Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 344421 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,543
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10600 on: Today at 08:57:28 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:04:21 am
Private healthcare providers always target the low hanging fruit and primarily provide services the NHS could readily provide if it was properly funded and staffed.  They provide the services at a higher cost to tax payers and also take staff trained within the NHS - both of which just exacerbate the NHS problems.  The more of it we have the worse the situation becomes.

The lack of a serious strategy to retain medical staff, or have something in place for contribution to overall training costs from private providers is a scandal.

It costs just over a million pounds to train a doctor (which is another reason why so many of our NHS staff have come from abroad in recent ish times, cheaper for someone else to train them)
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10601 on: Today at 09:00:15 am »
Ultimately Truss is expected to win as she's promising to cut tax for the party members?

I can't engage too much with them
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10602 on: Today at 09:03:07 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:43:28 am
My mate's neighbour was in agony with her hip. NHS consultant said 'Can't do a replacement, you are too young, and it will eventually have to be hunked out'. So she went to a private consultant and he said 'Not a problem', and booked her in. It was the same bloke?!

Yes, private is much better, of course.  But not everyone has private healthcare/can afford it.

That's not even mentioning NHS dentists  ;)

« Last Edit: Today at 09:14:36 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,679
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10603 on: Today at 09:22:18 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:03:07 am
Yes, private is much better, of course.  But not everyone has private healthcare/can afford it.

That's not even mentioning NHS dentists  ;)

So isnt one of the problems staff employed by the NHS doing private work? Maybe if they stuck to their full time jobs (is this why so many work part time !) the NHS would be in a better state.

Easy to criticise politicians but the greedy medical staff seem to get no criticism.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,049
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10604 on: Today at 09:39:35 am »
I'd blame the people deliberately running down the service in order to privatise it via stealth myself. We saw during covid the 'magic money tree' does actually exist and it can be used for any wacky scheme that helps a friend or schoolmate of a Tory minister make a few quid ripping off the public, they just don't like turning the faucet on for essential services or anything that benefits the ordinary person, rather than the people profiteering from preying on them.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,993
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10605 on: Today at 10:05:00 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:22:18 am
So isnt one of the problems staff employed by the NHS doing private work? Maybe if they stuck to their full time jobs (is this why so many work part time !) the NHS would be in a better state.

Easy to criticise politicians but the greedy medical staff seem to get no criticism.
And so they shouldnt. Waiting lists are long, theatres/clinics are at full capacity, people are happy to pay to see a specialist and have procedures done sooner, and may also want something that the NHS doesnt offer for free. If theres a market, why cant they offer their services?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,679
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10606 on: Today at 10:08:07 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:05:00 am
And so they shouldnt. Waiting lists are long, theatres/clinics are at full capacity, people are happy to pay to see a specialist and have procedures done sooner, and may also want something that the NHS doesnt offer for free. If theres a market, why cant they offer their services?

But you cant have it both ways. You cant cruticise private sector provision and not criticise the moonlighters providing the service.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,599
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10607 on: Today at 10:08:12 am »
It looks very much like Truss will win. It will be act of suicide when the Tory membership votes for her, but that probably hasnt crossed their minds. They simply want a leader who will echo their own extreme and irrational opinions. Thats what most party activists want. We know that in the Labour Party.

Its possible that Truss is lying to the Tory voters simply to get elected. Starmer had to do this of course - pretend to be pottier than he was. But I think Truss really is potty. She actually does believe the guff coming out of her mouth. I hope so anyway. It will make Labour unassailable in a general election.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,165
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10608 on: Today at 10:09:44 am »
You UK guys must be very excited wondering which twat the 150K mostly white, elderly affluent and Southern based Tory members gonna vote for ( obv the white twat).

leaving the 30 millions plus voters in last election having no say.
Logged

Online Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 761
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10609 on: Today at 10:11:51 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:05:00 am
And so they shouldnt. Waiting lists are long, theatres/clinics are at full capacity, people are happy to pay to see a specialist and have procedures done sooner, and may also want something that the NHS doesnt offer for free. If theres a market, why cant they offer their services?

Problem is, it's the same surgeon doing the procedure whether you go private or wait for the NHS. Therefore, if you go private, someone on the NHS list has to wait a bit longer. You are just queue-jumping. The more people do this, the more the surgeons and consultants spend their time in private hospitals rather than NHS ones, so the NHS situation just continues to get worse and the private providers and insurance companies rake in more and more of our money. 
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,513
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10610 on: Today at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 09:39:35 am
I'd blame the people deliberately running down the service in order to privatise it via stealth myself. We saw during covid the 'magic money tree' does actually exist and it can be used for any wacky scheme that helps a friend or schoolmate of a Tory minister make a few quid ripping off the public, they just don't like turning the faucet on for essential services or anything that benefits the ordinary person, rather than the people profiteering from preying on them.
Rarely is such efficiency from government witnessed, as when the old boy network clicked into operation during Covid. Almost as though that was what it was designed for. That undignified scramble to distribute public dosh to one's mates was almost rendered beautiful by the way that well oiled machine seamlessly hit peak efficiency in an instant. Yes they they all worked (and played) so tirelessly. makes you proud to be British.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,210
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10611 on: Today at 10:18:29 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 10:11:51 am
Problem is, it's the same surgeon doing the procedure whether you go private or wait for the NHS. Therefore, if you go private, someone on the NHS list has to wait a bit longer. You are just queue-jumping. The more people do this, the more the surgeons and consultants spend their time in private hospitals rather than NHS ones, so the NHS situation just continues to get worse and the private providers and insurance companies rake in more and more of our money. 

Theres all kinds of craziness going on. My cousins wife (shes a dentist but the same thing applies to medical doctors) makes more money doing botox and filler then she does doing dentistry, so she does more of that kind of stuff and less and less dentistry.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,249
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10612 on: Today at 10:21:19 am »
Is there any more television debates planned between them 2? Also can it really differ from last night's questions?
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,738
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10613 on: Today at 10:35:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:21:19 am
Is there any more television debates planned between them 2? Also can it really differ from last night's questions?

They'll be aiming directly at their demographic tonight, they are having a debate on TalkTV and if I heard right, will be sponsored by the S*n.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,993
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10614 on: Today at 10:35:37 am »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 10:11:51 am
Problem is, it's the same surgeon doing the procedure whether you go private or wait for the NHS. Therefore, if you go private, someone on the NHS list has to wait a bit longer. You are just queue-jumping. The more people do this, the more the surgeons and consultants spend their time in private hospitals rather than NHS ones, so the NHS situation just continues to get worse and the private providers and insurance companies rake in more and more of our money.
Its not like theyre leaving operating theatres empty and scrub nurses twiddling their thumbs. They can do this outside their usual NHS commitments, some even do Saturdays. The NHS doesnt have capacity for consultants to do clinics/theatre lists every day.

The government is responsible for improving NHS capacity and reducing demand for private work, not the doctors and nurses employed by it.

And saying theyre greedy isnt really fair. Any one would take an opportunity to improve their income. Thats going to be the same for doctors, and that desire will only grow with each year that theyre receiving pay cuts.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10615 on: Today at 10:43:20 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:05:00 am
And so they shouldnt. Waiting lists are long, theatres/clinics are at full capacity, people are happy to pay to see a specialist and have procedures done sooner, and may also want something that the NHS doesnt offer for free. If theres a market, why cant they offer their services?
the reason waiting lists are so long are in part due to Consultants doing their private work as outlined above. 12 month wait to see the Consultant on the NHS, but pay him privately and you can see him tomorrow.

Now if he wasn't doing all that private work, the 12 month appointment might be available in two months, for example
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10616 on: Today at 10:48:31 am »
Snap polls indicate that Tory voters thought Truss easily win last night's debate, God knows what they were watching though 🙄

Other party voters thought Sunak just shaded it 🙈

Truss will win this and don't think it will be that close, 70-30ish in favour of Truss would be my guess
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,544
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10617 on: Today at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:40:52 pm
Starmer absolutely annihilates either of these two in debates at the next election.


He'll probably hold back so as not to upset the red wall Brexiteers
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,993
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10618 on: Today at 11:09:43 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:43:20 am
the reason waiting lists are so long are in part due to Consultants doing their private work as outlined above. 12 month wait to see the Consultant on the NHS, but pay him privately and you can see him tomorrow.

Now if he wasn't doing all that private work, the 12 month appointment might be available in two months, for example
It's not that simple though, is it?

That's not the consultant splitting their availability, that's the private sector providing additional infrastructure to run more clinics from. Like I said, the NHS cannot support daily theatre lists/clinics.

You can make a long list of real reasons why waiting lists are so long, this is not one.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,452
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10619 on: Today at 11:10:54 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:55:14 am

He'll probably hold back so as not to upset the red wall Brexiteers

 ;D
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,210
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10620 on: Today at 11:11:49 am »
Anyone thinking that a bunch of racist, xenophobic bigots are going to vote for someone who isn't white is deluded btw.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,544
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10621 on: Today at 11:31:40 am »
Saul Staniforth
@SaulStaniforth
Quote
"You said in your leadership manifeso.. you were the kind of man that stands up for working people & tackles low pay. So on public sector pay, we know the review bodies are talking about 4-5%, are you the kind of person who will say they deserve more than that?"

Clearly not

https://twitter.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1551824740939071488



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,086
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10622 on: Today at 11:36:09 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:11:49 am
Anyone thinking that a bunch of racist, xenophobic bigots are going to vote for someone who isn't white is deluded btw.

Its the brexit mob, who are built on these beliefs. Of course they are not voting for sunak
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10623 on: Today at 12:43:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 10:09:44 am
You UK guys must be very excited wondering which twat the 150K mostly white, elderly affluent and Southern based Tory members gonna vote for ( obv the white twat).

leaving the 30 millions plus voters in last election having no say.

Rishi Sunak can't breach the White Wall.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,808
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10624 on: Today at 12:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:31:40 am
Saul Staniforth
@SaulStaniforth
https://twitter.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1551824740939071488




thought this was the Tory thread, not sure why people keep referring to Labour, it will end up getting the thread locked.

What do you want him to do, promise public sector workers inflation busting pay rises?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10625 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:11:49 am
Anyone thinking that a bunch of racist, xenophobic bigots are going to vote for someone who isn't white is deluded btw.

To be fair, the Conservatives at least elect white women. The Labour has only elected White Males, if I understand correctly that Beckett and Harman were only acting.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leader_of_the_Labour_Party_(UK)
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,336
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10626 on: Today at 12:54:36 pm »
Inflation equalling post-dated pay rises to beginning of austerity would be good. My public sector department has effectively been doing more & more work (thanks to enforced local council budget cuts)for less & less real terms pay over the last 10-15 years.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:56:09 pm by KillieRed »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Up
« previous next »
 