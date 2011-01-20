Sorry to harass you! But isnt Starmers problem that Labours traditional voters are the populists? He needs to win them back. They dont care about nationalisation and Reducing carbon emissions. They like Brexit and immigration controls.
'Red Wall' voters overwhelmingly back nationalised energy and rail, poll findsA Survation survey for the anti-privatisation group We Own It found the vast majority back public running of water, energy, rail, buses, NHS and Royal Mail
Reading the room well is just what Truss does, she is forever looking around and gauging the temperature and then adjusting her position to suit. It's what New Labour did to a degree as well. The Green Party, Corbyn, Benn etc are/were very good at sticking to principles regardless of feedback. The only time when sticking to solid principles brought popularity was 1945 which was a special case, to get a majority and the related power, you have to persuade people who don't give a crap about principle but are primarily driven by headlines or self interest.The trouble with democracy as it is today is that the most powerful groups are the self-interested, fickle, uneducated, unaware or disinterested. They are the people that will switch from red to blue or vice versa which is why they drive the political agenda and we get politicians who appeal to this group increasingly. Truss is the living embodiment of what politicians we get as a country when these groups dominate
Ah so now it's a global crisis whereas the crash in 2008 was caused by Gordon Brown! Laughable
Is there another scrap going on between those 2?I know theres one next week on sky but not aware of others
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/red-wall-voters-overwhelmingly-back-27013176
Truss was talking shit as usual and then there was an off screen crash like something or someone had just collapsed and then it cut away to a screen card.
joking aside, hope that's just a set malfunction and not something human
'A medical issue'.
No doubt they will be arguing over who came to her rescue first.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.13]