I'll rephrase: Owen is, not little, but puny.



I looked up the tweet; he did not delete it!



https://twitter.com/owenjones84/status/1552331953310949376



I am far from convinced about Starmer's position on Brexit (his recent comments about taking advantage of it and cutting regulation). But on the other hand, he's in a near impossible position. He is surely keeping his eye on winning the next election because he understands that it this is absolutely vital for the country. But if I had a Guardian column and 1 million Twitter followers, I surely would be even more careful than I am now in my criticisms of Starmer. Puny Owen and people like him are puritans - with all the fervor of the most hardened of religious zealots - and they should be the enemy of us all.



He did delete it JC. This is not the one. He asked his followers to confront Starmer in public, call him a liar and film the reaction. I think he must have got the idea from Trump or the EDL lads. Someone reminded him of David Amess and Jo Cox and so he took it down.But this video is also revealing. First the arch, performative nature of Jones's rant. It's over-rehearsed and stinks of insincerity. Second, this stupid and naive belief that Starmer was ever going to tell the truth in the Labour party leadership contest! He wanted to win! Of course he was going to sound more weird than he really is.I can never understand these modern Marxists. On the one hand they have the Labour party taped. It's reformist, cowardly, centrist, and neo-liberal and it always betrays the working class. On the other hand they are always morally outraged when it doesn't live up to their own rigorous revolutionary standards. Owen Jones would have been better tweeting a weary "here we go again" instead of the hot-under-the-collar "Keir Starmer let me and my cats down. And we are absolutely disgusted."