Disclaimer. All I know about this is from your earlier post. From what you say, the government knew the public schools were a bad idea. It wasn't so much a lack of interest, as a belief they were going to die naturally. I'd imagine in 1945 there were a lot more pressing matters too ?

Couple of other comments. Are all public schools damaging their kids. Or is it only the damaged kids we see? ( Or is it only Eton).

I know you accept their existence as part of the world we live in, but do you think there ever could be a system so socialist that the wealthy won't try to use their money to advantage their kids?. Even if private tutors for after school could be banned, the wealthy are more likely have a parent that doesn't work and can spend time boosting the education for their children. The school tie network would also be replaced by religious groups or freemasons or something. I think the best we could aim for is to tax the institutions so highly that they add a useful boost to state schools. Though that might make the schools even more elitest.

And even if we could totally ban it, the rich would just send their kids overseas.





permanent

Yes, a lot more pressing. The most pressing problem was to get millions of men demobilised as quickly as possible (without creating chaos) and back into industry. The second most pressing was to revive Britain's export markets and thereby prevent a balance of payments disaster. The third was to recruit more miners and produce more coal. The fourth was to clear the bomb sites (and the slums) and build decent houses for millions of workers. The fifth was to maintain the food supply at home and prevent famine in central Europe. The sixth was to withdraw from India. The seventh was to recognise the Soviet threat and devise a defensive military alliance to meet it (NATO). All emergencies.Tory critics of Labour recognised (reluctantly) that the government was proving immensely competent at dealing with these extraordinary challenges, while maintaining full employment, working harmoniously with the trade unions (who it brought into the very centre of the state) and preventing inflation. So it turned its attack on all the 'unnecessary' and 'ideological' legislation that was simultaneously been pushed through - principally the nationalisation of coal, transport, gas and water, electricity and iron and steel. Plus the creation of a free National Health Service. None of these things, arguably, were "pressing". But Labour wanted to do them because they knew the public mood was with them and it was a golden chance to make real changes to the structure of the British economy. In particular they knew that the health and revitalisation of that economy depended ultimately on the readiness of the British working class to work hard and efficiently and massively increase industrial output. That would not happen if private enterprise remained in the box seat and ordinary workers felt they were being asked to work for profits, shares and dividends.This is where the private schools come in.Nothing was said to demoralise the workforce more in these post-war years than things like Ascot Day or the whole 'summer season' of posh events where people, who clearly were living off their shares and dividends, were once again larging it up while poor old Harry was digging coal on his 6th shift of the week and exhausted Harriet was still at the loom.Nothing symbolised the class system that Labour was committed to destroying more than Eton and Harrow (other than the monarchy itself I suppose). It would have been a brilliant thing for Labour to have smashed that symbol after 1945. As I said before most of the private schools would have welcomed being baled out and integrated into the state system. But over and above that it would have been a powerful sign to the British working class from their government that the changes in a socialistic direction were. No castles of privilege were being allowed to stand. I would call that "pressing". Just like creating the NHS in 1948 was "pressing". Chances like that only come along once every 100 or so years. Perhaps less.The survival of the 'public school' system has - we can see it clearly now - been a major disaster. Those schools aren't simply a symbol of class rule. They distort British politics and the British economy too. They make a mockery out of the idea that we are a 'meritocracy'. They remain basically uninterested in science and technology or even industry. They send a particular kind of young person into the world with all the arrogance and unearned superiority of that caste. Not all their graduates are stupid, lazy and vicious but it's clear from someone like Johnson that stupidity and laziness and viciousness are not barriers to successs if you can also wave your old school tie. They may even help.Brexit itself is the greatest disaster to happen to the UK since Thatcher's de-industrialisation of the economy. And it has 'Made in Eton' written all over it.