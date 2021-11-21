Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 340578 times)

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,419
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10480 on: Today at 01:07:33 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:56 am
The Greens?

They're not far left.

I think a lot of peoples definition of far left has slipped massively towards the centre.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10481 on: Today at 01:17:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:27:30 pm

Then don't rule this stuff out!!

Just don't mention it.

But I think people like Reeves are fundamentally neo-liberals, and want those prublic utilities to be cash-cows for a wealthy elite.



If you listened to his speech today, he was asked about nationalisation so he has to say something, not that I liked the answer to be honest. He said it wasnt a priority with everything going on currently which is fair enough as I dont think renationalising rail and utilities will fix the current issues, but he could have given a more rounded answer in saying that it wasnt a priority right now but would be a long term aim once the government finances could support such a move because it wont be cheap, or well take over the rail franchises as they expire and are semi-nationalised since the pandemic anyway. Like I said, I hope his plan is to take the country on a journey, maybe Im being naïve. Hopefully we find out soon.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,598
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10482 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:07:33 pm
They're not far left.

I think a lot of peoples definition of far left has slipped massively towards the centre.

The list I gave you is definitely Far left.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10483 on: Today at 01:22:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:04:05 pm
If the Labour Party continue to be as divided as they are now and no one is prepared to compromise and no one is prepared to be pragmatic then what do you think that might result in?

Maybe it's the way it comes across, but when I see things from the supposed 'left' attacking people that aren't quite as left as they are as being Tory then there doesn't seem to be any compromise there. Their argument is that if you vote Tory then you get Tory and if you vote anything further to the right than they are, then you get Tory.

There are different parts of Labour; Far Left, Left, Centre-Left, Centre, Centre-Right and probably even Right an Far-Right (Though that seems confusing to me) and yet it seems that those that disagree see 'left' and 'everything else' where 'left' is right and good and proper and everything else is 'Tory'


If the Labour leadership adopts Tory policy, then they adopt Tory policy.

Regardless of how some like to muddy the waters, that is the simple fact.

That Starmer made pledges in the leadership election, and has now broken almost all the core ones pertaining to economic policy (adopting tory policy in the process)  makes it doubly annoying.


On the wider issue, this country is fucked. And it's chiefly down to neoliberal/corporate-capitalist economic policy. The gap betweenthe richest and the rest keeps growing. A pervasive mentality of trying to make money out overy fucking activity is increasing. The housing market continmues to out-price the young (and make owners of multiple properties, and the builders of houses every richer). The NHS is crumbling, in large part due to the care provision system all but collapsing. Shysters continue to leech £millions in dividends and snouts-in-trough executive salaries/bonuses from public utilities. The super-rich continue to abuse loopholes to dodge tax, assisted by British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

On the back of all that, there's the majority of the print media which are nothing more than propaganda organs for the wealthy beneficiaries of the current economic system, and which create bogeymen for the plebs to shake their pitchforks at (immigrants, the EU, wokeists, unions, benefit scroungers, etc).

A massive a radical change in policy is needed if we're to address the core problems of our society and economy.

Yet the Labour Party is now shaping its manifesto to say 'more of the same'.

Do you think they'll last more than a term if they just serve up the same bowl of fetid gruel?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,419
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10484 on: Today at 01:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:18:12 pm
The list I gave you is definitely Far left.

Agreed, I was referring to the suggestion that The Green Party might be far left.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,204
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10485 on: Today at 01:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:22:54 pm

If the Labour leadership adopts Tory policy, then they adopt Tory policy.

Regardless of how some like to muddy the waters, that is the simple fact.

That Starmer made pledges in the leadership election, and has now broken almost all the core ones pertaining to economic policy (adopting tory policy in the process)  makes it doubly annoying.


On the wider issue, this country is fucked. And it's chiefly down to neoliberal/corporate-capitalist economic policy. The gap betweenthe richest and the rest keeps growing. A pervasive mentality of trying to make money out overy fucking activity is increasing. The housing market continmues to out-price the young (and make owners of multiple properties, and the builders of houses every richer). The NHS is crumbling, in large part due to the care provision system all but collapsing. Shysters continue to leech £millions in dividends and snouts-in-trough executive salaries/bonuses from public utilities. The super-rich continue to abuse loopholes to dodge tax, assisted by British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

On the back of all that, there's the majority of the print media which are nothing more than propaganda organs for the wealthy beneficiaries of the current economic system, and which create bogeymen for the plebs to shake their pitchforks at (immigrants, the EU, wokeists, unions, benefit scroungers, etc).

A massive a radical change in policy is needed if we're to address the core problems of our society and economy.

Yet the Labour Party is now shaping its manifesto to say 'more of the same'.

Do you think they'll last more than a term if they just serve up the same bowl of fetid gruel?

I agree with most of what you said there. Hard not to.

The difference between us is that you seem to see the aim of the Labour Party to ape the Tory Party and repeat everything they do.

When it was levelled at Blair that he was 'just a Tory' then that doesn't ring true to me. I was a kid when Thatcher and her nutters fucked the country and the poor (And we were poor). When Blair appeared then you could see massive changes across the country for the better.

If Blair was the same as Tory, then how did it improve and how did it get much, much, much, much worse in the last 12 years?

if it was Tory.. Tory... Tory then 'no change' would seem to be the likely outcome. That didn't happen. Why?
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10486 on: Today at 01:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:04:05 pm
If the Labour Party continue to be as divided as they are now and no one is prepared to compromise and no one is prepared to be pragmatic then what do you think that might result in?

Maybe it's the way it comes across, but when I see things from the supposed 'left' attacking people that aren't quite as left as they are as being Tory then there doesn't seem to be any compromise there. Their argument is that if you vote Tory then you get Tory and if you vote anything further to the right than they are, then you get Tory.

There are different parts of Labour; Far Left, Left, Centre-Left, Centre, Centre-Right and probably even Right an Far-Right (Though that seems confusing to me) and yet it seems that those that disagree see 'left' and 'everything else' where 'left' is right and good and proper and everything else is 'Tory'

To be electable, Labour needs be centre-left. It is generally the most centrist of the big two that wins an election (even Johnson was closer to the centre than Corbyn.)

People further to the left won't like it and partly I think because they are more principled - less likely to change their opinion to gain votes ("doing a Truss"). But this means they are less willing to comprise, resulting in greater in-fighting.

Policies that Labour members (eg the trade unions) would want, such as nationalisation, are currently not justifiable for a large proportion of the country (both including centrists and people to the right of centre). Unless there was a significant change in circumstances then acquiring the trains etc would be too costly, especially when investment in health services, struggling governmental departments, local infrastructure or off-setting the impact of Brexit would take a lot of government spending if/when Labour get back into power.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10487 on: Today at 01:27:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:17:47 pm
If you listened to his speech today, he was asked about nationalisation so he has to say something, not that I liked the answer to be honest. He said it wasnt a priority with everything going on currently which is fair enough as I dont think renationalising rail and utilities will fix the current issues, but he could have given a more rounded answer in saying that it wasnt a priority right now but would be a long term aim once the government finances could support such a move because it wont be cheap, or well take over the rail franchises as they expire and are semi-nationalised since the pandemic anyway. Like I said, I hope his plan is to take the country on a journey, maybe Im being naïve. Hopefully we find out soon.


WRT nationalisation, I'd want a Labour government planning this to be canny.

Either only compensate on the basis of the original share issue price plud an index-linked increase (would be hugely below the current share price, and would help recover some of the money thrown away by the Thatcher government by deliberately under-pricing the shares to guarantee instant profits for their rich mates)

Or, even better in my spiteful mind, leak information that they are going to nationalise with minimal compensation, triggering a collapse in share prices, then announce they're going to pay the share price - but at a price fixed at 'today's' [rock-bottom] price.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 942
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10488 on: Today at 01:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:04:05 pm
If the Labour Party continue to be as divided as they are now and no one is prepared to compromise and no one is prepared to be pragmatic then what do you think that might result in?

Maybe it's the way it comes across, but when I see things from the supposed 'left' attacking people that aren't quite as left as they are as being Tory then there doesn't seem to be any compromise there. Their argument is that if you vote Tory then you get Tory and if you vote anything further to the right than they are, then you get Tory.

There are different parts of Labour; Far Left, Left, Centre-Left, Centre, Centre-Right and probably even Right an Far-Right (Though that seems confusing to me) and yet it seems that those that disagree see 'left' and 'everything else' where 'left' is right and good and proper and everything else is 'Tory'

Sure, I do agree with you that a divided Labour is hurting itself by being so, but I don't think there is any scenario in which the Tories hold on to power for the next 50 years, and if there was such a scenario then it would have very little to do with Labour infighting and a lot to do with the Tories moving the goalposts to such an extent that beating them is almost impossible. They are trying to do that at present, so I suppose it would be naïve of me to be sure of it not happening, but even then, there is now a significantly large chunk of this country who are considerably worse off than they were even six years ago, and I don't see any sign of that changing soon, so as much as at present there will be people who think that it's external factors at play, as time goes on the number of people who recognise it as being largely because of who is in charge will only increase.

And on top of all that, I do question how much the Labour Party is really "divided". Most of the people who we would all describe as far left are gone and will probably never be allowed back in. I sympathise with the position Starmer finds himself in, because in order to achieve anything he has to play to a certain tune, but he does have to be careful, because as much as he is having to spend a lot of his time putting out fires talking about what Labour are not going to do, the situation is getting so bad in this country that we do soon need to see some clear policy on what a government under his leadership is going to do.
Logged

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10489 on: Today at 01:30:40 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:22:54 pm
A massive a radical change in policy is needed if we're to address the core problems of our society and economy.

Yet the Labour Party is now shaping its manifesto to say 'more of the same'.

Do you think they'll last more than a term if they just serve up the same bowl of fetid gruel?

What is the radical change in policy that you would like to see? Do you think they would win votes across the country, as that is what is needed to gain power and therefore be able to implement the policies?

Genuine questions.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,536
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10490 on: Today at 01:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:30:40 pm
What is the radical change in policy that you would like to see? Do you think they would win votes across the country, as that is what is needed to gain power and therefore be able to implement the policies?

Genuine questions.


I want to see all assets held in the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories frozen, then a 50% windfall tax applied to any assets over, say £1m. Probably not legal, but whatever ( ;D), it'd raise a few hundred £billion.

A programme of social housing construction, a minimum of 500k per year. All land held by housebuilders for over 12 months and not built on to be confiscated.

The NHS to be centralised into regional hubs with coordinated command. Wipe out layers of bueaucracy caused by hundreds of separate Trusts, all competing with one another.

A programme to create publicly owned and run care homes, with the first £50k of care provided by the state.

Ban motorcycles.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10491 on: Today at 01:45:19 pm »
You have to be ruthless to be elected into government in the UK. The tories are the most successful political party ever, they are ruthless in getting elected. Tony Blair is the only Labour leader to be elected PM in the past 40 years, he was ruthless in getting elected.

The Labour party will not get elected on policies that will placate and please the majority of a socialist-leaning city like Liverpool.

Starmer is not a Tory, the mere suggestion is absolutely ludicrous. I understand the anger people feel from some of his actions and he's put his neck on the line to try and be successful but I would say all of his decisions are calculated and with the end goal of getting into government (in  a voting/party system which is now rigged against him).

My main issue with Starmer is that he's just a big fat bowl of absolutely fuck all. He's redefining beige. Even with all of these shifts to the centre and continuation of Tory policies I can't see him getting elected, I'm a fully paid-up member of the Labour party and I'm a lawyer and I admire what he's achieved in that field. Even with that I cannot find myself giving a fuck about what he says, I can't even really muster any anger against him. If that's the case I can't see Tilly from Surrey putting a tick next to a labour name at the next election.

I think Labours only hope (without change of leader which is unlikely) is to continue to allow that cesspit of a party to implode with their crazy policies built only to placate their psychopathic membership and hope that a majority of the country can't bear it anymore.

I'm sure Starmer will implement left wing policies if/when he's in government and we can only hope that some of them have the same impact that Blair's early government had, which were life changing for me and many others.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,204
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10492 on: Today at 01:48:01 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:29:18 pm
Sure, I do agree with you that a divided Labour is hurting itself by being so, but I don't think there is any scenario in which the Tories hold on to power for the next 50 years, and if there was such a scenario then it would have very little to do with Labour infighting and a lot to do with the Tories moving the goalposts to such an extent that beating them is almost impossible. They are trying to do that at present, so I suppose it would be naïve of me to be sure of it not happening, but even then, there is now a significantly large chunk of this country who are considerably worse off than they were even six years ago, and I don't see any sign of that changing soon, so as much as at present there will be people who think that it's external factors at play, as time goes on the number of people who recognise it as being largely because of who is in charge will only increase.

And on top of all that, I do question how much the Labour Party is really "divided". Most of the people who we would all describe as far left are gone and will probably never be allowed back in. I sympathise with the position Starmer finds himself in, because in order to achieve anything he has to play to a certain tune, but he does have to be careful, because as much as he is having to spend a lot of his time putting out fires talking about what Labour are not going to do, the situation is getting so bad in this country that we do soon need to see some clear policy on what a government under his leadership is going to do.

All absolutely fair points and I agree.

Hoping that we get in first and then try and fix things. That always seems to be the way - The Tories fuck the country, Labour Fixes the country but the media makes out that the Tories always fix everything and Labour break everything.

As the Tories appeal to the 'me me me me me' crowd then it's not very hard to persuade them.
Logged
Fuck the French
Pages: 1 ... 258 259 260 261 262 [263]   Go Up
« previous next »
 