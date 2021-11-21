Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 377197 times)

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 11:09:45 am »
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 11:23:31 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:09:45 am
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/inflationandpriceindices/datasets/consumerpriceinflationbasketofgoodsandservices

Perhaps Im being really thick, but how do Rich people not spend money on Food, clothes, booze, fags, furniture etc?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 11:32:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:23:31 am
Perhaps Im being really thick, but how do Rich people not spend money on Food, clothes, booze, fags, furniture etc?

I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 11:46:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:32:21 am
I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.

OK gotcha, thanks

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:32:21 am
I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.
Thanks. Sorry , been busy trying to earn money .
Yes. That's my point. Possibly they pull up the price of caviar .
 
And they will spend money on supercars and yachts which are not in the inflation basket ( and I know there are flaws with the basket, but if yachts go up in price, it's not really an impact on cost of living. Though hopefully people in the yacht supply chain earn more)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
