Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Down

Author Topic: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah  (Read 356871 times)

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11000 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 pm »
Sunak confronted Truss with the passage in Britannia Unchained that described the British as the laziest workers in the world, and Truss blamed Raab for writing it. Sunak pointed out the joint authors originally claimed collective responsibility for the ideas within.

The contrasting of Starmer's insistence on collective responsibility as a marker of readiness for government and Truss's willingness to throw a colleague under the bus writes itself.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,656
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11001 on: Yesterday at 02:17:10 pm »
The actual words:

"The British are among the worst idlers in the world. We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor. Whereas Indian children aspire to be doctors or businessmen, the British are more interested in football and pop music."

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/30/british-idlers-how-a-2012-attack-on-uks-work-ethic-could-haunt-liz-truss

Apart from anything else, how weird to attack two of the greatest British success stories since the 1960s - the export of English football and British rock.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,284
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11002 on: Yesterday at 02:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:28:55 am
Absolute fucking disgrace, it really is. Energy companies can rot in hell.
Depends what we mean by energy companies.

We could privatise them all and wed be paying pretty much the same price. (Indeed some were effectively nationalised, bulb etc)

If we mean those who extract gas/oil etc, then thats quite different. Was it £9bn profit for shell in one quarter??

We ought to be doing something about that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,559
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11003 on: Yesterday at 02:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:17:10 pm


Apart from anything else, how weird to attack two of the greatest British success stories since the 1960s - the export of English football and British rock.
Should have replaced that with photo opportunities and parties.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11004 on: Yesterday at 03:14:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:22:24 pm
Depends what we mean by energy companies.

We could privatise them all and wed be paying pretty much the same price. (Indeed some were effectively nationalised, bulb etc)

If we mean those who extract gas/oil etc, then thats quite different. Was it £9bn profit for shell in one quarter??

We ought to be doing something about that

There dont seem to be any easy answers other then build more renewables, maybe another round of windfall tax? How many times can we do that until the likes of BP and Shell up sticks move home to somewhere else? The one other thing I can think of we can try and it will take cooperation with the EU is we set a maximum price and just say we wont pay above that and see what happens. Russia in the short term will struggle to find somewhere else to sell the gas as their pipelines only go to Europe, and there is only so many tankers, ports and storage for them to sell it to someone else.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,559
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11005 on: Yesterday at 03:23:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:14:22 pm
There dont seem to be any easy answers other then build more renewables, maybe another round of windfall tax? How many times can we do that until the likes of BP and Shell up sticks move home to somewhere else? The one other thing I can think of we can try and it will take cooperation with the EU is we set a maximum price and just say we wont pay above that and see what happens. Russia in the short term will struggle to find somewhere else to sell the gas as their pipelines only go to Europe, and there is only so many tankers, ports and storage for them to sell it to someone else.
Sounds like Rishi's 'buyers cartel'.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11006 on: Yesterday at 03:31:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:20:20 pm
When your talking about 35 million people who voted in the referendum you have to make some generalisations, its gonna be a bit hard to represent each and every persons nuanced views!
Not only that, but Ian did use the word 'tending' in comments, fully offering up his opinion/observations as generalisations. The only problem with using generalisations is when they are presented as solid rules - Ian did not do this.
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 12:21:29 pm
Younger/uni education/white collar and/or secure jobs tending towards remain

Older, left school at 16, blue collar or less secure tending to vote for Brexit
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,457
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11007 on: Yesterday at 03:34:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:58:15 pm
Sunak confronted Truss with the passage in Britannia Unchained that described the British as the laziest workers in the world, and Truss blamed Raab for writing it. Sunak pointed out the joint authors originally claimed collective responsibility for the ideas within.

The contrasting of Starmer's insistence on collective responsibility as a marker of readiness for government and Truss's willingness to throw a colleague under the bus writes itself.
Starmer would never throw anyone under the bus of course.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11008 on: Yesterday at 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:34:14 pm
Starmer would never throw anyone under the bus of course.

I: Look for ways to argue against the Tories.
You: Look for ways to argue against Labour.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11009 on: Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:31:04 pm
Not only that, but Ian did use the word 'tending' in comments, fully offering up his opinion/observations as generalisations. The only problem with using generalisations is when they are presented as solid rules - Ian did not do this.

Even if Ian didnt use the tending it should pretty obvious its a generalisation surely? Im pretty sure theres no one on here or anywhere to would think literally every old person voted for Leave, and every younger educated person voted Remain!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,457
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11010 on: Yesterday at 04:24:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:46:24 pm
I: Look for ways to argue against the Tories.
You: Look for ways to argue against Labour.
They're not Labour anymore
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11011 on: Yesterday at 04:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:24:30 pm
They're not Labour anymore

The other lot are still Tories though. Does that matter to you?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,457
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11012 on: Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:25:21 pm
The other lot are still Tories though. Does that matter to you?
I despise the Tories, what would Starmer and his cabal do differently?, he literally sacked one of his MPs for joining a picket line, joining a picket line to fight for workers rights is the very least any Labour MP should be doing, as they've done it for decades, he's a disgrace, he's no better than the Tories.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11013 on: Yesterday at 04:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 03:23:52 pm
Sounds like Rishi's 'buyers cartel'.

Hes smarter then I thought!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11014 on: Yesterday at 04:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
I despise the Tories, what would Starmer and his cabal do differently?, he literally sacked one of his MPs for joining a picket line, joining a picket line to fight for workers rights is the very least any Labour MP should be doing, as they've done it for decades, he's a disgrace, he's no better than the Tories.
interesting. Labour MPs have always stood on picket lines for decades. ive seen Labour MPs on protest walks. some have ended up on stage giving a speech at a protest rally but I can't remember any Labour MP standing on a picket line before. which industrial dispute picket lines did these Labour MPs stand on.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11015 on: Yesterday at 04:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
I despise the Tories, what would Starmer and his cabal do differently?, he literally sacked one of his MPs for joining a picket line, joining a picket line to fight for workers rights is the very least any Labour MP should be doing, as they've done it for decades, he's a disgrace, he's no better than the Tories.

Should people be voting for Labour or Lib Dem or whoever is the most likely alternative to the Tories in their constituency?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11016 on: Yesterday at 04:39:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
I despise the Tories, what would Starmer and his cabal do differently?, he literally sacked one of his MPs for joining a picket line, joining a picket line to fight for workers rights is the very least any Labour MP should be doing, as they've done it for decades, he's a disgrace, he's no better than the Tories.

They probably wouldn't steal tens of billions through shady Labour associated companies that seem to only exist long enough to take our money.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11017 on: Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:24:30 pm
They're not Labour anymore
Genuine question: in which years to you consider the Labour Party to be (proper) Labour?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11018 on: Yesterday at 07:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:17:10 pm
The actual words:

"The British are among the worst idlers in the world. We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor. Whereas Indian children aspire to be doctors or businessmen, the British are more interested in football and pop music."

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/30/british-idlers-how-a-2012-attack-on-uks-work-ethic-could-haunt-liz-truss

Apart from anything else, how weird to attack two of the greatest British success stories since the 1960s - the export of English football and British rock.

Such a weird, lazy cliche aswell.

If were going to generalise, Im sure as many Indian kids grew up wanting to be the next Tendulkar as Brits did wanting to be Alan Shearer
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,268
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11019 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:17:10 pm
The actual words:

"The British are among the worst idlers in the world. We work among the lowest hours, we retire early and our productivity is poor. Whereas Indian children aspire to be doctors or businessmen, the British are more interested in football and pop music."

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/30/british-idlers-how-a-2012-attack-on-uks-work-ethic-could-haunt-liz-truss

Apart from anything else, how weird to attack two of the greatest British success stories since the 1960s - the export of English football and British rock.

Obviously none of these people have actually been to India its very poor.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,190
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11020 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
I despise the Tories, what would Starmer and his cabal do differently?
Are we still doing 'they're all the same' after the last 12 years?

I'm not exactly inspired by Starmer, but if you can't see the difference then you're really underestimating this generation of Tories.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,006
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11021 on: Yesterday at 08:58:17 pm »
Tugenhadt supporting Truss :lmao

Obviously been promised a new job. Clearly his attempts to show he had integrity were all an act.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,737
  • Red since '64
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11022 on: Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on July 28, 2022, 06:21:37 pm
Yesterday, the iPaper carried a piece by Andrew Fisher bemoaning Starmers lack of pure socialism, and todays Guardian carries a piece by John McDonnell bemoaning Starmers stance on the rail workers strike action.

It irritates me beyond belief that both (and many others) utterly fail to recognise the Labour strategy of refusing to give this government ammunition to distract from their own abysmal and ramshackle performance. The aim is simply to remove them at the next election, and it would be helpful to offer support or STFU.

And todays Guardian carries a piece by Simon Fletcher, expressing essentially the same message.

Tomorrow it will presumably be the turn of Owen Jones, or maybe even Seumas Milne?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,656
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11023 on: Yesterday at 09:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm
And todays Guardian carries a piece by Simon Fletcher, expressing essentially the same message.

Tomorrow it will presumably be the turn of Owen Jones, or maybe even Seumas Milne?

I think Owen Jones might button it for a while. It wasn't a great move to ask his tweety followers to harass Keir Starmer in public. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11024 on: Yesterday at 09:49:06 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:21:34 pm
And todays Guardian carries a piece by Simon Fletcher, expressing essentially the same message.

Tomorrow it will presumably be the turn of Owen Jones, or maybe even Seumas Milne?
I think they have to back up their attacks with some proof. it's this argument of todays Labour MPs not doing what all Labour MPs did in the past. standing on picket lines with the strikers that needs to be backed up with some evidence as this is what it's all about really. trying to make this argument of Starmers Labour not doing what all Labour MPs have done in the past.
Am not talking about the disputes today,  the left are using todays disputes as a weapon to attack the Labour party so they will at least have to make a appearance on a picket line to do this, am talking about any industrial dispute picket lines in the past, over the last 50yrs or so.
I imagine it might have happened sometime in the last 50yrs. there might be the odd photo of a Labour MP talking to pickets on the picket line as well but ive not even seen 1 example to back up this attack.
 
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,237
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11025 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:49:06 pm
I think they have to back up their attacks with some proof. it's this argument of todays Labour MPs not doing what all Labour MPs did in the past. standing on picket lines with the strikers that needs to be backed up with some evidence as this is what it's all about really. trying to make this argument of Starmers Labour not doing what all Labour MPs have done in the past.
Am not talking about the disputes today,  the left are using todays disputes as a weapon to attack the Labour party so they will at least have to make a appearance on a picket line to do this, am talking about any industrial dispute picket lines in the past, over the last 50yrs or so.
I imagine it might have happened sometime in the last 50yrs. there might be the odd photo of a Labour MP talking to pickets on the picket line as well but ive not even seen 1 example to back up this attack.

Quick question, have they ever struck (?) in solidarity with junior doctors?
Logged
Believer

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11026 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:24:42 pm
I think Owen Jones might button it for a while. It wasn't a great move to ask his tweety followers to harass Keir Starmer in public.
I missed that - what's it about? Something like this would normally hardly matter to me - except I have a huge loathing for little Owen! :)
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11027 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Quick question, have they ever struck (?) in solidarity with junior doctors?
You're talking about a protest rally not a picket line, many Labour MPs have been on protest marches and spoke on a platform at the end of the march.
There is a difference between the NHS dispute and a industrial dispute picket line, nobody compares a NHS dispute to a industrial dispute, I found McDonnell's video the other day very telling, talking about a NHS protest march and trying to pass it off as supporting all the trade union picket lines. I would of thought he would have given us some real examples of them standing on a industrial dispute picket line. say a pay dispute picket line or fighting the closure of a plant in their constituency.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:40:54 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,656
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11028 on: Yesterday at 10:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm
I missed that - what's it about? Something like this would normally hardly matter to me - except I have a huge loathing for little Owen! :)

It was a tweet earlier this week - now deleted. He called Starmer a "liar" and a "conman" and asked his followers to repeat this analysis if they ever bumped into Starmer in public and to film it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,189
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11029 on: Yesterday at 10:51:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:22:24 pm
Depends what we mean by energy companies.

We could privatise them all and wed be paying pretty much the same price. (Indeed some were effectively nationalised, bulb etc)

If we mean those who extract gas/oil etc, then thats quite different. Was it £9bn profit for shell in one quarter??

We ought to be doing something about that
That's probably a global figure with money flowing to UK tax. Don't know what the normal figure is either. I suspect it's a few billion.
I don't know if they took furlough money either when their profits were battered.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11030 on: Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:48:54 pm
It was a tweet earlier this week - now deleted. He called Starmer a "liar" and a "conman" and asked his followers to repeat this analysis if they ever bumped into Starmer in public and to film it.
I'll rephrase: Owen is, not little, but puny.

I looked up the tweet; he did not delete it!

https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1552331953310949376

I am far from convinced about Starmer's position on Brexit (his recent comments about taking advantage of it and cutting regulation). But on the other hand, he's in a near impossible position. He is surely keeping his eye on winning the next election because he understands that it this is absolutely vital for the country. But if I had a Guardian column and 1 million Twitter followers, I surely would be even more careful than I am now in my criticisms of Starmer. Puny Owen and people like him are puritans - with all the fervor of the most hardened of religious zealots - and they should be the enemy of us all.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,656
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11031 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm
I'll rephrase: Owen is, not little, but puny.

I looked up the tweet; he did not delete it!

https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1552331953310949376

I am far from convinced about Starmer's position on Brexit (his recent comments about taking advantage of it and cutting regulation). But on the other hand, he's in a near impossible position. He is surely keeping his eye on winning the next election because he understands that it this is absolutely vital for the country. But if I had a Guardian column and 1 million Twitter followers, I surely would be even more careful than I am now in my criticisms of Starmer. Puny Owen and people like him are puritans - with all the fervor of the most hardened of religious zealots - and they should be the enemy of us all.

He did delete it JC. This is not the one. He asked his followers to confront Starmer in public, call him a liar and film the reaction. I think he must have got the idea from Trump or the EDL lads. Someone reminded him of David Amess and Jo Cox and so he took it down.

But this video is also revealing. First the arch, performative nature of Jones's rant. It's over-rehearsed and stinks of insincerity. Second, this stupid and naive belief that Starmer was ever going to tell the truth in the Labour party leadership contest! He wanted to win! Of course he was going to sound more weird than he really is.

I can never understand these modern Marxists.   On the one hand they have the Labour party taped. It's reformist, cowardly, centrist, and neo-liberal and it always betrays the working class. On the other hand they are always morally outraged when it doesn't live up to their own rigorous revolutionary standards. Owen Jones would have been better tweeting a weary "here we go again" instead of the hot-under-the-collar "Keir Starmer let me and my cats down. And we are absolutely disgusted."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,070
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11032 on: Yesterday at 11:44:25 pm »
People with strong left wing principles would probably command support from about 15% of the electorate, whether that's right or wrong is not the point. The point is that you either get to stick to a set of ideological principles or you get power. It's alright saying Attlee's government managed it but they were exceptional circumstances. No-one has ever come close aside from that.


I thought Michael Foot was a lovely man whose aims and aspirations for the world were more than laudable, he was also a dream for Thatcher to face at an election in this country.


You don't have to chose sides quite as radically as Owen would suggest, you have to chose not to be on the wrong side or do the work that plays into the hands of the wrong side.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,183
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11033 on: Today at 12:12:28 am »
fuckin Owen Jones again  :lmao

i don't even read what he says anymore but i can guarantee he'll be boiling the piss of centrist dads across the country. he has a special touch for sure.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11034 on: Today at 05:10:52 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:01:19 pm
I'll rephrase: Owen is, not little, but puny.

I looked up the tweet; he did not delete it!

https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1552331953310949376

I am far from convinced about Starmer's position on Brexit (his recent comments about taking advantage of it and cutting regulation). But on the other hand, he's in a near impossible position. He is surely keeping his eye on winning the next election because he understands that it this is absolutely vital for the country. But if I had a Guardian column and 1 million Twitter followers, I surely would be even more careful than I am now in my criticisms of Starmer. Puny Owen and people like him are puritans - with all the fervor of the most hardened of religious zealots - and they should be the enemy of us all.

There is a certain irony to OJ using the word "tedious". May want to look in the mirror...
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,359
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11035 on: Today at 07:22:50 am »
I really liked Owen Jones first couple of books, which strove for balance to some extent whilst displaying his personal ideology openly. He seems to have drifted further to the left & become increasingly angry. Jaded journalist? Bitterness over Corbyns removal? Who knows.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #11036 on: Today at 07:43:33 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 07:22:50 am
I really liked Owen Jones first couple of books, which strove for balance to some extent whilst displaying his personal ideology openly. He seems to have drifted further to the left & become increasingly angry. Jaded journalist? Bitterness over Corbyns removal? Who knows.

I like OJ, but his call to harass KS, who I increasingly dont like, is wrong. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 271 272 273 274 275 [276]   Go Up
« previous next »
 