Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:22:06 pm
Is that the monster raving looney party?

Do they still stand in elections?  They always seemed to have a candidate in most constituencies in my youth.
Back in the day, I seem to recall that the deposit to stand was just fifty quid. It then went up to 500 quid - this certainly put them off. It is still that amount (just checked).
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm
Except, by not voting Labour (or Lib Dem/Green in some seats) you are actually letting the Tories win.

Well done.

Did you read what I wrote? Any Tory government would be proud of that lot. If someone privatised half the NHS what difference does it make what they call themselves? You vote for more of that if you want to, Im not.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Flipping heck mate where do I start?
First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.
Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.
If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.
Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etcI could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.
 Once bitten twice shy,  no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.
Iraq again.
One of the biggest mistakes people make is looking back and judging Labour without considering the position they were in at the time. I see this time and time again when it comes to criticising Labour.
Has anyone tried to argue PFI was good? it was a mistake but I always judge people on whether their hearts in the right place and give them a break when the mess up every now and then, if the rest of the country did this then this country would be a far better place. now if Labour carried on the Torys PFI to line their own pockets like the Torys then I would be disgusted. if they did it because they wanted to privatise the NHS then I would be disgusted. nope. they took over a run down country and they had to spend a fortune to repair it. they could have taken their time trying to help people suffering due to a run down NHS but they cared and done as much as possible quickly. PFI was a big mistake but the intention behind it was good, to help people.
I posted a Wes Streeting video the other day and he also says he would send people who suffering in pain for private treatment paid for by the NHS, if people think there's something wrong with doing this then I think we've lost the plot.
Causes of 2008 crash out of our hands, the effect hit the world but Bankers did need regulating and likely to happen again.
ATOS was bad but I don't believe it was done to attack the vulnerable, it was done for the reasons I mentioned, the public pushed Labour into taking that position.

Again, it's about remembering the position Labour were in at the time. straight out of the Winter of discontent into the miners strike, I was disappointed over Labour not changing some of the anti trade union laws but it wouldn't have gone down well with the country, which trade union laws did you think needed changing? my main disappointment was more about the laws punishing the people who were not actually involved in the strike.
I could go on and post all the good things they done but it won't be acknowledged.
The same thing might well happen again if Labour get in, they will have a enormous job to do, they will need to spend a fortune we haven't got so it's a no win situation.
The don't spend and they get called Torys. they do spend and make mistake like PFI to try and get things done quickly and they will be called Torys, if people just gave them a break and judge them on intent then they could move even further to the left.





Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Back in the day, I seem to recall that the deposit to stand was just fifty quid. It then went up to 500 quid - this certainly put them off. It is still that amount (just checked).

Your recollection is correct mate and yeah £500 would make a big difference on whether to stand or not.

Shame really.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm
Back in the day, I seem to recall that the deposit to stand was just fifty quid. It then went up to 500 quid - this certainly put them off. It is still that amount (just checked).
Can't we have a whip round to cover the £500 so a few Monster Looney candidates stand in the marginals so it splits the Tory vote.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
Did you read what I wrote? Any Tory government would be proud of that lot. If someone privatised half the NHS what difference does it make what they call themselves? You vote for more of that if you want to, Im not.

Do you have a source for Labour having privatised half the NHS?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm
Iraq again.
One of the biggest mistakes people make is looking back and judging Labour without considering the position they were in at the time. I see this time and time again when it comes to criticising Labour.
Has anyone tried to argue PFI was good? it was a mistake but I always judge people on whether their hearts in the right place and give them a break when the mess up every now and then, if the rest of the country did this then this country would be a far better place. now if Labour carried on the Torys PFI to line their own pockets like the Torys then I would be disgusted. if they did it because they wanted to privatise the NHS then I would be disgusted. nope. they took over a run down country and they had to spend a fortune to repair it. they could have taken their time trying to help people suffering due to a run down NHS but they cared and done as much as possible quickly. PFI was a big mistake but the intention behind it was good, to help people.
I posted a Wes Streeting video the other day and he also says he would send people who suffering in pain for private treatment paid for by the NHS, if people think there's something wrong with doing this then I think we've lost the plot.
Causes of 2008 crash out of our hands, the effect hit the world but Bankers did need regulating and likely to happen again.
ATOS was bad but I don't believe it was done to attack the vulnerable, it was done for the reasons I mentioned, the public pushed Labour into taking that position.

Again, it's about remembering the position Labour were in at the time. straight out of the Winter of discontent into the miners strike, I was disappointed over Labour not changing some of the anti trade union laws but it wouldn't have gone down well with the country, which trade union laws did you think needed changing? my main disappointment was more about the laws punishing the people who were not actually involved in the strike.
I could go on and post all the good things they done but it won't be acknowledged.
The same thing might well happen again if Labour get in, they will have a enormous job to do, they will need to spend and fortune we haven't got so it's a no win situation.
The don't spend and they get called Torys. they do spend and make mistake like PFI to try and get things done quickly and they will be called Torys, if people just gave them a break and judge them on intent then they could move even further to the left.

PFI was about sending a signal to city fat cats that New Labour could be trusted, Blair and Brown were terrified of a capital flight so they stuffed the investor classes pockets with gold (oops, best not mention Gordon Brown and gold in the same sentence). New Labour instituted right wing policy after right wing policy, time and time again they favoured the private sector over the public, they distanced themselves from the unions and the people they represent and sucked up to big business. they sucked up to the right wing media (i.e Blair flying half way around the world to grovel at the feet of Murdoch) and they were clearly a right wing government.
I dont vote for right wing governments.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
Do you have a source for Labour having privatised half the NHS?

I read it in the paper at the time. Im sure it wouldnt be hard to find, just Google it. Blair and Brown were big fans of private sector firms doing public sector work.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
I read it in the paper at the time. Im sure it wouldnt be hard to find, just Google it. Blair and Brown were big fans of private sector firms doing public sector work.

Since 1999, health spending has been devolved so the UK government is only responsible for health spending in England. Looking just at the figures for England around £2 billion was spent in 2017/18 paying hospitals and acute health PFIs.

Projects that began in England under a Labour government (May 1997 to May 2010) contributed £1.4 billion to this figure compared to £0.6 billion under the Conservative and Coalition governments in power since 1992.

The Treasury estimates that around £79 billion in total will be paid into hospital and acute health PFIs in total across the UK. Of this figure, an estimated £57 billion will be paid for projects that began under a Labour government and the remaining £21 billion on projects started under Conservative or Coalition governments.
(https://fullfact.org/online/pfi-nhs-cost-labour/)

Budget went from £55bn to £140bn in that time.

Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:10:48 pm
I read it in the paper at the time. Im sure it wouldnt be hard to find, just Google it. Blair and Brown were big fans of private sector firms doing public sector work.

I have Googled it, found several sources that put the current number between 7% and 20% depending how you calculate it (some services like GPs have always been privatised in the NHS), cant find anything close to 50%.

So either the Tories have nationalised between 30-43% of the NHS since 2010 or your wrong.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
PFI was about sending a signal to city fat cats that New Labour could be trusted, Blair and Brown were terrified of a capital flight so they stuffed the investor classes pockets with gold (oops, best not mention Gordon Brown and gold in the same sentence). New Labour instituted right wing policy after right wing policy, time and time again they favoured the private sector over the public, they distanced themselves from the unions and the people they represent and sucked up to big business. they sucked up to the right wing media (i.e Blair flying half way around the world to grovel at the feet of Murdoch) and they were clearly a right wing government.
I dont vote for right wing governments.
PFI can be whatever you want it to be, trying to get things done and making a mistake or sucking up to the fat cats, depends how cynical you want to be.
Depends how you look at it. again it's about looking back at the position Labour were in. the public distanced themselves from the unions. they did this because they believed unions had become to political.
It's not a matter of distancing themselves from the unions, it was sending a message to the public, the Unions don't dictate Labour policy's.
The same things happening now, Union leaders wanting to play politics at the expense of their members.
I don't blame you for not wanting to vote for a right wing party, best voting Labour, nobody can call them right wing unless they want to ignore every thing good they did to focus on a few things they didn't like.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
Since 1999, health spending has been devolved so the UK government is only responsible for health spending in England. Looking just at the figures for England around £2 billion was spent in 2017/18 paying hospitals and acute health PFIs.

Projects that began in England under a Labour government (May 1997 to May 2010) contributed £1.4 billion to this figure compared to £0.6 billion under the Conservative and Coalition governments in power since 1992.

The Treasury estimates that around £79 billion in total will be paid into hospital and acute health PFIs in total across the UK. Of this figure, an estimated £57 billion will be paid for projects that began under a Labour government and the remaining £21 billion on projects started under Conservative or Coalition governments.
(https://fullfact.org/online/pfi-nhs-cost-labour/)

Budget went from £55bn to £140bn in that time.

So £2 billion quid was paid to private investors? Thats a nice little earner isnt it?  The government could have just borrowed the money themselves and put it on the national debt.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:07:32 pm
PFI was about sending a signal to city fat cats that New Labour could be trusted, Blair and Brown were terrified of a capital flight so they stuffed the investor classes pockets with gold (oops, best not mention Gordon Brown and gold in the same sentence). New Labour instituted right wing policy after right wing policy, time and time again they favoured the private sector over the public, they distanced themselves from the unions and the people they represent and sucked up to big business. they sucked up to the right wing media (i.e Blair flying half way around the world to grovel at the feet of Murdoch) and they were clearly a right wing government.
I dont vote for right wing governments.

PFI started about 30 years back under Majors government.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Levelling up
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Levelling up

When she claims her Leeds comprehensive let her down, you have to admit she seems to have a point.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:40:57 pm
First time I've ever seen Lord Charles without Ray Allen.

:D
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm
Flipping heck mate where do I start?
First off they teamed up with one of the most reactionary right wing US governments of all time, a government which advocated the likes of kidnapping, torture and detention without trial to invade a country based on the flimsiest of if not downright false evidence. In other words they were pretty much right up to their necks in war crimes.
Then look what they did to the NHS, when New Labour took office 4% of NHS work was done by private firms, after 13 years of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown that figure was a shade under 50%.
If that wasnt bad enough in an effort to show City fat cats that they could be trusted they used the likes of the NHS as a vehicle to stuff city investors pockets full of public cash via PFI deals which left NHS trusts with millstones around their necks. Their deregulation of the City and the Bank of England played a big part in the 2008 crash which nearly brought down western civilisation too.
Then there was the introduction of tuition fees, the setting of private firm ATOS on some of the most vulnerable people in our society, the selling off of council housing to housing associations on the cheap, their efforts to distance the party from the trade union movement which formed it, their refusal to back the Liverpool dockers, their refusal to overturn Thatchers draconian anti trade union laws, their refusal to look into the likes of Hillsborough or Orgreave etcI could go on forever, what about the cash for honours and taxi for hire and all that malarkey.
 Once bitten twice shy,  no effin way will I vote for any New Labour type party again, as I said Tories in disguise.

You said Starmer. Starmer was in charge of Labour then was he? I must have somehow missed that?

Did Labour make mistakes? Yep as he been mentioned. Was the country utterly fucked when they had to do something to fix the wreck that the Tories had left? Yeah, I'd say so. As has been mentioned.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Levelling up
The "war on whitehall waste" sounds like something Ress-Mogg would say.  There may be some context lost in that snippet but I'm not going to give Truss the benefit of the doubt - how is paying teachers less a "war on whitehall waste"?!

We are governed by absolute idiots.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
I'm not the biggest fan of Nicola Sturgeon myself, but she is a democratically elected leader.  What Truss said is terrible, especially as it looks like the imbecile will be Prime Minister and have to talk Sturgeon regularly.  It's just pandering to the rest of the simpletons.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
This is a problem that the grown ups if theres any left in the Tory Party have to deal with. This is a six week process, and it seems that the candidates have to say something new each day so in a desperate attempt to say something new each day it seems to get more and more stupid.

If shes going to cut the pay of public sector workers in the north, will she do the same to northern MPs?
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Sunak has reportedly closed the gap on Truss to c5%, so maybe not over yet.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:47:00 pm
Levelling up

Fucking bitch.

Also thick as pigshit. Citing taxpayers alliance research.

Worse than Thatcher this one. At least Thatcher, evil as she was - was pursuing her own twisted ideology. She was implementing stuff she thought was right and pursuing her mental stuff. Truss is just playing gammon policy bingo.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:38:57 am
I'm not the biggest fan of Nicola Sturgeon myself, but she is a democratically elected leader.  What Truss said is terrible, especially as it looks like the imbecile will be Prime Minister and have to talk Sturgeon regularly.  It's just pandering to the rest of the simpletons.

Ive no skin in the game re Scotland, but  NS is a smooth operator. Shed have Truss on toast in every conversation.  The smartest thing Truss can do is ignore her. Shes been well advised.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Thats a great policy from Truss. Keep it coming, just what we need before an election.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:56:16 am
Thats a great policy from Truss. Keep it coming, just what we need before an election.

Yeah, Im sure ideas like that will go down well in the Red Wall areas. Im sure she just spouts the first thing that comes into her head most of the time.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:08:10 am
Yeah, Im sure ideas like that will go down well in the Red Wall areas. Im sure she just spouts the first thing that comes into her head most of the time.

Truss has no real belief, she is all about becoming PM. In some ways she is like Boris, in that she doesn't really have any political ideology and doesnt stand for anything. Thats no doubt a policy for this vote and she will dump it prior to an election.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 07:50:01 pm




This was taken before he formed The Umbrella Company I take it.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
out of touch... from the BBC:

However MSP Murdo Fraser of the Scottish Conservatives said he would ignore Mr Swinney's "manufactured outrage" on the issue.

He told the BBC that while he was not sure of the whole context of Ms Truss' remarks, he believed she was referring to Nicola Sturgeon's "incessant and increasingly tiresome demands" for another referendum.

He said: "Liz Truss is far more in tune on Scottish opinion on this issue than Nicola Sturgeon. I think Liz Truss is absolutely right to say this is not the time for another referendum.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:14:00 am
Fucking bitch.

Also thick as pigshit. Citing taxpayers alliance research.

Worse than Thatcher this one. At least Thatcher, evil as she was - was pursuing her own twisted ideology. She was implementing stuff she thought was right and pursuing her mental stuff. Truss is just playing gammon policy bingo.

There is no way she is going to implement that policy. Just imagine a minister having to come on and say nurses pay should be cut? Its never happening.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
It's the sheer bloody childishness of Truss that amazes me. What makes her think it's a good idea to go round abusing the character of opposition leaders? The insults she directed at Sturgeon and Starmer were both irrelevant to the contest and completely unprovoked.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
regional pay for public sector workers


I know a little about this and, if it were done properly might result in a few surprises.


1. Northern Ireland would probably be bottom, followed by Cornwall (Neither are Labour strongholds and both help prop the tories)


2. Urban areas tend to have higher wages than rural so it may be tory areas where wages were reduced more.


3. Overall impact would be to weaken labour areas though and strengthen the south east/London


I'll do some research and post later tonight
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/02/labour-power-keir-starmer

Not radical enough? Starmers caution may yet carry Labour to power

Some of the party faithful are impatient for more, but they must keep their eyes fixed firmly on the prize

The official opposition is within touching distance of victory. As minor skirmishes break out within the party, Labour people should keep their eyes firmly fixed on that prize. All the disasters must belong to the Tories.

By the end of this year, Keir Starmer may be in No 10, with the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, next door, and with a cabinet table filled with serious new ministers hitting the ground running, after Liz Truss (lets assume its her) has hit the ground, as she mis-tweeted recently. The Tory cabinet will fade as if a bad dream: surely Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman, Grant Shapps and the rest never happened?

But right now, expect Prime Minister Truss to get a poll bounce, which is why she may grab her only election chance sooner rather than later. Even if she waits for 2023s boundary changes to come into effect, those extra five to 10 seats wont be able to outweigh the electoral damage of an escalating cost of living calamity.

Nothing but trouble awaits her, shackled to those impossible pledges. Her low-tax bidding war leaves no money. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has exploded the fantasy that tax cuts bring growth. If so, the IFS says, why have countries with higher tax than ours, such as France and Germany, achieved higher growth? The Conservatives plans only allow for unacceptable 2-3% increases in public-sector pay. Meanwhile, services are already collapsing, with backlogs of 6.6 million people waiting for NHS England operations, 60,000 court cases pending in England and Wales, and 90% of English schools waiting for urgent repairs. So where will her smaller state cuts come from?

The damage from Brexit will harden if Truss breaks the Northern Ireland protocol, triggering an EU trade war. If she veers an inch from a rock-hard Brexit then the European Research Group will make her life hell. Her vociferous climate refusers will keep her to abolishing green levies and not letting net zero affect business, while long-neglected infrastructure is exposed in energy and water shortages. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson sitting behind her, yearning to return, will relish every failure.

Whenever the general election comes, Labour looks likely to win: governments fall when voters suffer unmanageable drops in income. A wave of social democratic wins in Australia, Germany, US, Portugal, Norway, Finland, Denmark and others augurs well. Recent polling from Savanta ComRes, Survation, Ipsos and more put the Labour lead in double digits. Starmer beats either contender as best prime minister when red wall voters are asked, according to fresh polling from Redfield & Wilton Strategies.

When the new Tory leader gets a poll bounce, expect impatient Labour people to panic at Starmers caution. He only says what hes against, they complain. Yes, to stop the Tories gleefully turning the election into another Brexit rout, it was essential (though painful) to take a stand against rejoining the single market or customs union: the word rejoin ignites old fires. But theres no doubt the party would make EU peace and trade deals, join the Horizon and Erasmus programmes, and agree equal food and goods standards, easy visas for artists, agree EU professional qualifications and more. I back rejoin movements  but I dont think Labour should.

Its the same with strikes. All of Labour backs the fight to prevent massive cuts for those whose pay fell or stagnated for a decade. Strikers stand for everyone, the un-unionised are pulled up by union rates. But Starmer is not wrong to think that a convincing government-in-waiting shouldnt be seen as protesters: parliament is their forum. Labour shadow ministers gnashed their teeth over the picket line grandstanding of Sam Tarry, who reacted to the prospect of being deselected in Ilford South by claiming, I am on the side of ordinary British workers, as if the rest werent. Mick Lynch is a great advocate, but the shadow cabinet has a more complex task than he does.

The partys position, as a senior Labour official tells me, is 100% behind the right to strike and to make sure workers get the pay they deserve. The commitment to ending the scourge of low pay means Labour would introduce fair pay agreements across every sector: no zero-hour contracts, no fire-and-rehire, flexible working and the right for unions to recruit in every workplace. The £28bn Green New Deal will create good jobs setting up electric car battery factories and insulating 19m homes.

Last weeks howl at Starmer and Reeves betrayal was over renationalising utilities. But is it wise for Labour to spend billions buying these back, before spending on them or anything else? As Reevess team pointed out, rail is effectively state-owned already. Pragmatism means super-tough regulation can do more without wasting a penny. Southern Water is imposing hose pipe bans while reportedly leaking 21m gallons a day. Who wants to pay its owner, the investment bank Macquarie, who loaded it with another £1bn debt while its CEO earns £14.8m? Englands water regulator, Ofwat, warns that rising interest rates will see some water companies go bust  that needs state takeovers.

As for Labours taxes, Reeves says she will target the £174bn lost in tax relief loopholes, so the broadest shoulders pay most. She would take another £5bn windfall from energy profits. Making private equity managers pay income tax on earnings that they pretend are carried interest could raise £440m annually from 2,000 people, according to the BBC: taxing earned and unearned income the same yields a lot. Charging VAT on private school fees would bring £1.7bn for state schools, where, as promised in last years conference speech, Starmer guarantees every child the experience of arts, sports and expeditions. The shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, promises universal breakfast and after-school clubs and mental health hubs. Sure Start, Im told, will be back. Theres a great deal more to come.

Labour people want more radicalism now. For us, nothing can be enough. But Starmers Labour is far less cautious than in 1997 when Tony Blair and Gordon Brown welded themselves to a crippling two-year fall in spending. The quintessence of life on the left is Labour losing over and over again. But all the auguries say not this time.
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Labour need to push hard the "Tories are levelling down" line.  It's fanciful that the Tories have somehow badged themselves as the party of "levelling up" given all the contradictory policies they've pursued (not least leaving the EU given that the EU redirected far greater funds to the poorer parts of the UK than the Tories have ever done).
Re: Be nice if we had a competent Government that governed well
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:38:45 am
It's the sheer bloody childishness of Truss that amazes me. What makes her think it's a good idea to go round abusing the character of opposition leaders? The insults she directed at Sturgeon and Starmer were both irrelevant to the contest and completely unprovoked.
Shes tried to come across normal and grounded until the last week or so, now shes more comfortable her awful character is coming out, and shes spewing stuff that she thinks her party members want to hear to win support.

The comment about Sturgeon was met with cheers. The reality is that the Tory party is full of idiots at the moment. The era of the Ken Clarke-type mild-mannered Tory is over, its the Nadine Dorries era now.
