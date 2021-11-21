If the Labour Party continue to be as divided as they are now and no one is prepared to compromise and no one is prepared to be pragmatic then what do you think that might result in?
Maybe it's the way it comes across, but when I see things from the supposed 'left' attacking people that aren't quite as left as they are as being Tory then there doesn't seem to be any compromise there. Their argument is that if you vote Tory then you get Tory and if you vote anything further to the right than they are, then you get Tory.
There are different parts of Labour; Far Left, Left, Centre-Left, Centre, Centre-Right and probably even Right an Far-Right (Though that seems confusing to me) and yet it seems that those that disagree see 'left' and 'everything else' where 'left' is right and good and proper and everything else is 'Tory'
If the Labour leadership adopts Tory policy, then they adopt Tory policy.
Regardless of how some like to muddy the waters, that is the simple fact.
That Starmer made pledges in the leadership election, and has now broken almost all the core ones pertaining to economic policy (adopting tory policy in the process) makes it doubly annoying.
On the wider issue, this country is fucked. And it's chiefly down to neoliberal/corporate-capitalist economic policy. The gap betweenthe richest and the rest keeps growing. A pervasive mentality of trying to make money out overy fucking activity is increasing. The housing market continmues to out-price the young (and make owners of multiple properties, and the builders of houses every richer). The NHS is crumbling, in large part due to the care provision system all but collapsing. Shysters continue to leech £millions in dividends and snouts-in-trough executive salaries/bonuses from public utilities. The super-rich continue to abuse loopholes to dodge tax, assisted by British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.
On the back of all that, there's the majority of the print media which are nothing more than propaganda organs for the wealthy beneficiaries of the current economic system, and which create bogeymen for the plebs to shake their pitchforks at (immigrants, the EU, wokeists, unions, benefit scroungers, etc).
A massive a radical change in policy is needed if we're to address the core problems of our society and economy.
Yet the Labour Party is now shaping its manifesto to say 'more of the same'.
Do you think they'll last more than a term if they just serve up the same bowl of fetid gruel?