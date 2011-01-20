Poll

Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah

Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Thank you. that was the type of answer I was looking for, a scholarly understanding. 

Thanks KJ, but it's not a 'scholarly understanding'. It's just what I personally believe.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Thanks KJ, but it's not a 'scholarly understanding'. It's just what I personally believe.

but comes from an understanding of socialism from reading and understanding, Im guessing.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
As private schools exist, can there be an argument that a socialist sending their kids there is just keeping them competitive.
Dianne Abbot sent her kids to private school and I know your a bif fan of hers  ;D

I'm not a fan of hers, it's true. She's fucking useless. And that is based on a scholarly understanding  :D

As for private schools, I'd ban them. I know it would be difficult to do that, legally, and perhaps politically impossible too - if only the working class cared about inherited wealth and inherited privilege and the destruction these things inflict on the country. But they don't. Or not enough.

The great missed opportunity was 1945. Attlee's government was radical in so many things, but when it came to old institutions (parliament, the monarchy, the civil service, the law courts, the public schools) it was absurdly conservative. At the end of the war (which followed 10 years of Depression of course) nearly all the private schools were bankrupt. I think only Eton and Winchester were still viable concerns. The others were hugely in debt, buildings falling down, crippled by taxes, shortage of pupils, abysmal teachers etc). They were virtually begging to be nationalised (ie brought into the state sector). The Labour government thought it would be a waste of money to do this and that it might be better just to let them all fail - something they felt would be bound to happen once the 1944 Education Act was up and running and the reformed state schools began to show their prestige. Why would anyone pay for their children's education when you get a brilliant one for free in the new state grammars and technical schools?

It worked in health of course where the success of the NHS virtually wiped out private medicine for a while (to the benefit of all, not least the doctors). But by the early 1950s the private schools had recovered their purses and some of their prestige. The window of opportunity was lost.

But what damage those institutions have done to this country. You can always tell when someone was educated there. There's something missing. From Johnson and Sunak to Jezza Corbyn. Not quite right in the head.


Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
but comes from an understanding of socialism from reading and understanding, Im guessing.

And growing up in the movement and living.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Thanks Yorky
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
I'm not a fan of hers, it's true. She's fucking useless. And that is based on a scholarly understanding  :D

As for private schools, I'd ban them. I know it would be difficult to do that, legally, and perhaps politically impossible too - if only the working class cared about inherited wealth and inherited privilege and the destruction these things inflict on the country. But they don't. Or not enough.

The great missed opportunity was 1945. Attlee's government was radical in so many things, but when it came to old institutions (parliament, the monarchy, the civil service, the law courts, the public schools) it was absurdly conservative. At the end of the war (which followed 10 years of Depression of course) nearly all the private schools were bankrupt. I think only Eton and Winchester were still viable concerns. The others were hugely in debt, buildings falling down, crippled by taxes, shortage of pupils, abysmal teachers etc). They were virtually begging to be nationalised (ie brought into the state sector). The Labour government thought it would be a waste of money to do this and that it might be better just to let them all fail - something they felt would be bound to happen once the 1944 Education Act was up and running and the reformed state schools began to show their prestige. Why would anyone pay for their children's education when you get a brilliant one for free in the new state grammars and technical schools?

It worked in health of course where the success of the NHS virtually wiped out private medicine for a while (to the benefit of all, not least the doctors). But by the early 1950s the private schools had recovered their purses and some of their prestige. The window of opportunity was lost.

But what damage those institutions have done to this country. You can always tell when someone was educated there. There's something missing. From Johnson and Sunak to Jezza Corbyn. Not quite right in the head.




Maybe this will make you think better of the Attlee government's achievements.

"In looking to the future, people think in terms of re-distributing the national income, and dont pause to reflect that that income is itself dependent on world conditions. They have had the Beveridge Scheme, raising of the school-leaving age, and so forth, whisked in front of their noses, and no one has told them that for a long time to come we may be unable to afford any improvement in our way of life."

 - George Orwell, Jan 1945.

But the Attlee government managed it.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Because having two main parties that hate the left more than each other has served the country so well. All about keeping a failed establishment and status quo in place, while they can all feather their own nests.

Yeah because when the hard left had control of Labour from 1980 to 1983 and from 2015 to 2019 they did a fine good job of scrutinising the government and serving the country by being a credible alternative government!

Alan Johnson said it all on election night in 2019.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Maybe this will make you think better of the Attlee government's achievements.

I think very highly of their achievements, not least because I understand the constraints they were operating under (national bankruptcy being the main one).

But I deplore that government's lack of interest in reforming some of the ancient institutions - especially as it wouldn't have cost anything. 
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Yeah because when the hard left had control of Labour from 1980 to 1983 and from 2015 to 2019 they did a fine good job of scrutinising the government and serving the country by being a credible alternative government!

Alan Johnson said it all on election night in 2019.

So when you say you want the left purged out of Labour, how left are we talking here? Left of Tony Blair? A lot of the Labour Right view anyone even vaguely left wing as a Trot and an enemy.

Ideally the Labour Party would be somewhere in between Corbyn and Blair.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
I think it's a good question and would genuinely be interested in hearing an answer.
I thought so. But Flaccid appears unable to rise to the occasion.

Bump:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:24:30 pm
They're not Labour anymore
Genuine question: in which years [d]o you consider the Labour Party to be (proper) Labour?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
So when you say you want the left purged out of Labour, how left are we talking here? Left of Tony Blair? A lot of the Labour Right view anyone even vaguely left wing as a Trot and an enemy.

Ideally the Labour Party would be somewhere in between Corbyn and Blair.

Ideally, Labour should be just centrist enough to be elected. Any other stance is irrelevant.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
They should be so right wing that they get a massive majority.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
I hate the Tories I hate that people take the hate off them just because there's no pinnacle idiot at number ten at the moment

They are awful and nothing has changed or stopped and this leadership election is disgusting

first post not about Labour on this page eyyy  ;D
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
Ideally, Labour should be just centrist enough to be elected. Any other stance is irrelevant.

What about the adage that opposition parties don't win elections, governments lose them?

The Tories were toast in 1997 and they're looking it now. Corbyn is too far left for the English public but even he got 40% in 2017 and ended the Tory majority of Teresa May, forcing them to bribe DUP to be able to form a government. 2019 was obviously a disaster but the Brexit position that Starmer and co forced was electoral suicide and it became a second referendum.

Point being, Labour didn't have to sell their soul to Rupert Murdoch and so many principles to win the 1997 election. John Smith was miles ahead in the polls when he died. The Tories were done. A wishy-washy status quo/centrist Labour government will not change the country and just allows the Tories to regroup and then win the next one.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
What about the adage that opposition parties don't win elections, governments lose them?

The Tories were toast in 1997 and they're looking it now. Corbyn is too far left for the English public but even he got 40% in 2017 and ended the Tory majority of Teresa May, forcing them to bribe DUP to be able to form a government. 2019 was obviously a disaster but the Brexit position that Starmer and co forced was electoral suicide and it became a second referendum.

Point being, Labour didn't have to sell their soul to Rupert Murdoch and so many principles to win the 1997 election. John Smith was miles ahead in the polls when he died. The Tories were done. A wishy-washy status quo/centrist Labour government will not change the country and just allows the Tories to regroup and then win the next one.

Blair won the next two.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
As far as Im concerned the likes of Blair and Starmer are tories. If you vote for New Labour you are voting for neoliberalism.
