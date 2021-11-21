It looks very much like Truss will win. It will be act of suicide when the Tory membership votes for her, but that probably hasnt crossed their minds. They simply want a leader who will echo their own extreme and irrational opinions. Thats what most party activists want. We know that in the Labour Party.



Its possible that Truss is lying to the Tory voters simply to get elected. Starmer had to do this of course - pretend to be pottier than he was. But I think Truss really is potty. She actually does believe the guff coming out of her mouth. I hope so anyway. It will make Labour unassailable in a general election.