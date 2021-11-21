With the continued wanking Truss has been doing over Johnsons toddler head, do we think that when she's "In power" it'll be Comrade dynamo fatty pulling the strings instead?
Im kind of the fence, yes I will always vote Labour as I still have this innate belief that even the worst Labour Government would be better then any Tory government but at the same time I am seriously asking myself, how? How will this current Labour Party government be better then the current Tory government. This isnt some demand for a massive lurch to the left or anything like that but what are the policy differences? All I can think of right now is the refugee policy of the Tories and Labours opposition to it, and like I said Ill vote Labour regardless but I doubt thats going to win over many floating voters.
Really? I have absolutely no doubt that a Labour government under Starmer will tax more and invest in public services, while seeking to reverse the growing wealth inequality gap. I think he'll be very careful in how he couches that.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I would rather get fucked over by Labour incompetence than Tory design, so I always vote Labour.
These little videos Labour keeps doing are great. Long may the Tories keep supplying free material. https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1551936792139649028I get a similar wicked enjoyment from watching Man United fans commentate live on yet another annihilation by Liverpool.
