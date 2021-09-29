Dare I say it, its slightly depressing as a fellow brown man. I have no time for either of them but by any measure hes the better candidate when compared to Truss, hes more articulate then her, hes brighter then her, he comes across better then her, and then by the more Tory centric traits hes always been a Leaver, hes loaded, but he still doesnt have a cats chance in hell.



Poisoned chalice anyways. There's nothing anyone can do about what's going to happen / is happening. It is all based primarily on a global liquidity crisis, with that liquidity being the dollar, hence the U.S. going to benefit the most as even the pound weakens against it, and the U.S. offering the best interest rates. Add to that the supply shock of oil/fertilizer due to Russia/Ukraine/Belarus, and then add to that decreased capital investment due to aging populations, and what can any of them do really (at least in the next 1-2 years)? Prices are going to go up and that is always tough for any politician.That's why everyone expects Labour to win in 2024 since the crisis will probably be going on for a bit of time.