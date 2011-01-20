Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 374253 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11560 on: Today at 12:27:51 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:25:11 am
The problem we had is that we had Brexit zealots in the Labour Party, Brexit zealots in the Conservative Party and Brexit zealots in the Brexit Party.

Perhaps if we'd had someone representing an alternative view and did their job in saying why it would be an absolute fucking shitshow for the nation then we wouldn't be fucked.

But that didn't happen, so we are. Well done everyone. Crazy to think that that shower of shite all appeared at the same time. Brexit was a crazy situation and only a fucking rancid shithole full of racists, xenophobes, fuckwits and idealogical twats could have ever made it happen and they did.
As I've always said and thought, I still can't get my head round Johnsons Tory policies shining so brightly against Corbyns policies centred around helping so many people, Turkeys voting for Christmas or something.
Offline Sangria

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 12:30:15 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:20:05 am
At least they hastened the departure of the guy that was going to throw money at public services, the poor, NHS, so, they've merely acquiesced with the instructions hammered into them on a daily basis through red tops, but, got Brexit "done" etc.

You really do have a drive to shut the politics forum down.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11562 on: Today at 12:32:25 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:30:15 am
You really do have a drive to shut the politics forum down.
Why exactly?, is debate not a thing?
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 12:41:04 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:39:15 am
Video doing the rounds of Sunak admitting that he started the process of undoing formulas that was putting money into deprived urban to go into wealthier suburban areas.

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1555486100629737472




True Colours-Blue, Blue and Blue
Offline Sangria

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 12:42:37 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:32:25 am
Why exactly?, is debate not a thing?

Not for much longer, if you carry on. Andy talks about the Red Wall, and you somehow contrive to bring it back to Corbyn.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:48:47 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:42:37 am
Not for much longer, if you carry on. Andy talks about the Red Wall, and you somehow contrive to bring it back to Corbyn.
"Continue" seems a strange way to say "mention", but you do you fella.

I'm sure the mods will agree that political debate is not only allowed, but welcomed, unless it starts to degenerate into name calling or racism, but again, thanks for your efforts to subjugate opinion.
Online Elmo!

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11566 on: Today at 01:15:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:48:47 am
"Continue" seems a strange way to say "mention", but you do you fella.

I'm sure the mods will agree that political debate is not only allowed, but welcomed, unless it starts to degenerate into name calling or racism, but again, thanks for your efforts to subjugate opinion.

Th emods have made it repeatedly clear they don't want talk about Corbyn, or the News forum will get shut down. A lot of us would prefer that not to happen.

You're not the only one that keeps bringing him up of course.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11567 on: Today at 01:33:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:15:57 am
Th emods have made it repeatedly clear they don't want talk about Corbyn, or the News forum will get shut down. A lot of us would prefer that not to happen.

You're not the only one that keeps bringing him up of course.
They have?, obviously I haven't seen any mention of this as I don't spend a lot of time in this subforum.
Online Elmo!

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 01:35:00 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:33:08 am
They have?, obviously I haven't seen any mention of this as I don't spend a lot of time in this subforum.

Yes they have.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 01:35:47 am »
Fair enough, well obviously *not* fair enough, but, meh.
Offline Red46

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11570 on: Today at 06:51:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm
Sure. Hezbollah, Hamas and the like. Self-confessed Jew haters. It's a not a good look for the Labour party when its leader embraces idiots like them.

Conflicts are resolved when discussions take place with those involved in them. Look at NI, the stick the likes of Corbyn and others took for talking to Sinn Fein etc back in the 80s yet we are where we are now because people set aside their differences and their prejudices and talked. If wed listened to the hardliners and the dont talk to them they are ****s brigade people would still be dying now.
Anyway Corbyn seems off limits on here which seems astonishing given the support he had and has in the City of Liverpool so Ill better say no more about him. Dont want to get the thread locked.
Offline Fromola

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11571 on: Today at 06:54:37 am »
Quote
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/politics-sorry-state-nowadays-country-27661715
@AndyBurnhamGM
The way our political system hands huge power to the top 1% has never been on more graphic display.

We need a complete re-wiring of Britain to make it work better for the 99%: PR for the Commons; elected Lords; devolution to regions.

He's not perfect but if this fella was Labour leader the country might just have a chance.
Offline Fromola

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11572 on: Today at 07:25:46 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:27:51 am
As I've always said and thought, I still can't get my head round Johnsons Tory policies shining so brightly against Corbyns policies centred around helping so many people, Turkeys voting for Christmas or something.

2019 was framed entirely around Brexit, obviously this was before a pandemic and a cost of living crisis. Labour tying themselves in knots sealed their own fate. Johnson promised to 'get it done' and he got the Brexit Party to stand down in Tory seats.

Even people who didn't vote Brexit were sick and tired of it while Labour were promising more referendums when most constituencies were majority Brexit. It was political suicide.
Online PaulF

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11573 on: Today at 07:50:07 am »
Can the raise interest rates be considered like locking someone up for their own good? It's not a good thing to do, but if it stops a price spiral it's the right thing.
I believe we have to accept a degree of inflation lowering the standard of living . What that percentage is I don't know. Clearly the poorest can't afford to accept that so government need to step in and use tools the Boe don't have like increased benefits, or lower vat.
What can't be allowed to happen is for wages to rise to meet the rate of inflation. It's shit. We are all going to be worse off but we have a huge covid bill and war affecting global prices. We can't escape that. ( By all of us, I mean vast majority)
Online reddebs

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11574 on: Today at 08:08:07 am »
Can we just get back to hating the real Tories please.  Every fucking time!!!!
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11575 on: Today at 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:34:16 pm
could have been sunaks team that leaked the video. After all, it would appeal to the cuntish membership of the tories

Im very curios who did leak it.  Do Tories see this as a good policy, Im curios.
Sunak obviously sees it as a triumph.

Ive said plentfy of times I dont like KS, but will vote for him anyway. Hopefully this video will push the left to feel the same.

Even Reeves isnt going to take off poor areas to into rich ones
Offline Fromola

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 08:40:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:27:38 am
Im very curios who did leak it.  Do Tories see this as a good policy, Im curios.
Sunak obviously sees it as a triumph.

Ive said plentfy of times I dont like KS, but will vote for him anyway. Hopefully this video will push the left to feel the same.

Even Reeves isnt going to take off poor areas to into rich ones

It's nothing Cameron didn't do, is it? Tories areas didn't bear the brunt of austerity. Liverpool council and local services were cut as much as any along with other strong Labour areas.

Obviously Cameron not filmed on camera saying this. Instead he said we're all in this together which appealed to the forelock tuggers. The same red wall areas that took the brunt of austerity blamed Labour for their local area going further to shit and voted in the Tories (and Brexit).
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11577 on: Today at 09:14:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:17 am
It's nothing Cameron didn't do, is it? Tories areas didn't bear the brunt of austerity. Liverpool council and local services were cut as much as any along with other strong Labour areas.

Obviously Cameron not filmed on camera saying this. Instead he said we're all in this together which appealed to the forelock tuggers. The same red wall areas that took the brunt of austerity blamed Labour for their local area going further to shit and voted in the Tories (and Brexit).

Exactly, its always been deniable, now its not. He specifically mentions changing the Labour party formulas.

Wasnt Thatchers "managed decline" a leaked document after the fact rather than published policy?

This, if handled correctly by the opposition, is different I feel
Online west_london_red

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11578 on: Today at 09:50:58 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:17 am
It's nothing Cameron didn't do, is it? Tories areas didn't bear the brunt of austerity. Liverpool council and local services were cut as much as any along with other strong Labour areas.

Obviously Cameron not filmed on camera saying this. Instead he said we're all in this together which appealed to the forelock tuggers. The same red wall areas that took the brunt of austerity blamed Labour for their local area going further to shit and voted in the Tories (and Brexit).

There was also the line from Osborne about why would you want to build more council homes, it just creates more Labour voters. The decisions the Tories take are almost always aimed at only one thing, keeping them in power, forget about need or whats good for the country, its about getting 40% of the electorate to put an x next to their name.
Online cdav

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11579 on: Today at 10:21:07 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:07 am
Can the raise interest rates be considered like locking someone up for their own good? It's not a good thing to do, but if it stops a price spiral it's the right thing.
I believe we have to accept a degree of inflation lowering the standard of living . What that percentage is I don't know. Clearly the poorest can't afford to accept that so government need to step in and use tools the Boe don't have like increased benefits, or lower vat.
What can't be allowed to happen is for wages to rise to meet the rate of inflation. It's shit. We are all going to be worse off but we have a huge covid bill and war affecting global prices. We can't escape that. ( By all of us, I mean vast majority)

It would be ok saying don't raise wages signifcantly if it wasn't for the fact that real wages have been flat at best since the GFC in 2008. Yet again those being asked to pay the bill are the people who haven't benefitted from the past decade of cheap finance that has driven an asset price boom.

Why is it workers who have to take the hit- and not business owners who are declaring record profits, dividends and share buybacks. We are about to go into recession- we need people who are likely to spend money (typically at the lower end of the earning spectrum) to have more to available to spend to get us out of it.

There needs to a fundamental shift in the system to transfer wealth from the richest to workers and the poorest in society
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11580 on: Today at 10:25:05 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:21:07 am
It would be ok saying don't raise wages signifcantly if it wasn't for the fact that real wages have been flat at best since the GFC in 2008. Yet again those being asked to pay the bill are the people who haven't benefitted from the past decade of cheap finance that has driven an asset price boom.

Why is it workers who have to take the hit- and not business owners who are declaring record profits, dividends and share buybacks. We are about to go into recession- we need people who are likely to spend money (typically at the lower end of the earning spectrum) to have more to available to spend to get us out of it.

There needs to a fundamental shift in the system to transfer wealth from the richest to workers and the poorest in society

Yep. The actions of the BoE in this are questionable from what I was reading this morning. This is the article..

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/03/the-guardian-view-on-the-economy-a-mess-the-bank-is-making-worse

The Guardian view on the economy: a mess the Bank is making worse

Here is a conundrum. At noon on Thursday, the Bank of England will most likely increase interest rates for the sixth time in a row. Analysts are generally expecting a rise of a half of a percentage point the biggest single hike since before the Bank was made independent, when monetary policy was ultimately the responsibility of a chancellor called Ken Clarke.

Yet this weeks rate rise is not intended to cool an overheating economy  far from it. Both the IMF and the OECD forecast that the UK will endure the weakest growth of any rich country next year, while the well-respected National Institute of Economic and Social Research (Niesr) believes that the country will enter a recession this summer and stay there until well into next year. So why, then, is the Bank pushing up interest rates?

To listen to its governor, Andrew Bailey, this is about signalling his commitment to keeping inflation at 2%  as he is mandated to do by the government. Let me be quite clear: there are no ifs or buts in our commitment to the 2% inflation target, he said at the Mansion House dinner last month. Yet pushing up interest rates in the UK will achieve precisely zero in bringing down the price of wheat or oil on global markets. It is the shortage of commodities around the world that is raising prices. That is why the Niesr expects inflation to soar to astronomical levels next year.

If wages arent rising to keep pace, then what we currently label inflation is really a form of rationing  rationing by price, so that the wealthiest can afford to keep their houses warm this winter and their cars filled with petrol, while those with less money have to make some stark choices. Freezing or starving? New uniforms for the kids, or toys for Christmas? All higher rates do in this scenario is add to the economic pain by making mortgages and credit card bills another worry for families already stressed about paying for energy and food.

This mess is not Mr Baileys creation. He might more fairly be viewed as the unluckiest Bank governor since it was cut loose in 1997. Mervyn King enjoyed what he dubbed a Nice decade (10 years of non-inflationary constant expansion); his successor, Mark Carney, was an astute politician basking in the support of George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford. Mr Bailey has faced a once-in-a-century pandemic, a global commodity shortage and constant sniping from senior Conservatives. Some think he should have raised rates far sooner and far higher  which would most likely have turned a recession into a depression. The frontrunner to be the next prime minister, Liz Truss, wants to rewrite the governors job description so that he is even tougher on inflation.

Where Ms Truss has a point is that, since 2010, the Tory government has relied on the Bank to keep interest rates as generously low as possible so that successive chancellors could be zealously tight on spending. The result of this regime has been to leave the Bank with precious little room for manoeuvre and to encourage a surge in the prices of houses, artwork and other assets. It was a dangerous economic policy that did nothing to channel money to where it is most needed (such as council housing, public services and the incomes of the lowest paid). It should be reversed  but not in this haphazard fashion, which will hurt businesses and harm households.
Online west_london_red

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11581 on: Today at 10:34:59 am »
The BoEs actions are definitely questionable, and the last paragraph is bang on the money, Tory economics have been a complete failure propped up by nothing other then ever rising house prices (as I said a few days ago the UK economy is just a giant housing based Ponzi scheme), but like a similar Twitter thread that was posted yesterday it seems to ignore labour  shortages, declining sterling, or more importantly an alternative.
Online PaulF

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11582 on: Today at 01:58:44 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:21:07 am
It would be ok saying don't raise wages signifcantly if it wasn't for the fact that real wages have been flat at best since the GFC in 2008. Yet again those being asked to pay the bill are the people who haven't benefitted from the past decade of cheap finance that has driven an asset price boom.

Why is it workers who have to take the hit- and not business owners who are declaring record profits, dividends and share buybacks. We are about to go into recession- we need people who are likely to spend money (typically at the lower end of the earning spectrum) to have more to available to spend to get us out of it.

There needs to a fundamental shift in the system to transfer wealth from the richest to workers and the poorest in society
I agree with you. but I genuinely question if the bank has powers to do this.
Online spen71

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11583 on: Today at 06:50:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:50:07 am
Can the raise interest rates be considered like locking someone up for their own good? It's not a good thing to do, but if it stops a price spiral it's the right thing.
I believe we have to accept a degree of inflation lowering the standard of living . What that percentage is I don't know. Clearly the poorest can't afford to accept that so government need to step in and use tools the Boe don't have like increased benefits, or lower vat.
What can't be allowed to happen is for wages to rise to meet the rate of inflation. It's shit. We are all going to be worse off but we have a huge covid bill and war affecting global prices. We can't escape that. ( By all of us, I mean vast majority)

So much wrong with this.   Cannot afford to let wages rise?   How the hell are people meant to live?    The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer!     Its about time the CEOs we paid 10x the lowest salary within the business.   They would not be trying to stop wage rises rhen.


Fuck the Tories.   Fuck the self entitled rich
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11584 on: Today at 07:28:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:54:37 am
He's not perfect but if this fella was Labour leader the country might just have a chance.

You had the chance in 2015 but blew it to vote for an antisemite sympathiser as leader and now people such as yourself and others want to blow bubbles out of Andy Burnham's backside...........get the hell outta here.
Online oldfordie

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11585 on: Today at 07:58:21 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 06:50:52 pm
So much wrong with this.   Cannot afford to let wages rise?   How the hell are people meant to live?    The rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer!     Its about time the CEOs we paid 10x the lowest salary within the business.   They would not be trying to stop wage rises rhen.


Fuck the Tories.   Fuck the self entitled rich
We've had high inflation that lasted years in the past with voluntary union wage restraint so wage restraint is a valid argument normally but it's not just about the recent spike inflation.
It's also the overwhelming rise in fuel bills but the difference today I think is the publics not just the unions lack of goodwill to co-operate with this Tory government. I know we all have our own opinions but I wish Labour would hammer this point as it's true and it's important. the Torys have lost the goodwill of the country to co-operate with them to solve these problems. the workers now reacting know the Torys have bullshitted the country for years, they've bullshitted the low paid, the NHS staff, the need for more foodbanks hasn't brought shame. children going hungry at school hasn't brought shame. they've just bullshitted there way through these problems letting them get worse and now they are trying to tell people to be responsible.
They have lost the goodwill past governments enjoyed to ask this.
 
Online west_london_red

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11586 on: Today at 09:16:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:58:21 pm
We've had high inflation that lasted years in the past with voluntary union wage restraint so wage restraint is a valid argument normally but it's not just about the recent spike inflation.
It's also the overwhelming rise in fuel bills but the difference today I think is the publics not just the unions lack of goodwill to co-operate with this Tory government. I know we all have our own opinions but I wish Labour would hammer this point as it's true and it's important. the Torys have lost the goodwill of the country to co-operate with them to solve these problems. the workers now reacting know the Torys have bullshitted the country for years, they've bullshitted the low paid, the NHS staff, the need for more foodbanks hasn't brought shame. children going hungry at school hasn't brought shame. they've just bullshitted there way through these problems letting them get worse and now they are trying to tell people to be responsible.
They have lost the goodwill past governments enjoyed to ask this.
 


I cant speak for everyone in the public sector, but personally if this was a one off, the country is in a state and needs public sector workers to make a sacrifice I could probably buy that. The problem is its not an isolated year, its been every fucking year, year after year for 12 years. Thats why there is no goodwill towards the government.
Online oldfordie

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11587 on: Today at 09:32:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:16:30 pm
I cant speak for everyone in the public sector, but personally if this was a one off, the country is in a state and needs public sector workers to make a sacrifice I could probably buy that. The problem is its not an isolated year, its been every fucking year, year after year for 12 years. Thats why there is no goodwill towards the government.
Exactly, there's been a lot of resentment building up on genuine grievances covering many issues not just pay but it's just been met with bullshit, it's the speed of the backlash that's so different.
