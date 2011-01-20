Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11560 on: Today at 12:27:51 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:25:11 am
The problem we had is that we had Brexit zealots in the Labour Party, Brexit zealots in the Conservative Party and Brexit zealots in the Brexit Party.

Perhaps if we'd had someone representing an alternative view and did their job in saying why it would be an absolute fucking shitshow for the nation then we wouldn't be fucked.

But that didn't happen, so we are. Well done everyone. Crazy to think that that shower of shite all appeared at the same time. Brexit was a crazy situation and only a fucking rancid shithole full of racists, xenophobes, fuckwits and idealogical twats could have ever made it happen and they did.
As I've always said and thought, I still can't get my head round Johnsons Tory policies shining so brightly against Corbyns policies centred around helping so many people, Turkeys voting for Christmas or something.
Logged

Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 12:30:15 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:20:05 am
At least they hastened the departure of the guy that was going to throw money at public services, the poor, NHS, so, they've merely acquiesced with the instructions hammered into them on a daily basis through red tops, but, got Brexit "done" etc.

You really do have a drive to shut the politics forum down.
Logged





Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11562 on: Today at 12:32:25 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:30:15 am
You really do have a drive to shut the politics forum down.
Why exactly?, is debate not a thing?
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 12:41:04 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 10:39:15 am
Video doing the rounds of Sunak admitting that he started the process of undoing formulas that was putting money into deprived urban to go into wealthier suburban areas.

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1555486100629737472




True Colours-Blue, Blue and Blue
Logged


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 12:42:37 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:32:25 am
Why exactly?, is debate not a thing?

Not for much longer, if you carry on. Andy talks about the Red Wall, and you somehow contrive to bring it back to Corbyn.
Logged





Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:48:47 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:42:37 am
Not for much longer, if you carry on. Andy talks about the Red Wall, and you somehow contrive to bring it back to Corbyn.
"Continue" seems a strange way to say "mention", but you do you fella.

I'm sure the mods will agree that political debate is not only allowed, but welcomed, unless it starts to degenerate into name calling or racism, but again, thanks for your efforts to subjugate opinion.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:00 am by Flaccido Dongingo »
Logged

Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11566 on: Today at 01:15:57 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:48:47 am
"Continue" seems a strange way to say "mention", but you do you fella.

I'm sure the mods will agree that political debate is not only allowed, but welcomed, unless it starts to degenerate into name calling or racism, but again, thanks for your efforts to subjugate opinion.

Th emods have made it repeatedly clear they don't want talk about Corbyn, or the News forum will get shut down. A lot of us would prefer that not to happen.

You're not the only one that keeps bringing him up of course.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11567 on: Today at 01:33:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:15:57 am
Th emods have made it repeatedly clear they don't want talk about Corbyn, or the News forum will get shut down. A lot of us would prefer that not to happen.

You're not the only one that keeps bringing him up of course.
They have?, obviously I haven't seen any mention of this as I don't spend a lot of time in this subforum.
Logged

Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 01:35:00 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:33:08 am
They have?, obviously I haven't seen any mention of this as I don't spend a lot of time in this subforum.

Yes they have.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 01:35:47 am »
Fair enough, well obviously *not* fair enough, but, meh.
Logged

Red46

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11570 on: Today at 06:51:29 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:41:14 pm
Sure. Hezbollah, Hamas and the like. Self-confessed Jew haters. It's a not a good look for the Labour party when its leader embraces idiots like them.

Conflicts are resolved when discussions take place with those involved in them. Look at NI, the stick the likes of Corbyn and others took for talking to Sinn Fein etc back in the 80s yet we are where we are now because people set aside their differences and their prejudices and talked. If wed listened to the hardliners and the dont talk to them they are ****s brigade people would still be dying now.
Anyway Corbyn seems off limits on here which seems astonishing given the support he had and has in the City of Liverpool so Ill better say no more about him. Dont want to get the thread locked.
Logged

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11571 on: Today at 06:54:37 am »
Quote
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/politics-sorry-state-nowadays-country-27661715
@AndyBurnhamGM
The way our political system hands huge power to the top 1% has never been on more graphic display.

We need a complete re-wiring of Britain to make it work better for the 99%: PR for the Commons; elected Lords; devolution to regions.

He's not perfect but if this fella was Labour leader the country might just have a chance.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:57:18 am by Fromola »
Logged


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11572 on: Today at 07:25:46 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:27:51 am
As I've always said and thought, I still can't get my head round Johnsons Tory policies shining so brightly against Corbyns policies centred around helping so many people, Turkeys voting for Christmas or something.

2019 was framed entirely around Brexit, obviously this was before a pandemic and a cost of living crisis. Labour tying themselves in knots sealed their own fate. Johnson promised to 'get it done' and he got the Brexit Party to stand down in Tory seats.

Even people who didn't vote Brexit were sick and tired of it while Labour were promising more referendums when most constituencies were majority Brexit. It was political suicide.
Logged


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11573 on: Today at 07:50:07 am »
Can the raise interest rates be considered like locking someone up for their own good? It's not a good thing to do, but if it stops a price spiral it's the right thing.
I believe we have to accept a degree of inflation lowering the standard of living . What that percentage is I don't know. Clearly the poorest can't afford to accept that so government need to step in and use tools the Boe don't have like increased benefits, or lower vat.
What can't be allowed to happen is for wages to rise to meet the rate of inflation. It's shit. We are all going to be worse off but we have a huge covid bill and war affecting global prices. We can't escape that. ( By all of us, I mean vast majority)
Logged


reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11574 on: Today at 08:08:07 am »
Can we just get back to hating the real Tories please.  Every fucking time!!!!
Logged

Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11575 on: Today at 08:27:38 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:34:16 pm
could have been sunaks team that leaked the video. After all, it would appeal to the cuntish membership of the tories

Im very curios who did leak it.  Do Tories see this as a good policy, Im curios.
Sunak obviously sees it as a triumph.

Ive said plentfy of times I dont like KS, but will vote for him anyway. Hopefully this video will push the left to feel the same.

Even Reeves isnt going to take off poor areas to into rich ones
Logged

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 08:40:17 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:27:38 am
Im very curios who did leak it.  Do Tories see this as a good policy, Im curios.
Sunak obviously sees it as a triumph.

Ive said plentfy of times I dont like KS, but will vote for him anyway. Hopefully this video will push the left to feel the same.

Even Reeves isnt going to take off poor areas to into rich ones

It's nothing Cameron didn't do, is it? Tories areas didn't bear the brunt of austerity. Liverpool council and local services were cut as much as any along with other strong Labour areas.

Obviously Cameron not filmed on camera saying this. Instead he said we're all in this together which appealed to the forelock tuggers. The same red wall areas that took the brunt of austerity blamed Labour for their local area going further to shit and voted in the Tories (and Brexit).
Logged


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11577 on: Today at 09:14:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:17 am
It's nothing Cameron didn't do, is it? Tories areas didn't bear the brunt of austerity. Liverpool council and local services were cut as much as any along with other strong Labour areas.

Obviously Cameron not filmed on camera saying this. Instead he said we're all in this together which appealed to the forelock tuggers. The same red wall areas that took the brunt of austerity blamed Labour for their local area going further to shit and voted in the Tories (and Brexit).

Exactly, its always been deniable, now its not. He specifically mentions changing the Labour party formulas.

Wasnt Thatchers "managed decline" a leaked document after the fact rather than published policy?

This, if handled correctly by the opposition, is different I feel
Logged
