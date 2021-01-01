I don't think Sangria explained what ABCA was. Army Bureau of Current Affairs that was set up in the Second World War to keep soldiers informed about why they were fighting, politics, economics etc. It was often said that it turned the army 'red' in 1945. It probably had some influence, but has been significantly exaggerated over the years. In fact the single most important event that switched the country almost overnight from Tory to Labour (or Right to Left) was Dunkirk.



"How did we collapse so quickly and so disastrously?" To answer that you had to look at the people in charge. The prestige of the ruling class collapsed overnight. Especially when it was understood that it was the same ruling class that had tried to appease Hitler between 1936 and 1939. If there had been a general election in 1940 Labour would have got an even bigger majority than it did in 1945.





