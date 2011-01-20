The only positive about Starmer is he's bland and middle-of-the-road enough to not scare away middle England voters, but that's not the leadership the country needs.



I'm still amazed by the critisism of Starmer on here. Someone who could potentially unite a party that has been a basketcase for so long, and yet people try to work against it.I'm not a Labour supporter but if you want any chance of winning the next election, you are going to have to support him. The further left you are, the less likely you are to get your dreams, but the more likely you are to actually get into power.