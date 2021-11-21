Problem is, it's the same surgeon doing the procedure whether you go private or wait for the NHS. Therefore, if you go private, someone on the NHS list has to wait a bit longer. You are just queue-jumping. The more people do this, the more the surgeons and consultants spend their time in private hospitals rather than NHS ones, so the NHS situation just continues to get worse and the private providers and insurance companies rake in more and more of our money.
Its not like theyre leaving operating theatres empty and scrub nurses twiddling their thumbs. They can do this outside their usual NHS commitments, some even do Saturdays. The NHS doesnt have capacity for consultants to do clinics/theatre lists every day.
The government is responsible for improving NHS capacity and reducing demand for private work, not the doctors and nurses employed by it.
And saying theyre greedy isnt really fair. Any one would take an opportunity to improve their income. Thats going to be the same for doctors, and that desire will only grow with each year that theyre receiving pay cuts.