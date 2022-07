It looks very much like Truss will win. It will be act of suicide when the Tory membership votes for her, but that probably hasn’t crossed their minds. They simply want a leader who will echo their own extreme and irrational opinions. That’s what most party activists want. We know that in the Labour Party.



It’s possible that Truss is lying to the Tory voters simply to get elected. Starmer had to do this of course - pretend to be pottier than he was. But I think Truss really is potty. She actually does believe the guff coming out of her mouth. I hope so anyway. It will make Labour unassailable in a general election.