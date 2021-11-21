I think the point Paul was making is they wouldnt buy more then what they buy now. If you take someone whose earning £1 million a year, and then they earn £1.1 million they are not likely to spend more on food, clothes, booze, fags etc because they already have enough money to buy as much of that as they want already and they would just throw that £100k in the bank.
Thanks. Sorry , been busy trying to earn money .
Yes. That's my point. Possibly they pull up the price of caviar .
And they will spend money on supercars and yachts which are not in the inflation basket ( and I know there are flaws with the basket, but if yachts go up in price, it's not really an impact on cost of living. Though hopefully people in the yacht supply chain earn more)