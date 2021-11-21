As I said before - it costs in excess of a million pounds to train a doctor (of which the students own fees/maintenance account for significantly under £100k). I do feel there should be something in place to recoup some of that expense when they choose to do private work.
Considering that they are working ludicrously long hours as junior doctors, by the time they reach the point where they would be at a level to do private work, won't they have contributed more than enough to offset the training costs or are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all since they won't want to be weighed down by debt or excessive restrictions on earning potential in the later stages of their careers?
I agree with your first point on junior doctor workload - but "are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all" - I challenge you to find more than a handful of students in medical schools anywhere in the UK from "less affluent backgrounds" (although granted that's partly down to information, advice and guidance and science teaching in KS2/3)
Any source for that assertion? The reason I ask (mind you this was 20 years ago) in my year at school, 10 kids went to do medicine or dentistry which was a state comprehensive where 95% of the kids were non-white, and only one I would describe as affluent as his dad was a doctor too. The rest were from very regular families.
Also - from a less professional perspective - almost every doctor I've met, either in a professional or personal setting, has been a posho.
No public ones - but I've worked in medical education in the last few years (with the many issues associated with A-Levels) and it's overwhelmingly private school students who apply for and are admitted to Medical Schools.20 years ago was in the heady days of a massive Labour majority before it all went tits up so might have been more egalitarian back then...
