Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10960 on: Today at 12:08:28 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.

also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.

Forget which party they belong to or even that they are politicians, it could be any job in the world, I think youd be hard pressed to argue that Truss is the better candidate. It could be one of us applying for a job and getting beaten to it by an inferiorly able dreary, blithering idiot white woman. We know unfortunately how the world still works, its just sad to have it happen live and in your living room each evening, in rare moments of optimism I sometimes think weve moved on so its probably my fault.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10961 on: Today at 12:20:17 am »
Everyone outside Leeds thought Don Revie was a shit
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10962 on: Today at 12:22:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:08:28 am
Forget which party they belong to or even that they are politicians, it could be any job in the world, I think youd be hard pressed to argue that Truss is the better candidate. It could be one of us applying for a job and getting beaten to it by an inferiorly able dreary, blithering idiot white woman. We know unfortunately how the world still works, its just sad to have it happen live and in your living room each evening, in rare moments of optimism I sometimes think weve moved on so its probably my fault.
Well maybe good reason to be pessimistic about getting a job in the Tory party at least.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10963 on: Today at 06:20:53 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:22:41 am
Well maybe good reason to be pessimistic about getting a job in the Tory party at least.

Yeah, I dont give a shit about him as an individual, I have zero sympathy for anyone who joins the Tories and isnt accepted because of their race, background or sexuality, its what they bought into.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10964 on: Today at 06:48:36 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:05:10 pm
he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.

also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.

It´s the same thing with the Tories having had two, and possibly-soon-to-be-three female leaders (and, being the Tories, PMs....). Women, and black and brown people, are far more palatable when they are spewing conservative economic dogma and/or retrograde social views. All of which ironically tend to have an ousized negative impact on women, black and brown people. We´re still sadly not at the stage where a woman/black/brown person would get away with putting forward a progressive manifesto for Prime Minister. We´re apparently not even at that stage for an old white bloke.....

