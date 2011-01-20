Im not quite getting the vitriol towards Streetings comments, maybe I dont fully understand it. Hes not asking the patients to pay for the private op, its the tax payer, who pay for all the operations anyway.



Why is this so bad?



Its probably a necessity if the capacity doesnt exist in the NHS but shouldnt be a long term solution.Ill tell you a worrying story though. Weekend before last my brother took his Mrs to hospital. Spent the night there, diagnosed as kidney stones and discharged. She like me, gets private medical cover through her employer so last Monday she books a private appointment with a specialist for end of this week. End of last week, she get a letter from the NHS for an appointment with a specialist for the same problem for early September with the same specialist shes seeing privately this week.And exactly the same thing happened to a friend at the beginning of the pandemic, he had a lump on his neck. Had a few appointments to do the checks before they were going to remove the lump, then told him it was going to be 2-3 months until they could remove it, his Mrs added him to the private cover she gets from her employer, made an appointment with the same consultant and had it removed in a month.Not sure what the solution is but that really isnt right.