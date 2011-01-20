Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
How would re-joining help the cost of living/inflation crisis?

For the record I'm a staunch remoaner.

Anything that can ease the supply chain issues should help with inflation.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Anything that can ease the supply chain issues should help with inflation.

Because trade becomes cheaper?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Because trade becomes cheaper?

The goods themselves may not become much cheaper as such (although they likely would) but the supply chain becomes cheaper - the cost of the delays at Dover (having to offer customers discounts for delayed delivery, the fuel cost of sitting idle, the wages for sitting idle) is just one of the things being passed on to consumers. There is also a number of costs relating to the additional admin many companies are having to deal with (sure there was meant to be less red tape eh?)

That isn't the only thing but it is the one that is easiest to use as an example.

You would then have availability of staff for warehouses, loading and unloading, manufacture etc which there seem to be more jobs than bodies for at the moment which will itself be slowing down streams - now some will argue that the lower availability of employees will mean places have to pay staff more to get them but if they then can't afford to buy food, for example, then that extra 50p or so an hour won't mean a thing to them.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
The goods themselves may not become much cheaper as such (although they likely would) but the supply chain becomes cheaper - the cost of the delays at Dover (having to offer customers discounts for delayed delivery, the fuel cost of sitting idle, the wages for sitting idle) is just one of the things being passed on to consumers. There is also a number of costs relating to the additional admin many companies are having to deal with (sure there was meant to be less red tape eh?)

That isn't the only thing but it is the one that is easiest to use as an example.

You would then have availability of staff for warehouses, loading and unloading, manufacture etc which there seem to be more jobs than bodies for at the moment which will itself be slowing down streams - now some will argue that the lower availability of employees will mean places have to pay staff more to get them but if they then can't afford to buy food, for example, then that extra 50p or so an hour won't mean a thing to them.

That argument will have to be vocally and near universally made by the logistics chain in order for it to be incontrovertible. Otherwise it's too easy for Brexiteers to point to everything else and claim that Labour want to reverse the will of the people. People have to recognise that, for many, winning gives them a sense of identity. Not everyone agrees with our framework of discussion. Someone voting to win counts just as much as someone doing hours of research before casting their vote.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Jobs for the boys eh Rob ☺️?
Joking aside, I am in total awe of anyone that can park those things.


Winding back a bit, I thought leveling up was more about North/South divide than rich,/ poor. Granted there's an overlap, but does anyone know where it's targeted?  Though I rather suspect it's just bullshit.

;D

I've had to get in a cab with a newbie and help him get on the bay and a fella without a licence got sussed as he had no idea what he was doing.  There are millions in cars who should never be near an HGV, Uber drivers for one.
