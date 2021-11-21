Fuckin ell, what made him do it!



It is strange (or even stranger) to go for a comb-over when you have a full head of hair.This reminds of when my Dad was combing over his hair. I'd say things to him - I was already having to shave my own hair - but he'd take no notice. Well, until one day when his barber was nonchalantly flipping my dad's hair left-to-right, and right-to-left, and said to him, you know, you are fooling nobody.Shortly after this, my dad agreed to let me use my Wahl on his head. Even though I had it on a relatively long setting, he was almost in tears at the aftermath.He later became hardcore about shaving his hair as short as the trimmer would allow and would make comments to me if my hair was anything more than stubble.