Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10920 on: Today at 07:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:01:10 pm
Well, he had just played a big part in the war cabinet, he wasn't just some smarmy suit.

Keir Starmer has played a big part as head of the CPS and as Director of Public Prosecutions. He's not just "some smarmy suit". Your Daily Mail insults are amazing on a Liverpool website.
Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,658
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10921 on: Today at 07:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:03:12 pm
FFS :lmao You 'found Jimmy Saville just as annoying at Keir Starmer'. The way round you phrased that, it is Saville you are trying to insult. Jesus wept.

He did say 'just annoying', not 'just as annoying' which is an important difference.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10922 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:06:26 pm
He did say 'just annoying', not 'just as annoying' which is an important difference.

Aye, I think you him an apology JC  ;D

It's 'Weeping and Panicking in the Half-Time Thread Fromola' who is trying to associate Keir Starmer with Savile. It didn't work when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson tried that trick in the Commons. It won't work here.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10923 on: Today at 07:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:06:26 pm
He did say 'just annoying', not 'just as annoying' which is an important difference.
Hmmm. You are correct, I did read that way. But when read as literally written, the sentence (and follow-on sentence) do not really make sense to me. Maybe Paul does indeed dislike Starmer that much! But you are probably correct.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:57:10 pm
Not sure your can use Jimmy saville there. I'm probably exactly the sort of person Keir needs, but I found saville just annoying. And that was long before it was released how evil he was.
I retract my FFS and  :lmao Paul. ;)
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,157
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10924 on: Today at 07:14:53 pm »
Are these hustings on TV?
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10925 on: Today at 07:16:16 pm »
Robin Cook was brilliant and feared in the chamber. His wit was truly withering. He was also in a very strong position in the party after Iraq, but sadly died.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,176
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10926 on: Today at 07:16:27 pm »
Cheers folks. I need to brush up on my communication skills .
And avoiding the traps 😃
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,574
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10927 on: Today at 07:18:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:16:27 pm
Cheers folks. I need to brush up on my communication skills .
And avoiding the traps 😃
And I should read more carefully! Though, I am, apparently, dyslexic. So I have some kind of excuse. :P
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10928 on: Today at 07:21:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:14:53 pm
Are these hustings on TV?
apparently just about to go live on Sky news.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10929 on: Today at 07:23:27 pm »
Truss will probably be carrying a first aid kit. Sunak will be in green flash.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10930 on: Today at 07:34:05 pm »
Haha, there is a bloke in the audience so ashamed of being a member of the Tory party that he's holding a piece of paper against his face!
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,257
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10931 on: Today at 07:43:40 pm »
Now shes singing the praises of where shes grew up (because shes there) whiles shes spent the last two weeks shitting on it.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,257
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10932 on: Today at 07:53:52 pm »
She was absolutely awful in her opening speech but the crowd loved it compared to Sunaks lukewarm reception. Hes got zero chance in this, absolutely zero. Shes one of them and hes not, its that simple.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10933 on: Today at 07:59:12 pm »
He didn't get much of a response to his cringeworthy suntan joke.
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10934 on: Today at 08:00:56 pm »
An exercise in futility from Sunak. Truss is 1/6 to be next Tory leader and she's shortening in price by the day. I think you can tell Sunak doesn't even fully feel it as well.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10935 on: Today at 08:05:17 pm »
Anyone still think Starmer is boring.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,632
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10936 on: Today at 08:06:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:53:52 pm
She was absolutely awful in her opening speech but the crowd loved it compared to Sunaks lukewarm reception. Hes got zero chance in this, absolutely zero. Shes one of them and hes not, its that simple.


Time for some Burns I think:

"O would some power the giftie gie us to see ourselves as others see us"

Fortunately the Tories don't posses this gift, which is what makes these debacles on live TV so fucking fantastic.
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,823
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10937 on: Today at 08:20:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:55:57 pm
Chris McCall
@Dennynews
Nadine Dorries tells BBC News: We havent had a sporting event like this in the UK since the 2012 Olympics as she welcomes the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Glasgow was the 2014 host of the same event.

Besides that obvious example, there's also been stuff like, much of the delayed Euros, a Cricket world cup and recently the women's Euros too.

Given her typical level of stupidity, she deserves credit for turning up at the right stadium.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,157
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10938 on: Today at 08:22:41 pm »
What a room full of c*nts. Sunak and Truss are not that great either.
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,257
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10939 on: Today at 08:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:00:56 pm
An exercise in futility from Sunak. Truss is 1/6 to be next Tory leader and she's shortening in price by the day. I think you can tell Sunak doesn't even fully feel it as well.

Dare I say it, its slightly depressing as a fellow brown man. I have no time for either of them but by any measure hes the better candidate when compared to Truss, hes more articulate then her, hes brighter then her, he comes across better then her, and then by the more Tory centric traits hes always been a Leaver, hes loaded, but he still doesnt have a cats chance in hell.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,157
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10940 on: Today at 08:24:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:53:52 pm
She was absolutely awful in her opening speech but the crowd loved it compared to Sunaks lukewarm reception. Hes got zero chance in this, absolutely zero. Shes one of them and hes not, its that simple.


Its incredible how bad she is. She might actually be worse at speaking than Theresa May. Thankfully the Tory members are blind.
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10941 on: Today at 08:28:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:19 pm
Its incredible how bad she is. She might actually be worse at speaking than Theresa May. Thankfully the Tory members are blind.
wait 'til the next bit!
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,257
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10942 on: Today at 08:30:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:24:19 pm
Its incredible how bad she is. She might actually be worse at speaking than Theresa May. Thankfully the Tory members are blind.

Youd have to be blind, deaf and stupid not realise how bad she is but here we are!
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10943 on: Today at 08:32:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:23:54 pm
Dare I say it, its slightly depressing as a fellow brown man. I have no time for either of them but by any measure hes the better candidate when compared to Truss, hes more articulate then her, hes brighter then her, he comes across better then her, and then by the more Tory centric traits hes always been a Leaver, hes loaded, but he still doesnt have a cats chance in hell.

Exactly. It's the gigantic elephant in the room. By no discernible measure is she a superior candidate to Sunak but she'll win by a humungous margin. There can be no other explanation than his ethnicity.
Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10944 on: Today at 08:35:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:23:54 pm
Dare I say it, its slightly depressing as a fellow brown man. I have no time for either of them but by any measure hes the better candidate when compared to Truss, hes more articulate then her, hes brighter then her, he comes across better then her, and then by the more Tory centric traits hes always been a Leaver, hes loaded, but he still doesnt have a cats chance in hell.

Poisoned chalice anyways. There's nothing anyone can do about what's going to happen / is happening. It is all based primarily on a global liquidity crisis, with that liquidity being the dollar, hence the U.S. going to benefit the most as even the pound weakens against it, and the U.S. offering the best interest rates.  Add to that the supply shock of oil/fertilizer due to Russia/Ukraine/Belarus, and then add to that decreased capital investment due to aging populations, and what can any of them do really (at least in the next 1-2 years)?  Prices are going to go up and that is always tough for any politician.
That's why everyone expects Labour to win in 2024 since the crisis will probably be going on for a bit of time.
Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,088
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10945 on: Today at 08:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:32:10 pm
Exactly. It's the gigantic elephant in the room. By no discernible measure is she a superior candidate to Sunak but she'll win by a humungous margin. There can be no other explanation than his ethnicity.

This crop of tories has cultivated it through brexit. They are the go to for racists these days, and the closet ones that were there were emboldened by the past few years of xenophobic rhetoric 
Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,257
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10946 on: Today at 09:05:27 pm »
This is absolutely excruciating, shes so out of her depth its unreal.

FML now toilets  :butt
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,176
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10947 on: Today at 09:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:32:10 pm
Exactly. It's the gigantic elephant in the room. By no discernible measure is she a superior candidate to Sunak but she'll win by a humungous margin. There can be no other explanation than his ethnicity.

Or the voters want tax cuts, not some boring nonsense about prudency.
(though I sadly, suspect you are right)

--edit-- I don't really watch normal telly, is this likely to be on youtube later. Or am I better off just ramming kebab sticks in my eyes?
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10948 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm »
In favour of fracking where people want it? Tried to blame infrastructure planning delays on the EU?!
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,548
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10949 on: Today at 09:27:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:05:27 pm
This is absolutely excruciating, shes so out of her depth its unreal.

FML now toilets  :butt
It's also a bit unfair that the first husting is in Truss's home town. Which is her best chance of appearing to have the momentum behind her.
Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10950 on: Today at 09:45:23 pm »
You lot must be masochists watching this.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,346
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10951 on: Today at 10:09:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:53:52 pm
She was absolutely awful in her opening speech but the crowd loved it compared to Sunaks lukewarm reception. Hes got zero chance in this, absolutely zero. Shes one of them and hes not, its that simple.

Shes like Trump: pretends to be whatever she needs to be at the time. Shes got no actual skills nor character required for leadership in any field whatsoever. No disrespect but shed be best off working in PR where her lies & shallowness would be an actual benefit to her company.
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,562
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10952 on: Today at 10:19:21 pm »
Is anyone else reminded of a demented, low-rent children's TV presenter

https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1552340025672871936

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,927
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10953 on: Today at 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:21 pm
Is anyone else reminded of a demented, low-rent children's TV presenter

https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1552340025672871936

FUCK OFF CLEAN SHIRT
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,379
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10954 on: Today at 10:52:45 pm »
Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10955 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:23:54 pm
Dare I say it, its slightly depressing as a fellow brown man. I have no time for either of them but by any measure hes the better candidate when compared to Truss, hes more articulate then her, hes brighter then her, he comes across better then her, and then by the more Tory centric traits hes always been a Leaver, hes loaded, but he still doesnt have a cats chance in hell.

he is only 'bright' on the books. he just regurgitates standard economics talk in a posh accent. not that Truss is better at all. they're both awful. Sunak somehow comes off even more seedy/less trustworthy and aloof from the realities of life than Truss.

also, (i'm also a brown man), i'm a bit confused why you'd find it depressing. having the first brown (or 'POC') candidate represent and stand behind policies which will negatively impact much of our working class brown and black communities is not a good thing. it just lets them use him as a shield for the continuation of a hostile environment. it continues to let them build on the whole model minority nonsense.
Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,087
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10956 on: Today at 11:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:21 pm
Is anyone else reminded of a demented, low-rent children's TV presenter

https://twitter.com/RishiSunak/status/1552340025672871936
Sunak's giving off real 'excited to be near the front of a long queue for a rollercoaster but is worried he might shit himself soon' vibes here
