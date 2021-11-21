Which is fine but what policies? What's the vision?
I'd be more relaxed about Starmer if it was 1995 and he was on course to become PM in 1997 (i.e. Blair) because the Tories were destroying themselves.
I can't see him doing any of the radical stuff that is required now, whether it's tax reform for the rich and non-doms, urgent climate action, voting reform, making the HOL an elected second chamber, reforming the press (i.e. Leveson), backing workers or renationalisation while energy bills send people into penury. We already know the Tories won't do any of that but Starmer has pretty much distanced himself from tackling/actioning nearly all of these issues.
The problem for any Labour government coming to power right now is there's too many fires to put out. The public sector is stripped bare, the NHS is on its knees, the criminal justice system is in crisis. The union is falling apart, inflation is through the roof and wages have been flat for over a decade.
What's needed is to get the Tories out before they drag things down even further, and to then implement a load of really boring policies that actually improve people's lives.
I'd personally prefer to see something more radical, but honestly I'd just quite like it if people weren't dying in hospital corridors for much longer.