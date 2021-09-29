Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Yes
Yes!
Yeah
Aye
Ar
Yup
Howzas!
Indeed
Yup with cheesy cheddy
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 365155 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,212
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11280 on: Today at 12:32:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:13:47 pm
I agree about Sunak being more capable of wining more votes and a GE.
I look at it as a pointer. the extreme right of the party are telling us who they want so I would choose the opposite. they know more about what will happen if Sunak or Truss wins. they have been all over Twitter praising Truss. they are endorsing her for leader.


Liam Fox and Raab are backing Sunak. He has his fair share of nutters.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11281 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:30:48 am
I don't understand that - am I being dense?
OK - worked it out for myself. I've not lived in the UK for a long time - I know nothing about this.

For anyone else similarly confused, Prevent refers to this:

https://www.gov.uk/report-terrorism
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11282 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:32:59 pm
Liam Fox and Raab are backing Sunak. He has his fair share of nutters.
Interesting, I can see why Raab want's Sunak. he's a cert to loose his seat at the next GE so want's a leader to win votes. I don't know why Fox is supporting Sunak. he has a decent majority. 17.000 so you would think he doesn't fear a GE as much as Raab but we saw a far bigger majority loose not long ago so might be worried.  I had nearly forgotten he existed, he's been very quiet lately.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11283 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Don't think the bizzies wouldn't want to touch Sunak's idea with a shitty stick. The last thing they want is to be policing needless protests and riots created by a braindead leader. One ex high ranking police chief already said it's not a good idea.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,084
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11284 on: Today at 01:29:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:49:00 pm
Interesting, I can see why Raab want's Sunak. he's a cert to loose his seat at the next GE so want's a leader to win votes. I don't know why Fox is supporting Sunak. he has a decent majority. 17.000 so you would think he doesn't fear a GE as much as Raab but we saw a far bigger majority loose not long ago so might be worried.  I had nearly forgotten he existed, he's been very quiet lately.


To be fair there are a fair few Tories, especially the more experienced ones, who see through Truss and cannot endorse someone who they probably regard as a risk. Some thing she is the re-incarnation of Thatcher but I would suggest she is someone who understands Thatcher only from watching old videos at some Tory fringe meeting for the unhinged, the unhinged fringe as it were.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11285 on: Today at 01:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:29:39 pm

To be fair there are a fair few Tories, especially the more experienced ones, who see through Truss and cannot endorse someone who they probably regard as a risk. Some thing she is the re-incarnation of Thatcher but I would suggest she is someone who understands Thatcher only from watching old videos at some Tory fringe meeting for the unhinged, the unhinged fringe as it were.
Yeah he must be getting some support but Truss is getting the  support of the real nasty right wingers like Rees-Mogg, Redwood probably the worst Torys in Parliament. others like Cleverely, Coffey. that's the way I look at it anyway.
If the worse of the Tory party want Truss then I want the Tory candidate they don't want. Sunak.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,271
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11286 on: Today at 02:26:27 pm »
Thought this was interesting given the debate of Labour supporting the strikes (Had a load of these from friends on Facebook slagging Starmer off and saying Corbyn should be back in at the top)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/02/keir-starmer-labour-strike-industrial-disputes

Keir Starmer is right  for Labour to win power, it cant wade in on every strike going

The party must focus on being elected, so the whole country can flourish. Picking a side in industrial disputes is a distraction

There are few more ridiculous political ideas than the proposition that the Labour party should break its link with the trade unions. The union bond grounds the party and has saved Labour governments from the failed delusion of socialist economics. However, there is one idea that is far worse, and it is now gripping a small but noisy Labour faction: the idea that Labour should support every strike held in the UK.

Whatever the cause, whatever the case, some on the left of the party believe that your struggle is my struggle  hence the picket-line posturing and attention-seeking social media posts of some Labour MPs this summer. This is damaging for the party. At its heart, this returning to the 1970s sends one message loud and clear: that those MPs want Labour to be a party of protest rather than a party that is ever in power. Thats why Keir Starmer was right to ban frontbenchers from joining picket lines and absolutely correct to sack the junior shadow transport minister Sam Tarry after he freelanced on pay policy from an RMT picket line last week.

Since its foundation, Labour has been a party that aspires to govern  and when it governs it does so for all of the country, not just part of it. Labour governs for young and for old, for cities and villages, for north and south, for businesses and for workers  see Lisa Nandy, who, in contrast to Tarry, carefully made her encounter with CWU strikers on Monday a chance to meet her Wigan constituents, rather than a media round.

Strikes are disputes between workers and management, and they are resolved between them. Labour in government doesnt pick sides in industrial disputes. Indeed, where a Labour government is the employer it has pay review machinery to make decisions independently of ministers. And where necessary  as with the firefighters strike during the Blair government  a Labour government has to face down the unions until a deal is struck.

This should not be a controversial position  after all, the name is the Labour party not the Strike party. But it is one of the few remaining hangovers of the Corbyn era that supporting strikes is seen by a faction in the party as a shibboleth. The problem with this emotional Trotskyism is not merely that it is behaviour suited to an avowedly far-left party. More importantly, it is simply so out of touch with the modern world of work, where fewer than one in four workers are in a union, far fewer have been on strike and virtually none have ever been on a picket line.

There is a huge confusion about the historical relationship between Labour and the trade unions. When the party was founded, it was as an avowedly parliamentary party to deliver the movements broader aims  it was created to legislate, not to cheerlead from the sidelines of industrial dispute. Equal pay and the national minimum wage were both legislative achievements of Labour governments, not Labour oppositions. And this is the heart of the matter: there is always the moment in the life of a Labour administration where the business of governing seems too difficult  so many hard choices, so many competing demands  that being out of office again begins to appeal.

But the truth, as great unions and their leaders have always known, is that a deal always has to be done, and that will always involve compromise. Take the rail dispute. Technological changes on the railways mean that driver-only-operation (DOO) trains safely increase capacity, and the role of booking office staff continues to change. How should these questions be resolved? That is for rail companies and workers to agree. Getting it right means the best future for the industry, its workers and its passengers. What value does an MP or minister add to this judgment? None at all. The best people to make decisions about businesses are the people who work in them  managers and workers  not politicians.

The tragedy is that this ongoing posturing is obscuring the massive and important debates around work and life that progressives should be shaping. Working from home. The great resignation. The cost of childcare. Productivity. So many critical policy debates about work: none of which have anything to do with strikes and picket lines, all of which should be shaped and guided by the Labour party and the labour movement.

But it is in these policy discussions that the distance between politicians and the real world is most vividly seen. Almost all political thinking about employment is conducted by MPs, Labour and Tory alike, as if the public sector is the norm. Yet five times more of us work in the private sector. If businesses dont prosper, then workers lose out.

Of course, there is a huge prize for all workers, whether in a union or not, if there is a Labour government. The vast extension of workers rights under Tony Blair shows that: from guaranteed paid bank holidays and the minimum wage to maternity, paternity and adoption rights, New Labour re-regulated the labour market. But that requires Labour recovering from the worst election defeat since the 1930s in a single electoral cycle.

Starmer has done in two years what took Neil Kinnock eight: he has made the Labour party electorally competitive again. Now Starmer needs to stick to his guns on strikes. To be an alternative government in waiting you must show you will govern for the nation, not the faction.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,699
  • The first five yards........
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11287 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:26:28 am
Was politics as evolved then as now, could Labour have identified what the public schools systems were doing to the electorate back then. Would they have recongised how long it would be before they would get a second bite at the apple?  Also, I don't believe all fee paying schools are so elitiest. For sure they aim to provide the best to their students, but I think there are great many that are working towards, smaller class sizes, better equipment and essentially all the things we want in state schools without the old boys' network mentality (though I don't think they can ever be totally separate from that, simply because of those that can afford them).  I don't have a lot of experience of fee schools, so could be well wide of the mark.

Thanks again for a really thought provoking post

The historic power of the 'public schools' was definitely understood. So was the damage they caused. As Orwell wrote during the Second World War "it may be true that the Battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eton. But the opening battles of every subsequent war have been lost there."  Eton turned out 'good chaps'. It spread the cult of amateurism. It assumed the gifts of leadership were inherited etc. The mess these people made - the Eton Mess indeed - always had to be cleared up by someone else.

But you are right in one sense. The Labour party thought education was a sideshow. The real engine of the future was industry, not education. That's where the class struggle would be won. You could leave Eton alone because, ultimately, it didn't matter. What mattered was who owned, and who controlled, the economy. All Labour's efforts therefore went into nationalisation and public ownership. You can understand why they thought this, but they were wrong.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,502
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11288 on: Today at 03:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:26:27 pm
Thought this was interesting given the debate of Labour supporting the strikes (Had a load of these from friends on Facebook slagging Starmer off and saying Corbyn should be back in at the top)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/02/keir-starmer-labour-strike-industrial-disputes

Keir Starmer is right  for Labour to win power, it cant wade in on every strike going

The party must focus on being elected, so the whole country can flourish. Picking a side in industrial disputes is a distraction

There are few more ridiculous political ideas than the proposition that the Labour party should break its link with the trade unions. The union bond grounds the party and has saved Labour governments from the failed delusion of socialist economics. However, there is one idea that is far worse, and it is now gripping a small but noisy Labour faction: the idea that Labour should support every strike held in the UK.

Whatever the cause, whatever the case, some on the left of the party believe that your struggle is my struggle  hence the picket-line posturing and attention-seeking social media posts of some Labour MPs this summer. This is damaging for the party. At its heart, this returning to the 1970s sends one message loud and clear: that those MPs want Labour to be a party of protest rather than a party that is ever in power. Thats why Keir Starmer was right to ban frontbenchers from joining picket lines and absolutely correct to sack the junior shadow transport minister Sam Tarry after he freelanced on pay policy from an RMT picket line last week.

Since its foundation, Labour has been a party that aspires to govern  and when it governs it does so for all of the country, not just part of it. Labour governs for young and for old, for cities and villages, for north and south, for businesses and for workers  see Lisa Nandy, who, in contrast to Tarry, carefully made her encounter with CWU strikers on Monday a chance to meet her Wigan constituents, rather than a media round.

Strikes are disputes between workers and management, and they are resolved between them. Labour in government doesnt pick sides in industrial disputes. Indeed, where a Labour government is the employer it has pay review machinery to make decisions independently of ministers. And where necessary  as with the firefighters strike during the Blair government  a Labour government has to face down the unions until a deal is struck.

This should not be a controversial position  after all, the name is the Labour party not the Strike party. But it is one of the few remaining hangovers of the Corbyn era that supporting strikes is seen by a faction in the party as a shibboleth. The problem with this emotional Trotskyism is not merely that it is behaviour suited to an avowedly far-left party. More importantly, it is simply so out of touch with the modern world of work, where fewer than one in four workers are in a union, far fewer have been on strike and virtually none have ever been on a picket line.

There is a huge confusion about the historical relationship between Labour and the trade unions. When the party was founded, it was as an avowedly parliamentary party to deliver the movements broader aims  it was created to legislate, not to cheerlead from the sidelines of industrial dispute. Equal pay and the national minimum wage were both legislative achievements of Labour governments, not Labour oppositions. And this is the heart of the matter: there is always the moment in the life of a Labour administration where the business of governing seems too difficult  so many hard choices, so many competing demands  that being out of office again begins to appeal.

But the truth, as great unions and their leaders have always known, is that a deal always has to be done, and that will always involve compromise. Take the rail dispute. Technological changes on the railways mean that driver-only-operation (DOO) trains safely increase capacity, and the role of booking office staff continues to change. How should these questions be resolved? That is for rail companies and workers to agree. Getting it right means the best future for the industry, its workers and its passengers. What value does an MP or minister add to this judgment? None at all. The best people to make decisions about businesses are the people who work in them  managers and workers  not politicians.

The tragedy is that this ongoing posturing is obscuring the massive and important debates around work and life that progressives should be shaping. Working from home. The great resignation. The cost of childcare. Productivity. So many critical policy debates about work: none of which have anything to do with strikes and picket lines, all of which should be shaped and guided by the Labour party and the labour movement.

But it is in these policy discussions that the distance between politicians and the real world is most vividly seen. Almost all political thinking about employment is conducted by MPs, Labour and Tory alike, as if the public sector is the norm. Yet five times more of us work in the private sector. If businesses dont prosper, then workers lose out.

Of course, there is a huge prize for all workers, whether in a union or not, if there is a Labour government. The vast extension of workers rights under Tony Blair shows that: from guaranteed paid bank holidays and the minimum wage to maternity, paternity and adoption rights, New Labour re-regulated the labour market. But that requires Labour recovering from the worst election defeat since the 1930s in a single electoral cycle.

Starmer has done in two years what took Neil Kinnock eight: he has made the Labour party electorally competitive again. Now Starmer needs to stick to his guns on strikes. To be an alternative government in waiting you must show you will govern for the nation, not the faction.
What on Earth has any of this got to do with Jeremy Corbyn?, the Guardian is just centrist propaganda at this point, Labour MPs stood on picket lines for decades before Corbyn was leader of the party, they're fucking obsessed with him.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,178
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11289 on: Today at 04:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:56:14 pm
What on Earth has any of this got to do with Jeremy Corbyn?, the Guardian is just centrist propaganda at this point, Labour MPs stood on picket lines for decades before Corbyn was leader of the party, they're fucking obsessed with him.

They hate anyone to the left of Blair (obviously some columnists aside). It's a Lib Dem paper really, it's a liberal paper, not a left wing one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,057
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11290 on: Today at 04:15:53 pm »
The Guardian being against anything but middle-of-the-road supposedly centre-left in reality centre to centre-right politics isnt new or different. Its what they do, and what theyre for these days - to discipline Britains left and pull them back from the brink of anything remotely transformative or radical. That they feel the need to tell Kier Starmer of all people this is laughable as the chances of him offering anything but the bare minimum, and fuck you if you dont like it, are absolutely zero. Thats why they love him, they know hes one of the lads and wouldnt even have to be told things like this as the chances of him ever stepping beyond the strictly imposed ideological limits and having to receive a talking to from Polly Toynbee et al are none. (Polly being someone who was trying to persuade Starmer to run for leader when hed only been an MP for a matter of days is unmentioned to the readers of course).

They could just re-use the same articles from the 80s or 90s and swap some names around and save everyone the hassle. Just get it set as a template and re-publish it every few months.

Keep it boring & beige, and nobody becomes unelectable
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11291 on: Today at 04:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:26:27 pm
Thought this was interesting given the debate of Labour supporting the strikes (Had a load of these from friends on Facebook slagging Starmer off and saying Corbyn should be back in at the top)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/02/keir-starmer-labour-strike-industrial-disputes

Keir Starmer is right  for Labour to win power, it cant wade in on every strike going

The party must focus on being elected, so the whole country can flourish. Picking a side in industrial disputes is a distraction

There are few more ridiculous political ideas than the proposition that the Labour party should break its link with the trade unions. The union bond grounds the party and has saved Labour governments from the failed delusion of socialist economics. However, there is one idea that is far worse, and it is now gripping a small but noisy Labour faction: the idea that Labour should support every strike held in the UK.

Whatever the cause, whatever the case, some on the left of the party believe that your struggle is my struggle  hence the picket-line posturing and attention-seeking social media posts of some Labour MPs this summer. This is damaging for the party. At its heart, this returning to the 1970s sends one message loud and clear: that those MPs want Labour to be a party of protest rather than a party that is ever in power. Thats why Keir Starmer was right to ban frontbenchers from joining picket lines and absolutely correct to sack the junior shadow transport minister Sam Tarry after he freelanced on pay policy from an RMT picket line last week.

Since its foundation, Labour has been a party that aspires to govern  and when it governs it does so for all of the country, not just part of it. Labour governs for young and for old, for cities and villages, for north and south, for businesses and for workers  see Lisa Nandy, who, in contrast to Tarry, carefully made her encounter with CWU strikers on Monday a chance to meet her Wigan constituents, rather than a media round.

Strikes are disputes between workers and management, and they are resolved between them. Labour in government doesnt pick sides in industrial disputes. Indeed, where a Labour government is the employer it has pay review machinery to make decisions independently of ministers. And where necessary  as with the firefighters strike during the Blair government  a Labour government has to face down the unions until a deal is struck.

This should not be a controversial position  after all, the name is the Labour party not the Strike party. But it is one of the few remaining hangovers of the Corbyn era that supporting strikes is seen by a faction in the party as a shibboleth. The problem with this emotional Trotskyism is not merely that it is behaviour suited to an avowedly far-left party. More importantly, it is simply so out of touch with the modern world of work, where fewer than one in four workers are in a union, far fewer have been on strike and virtually none have ever been on a picket line.

There is a huge confusion about the historical relationship between Labour and the trade unions. When the party was founded, it was as an avowedly parliamentary party to deliver the movements broader aims  it was created to legislate, not to cheerlead from the sidelines of industrial dispute. Equal pay and the national minimum wage were both legislative achievements of Labour governments, not Labour oppositions. And this is the heart of the matter: there is always the moment in the life of a Labour administration where the business of governing seems too difficult  so many hard choices, so many competing demands  that being out of office again begins to appeal.

But the truth, as great unions and their leaders have always known, is that a deal always has to be done, and that will always involve compromise. Take the rail dispute. Technological changes on the railways mean that driver-only-operation (DOO) trains safely increase capacity, and the role of booking office staff continues to change. How should these questions be resolved? That is for rail companies and workers to agree. Getting it right means the best future for the industry, its workers and its passengers. What value does an MP or minister add to this judgment? None at all. The best people to make decisions about businesses are the people who work in them  managers and workers  not politicians.

The tragedy is that this ongoing posturing is obscuring the massive and important debates around work and life that progressives should be shaping. Working from home. The great resignation. The cost of childcare. Productivity. So many critical policy debates about work: none of which have anything to do with strikes and picket lines, all of which should be shaped and guided by the Labour party and the labour movement.

But it is in these policy discussions that the distance between politicians and the real world is most vividly seen. Almost all political thinking about employment is conducted by MPs, Labour and Tory alike, as if the public sector is the norm. Yet five times more of us work in the private sector. If businesses dont prosper, then workers lose out.

Of course, there is a huge prize for all workers, whether in a union or not, if there is a Labour government. The vast extension of workers rights under Tony Blair shows that: from guaranteed paid bank holidays and the minimum wage to maternity, paternity and adoption rights, New Labour re-regulated the labour market. But that requires Labour recovering from the worst election defeat since the 1930s in a single electoral cycle.

Starmer has done in two years what took Neil Kinnock eight: he has made the Labour party electorally competitive again. Now Starmer needs to stick to his guns on strikes. To be an alternative government in waiting you must show you will govern for the nation, not the faction.
A new generation are new to strikes and that includes Labour MPs. I don't think the Labour MPs knew how to respond to all these calls of standing on picket lines to show you support trade unions. they needed guidance.

Decent article but a couple of points not mentioned in the article.

I honestly can't recall a time when Labour MPs were asked or expected to stand on a picket line, isn't that the main point being made. Labour MPs have always stood on Picket lines, this has stopped under Starmer.

Can Labour MPs be arrested for standing on a picket line, you can only picket your place of work. afaik, doing so is secondary picketing. am still surprised this has not been brought up by anyone yet. we have spent the last year telling the Torys to have respect for the law. imagine a few Labour MPs being arrested or cautioned for illegal picketing, Torys would love it and what does it achieve. nothing, it's counter productive, it gives people the ammo to ignore the strikers grievances and only talk about Labour MPs being on the side of strikers instead of all the people suffering from inflation. the same old argument will be made. wage rises causing inflation rather than catching up with the previous years inflation.

The idea that the Trots etc; support strikes and pickets because they are fighting to improve the living standards of workers is laughable.
The aim of the extreme left like the SWP wasn't about getting better wages and conditions, they made that perfectly clear in the many leaflets they handed out outside factory gates every morning, . the aim was to bring down the Capitalist system. one more push lads and the Capitalist system will collapse. they were talking about coming out or staying on strike, I had years of this shit to know how they think.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:19:33 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,178
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11292 on: Today at 04:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:15:53 pm
The Guardian being against anything but middle-of-the-road supposedly centre-left in reality centre to centre-right politics isnt new or different. Its what they do, and what theyre for these days - to discipline Britains left and pull them back from the brink of anything remotely transformative or radical. That they feel the need to tell Kier Starmer of all people this is laughable as the chances of him offering anything but the bare minimum, and fuck you if you dont like it, are absolutely zero. Thats why they love him, they know hes one of the lads and wouldnt even have to be told things like this as the chances of him ever stepping beyond the strictly imposed ideological limits and having to receive a talking to from Polly Toynbee et al are none. (Polly being someone who was trying to persuade Starmer to run for leader when hed only been an MP for a matter of days is unmentioned to the readers of course).

They could just re-use the same articles from the 80s or 90s and swap some names around and save everyone the hassle. Just get it set as a template and re-publish it every few months.

Keep it boring & beige, and nobody becomes unelectable

Toynbee who backed the SDP split from Labour in 1981 and stood as a candidate in the 1983 election which split the Labour vote and gave Thatcher a landslide to destroy the country.

The Guardian backed the Lib Dems in the 2010 election who then formed a government with the Tories and set us on the current course.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,271
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11293 on: Today at 04:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:56:14 pm
What on Earth has any of this got to do with Jeremy Corbyn?, the Guardian is just centrist propaganda at this point, Labour MPs stood on picket lines for decades before Corbyn was leader of the party, they're fucking obsessed with him.

What is the point of a Labour MP standing on a picket line? What's the aim?
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11294 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:27:15 pm
What is the point of a Labour MP standing on a picket line? What's the aim?
To show a little bit of support to their fellow "socialist" comrades?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11295 on: Today at 04:37:40 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 04:17:05 pm
Can Labour MPs be arrested for standing on a picket line, you can only picket your place of work. afaik, doing so is secondary picketing.
I don't think that's right, OF. The MPs are not the ones on strike. If the strikers picketed at another business (to attempt to expand the dispute), that would be secondary picketing.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,271
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11296 on: Today at 04:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:33:02 pm
To show a little bit of support to their fellow "socialist" comrades?

Ok, but what is the actual aim?

Is it something tangible to help the people involved? Is it something that will add to their chances of getting into power? What is the actual pay-off for it?

It was mentioned before that they are probably breaking the law as they are on a picket line where they don't work.

Do the positives outweigh the negatives? Am I missing something? What's the actual point apart from an idealogical stance?
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,829
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11297 on: Today at 04:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:38:25 pm
Ok, but what is the actual aim?

Is it something tangible to help the people involved? Is it something that will add to their chances of getting into power? What is the actual pay-off for it?

It was mentioned before that they are probably breaking the law as they are on a picket line where they don't work.

Do the positives outweigh the negatives? Am I missing something? What's the actual point apart from an idealogical stance?
The Labour Party that we once knew is so fractured now and has been for some time.
They had in my opinion a good man in Jeremy Corbyn, who I believe would have won the election he was involved in, had it not been for the media and some of his so-called colleagues who put the knife in with him being an anti-Semite. Utter nonsense.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11298 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:38:25 pm
Ok, but what is the actual aim?
Other than to attempt to make Labour unelectable? I don't know.

As you know, the UK electorate are generally conservative in nature. Much of politics is a game. Starmer is playing to win. I do not necessarily agree with all his decisions (far from it), but those accusing him of being the same the Tories have no understanding of politics, the UK population, history, or Starmer's history and record. Perfect is the enemy of good.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11299 on: Today at 04:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:45:06 pm
The Labour Party that we once knew is so fractured now and has been for some time.
They had in my opinion a good man in Jeremy Corbyn, who I believe would have won the election he was involved in, had it not been for the media and some of his so-called colleagues who put the knife in with him being an anti-Semite. Utter nonsense.
He's a Putin shill. He's the very opposite of 'a good man'.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,587
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11300 on: Today at 04:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:38:25 pm
Ok, but what is the actual aim?

Is it something tangible to help the people involved? Is it something that will add to their chances of getting into power? What is the actual pay-off for it?

It was mentioned before that they are probably breaking the law as they are on a picket line where they don't work.

Do the positives outweigh the negatives? Am I missing something? What's the actual point apart from an idealogical stance?
Publicity - for both.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,271
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11301 on: Today at 04:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:45:06 pm
The Labour Party that we once knew is so fractured now and has been for some time.
They had in my opinion a good man in Jeremy Corbyn, who I believe would have won the election he was involved in, had it not been for the media and some of his so-called colleagues who put the knife in with him being an anti-Semite. Utter nonsense.

Ok, but I'm not sure what the aim is with a Labour MP being on a picket line. As has been mentioned, the majority of the country isn't socialist and doesn't have left-leaning views.

So is there a tangiable goal there for them to win?
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,271
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11302 on: Today at 04:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:47:17 pm
Publicity - for both.

Yeah I can get that highlighting the plight of the strikers might well be a positive, but is it all positive for the politician and the Party? Are there any downsides? Is there a reason why Labour might want to be pro-picket line joining or anti-picket line joining?

I've read a few things recently saying that it's shocking, a disgrace, unbelievable and words along these lines for any Labour MP NOT to spend all their time on picket lines, but don't MPs have an actual job to do? Haven't they got duties to Parliament, their Party and their Surgeries? If they are on picket lines all the time, are they ignoring all that?

If they are, then does that standing on that picket line have benefits over all? How they they choose which ones? If picket lines are increasingly common then should they spend their entire time on them? How long is too long or not enough? Should it be a 7 day a week thing or a 24 hour a day thing or is it just a photo opportuniity and pretending to care while the cameras are around?
Logged
Fuck the French
Pages: 1 ... 278 279 280 281 282 [283]   Go Up
« previous next »
 