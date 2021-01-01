She is strutting around like a cuntish peacock but what is quite evident is that the Tory membership don't really like her that much, they just happen to like her (and some of her policies) more than Sunak. As expected as well, her popularity has nosedived the more she has opened her mouth.



They are literally pinning their hopes on her policies and the fact that she has u-turned on one of them will make them nervous.



It's not a great look after the last couple of years of u turns and incompetence. She's been selling herself as the continuity candidate and she's just reminded everyone why they wanted a change in the first place.