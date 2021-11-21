he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.



also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.



Forget which party they belong to or even that they are politicians, it could be any job in the world, I think youd be hard pressed to argue that Truss is the better candidate. It could be one of us applying for a job and getting beaten to it by an inferiorly able dreary, blithering idiot white woman. We know unfortunately how the world still works, its just sad to have it happen live and in your living room each evening, in rare moments of optimism I sometimes think weve moved on so its probably my fault.