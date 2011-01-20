My team at work at the time was majority Asian and without exception they all backed Brexit for the simple reason that the more migration there was from the EU the tougher the rules got on migration from outside the EU. Their reasoning - which has proved to be correct with Johnson's negotiations with India - was that removing FOM for EU citizens would lead to the UK accepting more migration from outside the EU. Politics wasn't exactly a hot topic in the team pre-2016 although I know for a fact that some had backed Labour in 2015 but switched to the Tories as the Brexit party in 2019, this despite working in a public sector body that was under ongoing demolition by the Tories.



Bozo having a higher than average number of Asian MPs in his cabinet was likely in part a reflection of backing Brexit being one of two qualifying criteria (the other being an unscrupulous toady - a trait common across most Tory MPs).



I don't really see Labour doing a lot to win back those voters but, as with every voter, maybe the Tories will do the work for them by alienating people sufficiently.



Would be interesting to know how old the Asians your referring to are? Out the Asians I know (which is pretty much 90% of the people I know) views on Brexit were pretty much in line with the general population, my parents generation (the ones who emigrated themselves) were all very Brexity because they were against immigration, not because they thought it would help Indians come over, it was more resentment of what they had to go through to get here and the sacrifices they had to make where as people from Eastern Europe could just jump on a plane and come here no questions asked. There was also an element of the local areas changing too much, immigrants tend to live where other immigrants live and so the areas that were very Asian started becoming less Asian. People my age who are generally doing well for themselves, educated, white collar workers etc voted Remain, those who were less educated, blue collar workers voted Leave or didnt vote at all.As for the political drift to the Tories, if you look at the statistics its more of a phenomenon in the Hindu community then Sikh or Muslim, and if you look at the culture (especially Gujarati Hindu culture and those that came to the UK via East Africa) it probably puts a bigger emphasis on financial and material well-being and a achievement then say the average Sikh or Muslim.