Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 367524 times)

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:34:54 pm
Yeah, was going to say, he's just a stubborn idiot, not a shill.
As I've just posted, I am using the term a little loosely. But I am far from the only one - a quick search will turn up innumerable results where he is described a such - and I expect they all (and their readers) understand that it is not meant to indicate that that he in the payroll of Putin or a secret agent.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Well, depends upon how you use the word 'shill'. I use it more loosely than you. As Yorkykopite pointed out earlier, Corbyn offers his unconditional support our of love, not for money. We are actually in agreement - 'useful idiot', if you prefer. Though, the use of phrase tends to abdicate responsibility from Corbyn ('the idiot knows no better'). I believe Corbyn is every bit despicable as he is stupid.

Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.   
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm
As I've just posted, I am using the term a little loosely. But I am far from the only one - a quick search will turn up innumerable results where he is described a such - and I expect they all (and their readers) understand that it is not meant to indicate that that he in the payroll of Putin or a secret agent.

Something to suggest he is in favour of Putin would suffice.  Ive given you plenty where he has condemned Putin or Russia.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
Well, depends upon how you use the word 'shill'. I use it more loosely than you. As Yorkykopite pointed out earlier, Corbyn offers his unconditional support out of love, not for money. We are actually in agreement - 'useful idiot', if you prefer. Though, the use of phrase tends to abdicate responsibility from Corbyn ('the idiot knows no better'). I believe Corbyn is every bit despicable as he is stupid.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.
I expressed an opinion - a "belief". And you want 'proof' for my 'belief"? Bizarre.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm
Something to suggest he is in favour of Putin would suffice.  Ive given you plenty where he has condemned Putin or Russia.
Again:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:21:40 pm
Really!? I expressed an opinion based upon Corbyn's usual support for Putin and Russia. You know, based upon Corby's own words.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/aug/02/jeremy-corbyn-urges-west-to-stop-arming-ukraine

https://archive.ph/184Lq

https://archive.ph/4jiQA
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:42:20 pm
Another accusation that carries the burden of proof, particularly the despicable part
After Corbyns tweets directly disproved the rubbish from you and Howard there was nowhere for this to go really.   


The despicable bit is particularly easy to prove. At least from the Ukrainian perspective. Which, given the origins of this current discussion, is the most relevant perspective. The article I quoted above also quotes a poll saying that 84% are against a solution which, by and large, is what Corbyn advocates in his most recent interview.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:46:45 pm
The despicable bit is particularly easy to prove. At least from the Ukrainian perspective. Which, given the origins of this current discussion, is the most relevant perspective. The article I quoted above also quotes a poll saying that 84% are against a solution which, by and large, is what Corbyn advocates in his most recent interview.
Yes, my view is based upon Corbyn's own words. Some of them from the past day or so.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Genuinely astonishing how irresponsible this leadership contest is.

Theyre not even pretending theres a real world out there. Two fundamentally mediocure and unserious people talking about pointless shit like tax cuts and wokeism to rooms full of fat, racist toffs when inflation is in double figures and energy bills are out of control. c*nts.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm
Don't underrate Johnson. He's by some distance the worst PM we've ever had. But he's a very good politician in the most important way for today's world, in getting support for his cause. He knows BS gets votes, and he's the most shameless BSer I've ever seen, and he was extremely successful. In the only way that mattered to him, getting votes and getting him on the ladder and up the ladder, he was very skilled indeed.

Oh absolutely i would never underestimate Boris. The guy is a phenomenal campaigner. I still believe he would win the Tories the next election.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??



Read the title of the topic!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:46:03 pm
Again:

its hilarious that you have reposted that Salisbury rubbish again. "Corbyn is ugly" is an opinion that you can get away with without evidence, calling him pro putin isnt

Good night Jimmy x
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:50:06 pm
Yes, my view is based upon Corbyn's own words. Some of them from the past day or so.
Corbyn has a history of not caring if his speeches and statements puts people in danger, that includes woman, I would call that despicable.
On Ukraine, to ignore the Genocide. the Russian statements of wiping Ukraine off the face of the Earth and argue we should not be giving them weapons to defend their country from being wiped out is despicable.
A lot happened before Corbyn was forced to make his Salisbury statement. he lost the country's respect.
It's this defence of everyone smearing him over supporting Russia, he surrounded himself with Communists when leader, even Murray, left the Communist party to join the Labour party to be Corbyns advisor and I think I read he's now gone back to the Communist party. how can that be defended, nobody can surround themselves with Communist advisors and then claim I don't hold Communist views or support Russia. you are asking the advice of Communists, if you don't act on that advice then what's the point of having them as your advisor.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:14:52 pm
So him wanting to stop the war and trying to get peace makes him "a Putin shill"?

It certainly does.

I'll tip my hat to Corbyn if he calls for a peace which involves a unilateral Russian withdrawal of all its armed forces to its own frontiers.

I would also expect him to make a statement to the effect that Ukraine is a sovereign nation which must be allowed to determine its own future.

But I really doubt that the little man will do this because I think he is a shill for Putin.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:16 pm
So much time and effort discussing an irrelevant MP with no political party that no one other then some very fringe elements agrees with on his analysis or proposed solutions to the invasion on Ukraine.
I wouldn't call him irrelevant but maybe time to call it a day and get back on topic in this thread at least  :)
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
There is no doubt that Politicians like Trump and Johnson have shifted the political ground for the two English speaking countries involved and that some of the Trump effect exists over here.


What they have done is taken an axe to what was regarded as honourable behaviour (Blair did his share as well) and made people less bothered about the political games that used to exist.


Only a very small % of the population cares about politics any more, albeit many people still care about specific issues covered by Politics (Crime, Immigration, Cost of Living etc) and all politicians have to do now is chime with the reactionary feelings people have about such issues and they score a hit, regardless of whether what they say has any substance or rigour.


Politics now is more shallow than it has ever been, and that has been happening since Thatcher, all the last 3-4 years has done is take personalities, banalities and sound bites to the centre stage and crowd everything else out in the minds of those that have all but switched off but still get exercised to vote in general elections.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??



Was there ever really a first windfall tax? Wasnt it a massive tax cut for them disguised as a windfall tax. Basically a hey lads pay a bit more tax, unless you start to extract more oil and gas in which case get a 110% tax cut. By the way, how are my offshore investments in your company getting on. Love Rishi/Nadhim

Awful awful c*nts.

Half the countrys going to freeze this winter. The Tory leadership are talking about tax cuts and statues. Their lack of quality is insane and their lack of responsibility is criminal. For the second time this administration is going to be directly responsible for thousands of deaths through its negligence.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
The main putin shill in westminster is Johnson, not Corbyn. Fucking putting KGB in the house of lords. Not to mention his party and c*nts like Ben Elliot taking Putins money for a decade. I'm no fan of Corbyn but he is a pacifist not a putin asset. The fucking tories though, they are properly compromised and sold us out to putin in 2016.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:26:39 am
The main putin shill in westminster is Johnson, not Corbyn. Fucking putting KGB in the house of lords. Not to mention his party and c*nts like Ben Elliot taking Putins money for a decade. I'm no fan of Corbyn but he is a pacifist not a putin asset. The fucking tories though, they are properly compromised and sold us out to putin in 2016.

Without wading into awful old debates and focussing on the two candidates - the facts the political directors of the two leaders going for election in 2019 were Seamus Milne and Dominic Cummings will reflect very badly in history. For all the talk of who is and isn't a Putin shill. Seamus Milne has ALWAYS been. There is absolutely zero possible dispute on this. And as for Cummings, lots of unexplained time in Moscow in the 90s - and then a couple of decades later he leads Brexit with lots of dark money coming from somewhere...
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Another attack on the opposition: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-62415842

Quote
"The fact is that there are too many people in this country who are ashamed of our history, who talk our country down, who say the best days are behind us. They are completely wrong.

"I'm afraid one of them is Mark Drakeford."


There's a lot of our history that we should be ashamed of.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:17:37 pm
Forwards not backwards. Down with the tories!


Personally I want to know how people are going to pay for energy this winter. Why havent we had a second windfall level on energy extractors after their latest profits for instance??

Speaking for myself, I am not sure.......?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 08:12:14 am
Another attack on the opposition: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-62415842


There's a lot of our history that we should be ashamed of.

See - Truss clearly conflates talking the country down with criticising the government. Plastic little fascist.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Also nowhere near enough has been made of the fact the French government have acted and capped bill increases in single figures while were facing 300% increases.

All because Sunak, Zahawi and co have their noses in the oil troughs.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Liz 'Jo Go' Truss

"Whether it's stopping the M4 relief road, whether it's whacking a tax on our tourist industry, I will crack down on his negativity about Wales, and about the United Kingdom."


Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:29:21 am
Also nowhere near enough has been made of the fact the French government have acted and capped bill increases in single figures while were facing 300% increases.

All because Sunak, Zahawi and co have their noses in the oil troughs.

Its because France gets 75% of its electricity from nuclear power, they are not as dependent on gas as us, Germany etc and of course the shit planning and short term thinking that comes from private companies more interested in maintaining dividends then investing to move us away from gas, and a croocked market.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:29:21 am
Also nowhere near enough has been made of the fact the French government have acted and capped bill increases in single figures while were facing 300% increases.

All because Sunak, Zahawi and co have their noses in the oil troughs.

Yep.  Our government is in the pockets of Big Oil.

While the French have increased their public ownership of EDF.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 08:12:14 am
Another attack on the opposition: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-62415842


There's a lot of our history that we should be ashamed of.
The amount of uncontested prime airtime this government have had in the past 2 1/2 years is astonishing.  The nightly Covid-19 updates were often laced with political commentary and the leadership contest is littered with jibes at politicians that aren't there to defend themselves nor is anyone from their party there to defend them.  The Tories really should be miles ahead in the polls given such an advantage!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:05:53 am
The amount of uncontested prime airtime this government have had in the past 2 1/2 years is astonishing.  The nightly Covid-19 updates were often laced with political commentary and the leadership contest is littered with jibes at politicians that aren't there to defend themselves nor is anyone from their party there to defend them.  The Tories really should be miles ahead in the polls given such an advantage!

The way they've been allowed to position themselves as effectively both the leadership and its own internal opposition by the media is ludicrous.

First Johnson and now Truss effectively pretending to be outsiders ripping up orthodoxy set by a Cabinet they fucking sat around.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 08:12:14 am
Another attack on the opposition: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-62415842


There's a lot of our history that we should be ashamed of.

I'd just like to pop in and say nice knowing you Wales, Scotland and N Ireland, good luck when you hopefully leave us and make decent, prosperous, independent countries of your own. It's only a matter of time now
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 08:12:14 am
Another attack on the opposition: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-62415842


There's a lot of our history that we should be ashamed of.

"who say the best days are behind us"- and yet its these who keep harking back to a fantasy time that never existed, not looking forward to what our place will be in a changing world. They appeal to a sizeable minority of aging people rather than look forward to the young who will be the future
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:40:03 am
"who say the best days are behind us"- and yet its these who keep harking back to a fantasy time that never existed, not looking forward to what our place will be in a changing world. They appeal to a sizeable minority of aging people rather than look forward to the young who will be the future

They appeal to a generation who mythologise themselves based on the struggles of their parents generation.

Talk of "blitz spirit" and the like from people born in the 50s and 60s and whose wealth is primarily based on sitting on houses for decades. Shite.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:43:38 am
Liz Truss wants a separate internet for teens  :o

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/08/04/liz-truss-wants-separate-internet-for-teens/
Bewildering.  Truss seems like a very diligent and hardworking individual (whether that be rote learning for exams or striking crap and largely pointless trade deals) but she shouldn't be anywhere near leadership.

It makes me wonder what the ERG cranks and those senior Tory MPs that have backed her are expecting as it surely isn't good leadership.  I don't think she's going be anything like as effective at selling the con as Johnson was and the Tories sit atop an enormous pile of cons right now.

Of course it could all just be that Sunak is as bad or worse and he's also an unbearable tosser to boot.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:43:38 am
Liz Truss wants a separate internet for teens  :o

https://www.thepoke.co.uk/2022/08/04/liz-truss-wants-separate-internet-for-teens/
What everyone seems to be missing here is that this will sound like a brilliant idea to the tory membership. Who will be the first to come up with concentration camps?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:09:31 am
I'd just like to pop in and say nice knowing you Wales, Scotland and N Ireland, good luck when you hopefully leave us and make decent, prosperous, independent countries of your own. It's only a matter of time now

Can we report the Tories to Prevent? Apparently theyve been infiltrated by extremists who have radicalised them from within. Their behaviour & attitudes are very Un-British & I want fuck all to do with them.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
I say we leave them alone. They seem to have a 'vaccinate yourself with bleach' moment every day and I'm loving it.
