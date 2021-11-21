Poll

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 348190 times)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10760 on: Today at 03:59:35 pm »
With the continued wanking Truss has been doing over Johnsons toddler head, do we think that when she's "In power" it'll be Comrade dynamo fatty pulling the strings instead?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10761 on: Today at 04:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:59:35 pm
With the continued wanking Truss has been doing over Johnsons toddler head, do we think that when she's "In power" it'll be Comrade dynamo fatty pulling the strings instead?

Said that the other week, she is nothing but the useful idiot.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10762 on: Today at 04:04:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:41:21 pm
Im kind of the fence, yes I will always vote Labour as I still have this innate belief that even the worst Labour Government would be better then any Tory government but at the same time I am seriously asking myself, how? How will this current Labour Party government be better then the current Tory government. This isnt some demand for a massive lurch to the left or anything like that but what are the policy differences? All I can think of right now is the refugee policy of the Tories and Labours opposition to it, and like I said Ill vote Labour regardless but I doubt thats going to win over many floating voters.
I would rather get fucked over by Labour incompetence than Tory design, so I always vote Labour.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10763 on: Today at 04:10:43 pm »
These little videos Labour keeps doing are great. Long may the Tories keep supplying free material.

https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1551936792139649028

I get a similar wicked enjoyment from watching Man United fans commentate live on yet another annihilation by Liverpool.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10764 on: Today at 04:14:39 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:48:41 pm
Really? I have absolutely no doubt that a Labour government under Starmer will tax more and invest in public services, while seeking to reverse the growing wealth inequality gap. I think he'll be very careful in how he couches that.
Not sure what the phrase "couches that" means?
If that's his plan though, he'll have to make it seem that "tax and spend" is good, to a lot of the electorate (well the ones that vote)
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10765 on: Today at 04:15:33 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:48:41 pm
Really? I have absolutely no doubt that a Labour government under Starmer will tax more and invest in public services, while seeking to reverse the growing wealth inequality gap. I think he'll be very careful in how he couches that.

And thats what I want them to do. Tax and invest and reduce inequality but Labour really need to provide some details, what are you going to tax and what are you going to invest in, how are you going to reduce inequality so people believe your actually going to be able to do it?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10766 on: Today at 04:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:04:00 pm
I would rather get fucked over by Labour incompetence than Tory design, so I always vote Labour.

Likewise Doc (other then voting for Red Ken when he ran as an independent), I am and have been a Labour Party member for the last 15 years.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10767 on: Today at 04:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:10:43 pm
These little videos Labour keeps doing are great. Long may the Tories keep supplying free material.

https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1551936792139649028

I get a similar wicked enjoyment from watching Man United fans commentate live on yet another annihilation by Liverpool.
Truss loves pointing out that we are heading towards the lowest growth in the G7, she says it almost every time she opens her mouth. Definitely the Harry Maguire of the tories, and about to receive the armband.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10768 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:10:43 pm
These little videos Labour keeps doing are great. Long may the Tories keep supplying free material.

https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1551936792139649028

I get a similar wicked enjoyment from watching Man United fans commentate live on yet another annihilation by Liverpool.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10769 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:41:21 pm
Im kind of the fence, yes I will always vote Labour as I still have this innate belief that even the worst Labour Government would be better then any Tory government but at the same time I am seriously asking myself, how? How will this current Labour Party government be better then the current Tory government. This isnt some demand for a massive lurch to the left or anything like that but what are the policy differences? All I can think of right now is the refugee policy of the Tories and Labours opposition to it, and like I said Ill vote Labour regardless but I doubt thats going to win over many floating voters.

Pretty much where I am.  KS opposed Rwanda on financial grounds.  I guess hes hoping any voter whos not a massive racist will just assume he also opposes it on grounds of decency.

He has done nothing to gain my vote and plenty to lose it. 
