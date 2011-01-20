I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.



It would cause him damage in an election campaign but I'm not sure it will in a Tory leadership contest. That's based on me stereotyping Tory members so maybe they're more nuanced and will take offense by his comments.A couple of other points:- The funding formulas were and are broken in that they overfund the now gentrified London boroughs. That's a legacy left over from when London had extreme and widespread poverty in those areas. The other urban centres in England where those issues still exists certainly aren't overfunded.- The work was done by Javid and not Sunak. Maybe Sunak piggybacked after replacing Javid as chancellor but the hard work was all done by Javid.- The formulas actually haven't changed as the Tories kicked it into the long grass when they realised Surrey is also heavily overfunded and would be impacted by any changes to the formulas.- The video cuts out but it looks like he was going to start spouting some bullshit about increasing local government funding. It's probably good news for my monitor that it cut out when he did as the Tories have fucked over councils endlessly.