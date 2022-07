Starmer missed an open goal on that one today, it’s popular with the public, would have been welcomed by all wings of the party and doesn’t cost anything if they just left the franchises to expire and then take them over.



To be honest everyday I hear Starmer speak now I find that I am more anti Tory than pro Labour. I just dont know what he stands for and I dont think he does either. Him and Reeves are a underwhelming duo at best.I have said from the start that I dont like Rachel Reeves. She was not great to begin with but she was arguably the closest to the Tories you could get and Starmer gave her the gig. Shes doesnt seem interested in spending in public services at all.