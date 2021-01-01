This is where we clearly differ mate. I don't care about listening to someone I disagree with. I don't care about how many great points they make. I don't care if they are witty, learned and engaging.
I care about how competant they are. I care about what they actually do. I care about what good they do for this country and the people in this country and the future of this country.
All the rest is just bull.
I wasn't talking about you though. I was talking, I suppose, about those people who don't presently vote Labour and who Labour needs to convince. These are people who, we hope, will
listen to someone they disagree with. If they aren't prepared to do that then the game is up anyway and nothing matters.
Competence is indeed the key thing (spelt properly there
). I said that already. But charisma plays a role too - especially when it comes to at least getting folk to listen to the counter-argument.