No public ones - but I've worked in medical education in the last few years (with the many issues associated with A-Levels) and it's overwhelmingly private school students who apply for and are admitted to Medical Schools.



20 years ago was in the heady days of a massive Labour majority before it all went tits up so might have been more egalitarian back then...



The ones I knew at Leeds Uni (many of them doing an intercalation year on my course) were from what I'd call steady backgrounds up to well off (but not minted).You are right that there are very very few from truly poor backgrounds but from what I've seen there are plenty coming from your comfortable but not going on 3 holidays a year types - places like Range in Formby or Sacred Heart in Crosby for example would have a solid number going but are still state schools.I've never come across anyone from a genuinely rich background doing it though - some very well off but not offensively so