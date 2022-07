After hearing Rachel Reeves today then I am not sure they will. It was all about growth and investing in things to stimulate growth. Well, thats all the fucking Tories talk about as well.



She talked about restraining public spending. At what point do you look at the NHS and feel the answer is to restrain public spending?



I dont trust her. I dont throw it out lightly but for me Rachel Reeves is a Tory.



We've just gone through years of talking about Brexit bringing low growth, every country needs to thrive economically to pay for the things we all want. it's got nothing to do with being a Tory it's about Jobs and revenue.We will inherit a massive debt. probably well over £ 3 trillion in 2024. close to 4 times bigger than Labour debt left. Labour have a incredible hard job on their hands trying to repair the damage this Tory government have done, I don't expect them to do it all in 5 yrs so I hope people give them a break.Wes Streeting knows he's saying something controversial on NHS. I admire him for it. he actually want's to get people help rather than talk party politics, looks a nailed on future Labour leader. would people call him a Tory for sending people for private treatment to bring down waiting lists.