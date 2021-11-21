Poll

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11480 on: Yesterday at 10:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:42:52 pm
Sunak will always do better with a multi-cultural, younger audience.  He's also a much better public speaker. Both absolute bullshitters.

Two years, unless one of them changes the manifesto and bets on it.

This must be the out of touch metropolitan elite the Torys are always warning us about.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11481 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:08:31 pm
Grabbed it! Here yer go - attached. :)
Oh well done! Needed preserving.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11482 on: Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm »
Starmer best not fuck this up. His public ratings are not great but this would surpass Ronny Rosenthals miss in terms of an open goal opportunity if he doesnt win the next election.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11483 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm
Oh well done! Needed preserving.
Though, I do feel a bit bad about it. It feels like I've just humiliated a special needs kid. :-\ Ah, fuck it! ;D
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11484 on: Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
Though, I do feel a bit bad about it. It feels like I've just humiliated a special needs kid. :-\ Ah, fuck it! ;D

Yeah but he is a card carrying Tory.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11485 on: Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
Starmer best not fuck this up. His public ratings are not great but this would surpass Ronny Rosenthals miss in terms of an open goal opportunity if he doesnt win the next election.
For me, the shadow front bench (for the first time in a long time) has far far more talent than the front bench

We need them in charge
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11486 on: Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:26:52 pm
Yeah but he is a card carrying Tory.
I could not resist another grab. :)

He's like a Harry Enfield character! ;D
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11487 on: Yesterday at 10:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:29:40 pm
I could not resist another grab. :)

He's like a Harry Enfield character! ;D
Can you get one of the left side of his head with the weird quiffy  bit.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11488 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
Liz Truss new transport minister Nadine Dorries working on HS2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yyj5cv5FPWA
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11489 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  3, 2022, 08:05:39 pm
If you have anything to back up Jimmys claim, do let me know. 

Pretty simple, what do you think would be the outcome of the war if we stopped arming Ukraine?

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11490 on: Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:20:34 pm
Starmer best not fuck this up. His public ratings are not great but this would surpass Ronny Rosenthals miss in terms of an open goal opportunity if he doesnt win the next election.

The only way Labour will get elected is if the establishment let them. If there is a decision to prevent Labour from winning or a strong desire for the Tories to win then it's almost impossible to get over the popular perception which is peddled by the right wing press and followed by the neutrals. Once the Times, Sun, Mail, Express, Telegraph, Standard have decided, it's hard to defeat.





 


I know people don't read papers anymore but that's even worse, they see the front pages when they are buying petrol or bread and that's all that's needed. The Miliband Bacon Sandwich picture was a perfect example of how you set the scene.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11491 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:58:45 pm
Can you get one of the left side of his head with the weird quiffy  bit.
You seem quite taken with him Dr! ;D

You're lucky - I still had the tab and the video paused. There is not much of him from that side: a long view before he talks; and as the camera pans to the left to the next interviewee. Enjoy!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11492 on: Today at 12:03:20 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm
You seem quite taken with him Dr! ;D

You're lucky - I still had the tab and the video paused. There is not much of him from that side: a long view before he talks; and as the camera pans to the left to the next interviewee. Enjoy!
Fuckin ell, what made him do it!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11493 on: Today at 12:25:14 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:03:20 am
Fuckin ell, what made him do it!
It is strange (or even stranger) to go for a comb-over when you have a full head of hair.

This reminds of when my Dad was combing over his hair. I'd say things to him - I was already having to shave my own hair - but he'd take no notice. Well, until one day when his barber was nonchalantly flipping my dad's hair left-to-right, and right-to-left, and said to him, you know, you are fooling nobody. ;D Shortly after this, my dad agreed to let me use my Wahl on his head. Even though I had it on a relatively long setting, he was almost in tears at the aftermath. ;D He later became hardcore about shaving his hair as short as the trimmer would allow and would make comments to me if my hair was anything more than stubble. :)
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11494 on: Today at 12:37:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm
The only way Labour will get elected is if the establishment let them. If there is a decision to prevent Labour from winning or a strong desire for the Tories to win then it's almost impossible to get over the popular perception which is peddled by the right wing press and followed by the neutrals. Once the Times, Sun, Mail, Express, Telegraph, Standard have decided, it's hard to defeat.





 


I know people don't read papers anymore but that's even worse, they see the front pages when they are buying petrol or bread and that's all that's needed. The Miliband Bacon Sandwich picture was a perfect example of how you set the scene.

The other thing is even though regular people dont read the papers, journalists on the news channels do, BBC News and Sky News still have shows where they literally go through the newspapers, the BBC website does the same. But at the same time I dont think even the papers can dig the Tories out of whats coming. The last time things were this bad was 2008 and it resulted in Labour losing power in 2010, 2015 we were still in austerity but the people struggling were never going to vote Tory anyway, 2017, 2019 the economy was doing okish, whats coming down the road now is at 2008 levels and its not just single parents, immigrants, people in low paid jobs, middle England will feel this, not just people earning £15k a year but even Tory and swing voters on £50k will feel this one.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11495 on: Today at 08:37:51 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:08:31 pm
Grabbed it! Here yer go - attached. :)

Get down the bookies and ask for odds on future PM.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11496 on: Today at 10:30:49 am »
BOE.    Dont ask for a pay rise as you will
Fuel inflation.     Yeah ok I wont be able to live then.  Idiots
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11497 on: Today at 10:39:03 am »
I don't understand why they are trying to dampen down inflation anyway, seeing as its mainly to do with one specific thing.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11498 on: Today at 10:39:15 am »
Video doing the rounds of Sunak admitting that he started the process of undoing formulas that was putting money into deprived urban to go into wealthier suburban areas.

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1555486100629737472
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11499 on: Today at 10:39:40 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  3, 2022, 08:26:59 pm
oh dear  :o
https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1496827583828312070

But not in the article quoted.

Why not reiterate his opinion from 24th February. Has he changed his opinion since then or was he simply reflecting the views of the interviewer and audience?

Its all a bit of a side show though. An Independent British MPs ambivalent  views on Russian aggression dont really have any influence on the progress of the war so its all a bit of a sideshow.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11500 on: Today at 10:43:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:23 pm
The only way Labour will get elected is if the establishment let them. If there is a decision to prevent Labour from winning or a strong desire for the Tories to win then it's almost impossible to get over the popular perception which is peddled by the right wing press and followed by the neutrals. Once the Times, Sun, Mail, Express, Telegraph, Standard have decided, it's hard to defeat.





 


I know people don't read papers anymore but that's even worse, they see the front pages when they are buying petrol or bread and that's all that's needed. The Miliband Bacon Sandwich picture was a perfect example of how you set the scene.

All that maybe true, but a decent leader will overcome all that. Lets not forget that May fucked up that 2017 election and Labour did relatively ok considering the leader.

Now, the situation is far, far worse and Labour don't have Corbyn. Really sorry but if any Labour leader does not deliver a Labour victory then they need binning.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11501 on: Today at 10:54:22 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:39:40 am
But not in the article quoted.

Why not reiterate his opinion from 24th February. Has he changed his opinion since then or was he simply reflecting the views of the interviewer and audience?

Its all a bit of a side show though. An Independent British MPs ambivalent  views on Russian aggression dont really have any influence on the progress of the war so its all a bit of a sideshow.
You won't receive an answer which makes sense.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  3, 2022, 08:26:59 pm
oh dear  :o
https://twitter.com/jeremycorbyn/status/1496827583828312070
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August  3, 2022, 09:02:22 pm
And what's Corbyn's position now?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on August  3, 2022, 09:21:40 pm
He hasnt moved on that tweet. Can you offer any evidence to the contrary, or indeed anything on your original claim about being a Putin Shill?

or do you just want to throw accusations around?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11502 on: Today at 11:15:00 am »
It was listening to Starmer which effed Corbyn up, if he would have went with his own political instincts hed still be LP leader now.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11503 on: Today at 11:30:09 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:15:00 am
It was listening to Starmer which effed Corbyn up, if he would have went with his own political instincts hed still be LP leader now.

Would he be Prime Minister though??
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11504 on: Today at 11:42:49 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 11:15:00 am
It was listening to Starmer which effed Corbyn up, if he would have went with his own political instincts hed still be LP leader now.
Lets assume your right.
If Corbyn was still leader then Johnson would have still been leader as Corbyn wouldn't have mentioned the party's.
Labours polling now would be on the floor after his Ukraine STTW comments so the Torys would be calling for a election before the recession hits. we would be heading for another landslide Tory win with 5 more years of Johnson as PM.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11505 on: Today at 12:07:58 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:42:49 am
Lets assume your right.
If Corbyn was still leader then Johnson would have still been leader as Corbyn wouldn't have mentioned the party's.
Labours polling now would be on the floor after his Ukraine STTW comments so the Torys would be calling for a election before the recession hits. we would be heading for another landslide Tory win with 5 more years of Johnson as PM.

Lot of ifs and buts there, what comments are you referring to re Ukraine?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11506 on: Today at 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:07:58 pm
Lot of ifs and buts there, what comments are you referring to re Ukraine?
Not If's. what would have happened if Corbyn had still been leader.
Corbyn wouldn't have tore into Johnson over the partys as Corbyn also attended partys.
Am not evading the Ukraine comments your asking for, they are well known already.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11507 on: Today at 12:19:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:03 am
I don't understand why they are trying to dampen down inflation anyway, seeing as its mainly to do with one specific thing.

Because people need to be able to afford food for example. I dont know anyone whose getting a 13% pay rise.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11508 on: Today at 12:20:50 pm »
 Not another Corbyn debate please, you lot even ams hes to get the Ukraine topic locked FFS
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11509 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:20:50 pm
Not another Corbyn debate please, you lot even ams hes to get the Ukraine topic locked FFS
Fair enough
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11510 on: Today at 12:26:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:19:28 pm
Because people need to be able to afford food for example. I dont know anyone whose getting a 13% pay rise.

What I meant was can they reduce inflation themselves when much of it is down to the war.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11511 on: Today at 12:47:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:57 pm
What I meant was can they reduce inflation themselves when much of it is down to the war.

The rate increases are to stop the re-transmission of inflation going forwards, effectively crashing demand and  increasing unemployment so firms are forced to cut margins and people are forced to accept lower pay rises.

Its brutal and its a very clumsy tool, but its pretty much all the BoE has. Govt should be dealing with the fallout, but I won't hold my breath.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11512 on: Today at 01:24:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:26:57 pm
What I meant was can they reduce inflation themselves when much of it is down to the war.

Based on what I have heard and read about half the inflation is due to gas and oil prices and theres not a lot that can be done about that, but it worth remembering higher rates do help a bit here as they help maintain currency value which is important as oil and gas are prices in US$ and Euros.

The other half of inflation is domestic, not enough staff being the key one. If the economy slows down, theres less demand for staff and it should help with that but at the cost of unemployment unfortunately.

If it isnt hurting its not working as John Major once said.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11513 on: Today at 02:48:22 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:39:15 am
Video doing the rounds of Sunak admitting that he started the process of undoing formulas that was putting money into deprived urban to go into wealthier suburban areas.

https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/1555486100629737472
Am sure we will hear a lot more about this, theres no way Labour can let it go as it is a massive mistake by Sunak. the levelling up promises the Torys have been hammering are about giving more deprived areas more money, what else can it be about, so Sunak is admitting they don't intend to level up deprived areas, quiet the opposite, they intend to starve deprived areas and move the money to the affluent areas he thinks deserve it. the Tory MPs will have their head in their hands over what Sunak has said, massive own goal.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11514 on: Today at 02:52:26 pm »
That video is great, hopefully its the final nail in his coffin, we cant have him at number 10 as he is dangerous.

That Bank of England boss is a bit of a twat. Now he is asking people not to ask for pay rises because inflation will then hit those lower on the pay scale who dont have that bargaining power. Do these dickheads listen to themselves at all? So fuck the government helping them, you all should feel guilty and will screw the least well off.
