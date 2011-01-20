Poll

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 345818 times)

Online Father Ted

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10680 on: Today at 06:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:06:43 pm
Sorry to harass you!

But isnt Starmers problem that Labours traditional  voters are the populists? He needs to win them back. They dont care about nationalisation and Reducing carbon emissions. They like Brexit and immigration controls.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/red-wall-voters-overwhelmingly-back-27013176

Quote
'Red Wall' voters overwhelmingly back nationalised energy and rail, poll finds
A Survation survey for the anti-privatisation group We Own It found the vast majority back public running of water, energy, rail, buses, NHS and Royal Mail
Offline Sangria

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10681 on: Today at 06:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:50:43 pm

Reading the room well is just what Truss does, she is forever looking around and gauging the temperature and then adjusting her position to suit. It's what New Labour did to a degree as well. The Green Party, Corbyn, Benn etc are/were very good at sticking to principles regardless of feedback.


The only time when sticking to solid principles brought popularity was 1945 which was a special case, to get a majority and the related power, you have to persuade people who don't give a crap about principle but are primarily driven by headlines or self interest.


The trouble with democracy as it is today is that the most powerful groups are the self-interested, fickle, uneducated, unaware or disinterested. They are the people that will switch from red to blue or vice versa which is why they drive the political agenda and we get politicians who appeal to this group increasingly.
 
Truss is the living embodiment of what politicians we get as a country when these groups dominate

The 1945 GE was preceded by 4 years of compulsory political discussion with to and fro between the classes and officers needing to keep the men onside. We don't have an ABCA, nor a minister in charge of upskilling the population who took his responsibilities seriously.
Offline TSC

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10682 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:20:53 pm
Ah so now it's a global crisis whereas the crash in 2008 was caused by Gordon Brown! Laughable

Is there another scrap going on between those 2?

I know theres one next week on sky but not aware of others
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10683 on: Today at 06:29:17 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:27:45 pm
Is there another scrap going on between those 2?

I know theres one next week on sky but not aware of others
Its on Talk TV which I had never heard of.
Online west_london_red

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10684 on: Today at 06:32:21 pm »
WTF happened there?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10685 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:23:38 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/red-wall-voters-overwhelmingly-back-27013176

I was reading thjat just now.

People are pissed off with the energy and water companies paying shareholders and CEOs billions, whilst screwing local communities and the environment.

Privatisation has been an utter failure - it's not difficult to get that point across to the public.  Many already know.
Online The North Bank

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10686 on: Today at 06:32:49 pm »
Hahahaha

Fucking epic
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10687 on: Today at 06:33:06 pm »
I reckon Kate Mcann has collapsed or something.
Online west_london_red

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10688 on: Today at 06:33:34 pm »
Truss was talking shit as usual and then there was an off screen crash like something or someone had just collapsed and then it cut away to a screen card.
Online The North Bank

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10689 on: Today at 06:33:57 pm »
What a fitting end to a couple of twats campaign
Online dis_1

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10690 on: Today at 06:34:14 pm »
joking aside, hope that's just a set malfunction and not something human
Online Elmo!

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10691 on: Today at 06:34:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:33:34 pm
Truss was talking shit as usual and then there was an off screen crash like something or someone had just collapsed and then it cut away to a screen card.

Boris gatecrashing in a late attempt to save his job?
Online west_london_red

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10692 on: Today at 06:34:54 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 06:34:14 pm
joking aside, hope that's just a set malfunction and not something human


Very few humans in that room mate
Online The North Bank

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10693 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 06:34:14 pm
joking aside, hope that's just a set malfunction and not something human

Thats what I thought happened , hope everyone is ok
Online dis_1

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10694 on: Today at 06:36:13 pm »
truss looked panicked and flustered, not sure if that reaction is a good look if it was just a mic falling from a mic stand
Online west_london_red

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10695 on: Today at 06:47:15 pm »
Some kind of medical issue
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10696 on: Today at 06:47:29 pm »
'A medical issue'.
Online west_london_red

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10697 on: Today at 06:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:47:29 pm
'A medical issue'.

Lets hope they dont need an ambulance they might be waiting a while
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10698 on: Today at 06:51:00 pm »
I hope Kate is OK, I've met her a couple of times and she's a lovely girl and very good at her job, she made a lot of the complex Brexit issues very easy to understand for the audience.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10699 on: Today at 06:51:03 pm »
It was the look of a woman who's just been told she's about to become prime minister
Online west_london_red

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10700 on: Today at 06:56:13 pm »
No doubt they will be arguing over who came to her rescue first.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10701 on: Today at 07:01:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:56:13 pm
No doubt they will be arguing over who came to her rescue first.

Just saw it on ITV news. Liz Truss reaction proved she is compassionate.
