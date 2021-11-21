Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 347584 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm
As I said before - it costs in excess of a million pounds to train a doctor (of which the students own fees/maintenance account for significantly under £100k). I do feel there should be something in place to recoup some of that expense when they choose to do private work.

Considering that they are working ludicrously long hours as junior doctors, by the time they reach the point where they would be at a level to do private work, won't they have contributed more than enough to offset the training costs or are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all since they won't want to be weighed down by debt or excessive restrictions on earning potential in the later stages of their careers?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,234
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm
Considering that they are working ludicrously long hours as junior doctors, by the time they reach the point where they would be at a level to do private work, won't they have contributed more than enough to offset the training costs or are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all since they won't want to be weighed down by debt or excessive restrictions on earning potential in the later stages of their careers?

I agree with your first point on junior doctor workload - but "are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all" - I challenge you to find more than a handful of students in medical schools anywhere in the UK from "less affluent backgrounds" (although granted that's partly down to information, advice and guidance and science teaching in KS2/3)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,234
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm
I agree with your first point on junior doctor workload - but "are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all" - I challenge you to find more than a handful of students in medical schools anywhere in the UK from "less affluent backgrounds" (although granted that's partly down to information, advice and guidance and science teaching in KS2/3)

Any source for that assertion? The reason I ask (mind you this was 20 years ago) in my year at school, 10 kids went to do medicine or dentistry which was a state comprehensive where 95% of the kids were non-white, and only one I would describe as affluent as his dad was a doctor too. The rest were from very regular families.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Any source for that assertion? The reason I ask (mind you this was 20 years ago) in my year at school, 10 kids went to do medicine or dentistry which was a state comprehensive where 95% of the kids were non-white, and only one I would describe as affluent as his dad was a doctor too. The rest were from very regular families.

Anecdotal but my best friends girlfriend is a doctor and weve been out a couple of times with various people who she studied and now works with - every single one of them has been from very affluent backgrounds.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Any source for that assertion? The reason I ask (mind you this was 20 years ago) in my year at school, 10 kids went to do medicine or dentistry which was a state comprehensive where 95% of the kids were non-white, and only one I would describe as affluent as his dad was a doctor too. The rest were from very regular families.

No public ones - but I've worked in medical education in the last few years (with the many issues associated with A-Levels) and it's overwhelmingly private school students who apply for and are admitted to Medical Schools.

20 years ago was in the heady days of a massive Labour majority before it all went tits up so might have been more egalitarian back then...
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm »
Also - from a less professional perspective - almost every doctor I've met, either in a professional or personal setting, has been a posho.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,234
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm »
I should for the sake of balance I should add that in my school 5% of the kids were white, 5% other (Black and Far Eastern) and then 90% were Asian, and every Asian parent dreams of their kid being a doctor so I guess that plays a big part!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10728 on: Today at 08:50:22 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm
Also - from a less professional perspective - almost every doctor I've met, either in a professional or personal setting, has been a posho.

But were they brought up Posho or just affect being a Posho later on?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10729 on: Today at 08:56:58 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm
No public ones - but I've worked in medical education in the last few years (with the many issues associated with A-Levels) and it's overwhelmingly private school students who apply for and are admitted to Medical Schools.

20 years ago was in the heady days of a massive Labour majority before it all went tits up so might have been more egalitarian back then...

The ones I knew at Leeds Uni (many of them doing an intercalation year on my course) were from what I'd call steady backgrounds up to well off (but not minted).

You are right that there are very very few from truly poor backgrounds but from what I've seen there are plenty coming from your comfortable but not going on 3 holidays a year types - places like Range in Formby or Sacred Heart in Crosby for example would have a solid number going but are still state schools.

I've never come across anyone from a genuinely rich background doing it though - some very well off but not offensively so
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,645
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10730 on: Today at 08:59:05 am »
My sister is a doctor, and I knew quite a few when I was at Uni. All very middle class. I wouldn't say poshos though.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10731 on: Today at 09:14:18 am »
One of my mates at Uni in Liverpool was doing a medical degree, he was from a rough part of Leeds and his family had loads of issues.  As soon as he could he migrated to New Zealand, I think in equal part for the better pay and to escape his family.  Assuming he cost the NHS £1m to train (that figure sounds a bit wild!) then he was a terrible investment but I can't knock him - he's certainly been proved right with how the two countries have diverged since!  From what I understand he basically jibbed the Student Loans company as well and they ended up not bothering chasing him anymore.

I'd say though on the balance that the UK does, or at least did, far better off from the migration of medics.

As an adult I don't know any medical professionals so they must all be poshos  ;D
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,234
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10732 on: Today at 09:24:55 am »
Yeah, a couple of the lads I know who did medicine have fucked off out of here, cant really blame them to be honest considering we have been recruiting doctors from poorer parts of the world for decades. What goes around comes around after all. Both my kids were born via caesarean and there was a very eclectic mix ranging from the Middle East anaesthetist who probably escaped a brutal dictatorship to the posh white kid surgeon with a bow tie! 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,645
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10733 on: Today at 09:40:52 am »
My sister went to work in South Africa for several years and was even getting paid more there than she now gets in NHS.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10734 on: Today at 09:42:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm
Weve been rumbled guys :(

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/26/senior-tories-privately-dismiss-petition-to-reinstate-boris-johnson?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

Forgot to mention. The lovely Marina Purkiss was ripping the piss out of some Tory journalist on the Jeremy Vine show yestreday about this
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,995
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10735 on: Today at 10:07:34 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm
I don't disagree with this.

As I said before - it costs in excess of a million pounds to train a doctor (of which the students own fees/maintenance account for significantly under £100k). I do feel there should be something in place to recoup some of that expense when they choose to do private work.
Can I ask where you got this figure from? It's huge, and I'm wondering what it's accounting for. I thought the figure was closer to £200k.

Medical students pay their tuition fees. It's currently £9K a year for 5 years, and many are required to take an extra one. Add on their extra fees and they're graduating with a huge amount of debt.

Your suggestion is terrible. What a way to make the profession even less appealing. Doctors are already underpaid and have received real-terms pay cuts every year for the last decade, and now you want the NHS to tax on any future extra earnings ;D. You seem to be under the impression that a large number of doctors are graduating and then jumping 100% in to the private sector, that's not the case.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:38 am by Clint Eastwood »
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10736 on: Today at 10:19:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:07:34 am
Can I ask where you got this figure from? It's huge, and I'm wondering what it's accounting for. I thought the figure was closer to £200k.

The vast majority comes from the costs of clinical placements. The actual University elements are relatively cheap, but going out into the trusts, doing rotational placements, the supervision etc really adds up (especially in Year 6/7 when they're doing their Foundational placements etc). I think the figure also includes the substantial costs associated with specialism/GP training with the majority ultimately doing one or the other, so the cost is lower for many. Obviously it's ultimately money incredibly well spent for the vast, vast majority who stay in the NHS.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:22:12 am by Circa1892 »
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10737 on: Today at 10:24:37 am »
Not sure how I derailed the thread onto these nuances - but its insane how little of a debate the NHS/Social Care is in this contest - or in politics in general.

Not that the NHS should be debated as such - but the funding arrangements and how its paid for through taxation needs to be. Ultimately, the NHS isn't going to be paid for through efficiencies or streamling bureacracy etc, it's going to be paid for in the long term through increased taxation as our population ages and its needed more and more.

As for social care - where even to begin. (100% inheritance tax, including for the Royals with their secret wills, could be a start...)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,234
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10738 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:42:53 am
Forgot to mention. The lovely Marina Purkiss was ripping the piss out of some Tory journalist on the Jeremy Vine show yestreday about this

It was Johnsons mate who works at the Telegraph I think, hes the one thats been banging the drum about the petition.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10739 on: Today at 10:35:41 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:24:37 am
Not sure how I derailed the thread onto these nuances - but its insane how little of a debate the NHS/Social Care is in this contest - or in politics in general.

Not that the NHS should be debated as such - but the funding arrangements and how its paid for through taxation needs to be. Ultimately, the NHS isn't going to be paid for through efficiencies or streamling bureacracy etc, it's going to be paid for in the long term through increased taxation as our population ages and its needed more and more.

As for social care - where even to begin. (100% inheritance tax, including for the Royals with their secret wills, could be a start...)

But the 'debate' was for the 170, 000 Tory members to decide who to vote for ( a complete waste of time cos its no contest for them)....everyone else was just window shopping


I'm still fucking amazed how the UK ( media..everyone) accepts  the process whereby a tiny select group get to select the direction the Country will take over next couple of years...
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,365
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10740 on: Today at 10:48:23 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm
Also - from a less professional perspective - almost every doctor I've met, either in a professional or personal setting, has been a posho.

Can truly say, knowing a lot of them, Ive not met any fromposho backgrounds. Mostly middle class. No one I know from a properly rich background went into medicine.

Edit: doing a quick tally in my head, the most common parental job among my doctor mates is teacher.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:05 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,995
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10741 on: Today at 10:50:56 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:19:51 am
The vast majority comes from the costs of clinical placements. The actual University elements are relatively cheap, but going out into the trusts, doing rotational placements, the supervision etc really adds up (especially in Year 6/7 when they're doing their Foundational placements etc). I think the figure also includes the substantial costs associated with specialism/GP training with the majority ultimately doing one or the other, so the cost is lower for many. Obviously it's ultimately money incredibly well spent for the vast, vast majority who stay in the NHS.
So you are merging medical school with foundation training and speciality training (so in total, that £1m is spread out over 10-18 years). Remember that from 'year 6/7' (actually Foundation Year 1 and 2), they are fully qualified doctors working in the NHS and being paid for it, and that's where the terrible hours start. In fact, there isn't really much training in this time. They are called 'training programmes' but in reality it is service provision, and they learn on the job.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10742 on: Today at 11:17:06 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:50:56 am
So you are merging medical school with foundation training and speciality training (so in total, that £1m is spread out over 10-18 years). Remember that from 'year 6/7' (actually Foundation Year 1 and 2), they are fully qualified doctors working in the NHS and being paid for it, and that's where the terrible hours start. In fact, there isn't really much training in this time. They are called 'training programmes' but in reality it is service provision, and they learn on the job.

Yeah, although the costs are still significant in terms of the training elements of this. I'm reading off govt figures rather than making up the argument. The long and short of it is it's expensive (and, when utilised in the NHS exceptionally good value for money).
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,551
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10743 on: Today at 11:18:39 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:35:41 am
But the 'debate' was for the 170, 000 Tory members to decide who to vote for ( a complete waste of time cos its no contest for them)....everyone else was just window shopping

I'm still fucking amazed how the UK ( media..everyone) accepts  the process whereby a tiny select group get to select the direction the Country will take over next couple of years...

The debates are almost the weirdest part of this I think.

It's effectively saying "hey plebs, watch your potential leaders debate their position but you will have no say in which is successful"

I don't recall any Labour leadership events having these sort of primetime settings either...
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10744 on: Today at 11:31:01 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:18:39 am
The debates are almost the weirdest part of this I think.

It's effectively saying "hey plebs, watch your potential leaders debate their position but you will have no say in which is successful"

I don't recall any Labour leadership events having these sort of primetime settings either...
The bookies think it's all sewn up for Truss so they're pretty pointless at this point.  Sunak needs to do something remarkable and the best he could come up with was wishing Truss a happy birthday.  An "insider" reporting that some MPs that backed Sunak are now telling him to be a good Tory and use the remaining time to big up the Tories and Truss to prepare the ground for Truss to make a fast start.  That means potentially five weeks of high profile propaganda for the Tories unless Sunak drops out early - yay!

If/when Sunak loses this I expect him to return to the backbenches then step down at the next GE.  If he can't get PM now then he never will and there's surely better ways for a multi-millionaire (/billionaire?) to spend their time.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10745 on: Today at 11:43:04 am »
Sunak does have something of the Milliband about him. I expect hell be off to the states as soon as he loses the leadership contest. Its very unlikely hell be in an ERG cabinet, so to quote Tony Blair: whats the point?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10746 on: Today at 11:44:22 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:18:39 am
The debates are almost the weirdest part of this I think.

It's effectively saying "hey plebs, watch your potential leaders debate their position but you will have no say in which is successful"

I don't recall any Labour leadership events having these sort of primetime settings either...

Maybe cos this is to be the PM, not LOTO.

Brown was technically opposed by McDonnnell but JM didnt get very far and wasnt expected too. 

Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10747 on: Today at 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:44:22 am
Maybe cos this is to be the PM, not LOTO.

Brown was technically opposed by McDonnnell but JM didnt get very far and wasnt expected too. 



actually your wrong...it is Lotto or more to the point like watching a  reality game show ....your all drawn into the Drama of it...even anti Tory's drawn into it rather than asking where the fuck has democracy gone.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,310
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10748 on: Today at 11:54:53 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:35:41 am
But the 'debate' was for the 170, 000 Tory members to decide who to vote for ( a complete waste of time cos its no contest for them)....everyone else was just window shopping


I'm still fucking amazed how the UK ( media..everyone) accepts  the process whereby a tiny select group get to select the direction the Country will take over next couple of years...
I was thinking about this after I started to understand how the US primary system works, doubt it would work for MPs but possible for a leadership vote, few ways of doing it and am still no expert but the way to over come it is for everyone to register as a supporter of the Labour/Tory/Lib Dem/Green etc party. free of course, let the partys pick whoever they want as the official party candidate but any Labour MP can put themselves forward to be leader of the party, let the registered Labour/Torys voters decide. people may think it's open to abuse and it is but I still think the candidate people want will still be chosen as you can only register for one party, do Labour/Tory voters want to waste that vote trying to get a no hoper in as leader of the other party they want to loose.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,169
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10749 on: Today at 12:01:14 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:54:53 am
I was thinking about this after I started to understand how the US primary system works, doubt it would work for MPs but possible for a leadership vote, few ways of doing it and am still no expert but the way to over come it is for everyone to register as a supporter of the Labour/Tory/Lib Dem/Green etc party. free of course, let the partys pick whoever they want as the official party candidate but any Labour MP can put themselves forward to be leader of the party, let the registered Labour/Torys voters decide. people may think it's open to abuse and it is but I still think the candidate people want will still be chosen as you can only register for one party, do Labour/Tory voters want to waste that vote trying to get a no hoper in as leader of the other party they want to loose.

The thing is if theyd gone on the MPs vote ( Sunack wins btw)..they would be held individually responsible for their decisions in next election so some accountability....throwing it out to the Tory membership gives a small unknown faceless people the decision with no personal accountability ( Truss wins)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 264 265 266 267 268 [269]   Go Up
« previous next »
 