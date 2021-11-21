or maybe they want a Labour party that doesnt shit on Trade Unions or write articles for that rag.



I'm absolutely sure they do, but it does seem that people have to either be pragmatic and compromise or basically want the Tories in as history has generally shown. The Tories even in mad disarray seem to be more united than Labour even now.I think it's crazy and that everyone should oppose the Tories.I was annoyed at Starmers Brexit statement and said in the heat of the moment that I'd not vote for them. That's untrue. I still would, because I think we have to oppose the Tories. With all the batshit crazy things Corbyn said about Brexit, I said in the heat of the moment that I wouldn't vote them. That was also untrue.Even though certain things they say or do might irk me or rile me up, I think we have to oppose the Tories. You have to accept that not everyone thinks like you or wants exactly what you want and look at the actual goal.If the Labour Party doesn't unite and get behind winning an election, then they probably won'tEven nowBonkers innit. People would rather have a go at a bit of damp squib leader than have a go at these evil fuckers literally destroying our country.