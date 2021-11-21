If the Labour Party continue to be as divided as they are now and no one is prepared to compromise and no one is prepared to be pragmatic then what do you think that might result in?



Maybe it's the way it comes across, but when I see things from the supposed 'left' attacking people that aren't quite as left as they are as being Tory then there doesn't seem to be any compromise there. Their argument is that if you vote Tory then you get Tory and if you vote anything further to the right than they are, then you get Tory.



There are different parts of Labour; Far Left, Left, Centre-Left, Centre, Centre-Right and probably even Right an Far-Right (Though that seems confusing to me) and yet it seems that those that disagree see 'left' and 'everything else' where 'left' is right and good and proper and everything else is 'Tory'



Sure, I do agree with you that a divided Labour is hurting itself by being so, but I don't think there is any scenario in which the Tories hold on to power for the next 50 years, and if there was such a scenario then it would have very little to do with Labour infighting and a lot to do with the Tories moving the goalposts to such an extent that beating them is almost impossible. They are trying to do that at present, so I suppose it would be naïve of me to be sure of it not happening, but even then, there is now a significantly large chunk of this country who are considerably worse off than they were even six years ago, and I don't see any sign of that changing soon, so as much as at present there will be people who think that it's external factors at play, as time goes on the number of people who recognise it as being largely because of who is in charge will only increase.And on top of all that, I do question how much the Labour Party is really "divided". Most of the people who we would all describe as far left are gone and will probably never be allowed back in. I sympathise with the position Starmer finds himself in, because in order to achieve anything he has to play to a certain tune, but he does have to be careful, because as much as he is having to spend a lot of his time putting out fires talking about what Labour are not going to do, the situation is getting so bad in this country that we do soon need to see some clear policy on what a government under his leadershipgoing to do.