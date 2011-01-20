Labour exists these days to prevent Tories being in power, given the power of the establishment and the press, public apathy, globalisation, the wealthocrats that can break a government and the realities that face Britain in a post industrial world without much in the way of natural economic advantage. It's probably the best we can hope for unless someone with real talent and charisma can break through the drudgery of the party machine and lead in such a way that a broad coalition are prepared to follow.
Not since John Smith has this appeared possible despite Blair giving some false hope.