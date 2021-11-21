he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.
also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.
It´s the same thing with the Tories having had two, and possibly-soon-to-be-three female leaders (and, being the Tories, PMs....). Women, and black and brown people, are far more palatable when they are spewing conservative economic dogma and/or retrograde social views. All of which ironically tend to have an ousized negative impact on women, black and brown people. We´re still sadly not at the stage where a woman/black/brown person would get away with putting forward a progressive manifesto for Prime Minister. We´re apparently not even at that stage for an old white bloke.....