are not in the inflation basket ( and I know there are flaws with the basket, but if yachts go up in price, it's not really an impact on cost of living. Though hopefully people in the yacht supply chain earn more)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 12:07:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:09:45 am
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/datasets/consumerpriceinflationbasketofgoodsandservices
I generally think it's representative but flawed.  To me it's always felt like the weightings were massaged to ensure that inflation didn't drift too above or below the BoE target 2%.  Like all accountancy fiddles though it just masked problems that are now being felt much more acutely.

Where it's good though is that those weightings put over half on absolute life essentials:
- Food (9.3%)
- Clothing (4.9%)
- Housing (31.4%)
- Transport (11.1%)
Some of the other categories could be argued as being life essentials as well but there's a blurring around the inflation costs of Health and Education when, in theory at least, they're state provided.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 12:17:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:52:52 am
Thanks. Sorry , been busy trying to earn money .
Yes. That's my point. Possibly they pull up the price of caviar .
 
And they will spend money on supercars and yachts which are not in the inflation basket ( and I know there are flaws with the basket, but if yachts go up in price, it's not really an impact on cost of living. Though hopefully people in the yacht supply chain earn more)

So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 12:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:17:24 pm
So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?

I think he means it's the profits being added to products that are pushing up prices. As a company's costs rise (transport, electricity, raw inputs, wages...), they should keep the prices the same and therefore sacrifice profit in order to avoid cost-push inflation.

It's the difference between cost-push inflation, which is what we are seeing now where rising costs are pushing up prices, and demand-pull inflation, where greater spending by consumers vs a consistent supply of goods drags up prices. The latter is what the Bank of England are concerned about.

* I might be wrong - haven't heard him over the last week or so.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:48 pm by Andy »
Logged

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,956
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 12:43:31 pm »
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.

At best it is dated language, at worst it is targeted to turn people against each other.

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.
It reflects badly on the person saying it. what's the difference between Hand outs and Charity. is government help now going to be classed as Charity from now on.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,228
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 01:15:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:17:24 pm
So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?
I'm sure it's not black and white. But he could well be right. If prices are staying high to maintain profit margins (rather than reduce margins to pay way wage rises) then he is right .
What I think is supposed to happen is some companies will not raise wages and will keep their prices so low. Some will put up prices and keep low wages. Some will raise wages and keep margins by raising price and a final group will raise wages and keep prices down by reducing profit .
In theory the two that don't keep prices low go out of business because consumers switch to the low price sellers. And the low price low wage seller loses its staff to the high wage low price seller.   Lots can interfere with this like backhanders to supermarkets to distort the market or people not being able to move to where the high wages are.
Normal profits should be squeezed in a perfectly functioning market.  Problem is, the market often doesn't function perfectly .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,228
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
Independent reporting that armed response vehicles are turning up to cardiac arrests as there are no ambulences and the police have defib training .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 01:21:33 pm »
Inflation today is primarily driven by external factors, namely energy costs and global demand across supply chains.  Obviously there are a number of input factors informing both.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,100
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
re Sunak and Tunbridge Wells.


Always interesting when you see them talking to their own people and they think the cameras are off


Tunbridge Wells is the least deprived area in Kent and one of the wealthiest areas in the country. The 60,000 people who live there have 9 libraries to choose from. Let's compare that to Knowsley, one of the most deprived areas of the country with about 160,000 people. 5 Libraries.


There is you reality of how badly treated Tunbridge Wells is. I will bet the vast majority of people in TW could afford to buy books rather than borrow them.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 01:28:51 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.

It's aimed at the Tory membership, who think any money going to other people is freeloading.

Any right-minded person would find it offensive but it is being used in a race-to-the-bottom Tory leadership campaign.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 03:48:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:29 am
Loved Truss trying the Boris approach of calling out Sunak for project fear and saying that a recession is not inevitable. It really doesnt work when coming out of her mouth and it certainly wont wash with the public.

If we can just will away recession by really really believing in ourselves, just like we can will into existence the benefits of Brexit by really really believing in ourselves, then how does that explain 12 years of Tory post-recession policy of austerity?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,228
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11657 on: Today at 04:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:28:51 pm
It's aimed at the Tory membership, who think any money going to other people is freeloading.

Any right-minded person would find it offensive but it is being used in a race-to-the-bottom Tory leadership campaign.
I think it's going to back fire badly when 'most' of the electorate will need hand outs to keep their heads above water
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11658 on: Today at 05:31:47 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.
Straight out of the Tory and New New Labour playbook.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11659 on: Today at 05:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:31:47 pm
Straight out of the Tory and New New Labour playbook.

Why are we talking about New Labour again?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11660 on: Today at 05:36:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:18:50 pm
I think it's going to back fire badly when 'most' of the electorate will need hand outs to keep their heads above water

I really hope so.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,599
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11661 on: Today at 05:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:34:53 pm
Why are we talking about New Labour again?
I said New New Labour, Keith and his cabal of Centrist.
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11662 on: Today at 05:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:38:55 pm
I said New New Labour, Keith and his cabal of Centrist.

Have Starmer or anyone said 'handouts'? I must have missed it.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11663 on: Today at 05:42:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:20:14 pm
Independent reporting that armed response vehicles are turning up to cardiac arrests as there are no ambulences and the police have defib training .

Maybe they can use tasers instead of defibrillators to save a few more quid
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,721
  • The first five yards........
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11664 on: Today at 05:47:04 pm »
I asked this once before, but I'm not sure anyone knew the answer.

Why is 'Keir' sometimes turned into 'Keith'? Is it a spellcheck thing? Is it used for 'Hardie' as well, or just 'Starmer? Is it a class thing? ('Keith' being, in the minds of those who use it, a bit more proletarian).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11665 on: Today at 05:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:47:04 pm
I asked this once before, but I'm not sure anyone knew the answer.

Why is 'Keir' sometimes turned into 'Keith'? Is it a spellcheck thing? Is it used for 'Hardie' as well, or just 'Starmer? Is it a class thing? ('Keith' being, in the minds of those who use it, a bit more proletarian).
I've only ever seen it used by people that don't like Starmer and it seems to be a way for people to demean him by deliberately getting his name wrong.  If so though there are surely easier targets, like his middle name being Rodney (you plonker!) for example.

When I was at school a few of the teachers would deliberately get some kids' names wrong or pretend they couldn't pronounce them.  Psychos if you ask me.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,721
  • The first five yards........
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11666 on: Today at 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:50:25 pm
I've only ever seen it used by people that don't like Starmer and it seems to be a way for people to demean him by deliberately getting his name wrong.  If so though there are surely easier targets, like his middle name being Rodney (you plonker!) for example.

When I was at school a few of the teachers would deliberately get some kids' names wrong or pretend they couldn't pronounce them.  Psychos if you ask me.

Interesting.

I didn't know about Rodney either. One of my favourite trade union leaders was called Rodney. He also looked (and sounded) like a WMC comedian from the 1970s. A good man though. Rodney Bickerstaffe.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11667 on: Today at 05:56:00 pm »
Glad to see the one man, not at all boring, mission to get this thread blocks continues.

Sunak's little video today is just weirldy pathetic. One of the richest men in the world and all he can manage is a video of some sheets of paper being thrown into a shredder. Seen students union election videos with better production values. Pathetic.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11668 on: Today at 06:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 05:41:44 pm
Have Starmer or anyone said 'handouts'? I must have missed it.

The shadow Chancellor - at least twice

"We all applaud the work that Trussell Trust and others on the frontline of the food poverty crisis are doing to provide a lifeline for families in need. But is it really right that people are forced to rely on handouts to feed their families  rather than decent wages and a proper social safety net?" - Rachel Reeves

"it is an absolute insult to tell women they should go on the dole. These women have worked and brought up families  they do not want handouts.  Rachel Reeves

Logged

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,628
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11669 on: Today at 06:02:04 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 12:43:31 pm
Anyone else finding the term 'hand outs' to tackle the cost of living crisis disgusting?

This is about people not freezing and starving to death in the so called 5/6th biggest economy in the  world.
The old definition of fuel poverty used to be spending more than 10% of your income on energy.

If the median household disposable income is £31,385 (ONS 2021) and the average fuel bill in October will be £3,358 (BBC, 04 Aug) then, by definition, more than half of the UK poplation will be in fuel poverty.  :(
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 