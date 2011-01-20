Because trade becomes cheaper?



The goods themselves may not become much cheaper as such (although they likely would) but the supply chain becomes cheaper - the cost of the delays at Dover (having to offer customers discounts for delayed delivery, the fuel cost of sitting idle, the wages for sitting idle) is just one of the things being passed on to consumers. There is also a number of costs relating to the additional admin many companies are having to deal with (sure there was meant to be less red tape eh?)That isn't the only thing but it is the one that is easiest to use as an example.You would then have availability of staff for warehouses, loading and unloading, manufacture etc which there seem to be more jobs than bodies for at the moment which will itself be slowing down streams - now some will argue that the lower availability of employees will mean places have to pay staff more to get them but if they then can't afford to buy food, for example, then that extra 50p or so an hour won't mean a thing to them.