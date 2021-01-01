Poll

Are Liverpool fans right to boo that National Anthem?

Yes
Yes!
Yeah
Aye
Ar
Yup
Howzas!
Indeed
Yup with cheesy cheddy
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Down

Author Topic: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well  (Read 362722 times)

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11240 on: Today at 05:51:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:26:31 pm
She is strutting around like a cuntish peacock but what is quite evident is that the Tory membership don't really like her that much, they just happen to like her (and some of her policies) more than Sunak. As expected as well, her popularity has nosedived the more she has opened her mouth.

They are literally pinning their hopes on her policies and the fact that she has u-turned on one of them will make them nervous.
It's not a great look after the last couple of years of u turns and incompetence. She's been selling herself as the continuity candidate and she's just reminded everyone why they wanted a change in the first place.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,830
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
« Reply #11241 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:34:53 pm
I am amazed that it was only an hour. Last summer my sister's 80 year old neighbour fell in his back garden. He lay in the baking sun with a fractured hip for 8 hours waiting for an ambulance. Sis had to pop round and put up a large garden umbrella to give him a bit of shade. When he finally got to A&E, he waited another 3 hours to be seen. 12 years of underfunding is taking its toll but so is Covid. It's one of the reasons why I still wear a mask because one of the driving forces in the Tory's warped minds  for dropping the mask mandate was almost certainly to maintain pressure on the NHS and force people to get used to going private.

The nearest hospital is only a mile away and madly is the one that is known as the birthplace of the NHS.
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 277 278 279 280 281 [282]   Go Up
« previous next »
 