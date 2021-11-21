Perhaps Im being really thick, but how do Rich people not spend money on Food, clothes, booze, fags, furniture etc?



I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.