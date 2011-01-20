

Reading the room well is just what Truss does, she is forever looking around and gauging the temperature and then adjusting her position to suit. It's what New Labour did to a degree as well. The Green Party, Corbyn, Benn etc are/were very good at sticking to principles regardless of feedback.





The only time when sticking to solid principles brought popularity was 1945 which was a special case, to get a majority and the related power, you have to persuade people who don't give a crap about principle but are primarily driven by headlines or self interest.





The trouble with democracy as it is today is that the most powerful groups are the self-interested, fickle, uneducated, unaware or disinterested. They are the people that will switch from red to blue or vice versa which is why they drive the political agenda and we get politicians who appeal to this group increasingly.



Truss is the living embodiment of what politicians we get as a country when these groups dominate



The 1945 GE was preceded by 4 years of compulsory political discussion with to and fro between the classes and officers needing to keep the men onside. We don't have an ABCA, nor a minister in charge of upskilling the population who took his responsibilities seriously.