Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,813
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10720 on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 02:12:08 pm
As I said before - it costs in excess of a million pounds to train a doctor (of which the students own fees/maintenance account for significantly under £100k). I do feel there should be something in place to recoup some of that expense when they choose to do private work.

Considering that they are working ludicrously long hours as junior doctors, by the time they reach the point where they would be at a level to do private work, won't they have contributed more than enough to offset the training costs or are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all since they won't want to be weighed down by debt or excessive restrictions on earning potential in the later stages of their careers?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10721 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Logged
Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10722 on: Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm
Considering that they are working ludicrously long hours as junior doctors, by the time they reach the point where they would be at a level to do private work, won't they have contributed more than enough to offset the training costs or are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all since they won't want to be weighed down by debt or excessive restrictions on earning potential in the later stages of their careers?

I agree with your first point on junior doctor workload - but "are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all" - I challenge you to find more than a handful of students in medical schools anywhere in the UK from "less affluent backgrounds" (although granted that's partly down to information, advice and guidance and science teaching in KS2/3)
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10723 on: Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm
I agree with your first point on junior doctor workload - but "are you fine with basically dissuading those from less affluent backgrounds from even bothering at all" - I challenge you to find more than a handful of students in medical schools anywhere in the UK from "less affluent backgrounds" (although granted that's partly down to information, advice and guidance and science teaching in KS2/3)

Any source for that assertion? The reason I ask (mind you this was 20 years ago) in my year at school, 10 kids went to do medicine or dentistry which was a state comprehensive where 95% of the kids were non-white, and only one I would describe as affluent as his dad was a doctor too. The rest were from very regular families.
Logged
Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 948
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10724 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Any source for that assertion? The reason I ask (mind you this was 20 years ago) in my year at school, 10 kids went to do medicine or dentistry which was a state comprehensive where 95% of the kids were non-white, and only one I would describe as affluent as his dad was a doctor too. The rest were from very regular families.

Anecdotal but my best friends girlfriend is a doctor and weve been out a couple of times with various people who she studied and now works with - every single one of them has been from very affluent backgrounds.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10725 on: Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:46:24 pm
Any source for that assertion? The reason I ask (mind you this was 20 years ago) in my year at school, 10 kids went to do medicine or dentistry which was a state comprehensive where 95% of the kids were non-white, and only one I would describe as affluent as his dad was a doctor too. The rest were from very regular families.

No public ones - but I've worked in medical education in the last few years (with the many issues associated with A-Levels) and it's overwhelmingly private school students who apply for and are admitted to Medical Schools.

20 years ago was in the heady days of a massive Labour majority before it all went tits up so might have been more egalitarian back then...
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,547
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10726 on: Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm »
Also - from a less professional perspective - almost every doctor I've met, either in a professional or personal setting, has been a posho.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10727 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm »
I should for the sake of balance I should add that in my school 5% of the kids were white, 5% other (Black and Far Eastern) and then 90% were Asian, and every Asian parent dreams of their kid being a doctor so I guess that plays a big part!
Logged
Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10728 on: Today at 08:50:22 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:58:22 pm
Also - from a less professional perspective - almost every doctor I've met, either in a professional or personal setting, has been a posho.

But were they brought up Posho or just affect being a Posho later on?
Logged
Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 692
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10729 on: Today at 08:56:58 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:57:44 pm
No public ones - but I've worked in medical education in the last few years (with the many issues associated with A-Levels) and it's overwhelmingly private school students who apply for and are admitted to Medical Schools.

20 years ago was in the heady days of a massive Labour majority before it all went tits up so might have been more egalitarian back then...

The ones I knew at Leeds Uni (many of them doing an intercalation year on my course) were from what I'd call steady backgrounds up to well off (but not minted).

You are right that there are very very few from truly poor backgrounds but from what I've seen there are plenty coming from your comfortable but not going on 3 holidays a year types - places like Range in Formby or Sacred Heart in Crosby for example would have a solid number going but are still state schools.

I've never come across anyone from a genuinely rich background doing it though - some very well off but not offensively so
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,644
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10730 on: Today at 08:59:05 am »
My sister is a doctor, and I knew quite a few when I was at Uni. All very middle class. I wouldn't say poshos though.
Logged
