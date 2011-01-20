So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?



I'm sure it's not black and white. But he could well be right. If prices are staying high to maintain profit margins (rather than reduce margins to pay way wage rises) then he is right .What I think is supposed to happen is some companies will not raise wages and will keep their prices so low. Some will put up prices and keep low wages. Some will raise wages and keep margins by raising price and a final group will raise wages and keep prices down by reducing profit .In theory the two that don't keep prices low go out of business because consumers switch to the low price sellers. And the low price low wage seller loses its staff to the high wage low price seller. Lots can interfere with this like backhanders to supermarkets to distort the market or people not being able to move to where the high wages are.Normal profits should be squeezed in a perfectly functioning market. Problem is, the market often doesn't function perfectly .