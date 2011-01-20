Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 372406 times)

Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:39:32 pm
Personally Id point my anger at the people who were stupid enough to think the Tories were actually going to help them.

The release of that clip was very well timed though which I doubt is a coincidence. Sunak had a good showing at the Sky hustings last night and now theyve well and truly kicked him in the bollocks.

I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.



west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:42:54 pm
I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.

Thing is, with these lot you dont know. The fact hes favouring traditional Tory areas over urban areas might actually help in the leadership contest such is the strangeness of it all. Nothing makes any sense anymore.






Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 03:52:52 pm »
They dont usually admit to being twats do they.



Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm »
Truss is like Johnson. Fundamentally dishonest and will do anything to get into power.

Sunak is ideological - and therefore more dangerous.

Truss will, like Johnson, just spend years doing u-turns. Sunak would sell off the NHS.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:47:25 pm
Thing is, with these lot you dont know. The fact hes favouring traditional Tory areas over urban areas might actually help in the leadership contest such is the strangeness of it all. Nothing makes any sense anymore.

It is weird, on one hand, it's like he's campaigning for an election, with his I'm helping the poor people schtick but on the other, he needs to really appeal to the Tories, most of whom would be like those in that clip. It doesn't look good for him regardless, and he was already behind Truss anyway.

I'm interested in how he'll justify his comments, no doubt he'll say something like they were taken out of context.



filopastry

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:02:47 pm
Truss is like Johnson. Fundamentally dishonest and will do anything to get into power.

Sunak is ideological - and therefore more dangerous.

Truss will, like Johnson, just spend years doing u-turns. Sunak would sell off the NHS.

On the other hand she will be dependant on her ERG buddies for support


thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:42:54 pm
I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.
It would cause him damage in an election campaign but I'm not sure it will in a Tory leadership contest.  That's based on me stereotyping Tory members so maybe they're more nuanced and will take offense by his comments.

A couple of other points:
- The funding formulas were and are broken in that they overfund the now gentrified London boroughs.  That's a legacy left over from when London had extreme and widespread poverty in those areas.  The other urban centres in England where those issues still exists certainly aren't overfunded.
- The work was done by Javid and not Sunak.  Maybe Sunak piggybacked after replacing Javid as chancellor but the hard work was all done by Javid.
- The formulas actually haven't changed as the Tories kicked it into the long grass when they realised Surrey is also heavily overfunded and would be impacted by any changes to the formulas.
- The video cuts out but it looks like he was going to start spouting some bullshit about increasing local government funding.  It's probably good news for my monitor that it cut out when he did as the Tories have fucked over councils endlessly.



Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:05:00 pm
It is weird, on one hand, it's like he's campaigning for an election, with his I'm helping the poor people schtick but on the other, he needs to really appeal to the Tories, most of whom would be like those in that clip. It doesn't look good for him regardless, and he was already behind Truss anyway.

I'm interested in how he'll justify his comments, no doubt he'll say something like they were taken out of context.

The great thing is, Tory members hate him anyway for being brown, and this can be stuck on the Tories regardless of Truss taking the reins.






oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 04:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:02:47 pm
Truss is like Johnson. Fundamentally dishonest and will do anything to get into power.

Sunak is ideological - and therefore more dangerous.

Truss will, like Johnson, just spend years doing u-turns. Sunak would sell off the NHS.
Johnson has been the worst PM in living memory so I wouldn't look at Truss being something like Johnson as the lesser of 2 evils. populism and Tory ideology.
I expect Tory PMs to take away all the decent things we value, we said they would do this the day they won the election back in 2010 but Johnson +his fanatical MPs have done far more damage than this. hopefully the majority of the country are now not fooled, US sadly shows no sign of getting over what Trump did to the Republicans and the country.





TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 04:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:02:47 pm
Truss is like Johnson. Fundamentally dishonest and will do anything to get into power.

Sunak is ideological - and therefore more dangerous.

Truss will, like Johnson, just spend years doing u-turns. Sunak would sell off the NHS.
Im not sure I agree with this.

I dont think shes as strong as him. Time will tell





rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 05:10:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:39:32 pm
Personally Id point my anger at the people who were stupid enough to think the Tories were actually going to help them.

The release of that clip was very well timed though which I doubt is a coincidence. Sunak had a good showing at the Sky hustings last night and now theyve well and truly kicked him in the bollocks.

Oh I do, I've said on here before that I hope those in the RedWall seats that voted Tory are suffering and that those who voted for Brexit suffer the most.



Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11531 on: Today at 05:18:21 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:39:15 am
Video doing the rounds of Sunak admitting that he started the process of undoing formulas that was putting money into deprived urban to go into wealthier suburban areas.

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1555486100629737472

Horrific


Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11532 on: Today at 05:20:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:39:32 pm
Personally Id point my anger at the people who were stupid enough to think the Tories were actually going to help them.

The release of that clip was very well timed though which I doubt is a coincidence. Sunak had a good showing at the Sky hustings last night and now theyve well and truly kicked him in the bollocks.

Who released the video


TipTopKop

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11533 on: Today at 05:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:20:00 pm
Who released the video
I believe someone name Tiz Lruss


PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11534 on: Today at 06:00:07 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 05:22:29 pm
I believe someone name Tiz Lruss
Not cominc dummings for a change.



Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11535 on: Today at 07:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:15:00 am
It was listening to Starmer which effed Corbyn up, if he would have went with his own political instincts hed still be LP leader now.

I don't think it was Starmer that persuaded Corbyn to hang out with a bunch of anti-semites.



Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11536 on: Today at 07:14:36 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:39:15 am
Video doing the rounds of Sunak admitting that he started the process of undoing formulas that was putting money into deprived urban to go into wealthier suburban areas.

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1555486100629737472

Reminds me of when Thatcher realised that, as long as she kept 42-44% of the country happy, the rest could literally slide into a lava pit and it wouldn't matter a damned to her electoral chances.





rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11537 on: Today at 07:21:53 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:15:00 am
It was listening to Starmer which effed Corbyn up, if he would have went with his own political instincts hed still be LP leader now.

He may still be leader, but 100% he'd never be PM. Anti-semite, IRA Supporter, Terrorist sympathiser, Commie Bastard, he'd have had the lot thrown at him by the Tory media and that sticks with the electorate.

The best person to lead the Labour party may not be the best for getting the Tories out and that is all that matters right now



west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11538 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm »
BBC saying that todays Tory hustings were interrupted by environmental protesters.

Obviously Truss turned that into a chance to talk about clamping down on peoples rights to protest. Not quite the burning of the Reichstag but a chance to show off her fascist credentials.






Red46

  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11539 on: Today at 08:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:00:07 pm
I don't think it was Starmer that persuaded Corbyn to hang out with a bunch of anti-semites.

Anti semite? Corbyn supports the underdog, thats why theres historical photos of him being scragged by bizzies while hes holding a free Nelson Mandela banner, thats why he supported the nationalist community in Northern Ireland and thats why he supports the Palestinians. Supporting the underdog used to be a British trait when I was growing up, country has changed over the last 40 years though.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11540 on: Today at 08:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:42:54 pm
I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.

I'm actually not sure about that. If you stop thinking like a caring human and instead think like a Tory, then they don't want their money spending on lazy, single parent, scrounging plebs, they will want their money spending on themselves, so this appeals to I would say most Tory voters. Those comments may sway the marginals back to the Tories.



cornishscouser92

  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11541 on: Today at 08:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 08:56:10 pm
Anti semite? Corbyn supports the underdog, thats why theres historical photos of him being scragged by bizzies while hes holding a free Nelson Mandela banner, thats why he supported the nationalist community in Northern Ireland and thats why he supports the Palestinians. Supporting the underdog used to be a British trait when I was growing up, country has changed over the last 40 years though.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

Good to see Corbyn supporting the Russian underdog. Utterly unfit for the office of prime minister.



Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11542 on: Today at 09:01:45 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:58:54 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

Good to see Corbyn supporting the Russian underdog. Utterly unfit for the office of prime minister.

We've just had the Ukraine-Russia thread locked for a bit after this was posted and it turned into the usual shitshow.

Let's not go through that again.

