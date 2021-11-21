Really? I have absolutely no doubt that a Labour government under Starmer will tax more and invest in public services, while seeking to reverse the growing wealth inequality gap. I think he'll be very careful in how he couches that.



And thats what I want them to do. Tax and invest and reduce inequality but Labour really need to provide some details, what are you going to tax and what are you going to invest in, how are you going to reduce inequality so people believe your actually going to be able to do it?