Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 351640 times)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10880 on: Today at 11:26:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:05:33 am
People who command my attention and respect are people that know what they are doing and are working for the interests of their country and not themselves or their mates.

I couldn't give a shiny shite about how charasmatic they are if they are doing a great job.

Far too many are sucked into this nonsense, which is why we had the absolute worst PM in my 55 years in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. At least one of the current candidates for the leadership of the Tories will actually manage to be a worse PM than that sack of shit and luckily she has the charisma of a burst balloon, otherwise the electorate would still vote for her at the next GE, regardless of how shite she is.
Scouse not English

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10881 on: Today at 11:28:33 am »
I don't think Sangria explained what ABCA was. Army Bureau of Current Affairs that was set up in the Second World War to keep soldiers informed about why they were fighting, politics, economics etc. It was often said that it turned the army 'red' in 1945. It probably had some influence, but has been significantly exaggerated over the years. In fact the single most important event that switched the country almost overnight from Tory to Labour (or Right to Left) was Dunkirk.

"How did we collapse so quickly and so disastrously?" To answer that you had to look at the people in charge. The prestige of the ruling class collapsed overnight. Especially when it was understood that it was the same ruling class that had tried to appease Hitler between 1936 and 1939.  If there had been a general election in 1940 Labour would have got an even bigger majority than it did in 1945.


"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10882 on: Today at 11:49:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:16:06 am
I agree.

But it helps a cause if the leader has some charisma. Think of John Smith. A man of integrity, for sure. A man of high competence, that was obvious too. But a man you wanted to listen to, even if you disagreed with him. He was witty, engaging, and spoke from the heart (or brain) and not the crib sheet. He could make his opponents laugh at themselves. That's charisma.

This is where we clearly differ mate. I don't care about listening to someone I disagree with. I don't care about how many great points they make. I don't care if they are witty, learned and engaging.

I care about how competant they are. I care about what they actually do. I care about what good they do for this country and the people in this country and the future of this country.

All the rest is just bull.
Fuck the French

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10883 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
 
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:26:09 am
Far too many are sucked into this nonsense, which is why we had the absolute worst PM in my 55 years in Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. At least one of the current candidates for the leadership of the Tories will actually manage to be a worse PM than that sack of shit and luckily she has the charisma of a burst balloon, otherwise the electorate would still vote for her at the next GE, regardless of how shite she is.


We got Johnson because the press all united in getting him over the line, and selling him as a modern day political giant, despite his obvious unsuitability (which they all knew). They wanted Corbyn finished and any vague leftwing revival stomped on (and Brexit done to boot). That's why they got rid of him, they knew he was a feckless idiot unsuited to the role, but he was a useful idiot for a moment there.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10884 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:28 am

It's human nature, though, to look to people who are charismatic.

That doesn't necessarily make them a 'character' (which is a term more generally relating to a person that's good fun but flawed)

Charismatic more means someone that commands attention and respect.
Politics has always been populated by a variety of individuals from the 'flawed genius' right down to the absolute 'gobshite'. Johnson found a new niche for himself as the 'flawed gobshite' and it has proven to be a very rewarding role for him. But I don't think we are ready for another one. I understand all the arguments against Starmer but I do feel we just need a steady ship with a boring safe pair of hands at the wheel and more people are coming to feel that way I'm sure. I predicted on these threads a long time ago that the shift in public desire from the charismatic to the competent would happen at some point, I just hope it is happening now though it is a bit sooner than I expected.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10885 on: Today at 12:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:49:27 am
This is where we clearly differ mate. I don't care about listening to someone I disagree with. I don't care about how many great points they make. I don't care if they are witty, learned and engaging.

I care about how competant they are. I care about what they actually do. I care about what good they do for this country and the people in this country and the future of this country.

All the rest is just bull.

I wasn't talking about you though. I was talking, I suppose, about those people who don't presently vote Labour and who Labour needs to convince. These are people who, we hope, will listen to someone they disagree with. If they aren't prepared to do that then the game is up anyway and nothing matters.

Competence is indeed the key thing (spelt properly there  ;D). I said that already. But charisma plays a role too - especially when it comes to at least getting folk to listen to the counter-argument.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10886 on: Today at 01:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:43:52 pm
I wasn't talking about you though. I was talking, I suppose, about those people who don't presently vote Labour and who Labour needs to convince. These are people who, we hope, will listen to someone they disagree with. If they aren't prepared to do that then the game is up anyway and nothing matters.

Competence is indeed the key thing (spelt properly there  ;D). I said that already. But charisma plays a role too - especially when it comes to at least getting folk to listen to the counter-argument.
I suppose there's different ways to be Charismatic. seems to boil down to people likening the person. if you like somebody then your more likely to listen to them without prejudice. maybe this is where people go wrong. it's what they want from a leader, I want a winner who will fight for me with intelligence and foresight, ive always looked at the Labour leader like a Barrister. someone who defends my interests. they can either do a brilliant job and win or they can make terrible mistakes which makes your case worse, imagine turning down a top Barrister because you find him boring or someone with no Charisma to choose some clown who does more harm than good. this is about wining the properganda war as well as the argument.
Maybe we might learn from this period, it's about changing long standing flawed views.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10887 on: Today at 01:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:43:52 pm
I wasn't talking about you though. I was talking, I suppose, about those people who don't presently vote Labour and who Labour needs to convince. These are people who, we hope, will listen to someone they disagree with. If they aren't prepared to do that then the game is up anyway and nothing matters.

Competence is indeed the key thing (spelt properly there  ;D). I said that already. But charisma plays a role too - especially when it comes to at least getting folk to listen to the counter-argument.

It goes a long way to explain just how wrecked this country is that the electorate would listen to a pack of lies from a plastic smile and base their future on that.

Look at the two braindead gimps going against each other for the Tory lead - they are literally just making up shit on the spot with oily smiles and nods to their most rampant weirdos in their party.

It's a minefield I suppose when there are so many self-serving liars and idiots that are supposed to be qualified to run the country, when in reality they'd struggle to run a corner shop.
Fuck the French

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10888 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:08:42 pm
Politics has always been populated by a variety of individuals from the 'flawed genius' right down to the absolute 'gobshite'. Johnson found a new niche for himself as the 'flawed gobshite' and it has proven to be a very rewarding role for him. But I don't think we are ready for another one. I understand all the arguments against Starmer but I do feel we just need a steady ship with a boring safe pair of hands at the wheel and more people are coming to feel that way I'm sure. I predicted on these threads a long time ago that the shift in public desire from the charismatic to the competent would happen at some point, I just hope it is happening now though it is a bit sooner than I expected.


People can be charismatic and competent you know  ;)


Much as I don't like Blair's politics, he was both charismatic and competent (until his idiocy over Iraq)

Thatcher was charismatic and competent. Obama. Clinton. Merkel. Ardern.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10889 on: Today at 01:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:05:30 pm

People can be charismatic and competent you know  ;)


Much as I don't like Blair's politics, he was both charismatic and competent (until his idiocy over Iraq)

Not just Blair either. Was there ever a more charismatic leader than Aneurin Bevan? Yet a man of huge competence and administrative skill too.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10890 on: Today at 01:12:57 pm »
Well we've just had a period where people in their millions decided to change their mind or their allegiences, so what can we learn from that?

Probably that Labour needs to appeal to something that has at least an equally atavistic appeal as Brexit did. That doesn't seem to be an easy one. Good ol' British fair play never seems to work. Fighting against greed and corruption doesnt seem to work. So I'm stumped. Robin Hood was watched by everyone when I was a kid. No one would watch it nowadays - mind you, it was shite.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10891 on: Today at 01:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:05:30 pm

People can be charismatic and competent you know  ;)

Much as I don't like Blair's politics, he was both charismatic and competent (until his idiocy over Iraq)

Thatcher was charismatic and competent. Obama. Clinton. Merkel. Ardern.
Blair's charisma was completely lost on me, he always looked like he was pretending to be nice and just came across as smarmy - didn't stop me from voting for him.

The least said about Thatchers charisma the better.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10892 on: Today at 01:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:12:57 pm
Well we've just had a period where people in their millions decided to change their mind or their allegiences, so what can we learn from that?

Probably that Labour needs to appeal to something that has at least an equally atavistic appeal as Brexit did. That doesn't seem to be an easy one. Good ol' British fair play never seems to work. Fighting against greed and corruption doesnt seem to work. So I'm stumped. Robin Hood was watched by everyone when I was a kid. No one would watch it nowadays - mind you, it was shite.

Where Labour has been having success so far (I know to the frustration of many) is in not engaging in too much "debate" around the Culture War stuff, sadly its not really a vote winner for Labour. Easier to talk about corruption, lying, wasting taxpayers money, cost of living, etc. it may not be sexy stuff but it got the Tories down to about 30% or so which is likely their real base.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10893 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:23:25 pm
Where Labour has been having success so far (I know to the frustration of many) is in not engaging in too much "debate" around the Culture War stuff, sadly its not really a vote winner for Labour. Easier to talk about corruption, lying, wasting taxpayers money, cost of living, etc. it may not be sexy stuff but it got the Tories down to about 30% or so which is likely their real base.


That is a good point, and it has worked before. Major and Lamont exposed the tories economic incompetence too and paid a heavy price, so maybe it is 'the economy, stupid' after all, and maybe even our electorate will notice - or maybe it will will take tens of thousands of mortgage defaults first.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10894 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm »
Yes, best keep away from the culture wars.

That battle is being won anyway, despite all the weirdness on its margins.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10895 on: Today at 03:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:18:39 am
The debates are almost the weirdest part of this I think.

It's effectively saying "hey plebs, watch your potential leaders debate their position but you will have no say in which is successful"

I don't recall any Labour leadership events having these sort of primetime settings either...

The debates are weird enough now that even a tiny subset of the public are getting a vote on the results, but the ones that were clearly demented were the ones before they got down to the final two where they were televising debates that only MPs could vote, get the c*nts in a room and those mp's that wanted to do so could go and watch them live.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10896 on: Today at 03:34:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:31:20 pm
I'd be fine with not using such policies to win an election

Then doing them later. It's not like every government ONLY does its manifesto

Indeed, it is way fucking easier to implement the rest of your policies once you have won an election than it is to throw everything out there too soon to give the tory press time to strawman into communism that will bankrupt the country.
