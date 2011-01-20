Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 350055 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10840 on: Yesterday at 09:50:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:51:25 pm
This is what pisses me of. Dont get me wrong train drivers are paid well but instead of people being angry that they get paid so little they get angry (in no small part encouraged by the Tories and right wing media) that others earn so much.

Yet the same people slagging train drivers off will defend the multi-millionaires and billionaires having such obscene wealth.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10841 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:51:17 pm
Blair/New Labour revisited won't work for Starmer any more than Thatcher revisited will for Truss.

It's a time of crisis and the world has changed. It needs Atlee/FDR-esque radical policy. Not bland centrism or more neoliberalism which collapsed in 2008 and is laughably still trying to be revived and propped up.

New Labour massively missed the boat to make big changes (among doing many good things compared to any Tory government) but it was far less urgent than now to do so.

Agree 100%
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,247
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10842 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:29:24 pm
Theyre paid well, but not excessively for their jobs. Its highly skilled and also you have hundreds of lives in your hand every time you do it.

You dont need to convince me mate, I work in the rail industry and have had colleagues go through the training to become drivers (we actually call them Train Operators!) and spent the first couple of years of my career working in the building where the selection process and training for drivers was done so used to know a few of the instructors. The thing that always stopped me from applying was that I know I would never be able to keep myself awake in that environment, Id just fall asleep the the train wouldnt go anywhere.

Ironically, its also not uncommon for non-operational transport workers like myself (although obviously not me!) to complain about drivers pay, the larger pay rises they get in comparison to us and that they go on strike, not realising the reason we only work 35 hours a week, enjoy free travel and a final salary pension is because of those same unions and that the only reason we still have those perks is because of our operational colleagues. Otherwise they would take them off us before you could blink.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:17:03 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10843 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 08:34:24 pm
All this talk about the last time Labour were in government (and there were good things there no doubt) ignores that the conditions for anything like New Labour aren't there anymore, the economy was largely stable in those days but post-2008 it's been completely fucked and getting worse. It's one thing taking over when things are looking up and the country is on a high, another when things are visibly collapsing all around you.

Also New Labour were perceived to be something different, a new approach whereas Starmer has no vision whatsoever. It's just platitudes so far, and the obligatory hammering the left to appease the right.

Blair also had:

a) a team around him that was well-known had gravitas and the media function was shared around

b) personal charisma

Starmer seems too intent on micro-managing being the face of Labour. Whilst also having the charisma of a cardboard box.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,053
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10844 on: Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
Blair also had:

a) a team around him that was well-known had gravitas and the media function was shared around

b) personal charisma

Starmer seems too intent on micro-managing being the face of Labour. Whilst also having the charisma of a cardboard box.

Yeah, also as I recall (and I was too young to even vote in '97 so might be wrong) Blair and those around him were thought of as having won the internal arguments over changing Labour's policies, positions & strategy ... they didn't simply lie, misrepresent themselves and their plans, then pull a handbrake turn and speed off in the opposite direction with a 'Later Losers!' sign hanging off the back ala Starmer and his leadership pledges.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,611
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10845 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:20:45 pm
Yeah, also as I recall (and I was too young to even vote in '97 so might be wrong) Blair and those around him were thought of as having won the internal arguments over changing Labour's policies, positions & strategy ... they didn't simply lie, misrepresent themselves and their plans, then pull a handbrake turn and speed off in the opposite direction with a 'Later Losers!' sign hanging off the back ala Starmer and his leadership pledges.

The process of changing Labour and getting rid of its medieval mind-set began under Kinnock after 1983. It was continued by John Smith and finished by Blair. But it was a slow process unfortunately. The Tories won two further general elections while it was happening and were in power for 14 more years. I don't think Starmer has got that long. And let's not forget, at the last election Labour had its worst result since 1935.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10846 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
The process of changing Labour and getting rid of its medieval mind-set began under Kinnock after 1983. It was continued by John Smith and finished by Blair. But it was a slow process unfortunately. The Tories won two further general elections while it was happening and were in power for 14 more years. I don't think Starmer has got that long. And let's not forget, at the last election Labour had its worst result since 1935.

Labour won the next election after that 1935 result, so theres always that for a silver lining!  ;)
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,560
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10847 on: Yesterday at 11:09:33 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:59:13 pm
Labour won the next election after that 1935 result, so theres always that for a silver lining!  ;)

Provided there arent the same extenuating circumstances causing a delay wed all be on board with a repeat
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,509
  • Kloppite
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10848 on: Yesterday at 11:12:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm
The process of changing Labour and getting rid of its medieval mind-set began under Kinnock after 1983. It was continued by John Smith and finished by Blair. But it was a slow process unfortunately. The Tories won two further general elections while it was happening and were in power for 14 more years. I don't think Starmer has got that long. And let's not forget, at the last election Labour had its worst result since 1935.

Labour should have won in 92, but somehow didn't, which may have been a blessing, as think Labour might have lost the election after 92, as it was Labour won in 97 then won 2 more elections, technically won in 2010, but didn't have enough for an outright majority.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10849 on: Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm »
Labour exists these days to prevent Tories being in power, given the power of the establishment and the press, public apathy, globalisation, the wealthocrats that can break a government and the realities that face Britain in a post industrial world without much in the way of natural economic advantage.  It's probably the best we can hope for unless someone with real talent and charisma can break through the drudgery of the party machine and lead in such a way that a broad coalition are prepared to follow.


Not since John Smith has this appeared possible despite Blair giving some false hope.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10850 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm »
Didn't someone remind us that this was a Tory thread?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10851 on: Yesterday at 11:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
Didn't someone remind us that this was a Tory thread?


Yes but for most of us, the current PM contest is being seen in terms of 2.5 years time and what that contest will look like. We can't have 20 years of these clowns.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,197
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10852 on: Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:32:24 pm
Didn't someone remind us that this was a Tory thread?

Oh god, are too many people being mean about Starmer again?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10853 on: Today at 12:17:13 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm
Oh god, are too many people being mean about Starmer again?
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:09:07 pm
John C hinted we were talking too much about Labour in here.... should probably give it a break.

Or is it ok to talk about Labour, as long as it's a one-sided pile on?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10854 on: Today at 12:25:42 am »
I think we can all agree that Tories Out is what we want

Labour seem the best method to do it but that's for elsewhere

Another unelected Prime Minister - great

When the 1922 Committee threatened to change the immunity rules, did they not go through with it just because Johnson agreed to pay a ghostwriter for a few years?

Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,247
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10855 on: Today at 12:46:44 am »
Just to add to the good news the US has raised interest rates by 0.75%, that will potentially force the BoE to increase rates by 0.5% or risk the Pound lose further ground to the US dollar
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,197
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10856 on: Today at 01:25:29 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:17:13 am
Or is it ok to talk about Labour, as long as it's a one-sided pile on?

Dunno, youre better off asking Yorky about that.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 267 268 269 270 271 [272]   Go Up
« previous next »
 