So when Mick Lynch says its profits not wages that are driving inflation, he's wrong?
I think he means it's the profits being added to products that are pushing up prices. As a company's costs rise (transport, electricity, raw inputs, wages...), they should keep the prices the same and therefore sacrifice profit in order to avoid cost-push inflation.
It's the difference between cost-push inflation, which is what we are seeing now where rising costs are pushing up prices, and demand-pull inflation, where greater spending by consumers vs a consistent supply of goods drags up prices. The latter is what the Bank of England are concerned about.
* I might be wrong - haven't heard him over the last week or so.