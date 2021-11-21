Truss pushing the "working class" background
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
If the "selectorate" was in any way sensible, Truss would be getting absolutely slaughtered here, she is so, so bad. Not convinced it will prevent her winning though.
Sunak is so slick in comparison. But he totally sounds like the one with the glasses from Inbetweeners.
Dont like either but Sunak keeps interrupting Truss and its getting annoying. She does speak soooo sloowwwww ttthooughhhh.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.36]