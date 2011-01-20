Poll

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10560 on: Yesterday at 10:28:24 pm »
Truss as per was out of her depth in shallow water.

Crap all round though as expected.  Usual soundbites; levelling up, Brexit opportunities (please will some journalist anywhere ask what these are), grow the economy, attract investment (not a Brexit opportunity that one), innovation (new soundbite from Sunak).

Without substance all those are as meaningful as the sovereignty intangible.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10561 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 10:14:57 pm
Good job Rishi's immigrant family didn't arrive in a country that dumped immigrants in Rwanda.

Dont know about you, but my mam and dad worked hard, day and night, so hard it put my dad in his grave at 62. So why werent they able to send me to Winchester?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10562 on: Yesterday at 10:52:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on July 23, 2022, 08:57:51 am
Im sticking to my previous prediction, Truss lasts til the election, gets hammered, gets sacked, new leadership contest, Johnson returns.
that's assuming Johnson doesn't lose his seat of course
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10563 on: Yesterday at 11:27:21 pm »
There are some very stupid people. In the audience of Tory voters was a trainee NHS mental health therapist. Incredible.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10564 on: Yesterday at 11:38:44 pm »
Changing the subject a bit, what is Labours strategy on nationalising railways?

Also its clear Reeves is in the wrong party.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10565 on: Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:44 pm
Changing the subject a bit, what is Labours strategy on nationalising railways?

Also its clear Reeves is in the wrong party.

Starmer missed an open goal on that one today, its popular with the public, would have been welcomed by all wings of the party and doesnt cost anything if they just left the franchises to expire and then take them over.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10566 on: Yesterday at 11:49:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm
Starmer missed an open goal on that one today, its popular with the public, would have been welcomed by all wings of the party and doesnt cost anything if they just left the franchises to expire and then take them over.
If Starmer was the leader of a Labour Party and not a diluted version of the Tories then he would have.

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:44 pm
Changing the subject a bit, what is Labours strategy on nationalising railways?

Also its clear Reeves is in the wrong party.
All of Starmers Shadow Cabinet are in the wrong party.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10567 on: Yesterday at 11:54:45 pm »
Just watched that debate on iPlayer.

Sunak didn't come across as slick to me, he came across as a smarmy c*nt, he did run rings around Truss on interest rates though and as for Truss herself.  My god she just sounds like the school dunce.

What a choice Smarmy Slick Sunak or Barmy Thick Truss
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10568 on: Yesterday at 11:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:49:36 pm
If Starmer was the leader of a Labour Party and not a diluted version of the Tories then he would have.
All of Starmers Shadow Cabinet are in the wrong party.

Wouldnt say all, Cooper and Rayner are in the right one. But Reeves is absolutely in the wrong party and worryingly as Chancellor. No way is David Lammy Labour either, he should piss off to the Lib Dems.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10569 on: Today at 12:04:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm
Starmer missed an open goal on that one today, it’s popular with the public, would have been welcomed by all wings of the party and doesn’t cost anything if they just left the franchises to expire and then take them over.

To be honest everyday I hear Starmer speak now I find that I am more anti Tory than pro Labour. I just dont know what he stands for and I dont think he does either. Him and Reeves are a underwhelming duo at best.

I have said from the start that I dont like Rachel Reeves. She was not great to begin with but she was arguably the closest to the Tories you could get and Starmer gave her the gig. Shes doesnt seem interested in spending in public services at all.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10570 on: Today at 12:25:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:50 am
To be honest everyday I hear Starmer speak now I find that I am more anti Tory than pro Labour. I just dont know what he stands for and I dont think he does either. Him and Reeves are a underwhelming duo at best.

I have said from the start that I dont like Rachel Reeves. She was not great to begin with but she was arguably the closest to the Tories you could get and Starmer gave her the gig. Shes doesnt seem interested in spending in public services at all. She even got Alison Mcgovern to parrot her stupid fiscal rules bullshit (another underwhelming MP by the way).
Do you believe Starmer will put more money into Schools. NHS including a reliable ambulance service, doctors appointments. local services. new services. help the homeless. help for the lower paid and unemployed, more police. change the tax system to bring in more revenue.  if people think Starmers Labour will do these things and more but then argue I don't know what Starmer stands for then I think they are loosing sight of the goal.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10571 on: Today at 12:27:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:50 am
To be honest everyday I hear Starmer speak now I find that I am more anti Tory than pro Labour. I just dont know what he stands for and I dont think he does either. Him and Reeves are a underwhelming duo at best.

I have said from the start that I dont like Rachel Reeves. She was not great to begin with but she was arguably the closest to the Tories you could get and Starmer gave her the gig. Shes doesnt seem interested in spending in public services at all.
I'm just anti both, Labour are only "Labour" in name only, the Tories are useless self serving wankers, but all I see in Starmers cabal are self centred careerists.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10572 on: Today at 12:30:05 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:25:07 am
Do you believe Starmer will put more money into Schools. NHS including a reliable ambulance service, doctors appointments. local services. new services. help the homeless. help for the lower paid and unemployed, more police. change the tax system to bring in more revenue.  if people think Starmers Labour will do these things and more but then argue I don't know what Starmer stands for then I think they are loosing sight of the goal.

After hearing Rachel Reeves today then I am not sure they will. It was all about growth and investing in things to stimulate growth. Well, thats all the fucking Tories talk about as well.

She talked about restraining public spending. At what point do you look at the NHS and feel the answer is to restrain public spending?

I dont trust her. I dont throw it out lightly but for me Rachel Reeves is a Tory.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10573 on: Today at 12:34:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:05 am
After hearing Rachel Reeves today then I am not sure she will. It was all about growth and investing in things to stimulate growth. Well, thats all the fucking Tories talk about as well.

She talked about restraining public spending. At what point do you look at the NHS and feel the answer is to restrain public spending?

I dont trust her. I dont throw it out lightly but for me Rachel Reeves is a Tory.


Trouble is, it's not necessarily about money anymore, at least in the short term. It's about enough people with the skills necessary to keep the NHS working. yes money would retain some and attract others but there are forces in motion that are beyond this and much of any extra resource would leak into the private sector (not voluntary sector). Yes, more money, but more importantly investment in medium training, and restoring the ability to allow overseas recruitment. What any party would have struggled with has been accelerated by these dickheads in power over the last 12 years.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10574 on: Today at 01:15:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:30:05 am
After hearing Rachel Reeves today then I am not sure they will. It was all about growth and investing in things to stimulate growth. Well, thats all the fucking Tories talk about as well.

She talked about restraining public spending. At what point do you look at the NHS and feel the answer is to restrain public spending?

I dont trust her. I dont throw it out lightly but for me Rachel Reeves is a Tory.
We've just gone through years of talking about Brexit bringing low growth, every country needs to thrive economically to pay for the things we all want. it's got nothing to do with being a Tory it's about Jobs and revenue.
We will inherit a massive debt. probably well over £ 3 trillion in 2024. close to 4 times bigger than Labour debt left.  Labour have a incredible hard job on their hands trying to repair the damage this Tory government have done, I don't expect them to do it all in 5 yrs so I hope people give them a break.
Wes Streeting knows he's saying something controversial on NHS. I admire him for it. he actually want's to get people help rather than talk party politics, looks a nailed on future Labour leader. would people call him a Tory for sending people for private treatment to bring down waiting lists.
https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1550448502253260806
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10575 on: Today at 01:20:57 am »
Sunak repeatedly pointed out clear contradictions that seem to dog Truss and remove credibility from her views - did her team not equip her with anything to bat back against Sunaks own history? It was almost constant defence.

The Tory members would be really stupid to not vote Sunak in at this point. I think he gives them a good chance of an effective rebrand and winning the next election, and (loathe to admit) is probably one of the few competent politicians in that party. Hes someone that could probably swing the centrist Lib Dem type voters over their way. Truss is just Boris without the happy go lucky act.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10576 on: Today at 01:39:02 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:15:32 am
We've just gone through years of talking about Brexit bringing low growth, every country needs to thrive economically to pay for the things we all want. it's got nothing to do with being a Tory it's about Jobs and revenue.
We will inherit a massive debt. probably well over £ 3 trillion in 2024. close to 4 times bigger than Labour debt left.  Labour have a incredible hard job on their hands trying to repair the damage this Tory government have done, I don't expect them to do it all in 5 yrs so I hope people give them a break.
Wes Streeting knows he's saying something controversial on NHS. I admire him for it. he actually want's to get people help rather than talk party politics, looks a nailed on future Labour leader. would people call him a Tory for sending people for private treatment to bring down waiting lists.
https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1550448502253260806

Not only would they be inheriting a massive debt, they would also be inheriting a lot of completely decimated services and infrastructures, so it would be interesting to see what Labours initial priorities post-election victory would be, particularly given the portrayal is often that Labour in government is bad for the economy.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10577 on: Today at 02:02:23 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:39:02 am
Not only would they be inheriting a massive debt, they would also be inheriting a lot of completely decimated services and infrastructures, so it would be interesting to see what Labours initial priorities post-election victory would be, particularly given the portrayal is often that Labour in government is bad for the economy.
Exactly, The Torys still have well over 2 yrs yet so we can expect things to get worse as well. I imagine Labour will hold talks with the EU before the next election and both sides will work far better together to actually improve trade and ease travel, maybe have a new tax system in place to increase revenue. all the things that can be done quickly. improving the NHS will have to mean trying to bring people back who left but it will also mean allowing more immigration otherwise it will take decades to repair. look at the services chopped and bring back the ones that worked.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10578 on: Today at 03:12:03 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:27:20 am
I'm just anti both, Labour are only "Labour" in name only, the Tories are useless self serving wankers, but all I see in Starmers cabal are self centred careerists.

How? And what kind of politician would you call not a self-centred careerist?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10579 on: Today at 05:14:01 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:15:32 am
We've just gone through years of talking about Brexit bringing low growth, every country needs to thrive economically to pay for the things we all want. it's got nothing to do with being a Tory it's about Jobs and revenue.
We will inherit a massive debt. probably well over £ 3 trillion in 2024. close to 4 times bigger than Labour debt left.  Labour have a incredible hard job on their hands trying to repair the damage this Tory government have done, I don't expect them to do it all in 5 yrs so I hope people give them a break.
Wes Streeting knows he's saying something controversial on NHS. I admire him for it. he actually want's to get people help rather than talk party politics, looks a nailed on future Labour leader. would people call him a Tory for sending people for private treatment to bring down waiting lists.
https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1550448502253260806

Is that what we will get under a Labour government? Fuck off and get private healthcare and do your bit to help get the NHS waiting list down, because we aint putting any more money in there?

I can see why Starmer hadnt given key positions to the real big beasts of Labour, he probably knows they actually want to help people, unlike this useless light Tory, solid Lib Dem brigade he has with Streeting, Reeves, Lammy etc.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10580 on: Today at 07:14:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:14:01 am
Is that what we will get under a Labour government? Fuck off and get private healthcare and do your bit to help get the NHS waiting list down, because we aint putting any more money in there?

I can see why Starmer hadnt given key positions to the real big beasts of Labour, he probably knows they actually want to help people, unlike this useless light Tory, solid Lib Dem brigade he has with Streeting, Reeves, Lammy etc.

I believe he said that we should use private healthcare companies to get waiting times down, that would be paid for by the NHS, I dont think he told people to go and get private healthcare.

And for what its worth, Fordie raised a very good point. By the time Labour do get in to government there wont be a pot to piss left for them by the Tories.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10581 on: Today at 07:34:52 am »
Im not quite getting the vitriol towards Streetings comments, maybe I dont fully understand it.  Hes not asking the patients to pay for the private op, its the tax payer, who pay for all the operations anyway.

Why is this so bad?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10582 on: Today at 07:39:47 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:34:52 am
Im not quite getting the vitriol towards Streetings comments, maybe I dont fully understand it.  Hes not asking the patients to pay for the private op, its the tax payer, who pay for all the operations anyway.

Why is this so bad?

I think the NHS was charged huge amounts by private healthcare, when using their facilities during the pandemic.  I know a few people who had ops in a private hospital.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10583 on: Today at 07:43:58 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:39:47 am
I think the NHS was charged huge amounts by private healthcare, when using their facilities during the pandemic.  I know a few people who had ops in a private hospital.
So, its not cost effective, but the nhs is in the shit. I would use it sparingly, for the most important operations, but certainly not seeing this as a terrible idea.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10584 on: Today at 07:51:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:50 am
To be honest everyday I hear Starmer speak now I find that I am more anti Tory than pro Labour. I just dont know what he stands for and I dont think he does either. Him and Reeves are a underwhelming duo at best.

I have said from the start that I dont like Rachel Reeves. She was not great to begin with but she was arguably the closest to the Tories you could get and Starmer gave her the gig. Shes doesnt seem interested in spending in public services at all.

Same for me.

I must admit, I am not really excited when I hear him speak.  However, I do know that a Labour government will be better for the country than a Tory one.  I guess the proof will be in the pudding after the next GE (fingers crossed).  The country will be in an even worse state, in a couple of years time.

The key is making sure Labour win.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10585 on: Today at 07:55:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:04:50 am
To be honest everyday I hear Starmer speak now I find that I am more anti Tory than pro Labour. I just dont know what he stands for and I dont think he does either. Him and Reeves are a underwhelming duo at best.

I have said from the start that I dont like Rachel Reeves. She was not great to begin with but she was arguably the closest to the Tories you could get and Starmer gave her the gig. Shes doesnt seem interested in spending in public services at all.

Hes just been on tv.  No Nationalisation, no big increase in public spending.

Hopefully hes lying to the electorate to get elected, like he lied to the labour party to become leader
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10586 on: Today at 07:56:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:39:47 am
I think the NHS was charged huge amounts by private healthcare, when using their facilities during the pandemic.  I know a few people who had ops in a private hospital.

If the NHS paid a premium for private cover thats the outcome of commercial negotiations, led or overseen by this tory administration, which isnt exactly careful with taxpayers dosh (contracts for mates etc).


Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10587 on: Today at 07:59:58 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:43:58 am
.
So, its not cost effective, but the nhs is in the shit. I would use it sparingly, for the most important operations, but certainly not seeing this as a terrible idea.
Which is exactly what they want people to think
It's the next step in scrapping the NHS.

If they can show the electorate that the "NHS isn't fit for purpose" they can start to push more people into private healthcare.

Their mates from Uni are boxed off, the very vulnerable are left with an overstretched underfunded NHS.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10588 on: Today at 08:00:44 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:55:23 am
Hes just been on tv.  No Nationalisation, no big increase in public spending.

Hopefully hes lying to the electorate to get elected, like he lied to the labour party to become leader

It's a sad state of affairs, but that probably would be red meat for the Tories press and they will start labelling them communists and that they'll bankrupt the country etc.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10589 on: Today at 08:00:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:34:52 am
Im not quite getting the vitriol towards Streetings comments, maybe I dont fully understand it.  Hes not asking the patients to pay for the private op, its the tax payer, who pay for all the operations anyway.

Why is this so bad?

Its probably a necessity if the capacity doesnt exist in the NHS but shouldnt be a long term solution.

Ill tell you a worrying story though. Weekend before last my brother took his Mrs to hospital. Spent the night there, diagnosed as kidney stones and discharged. She like me, gets private medical cover through her employer so last Monday she books a private appointment with a specialist for end of this week. End of last week, she get a letter from the NHS for an appointment with a specialist for the same problem for early September with the same specialist shes seeing privately this week.

And exactly the same thing happened to a friend at the beginning of the pandemic, he had a lump on his neck. Had a few appointments to do the checks before they were going to remove the lump, then told him it was going to be 2-3 months until they could remove it, his Mrs added him to the private cover she gets from her employer, made an appointment with the same consultant and had it removed in a month.

Not sure what the solution is but that really isnt right.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10590 on: Today at 08:04:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:43:58 am
.
So, its not cost effective, but the nhs is in the shit. I would use it sparingly, for the most important operations, but certainly not seeing this as a terrible idea.
It's pragmatic in the short-term but it's undoubtedly damaging in the medium and long term.

Private healthcare providers always target the low hanging fruit and primarily provide services the NHS could readily provide if it was properly funded and staffed.  They provide the services at a higher cost to tax payers and also take staff trained within the NHS - both of which just exacerbate the NHS problems.  The more of it we have the worse the situation becomes.

A work colleague became infected with pneumonia on a recent trip to the USA and ended up with $100k+ medical bills within a few days (should be covered by her travel insurance).  If the NHS is allowed to be constantly undermined by private providers then its capability to provide universal life-saving care will ultimately fail and, voila, we have the USA model so fantasised about by the Tories.

Sorry for the rambling post.  I'm all for pragmatism to win the next GE but that needs to be followed by a complete change of direction on many policies.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10591 on: Today at 08:13:39 am »
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country
« Reply #10592 on: Today at 08:20:41 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:12:03 am
How? And what kind of politician would you call not a self-centred careerist?
Are you joking?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10593 on: Today at 08:22:45 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:34:52 am
Im not quite getting the vitriol towards Streetings comments, maybe I dont fully understand it.  Hes not asking the patients to pay for the private op, its the tax payer, who pay for all the operations anyway.

Why is this so bad?
Streeting is a shitehawks, file him in the "can't believe a word comes out of their mouth" with Mimi Phillips and the lovely Miss Reeves.
