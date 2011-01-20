Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Down

Author Topic: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah  (Read 355303 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10960 on: Yesterday at 12:08:28 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 28, 2022, 11:05:10 pm
he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.

also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.

Forget which party they belong to or even that they are politicians, it could be any job in the world, I think youd be hard pressed to argue that Truss is the better candidate. It could be one of us applying for a job and getting beaten to it by an inferiorly able dreary, blithering idiot white woman. We know unfortunately how the world still works, its just sad to have it happen live and in your living room each evening, in rare moments of optimism I sometimes think weve moved on so its probably my fault.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,067
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10961 on: Yesterday at 12:20:17 am »
Everyone outside Leeds thought Don Revie was a shit
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,554
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10962 on: Yesterday at 12:22:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:08:28 am
Forget which party they belong to or even that they are politicians, it could be any job in the world, I think youd be hard pressed to argue that Truss is the better candidate. It could be one of us applying for a job and getting beaten to it by an inferiorly able dreary, blithering idiot white woman. We know unfortunately how the world still works, its just sad to have it happen live and in your living room each evening, in rare moments of optimism I sometimes think weve moved on so its probably my fault.
Well maybe good reason to be pessimistic about getting a job in the Tory party at least.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10963 on: Yesterday at 06:20:53 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:22:41 am
Well maybe good reason to be pessimistic about getting a job in the Tory party at least.

Yeah, I dont give a shit about him as an individual, I have zero sympathy for anyone who joins the Tories and isnt accepted because of their race, background or sexuality, its what they bought into.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,009
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10964 on: Yesterday at 06:48:36 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on July 28, 2022, 11:05:10 pm
he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.

also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.

It´s the same thing with the Tories having had two, and possibly-soon-to-be-three female leaders (and, being the Tories, PMs....). Women, and black and brown people, are far more palatable when they are spewing conservative economic dogma and/or retrograde social views. All of which ironically tend to have an ousized negative impact on women, black and brown people. We´re still sadly not at the stage where a woman/black/brown person would get away with putting forward a progressive manifesto for Prime Minister. We´re apparently not even at that stage for an old white bloke.....

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10965 on: Yesterday at 07:15:30 am »
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,163
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10966 on: Yesterday at 07:49:22 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:15:30 am
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas

Could be the bung she will give the Army.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,089
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10967 on: Yesterday at 07:54:02 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:15:30 am
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas

Glory hunter
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10968 on: Yesterday at 09:07:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:15:30 am
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as authentic and honest.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas

Or she's got confident enough to say unless he supports her his job goes to one of her supporters (probably Cleverly who's after it as he tweets about defence 15 times a day and education zero...)
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10969 on: Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:20:53 am
Yeah, I dont give a shit about him as an individual, I have zero sympathy for anyone who joins the Tories and isnt accepted because of their race, background or sexuality, its what they bought into.
It's odd on a level, but we are seeing the same in both the US and UK, where POCs will support a party with racist/xenophobic tendancies because of the 1 or 2 issues that they care about. Must be tough for them, especially in the last 7 to 8 years where it seems to come back out in the open but I guess once you get to a certain status you stop caring about other plebs regardless of colour or ethnicity.

The Indian diaspora (as well of others) joining the Tories is directly linked to their increasing wealth and status as a community and protecting that wealth. It's a topic of It's own really but the dynamics are tough to navigate.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10970 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 05:13:20 pm
It's odd on a level, but we are seeing the same in both the US and UK, where POCs will support a party with racist/xenophobic tendancies because of the 1 or 2 issues that they care about. Must be tough for them, especially in the last 7 to 8 years where it seems to come back out in the open but I guess once you get to a certain status you stop caring about other plebs regardless of colour or ethnicity.

The Indian diaspora (as well of others) joining the Tories is directly linked to their increasing wealth and status as a community and protecting that wealth. It's a topic of It's own really but the dynamics are tough to navigate.
My team at work at the time was majority Asian and without exception they all backed Brexit for the simple reason that the more migration there was from the EU the tougher the rules got on migration from outside the EU.  Their reasoning - which has proved to be correct with Johnson's negotiations with India - was that removing FOM for EU citizens would lead to the UK accepting more migration from outside the EU.  Politics wasn't exactly a hot topic in the team pre-2016 although I know for a fact that some had backed Labour in 2015 but switched to the Tories as the Brexit party in 2019, this despite working in a public sector body that was under ongoing demolition by the Tories.

Bozo having a higher than average number of Asian MPs in his cabinet was likely in part a reflection of backing Brexit being one of two qualifying criteria (the other being an unscrupulous toady - a trait common across most Tory MPs).

I don't really see Labour doing a lot to win back those voters but, as with every voter, maybe the Tories will do the work for them by alienating people sufficiently.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10971 on: Yesterday at 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
My team at work at the time was majority Asian and without exception they all backed Brexit for the simple reason that the more migration there was from the EU the tougher the rules got on migration from outside the EU.  Their reasoning - which has proved to be correct with Johnson's negotiations with India - was that removing FOM for EU citizens would lead to the UK accepting more migration from outside the EU.
Whilst I never heard anyone say it to me directly (most people I know voted remain), I always suspected this was the prime reason for a lot of Asians. Its a great example of narrow minded thinking with regards to Brexit - as long as it helps me or my friends, who cares if its net worse for everyone.

Its utterly brilliant that you have one group of people voting for Brexit because they want a bigger chance for their community to come to the Uk, and you have another group voting Brexit because they dont want immigration into the UK, especially brown (or black) people!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10972 on: Yesterday at 11:32:54 pm »
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,067
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10973 on: Yesterday at 11:53:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:15:30 am
Defence secretary Wallace comes out in support of Truss, describing Truss as now looking likely to win therefore my best bet for a future career.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/defence-secretary-endorses-authentic-and-honest-liz-truss-for-tory-leadership/ar-AA105Cas


Fixed
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,511
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10974 on: Today at 07:57:51 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:07:43 am
Or she's got confident enough to say unless he supports her his job goes to one of her supporters (probably Cleverly who's after it as he tweets about defence 15 times a day and education zero...)

Cleverly is terrible. We never ever heard any more about him allegedly crashing whilst on his mobile. Funny that??
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10975 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:16:29 pm
My team at work at the time was majority Asian and without exception they all backed Brexit for the simple reason that the more migration there was from the EU the tougher the rules got on migration from outside the EU.  Their reasoning - which has proved to be correct with Johnson's negotiations with India - was that removing FOM for EU citizens would lead to the UK accepting more migration from outside the EU.  Politics wasn't exactly a hot topic in the team pre-2016 although I know for a fact that some had backed Labour in 2015 but switched to the Tories as the Brexit party in 2019, this despite working in a public sector body that was under ongoing demolition by the Tories.

Bozo having a higher than average number of Asian MPs in his cabinet was likely in part a reflection of backing Brexit being one of two qualifying criteria (the other being an unscrupulous toady - a trait common across most Tory MPs).

I don't really see Labour doing a lot to win back those voters but, as with every voter, maybe the Tories will do the work for them by alienating people sufficiently.

Would be interesting to know how old the Asians your referring to are? Out the Asians I know (which is pretty much 90% of the people I know) views on Brexit were pretty much in line with the general population, my parents generation (the ones who emigrated themselves) were all very Brexity because they were against immigration, not because they thought it would help Indians come over, it was more resentment of what they had to go through to get here and the sacrifices they had to make where as people from Eastern Europe could just jump on a plane and come here no questions asked. There was also an element of the local areas changing too much, immigrants tend to live where other immigrants live and so the areas that were very Asian started becoming less Asian. People my age who are generally doing well for themselves, educated, white collar workers etc voted Remain, those who were less educated, blue collar workers voted Leave or didnt vote at all.

As for the political drift to the Tories, if you look at the statistics its more of a phenomenon in the Hindu community then Sikh or Muslim, and if you look at the culture (especially Gujarati Hindu culture and those that came to the UK via East Africa) it probably puts a bigger emphasis on financial and material well-being and a achievement then say the average Sikh or Muslim.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,869
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10976 on: Today at 10:27:35 am »
Just heard on the radio that the trusell trust will start setting up 'warm banks' this winter.

Warm banks will be places where people who can't afford to heat their homes to go for a few hours to keep warm....

Fuck this government and fuck the people who allowed this to happen
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10977 on: Today at 10:28:55 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:35 am
Just heard on the radio that the trusell trust will start setting up 'warm banks' this winter.

Warm banks will be places where people who can't afford to heat their homes to go for a few hours to keep warm....

Fuck this government and fuck the people who allowed this to happen

Absolute fucking disgrace, it really is. Energy companies can rot in hell.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,236
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10978 on: Today at 10:35:14 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:35 am
Just heard on the radio that the trusell trust will start setting up 'warm banks' this winter.

Warm banks will be places where people who can't afford to heat their homes to go for a few hours to keep warm....

Fuck this government and fuck the people who allowed this to happen

They are absolute scum. I'm surprised that no one hasn't tried to bump them all off to be honest.

The Tories have always been known as 'The Nasty Party' but this current shower take the biscuit on being actually and willfully evil.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10979 on: Today at 10:40:23 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:35 am
Just heard on the radio that the trusell trust will start setting up 'warm banks' this winter.

Warm banks will be places where people who can't afford to heat their homes to go for a few hours to keep warm....

Fuck this government and fuck the people who allowed this to happen

The dilemma will be whether to go their before the food bank or go food bank first?

Just a winter day out in the UK
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,642
  • The first five yards........
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10980 on: Today at 10:41:05 am »
Thank god Truss has declined the invitation to be interviewed by Andrew Neil.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,563
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10981 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:57:51 am
Cleverly is terrible. We never ever heard any more about him allegedly crashing whilst on his mobile. Funny that??

Yeah trust me you dont need to tell me how useless, incompetent and arrogant he is.

He prefers to not receive papers with his advice. Aka hes a lazy fucker.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10982 on: Today at 11:04:19 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:35 am
Just heard on the radio that the trusell trust will start setting up 'warm banks' this winter.

Warm banks will be places where people who can't afford to heat their homes to go for a few hours to keep warm....

Fuck this government and fuck the people who allowed this to happen
Well, since COVID is not actually done and dusted, that's probably a bad idea* - they might well be forced to abandon those plans.

* Not, of course, that I am disagreeing with their aim to help those in need of warm spaces.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10983 on: Today at 11:07:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:41:05 am
Thank god Truss has declined the invitation to be interviewed by Andrew Neil.
Though, it would have been a wonderful train wreck to behold. In the round, of course it is better that Truss wins this election - the Tories will be totally destroyed.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,554
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10984 on: Today at 11:12:23 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:07:12 am
Though, it would have been a wonderful train wreck to behold. In the round, of course it is better that Truss wins this election - the Tories will be totally destroyed.
Running scared has become an admirable trait in the eyes of the Tory faithful.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10985 on: Today at 11:26:19 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:41:05 am
Thank god Truss has declined the invitation to be interviewed by Andrew Neil.

Don't you like comedy?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10986 on: Today at 11:33:42 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:41:05 am
Thank god Truss has declined the invitation to be interviewed by Andrew Neil.
Johnson did the same and we knew why. we knew he was a incompetent liar. Truss also fears scrutiny. not a good sign.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10987 on: Today at 11:37:11 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:27:35 am
Just heard on the radio that the trusell trust will start setting up 'warm banks' this winter.

Warm banks will be places where people who can't afford to heat their homes to go for a few hours to keep warm....

Fuck this government and fuck the people who allowed this to happen

They'll be emptying prisons next to allow people to keep warm in a jail cell.

(Not that what's left of the police force actually catch criminals anymore anyway).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,136
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 11:39:23 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:33:42 am
Johnson did the same and we knew why. we knew he was a incompetent liar. Truss also fears scrutiny. not a good sign.

As PM she'll just do what Johnson did and pick a BBC patsy or GB News-lacky for soft interviews. Or maybe channel 4 once that privatised and pretty much neutered.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,326
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10989 on: Today at 11:50:09 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:39:23 am
As PM she'll just do what Johnson did and pick a BBC patsy or GB News-lacky for soft interviews. Or maybe channel 4 once that privatised and pretty much neutered.
Yep. trying to create this Thatcher image when she isn't anywhere near as strong as Thatcher. running away when facing someone who she fears.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10990 on: Today at 11:50:27 am »
Appears to be a race to the far right now with Sunak declaring war on woke or some such nonsense, obviously panicking at the polls.  Tory members populated by extreme right nutjobs it appears.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,261
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah doo! FUCK THE TORIES. Doo doo Dah
« Reply #10991 on: Today at 11:57:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:37:11 am
They'll be emptying prisons next to allow people to keep warm in a jail cell.

(Not that what's left of the police force actually catch criminals anymore anyway).

Didnt you hear, Truss says the police must catch more criminals, no detail on how or what they should be doing that there not, just catch more criminals.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 270 271 272 273 274 [275]   Go Up
« previous next »
 