Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 363669 times)

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11240 on: Yesterday at 05:51:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:26:31 pm
She is strutting around like a cuntish peacock but what is quite evident is that the Tory membership don't really like her that much, they just happen to like her (and some of her policies) more than Sunak. As expected as well, her popularity has nosedived the more she has opened her mouth.

They are literally pinning their hopes on her policies and the fact that she has u-turned on one of them will make them nervous.
It's not a great look after the last couple of years of u turns and incompetence. She's been selling herself as the continuity candidate and she's just reminded everyone why they wanted a change in the first place.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11241 on: Yesterday at 05:53:13 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 04:34:53 pm
I am amazed that it was only an hour. Last summer my sister's 80 year old neighbour fell in his back garden. He lay in the baking sun with a fractured hip for 8 hours waiting for an ambulance. Sis had to pop round and put up a large garden umbrella to give him a bit of shade. When he finally got to A&E, he waited another 3 hours to be seen. 12 years of underfunding is taking its toll but so is Covid. It's one of the reasons why I still wear a mask because one of the driving forces in the Tory's warped minds  for dropping the mask mandate was almost certainly to maintain pressure on the NHS and force people to get used to going private.

The nearest hospital is only a mile away and madly is the one that is known as the birthplace of the NHS.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11242 on: Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on August  1, 2022, 09:23:53 pm
Flipping heck mate where do I start?
First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.
Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.
If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.
Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etcI could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.
 Once bitten twice shy,  no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.

Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:

Introduced the National Minimum Wage
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.

To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.





Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11243 on: Yesterday at 06:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 02:54:41 pm
Rishi just 5 points behind in the polls  :o
Which polls? The only poll which matters is that of Tory Party members.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11244 on: Yesterday at 06:41:46 pm »
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11245 on: Yesterday at 06:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:33:49 pm
Thousands of small firms go bust owing millions in bounce back Covid loans. More than 16,000 businesses which took out a type of government-backed Covid loan have gone bust without paying the money back, the BBC has found.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-62338308
Quote
Hundreds of directors, who got loans they were not entitled to, have also been disqualified.
Were any of them prosecuted for fraud?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11246 on: Yesterday at 06:47:44 pm »
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11247 on: Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:

Introduced the National Minimum Wage
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.

To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.






Think I've said it before, but I consider myself very luck to have got a Labour government when I was at a time in my life when I needed one.

It's easy to forget that this is not a game for some people.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11248 on: Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:03:51 pm
Think I've said it before, but I consider myself very luck to have got a Labour government when I was at a time in my life when I needed one.

It's easy to forget that this is not a game for some people.
I agree with this sentiment, but whilst I agree, I think now is a good time to bite the bullet and see just how shite the tories and Brexit can be. At least we'll all be in it together (well 99.9% of us), and maybe we can be rid of this cancer for ever.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11249 on: Yesterday at 07:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:13:24 pm
I agree with this sentiment, but whilst I agree, I think now is a good time to bite the bullet and see just how shite the tories and Brexit can be. At least we'll all be in it together (well 99.9% of us), and maybe we can be rid of this cancer for ever.
The trouble with that line of thought is it assumes that the British electorate have a breaking point. We could be living in some kind of nuclear dystopia and 40% of the cockroaches will still be voting Tory.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11250 on: Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 07:29:33 pm
The trouble with that line of thought is it assumes that the British electorate have a breaking point. We could be living in some kind of nuclear dystopia and 40% of the cockroaches will still be voting Tory.
You can always take one with you.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11251 on: Yesterday at 07:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:47:44 pm
I only hope the membership do not lose their nerve! :)

Im pretty torn to be honest, Truss will be the better candidate for Labour in the long run obviously but I honestly worry just how bad the next two years would be with her and what would be left by the next General Election, Im talking about a run on the pound and situations involving the IMF levels of absolute calamity with her in charge. Sunak probably avoids all of that which is good, but is probably more capable of winning a general election for them which wont be good.

Really dont know!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11252 on: Yesterday at 07:51:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:40:44 pm
Im pretty torn to be honest, Truss will be the better candidate for Labour in the long run obviously but I honestly worry just how bad the next two years would be with her and what would be left by the next General Election, Im talking about a run on the pound and situations involving the IMF levels of absolute calamity with her in charge. Sunak probably avoids all of that which is good, but is probably more capable of winning a general election for them which wont be good.

Really dont know!

From my experience if you dont get what you want then you usually need to burn the whole house down.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11253 on: Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:51:13 pm
From my experience if you dont get what you want then you usually need to burn the whole house down.
Yes fuck all the public sector workers and the rest of us while we get rampant inflation. Such a juvenile attitude.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11254 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 07:53:38 pm
Yes fuck all the public sector workers and the rest of us while we get rampant inflation. Such a juvenile attitude.

What choice is there? These lot have been in there for 12 years and have taken away many of our rights. When things are comfortable and even difficult, they are still winning elections and causing more damage.

As we saw with Brexit, the electorate are a gang of c*nts. Without any real widespread concern, the Tories will be in there again.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11255 on: Yesterday at 08:13:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:40:44 pm
Im pretty torn to be honest, Truss will be the better candidate for Labour in the long run obviously but I honestly worry just how bad the next two years would be with her and what would be left by the next General Election, Im talking about a run on the pound and situations involving the IMF levels of absolute calamity with her in charge. Sunak probably avoids all of that which is good, but is probably more capable of winning a general election for them which wont be good.

Really dont know!

It's a moot point because Sunak won't win. I'd be torn if it was a close race as Labour are in no great shakes and are beatable. The Tories are self destructing though and at the worst time given the state the country is in. Mostly their own doing but when you throw in a global pandemic, Ukraine and inflation on top it's a perfect storm.

If the Tories win the next election we go from fucked to truly fucked. Labour don't seem to have the answers either but the Tories have to go.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11256 on: Yesterday at 08:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:13:06 pm
It's a moot point because Sunak won't win. I'd be torn if it was a close race as Labour are in no great shakes and are beatable. The Tories are self destructing though and at the worst time given the state the country is in. Mostly their own doing but when you throw in a global pandemic, Ukraine and inflation on top it's a perfect storm.

If the Tories win the next election we go from fucked to truly fucked. Labour don't seem to have the answers either but they won't be as bad.

Ultimately its all moot, its not like any of us get to vote for either of them, and whoever wins we still wont be voting for them!
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11257 on: Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
What choice is there? These lot have been in there for 12 years and have taken away many of our rights. When things are comfortable and even difficult, they are still winning elections and causing more damage.

As we saw with Brexit, the electorate are a gang of c*nts. Without any real widespread concern, the Tories will be in there again.
Hoping the best person for the country gets in and doesn't make a bad situation worse. As you say, the Tories could win the next election again and then you are stuck with Truss for 7 years. The country would be in an absolute dire situation if that happens.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11258 on: Yesterday at 10:11:18 pm »
Ha, didnt know that Rees-Mogg had gone out and trumpeted the now junked policy.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11259 on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 pm »
When reacting to anything spouted off by Sunak or (especially) Truss, remember that in many ways, this leadership election is like a one-off referendum on the two options for Leader, and that once in post the winning candidate isn't really accountable to the Tory membership anymore. So they can pretty much promise anything, and if they row back on it later, so what? Only another MP VoNC brings the membership into play again, and at that point the previous winner won't be involved anyway.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11260 on: Yesterday at 11:51:42 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm
Indeed. I must have missed that despicable 'new labour' government do the following things:

Introduced the National Minimum Wage
Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.
Over 36,000 more teachers in England and 274,000 more support staff and teaching assistants.
A million pensioners lifted out of poverty.
Scrapped Section 28 and introduced Civil Partnerships.
Introduced Free breast cancer screening for all women aged between 50-70.

To name but a few of those totally despicable things that those tory lite bastards did eh...........Shame we all don't pass the purity test. But I'll take more of those things achieved under the despicable new labour government under a labour government lead by that tory in red clothing and all that bollocks in Keir Starmer, thanks.

Yep, the Tories would never have done any of those things. For example, they were always against the minimum wage and if they'd stayed in power we probably still wouldn't have one.
