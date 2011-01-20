Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Yes
Yes!
Yeah
Aye
Ar
Yup
Howzas!
Indeed
Yup with cheesy cheddy
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 371646 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,047
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 03:42:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:39:32 pm
Personally Id point my anger at the people who were stupid enough to think the Tories were actually going to help them.

The release of that clip was very well timed though which I doubt is a coincidence. Sunak had a good showing at the Sky hustings last night and now theyve well and truly kicked him in the bollocks.

I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,346
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 03:47:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:42:54 pm
I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.

Thing is, with these lot you dont know. The fact hes favouring traditional Tory areas over urban areas might actually help in the leadership contest such is the strangeness of it all. Nothing makes any sense anymore.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,600
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 03:52:52 pm »
They dont usually admit to being twats do they.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,588
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 04:02:47 pm »
Truss is like Johnson. Fundamentally dishonest and will do anything to get into power.

Sunak is ideological - and therefore more dangerous.

Truss will, like Johnson, just spend years doing u-turns. Sunak would sell off the NHS.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,047
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 04:05:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:47:25 pm
Thing is, with these lot you dont know. The fact hes favouring traditional Tory areas over urban areas might actually help in the leadership contest such is the strangeness of it all. Nothing makes any sense anymore.

It is weird, on one hand, it's like he's campaigning for an election, with his I'm helping the poor people schtick but on the other, he needs to really appeal to the Tories, most of whom would be like those in that clip. It doesn't look good for him regardless, and he was already behind Truss anyway.

I'm interested in how he'll justify his comments, no doubt he'll say something like they were taken out of context.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,216
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 04:08:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:02:47 pm
Truss is like Johnson. Fundamentally dishonest and will do anything to get into power.

Sunak is ideological - and therefore more dangerous.

Truss will, like Johnson, just spend years doing u-turns. Sunak would sell off the NHS.

On the other hand she will be dependant on her ERG buddies for support
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 03:42:54 pm
I just watched that today and it's clear on his campaign trail that he's been pushing the 'As Chancellor, I've helped those in most need' line which he again trotted out yesterday and he fared better than Truss overall yesterday so yeah, certainly timed to cause him a lot of damage.
It would cause him damage in an election campaign but I'm not sure it will in a Tory leadership contest.  That's based on me stereotyping Tory members so maybe they're more nuanced and will take offense by his comments.

A couple of other points:
- The funding formulas were and are broken in that they overfund the now gentrified London boroughs.  That's a legacy left over from when London had extreme and widespread poverty in those areas.  The other urban centres in England where those issues still exists certainly aren't overfunded.
- The work was done by Javid and not Sunak.  Maybe Sunak piggybacked after replacing Javid as chancellor but the hard work was all done by Javid.
- The formulas actually haven't changed as the Tories kicked it into the long grass when they realised Surrey is also heavily overfunded and would be impacted by any changes to the formulas.
- The video cuts out but it looks like he was going to start spouting some bullshit about increasing local government funding.  It's probably good news for my monitor that it cut out when he did as the Tories have fucked over councils endlessly.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:29:48 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 04:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:05:00 pm
It is weird, on one hand, it's like he's campaigning for an election, with his I'm helping the poor people schtick but on the other, he needs to really appeal to the Tories, most of whom would be like those in that clip. It doesn't look good for him regardless, and he was already behind Truss anyway.

I'm interested in how he'll justify his comments, no doubt he'll say something like they were taken out of context.

The great thing is, Tory members hate him anyway for being brown, and this can be stuck on the Tories regardless of Truss taking the reins.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 