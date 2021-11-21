Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 341887 times)

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10520 on: Today at 09:13:57 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:10:42 pm
Truss pushing the "working class" background

Living through recession in the 80s and 90s remind me who was in power then?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,861
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10521 on: Today at 09:16:08 pm »
'Project fear'  *Sigh*
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10522 on: Today at 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:10:42 pm
Truss pushing the "working class" background

From one of the poshest parts of Leeds.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10523 on: Today at 09:16:52 pm »
This is hilarious, Truss accusing Sunak of project fear! :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,861
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10524 on: Today at 09:17:18 pm »
Anyone actually thought of a single 'Brexit opportunity'?
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10525 on: Today at 09:18:39 pm »
Truss is just an ERG automaton now.

These two are utterly fucking shite.

Madness there are two people whove both held major offices of State in this cabinet. And theyre ripping each other apart.

Its a sham on this country and its media that we allow Tory melodramas to see them reinvent themselves and challenge their own fuck ups.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,633
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10526 on: Today at 09:18:46 pm »
If the "selectorate" was in any way sensible, Truss would be getting absolutely slaughtered here, she is so, so bad. Not convinced it will prevent her winning though.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10527 on: Today at 09:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:18:46 pm
If the "selectorate" was in any way sensible, Truss would be getting absolutely slaughtered here, she is so, so bad. Not convinced it will prevent her winning though.

Its absolutely madness, its literally a man against a child so far.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,630
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10528 on: Today at 09:23:09 pm »
Sunak is so slick in comparison.  But he totally sounds like the one with the glasses from Inbetweeners.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10529 on: Today at 09:23:47 pm »
The next prime minister. What a fucking joke
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,861
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10530 on: Today at 09:23:52 pm »
Sunak has had the 'understanding normal people' seminar before tonight
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,237
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10531 on: Today at 09:24:01 pm »
Dont like either but Sunak keeps interrupting Truss and its getting annoying. She does speak soooo sloowwwww ttthooughhhh.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10532 on: Today at 09:26:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:09 pm
Sunak is so slick in comparison.  But he totally sounds like the one with the glasses from Inbetweeners.

People say the same thing about me  :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10533 on: Today at 09:26:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:24:01 pm
Dont like either but Sunak keeps interrupting Truss and its getting annoying. She does speak soooo sloowwwww ttthooughhhh.

Yeah he is coming across as a posh bloke interrupting two women.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,237
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10534 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:23:09 pm
Sunak is so slick in comparison.  But he totally sounds like the one with the glasses from Inbetweeners.

Ive just shut my eyes and listened to him and wow this is spot on.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,861
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10535 on: Today at 09:28:00 pm »
'Challenge the othodoxy'

Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10536 on: Today at 09:28:33 pm »
Question about levelling up, Truss comes back with shit about Freeports. Shite.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,083
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10537 on: Today at 09:29:24 pm »
Who was this shite government when truss was growing up. Sounds like a bad lot
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,202
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10538 on: Today at 09:30:15 pm »
Again, telling everyone how shit her youth was who was fucking running the country then your stupid mare?!?!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,135
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10539 on: Today at 09:30:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:24:01 pm
Dont like either but Sunak keeps interrupting Truss and its getting annoying. She does speak soooo sloowwwww ttthooughhhh.

Thats because she cant usually speak in full sentences so she is having to go at a speed that gives her the best chance to do so.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10540 on: Today at 09:31:56 pm »
The question should be which one of you will sack that c*nt Rees Mogg
Logged

Offline shy_talk

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • Shy talkin so misunderstood... really no good
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10541 on: Today at 09:33:19 pm »
At the intro the camera moved towards both, and all I could hear in my minds ear was the terminator theme.
Truss is a terminator made of wood.

Side note: no wonder cum-stain Boris stood out from these and the rest of the "top tory talent". Best universities in the world apparently.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 259 260 261 262 263 [264]   Go Up
« previous next »
 