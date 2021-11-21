Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:26:37 am
The ones giving him down the banks are probably hoping for another 12 years of Tory rule, I guess?

or maybe they want a Labour party that doesnt shit on Trade Unions or write articles for that rag.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 09:31:13 am
Definitely. People in Liverpool famously love the Tories.

That's obviously rot. But it seems that there are some who don't dislike them enough. A bit like Militant in the old days. All their anger is reserved for others on the Left and the Tories get a free ride.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:35:52 am
or maybe they want a Labour party that doesnt shit on Trade Unions or write articles for that rag.

I'm absolutely sure they do, but it does seem that people have to either be pragmatic and compromise or basically want the Tories in as history has generally shown. The Tories even in mad disarray seem to be more united than Labour even now.

I think it's crazy and that everyone should oppose the Tories.

I was annoyed at Starmers Brexit statement and said in the heat of the moment that I'd not vote for them. That's untrue. I still would, because I think we have to oppose the Tories. With all the batshit crazy things Corbyn said about Brexit, I said in the heat of the moment that I wouldn't vote them. That was also untrue.

Even though certain things they say or do might irk me or rile me up, I think we have to oppose the Tories. You have to accept that not everyone thinks like you or wants exactly what you want and look at the actual goal.

If the Labour Party doesn't unite and get behind winning an election, then they probably won't

Even now

Bonkers innit. People would rather have a go at a bit of damp squib leader than have a go at these evil fuckers literally destroying our country.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:41:08 am
That's obviously rot. But it seems that there are some who don't dislike them enough. A bit like Militant in the old days. All their anger is reserved for others on the Left and the Tories get a free ride.
There are still plenty of Tory voters in Liverpool though just as there are plenty of Labour voters in the home counties.  Nowhere near enough to get an MP elected but enough to make a bit of a scene if a leader comes to town.

I think you're probably right though in that those protesting Starmer will be of the left than the right which is disappointing.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:42:31 am
I'm absolutely sure they do, but it does seem that people have to either be pragmatic and compromise or basically want the Tories in as history has generally shown. The Tories even in mad disarray seem to be more united than Labour even now.

I think it's crazy and that everyone should oppose the Tories.

I was annoyed at Starmers Brexit statement and said in the heat of the moment that I'd not vote for them. That's untrue. I still would, because I think we have to oppose the Tories. With all the batshit crazy things Corbyn said about Brexit, I said in the heat of the moment that I wouldn't vote them. That was also untrue.

Even though certain things they say or do might irk me or rile me up, I think we have to oppose the Tories. You have to accept that not everyone thinks like you or wants exactly what you want and look at the actual goal.

If the Labour Party doesn't unite and get behind winning an election, then they probably won't

Even now

Bonkers innit. People would rather have a go at a bit of damp squib leader than have a go at these evil fuckers literally destroying our country.

People can multitask and be critical of vote. Im growing to hate the man, but Ill. be voting for him. 
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:45:11 am
There are still plenty of Tory voters in Liverpool though just as there are plenty of Labour voters in the home counties.  Nowhere near enough to get an MP elected but enough to make a bit of a scene if a leader comes to town.

I think you're probably right though in that those protesting Starmer will be of the left than the right which is disappointing.

True enough. It's one of only two big British cities (Birmingham being the other) with a genuine working-class Tory tradition. But I expect Tories in Liverpool lie low these days. It'll be their pals on the Far Left who are protesting against the Labour party.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:54 am
True enough. It's one of only two big British cities (Birmingham being the other) with a genuine working-class Tory tradition. But I expect Tories in Liverpool lie low these days. It'll be their pals on the Far Left who are protesting against the Labour party.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:50:54 am
True enough. It's one of only two big British cities (Birmingham being the other) with a genuine working-class Tory tradition. But I expect Tories in Liverpool lie low these days. It'll be their pals on the Far Left who are protesting against the Labour party.

Was that Liverpool Tory vote based on traditional politics as we have now lets say or because of historical sectarianism and the indigenous/Protestant population voting Tory in reaction to the Irish/Catholic immigrants? I remember reading that Liverpool even had an MP from the Irish Nationalist party in the late 1800s.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Is there are far left party that those so inclined can coalesce around?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:23:25 am
Is there are far left party that those so inclined can coalesce around?

Depends what you call Far left.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:21:54 am
Was that Liverpool Tory vote based on traditional politics as we have now lets say or because of historical sectarianism and the indigenous/Protestant population voting Tory in reaction to the Irish/Catholic immigrants? I remember reading that Liverpool even had an MP from the Irish Nationalist party in the late 1800s.

Sounds like modern day Glasgow.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Think the principle reason for the Starmer backlash in Liverpool is to do with the rag and nowhere near as much to do with the far left as some of you are making out.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:39:31 am
Sounds like modern day Glasgow.

I dont think they were too far apart in terms of sectarianism once upon a time but Im sure one of the locals will know more.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:21:54 am
Was that Liverpool Tory vote based on traditional politics as we have now lets say or because of historical sectarianism and the indigenous/Protestant population voting Tory in reaction to the Irish/Catholic immigrants? I remember reading that Liverpool even had an MP from the Irish Nationalist party in the late 1800s.

Precisely that. Sectarianism. The city had an Irish Nationalist MP much later than that. TP O'Connor still represented the Scotland road constituency as late as 1929!

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:45:04 am
I dont think they were too far apart in terms of sectarianism once upon a time but Im sure one of the locals will know more.

Except the Glasgow labour movement was immensely strong and non-sectarian. The city turned red as early as 1922. Unlike Liverpool sectarianism on Clydeside found an outlet in football not politics.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:23:25 am
Is there are far left party that those so inclined can coalesce around?

There's absolutely loads. The choice is practically endless. Oddly enough - and no one knows why - they seem to be hugely unpopular with the general public when it comes to elections. It's one of the great mysteries.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:21:54 am
Was that Liverpool Tory vote based on traditional politics as we have now lets say or because of historical sectarianism and the indigenous/Protestant population voting Tory in reaction to the Irish/Catholic immigrants? I remember reading that Liverpool even had an MP from the Irish Nationalist party in the late 1800s.

In the 80s you would get 50/50 Rangers or Celtic worn merchandise3 at the match, more hats than scarves as I remember.  The Kop had a pre match routine of shouting Rangers or Celtic before Kick off.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:57:30 am
Precisely that. Sectarianism. The city had an Irish Nationalist MP much later than that. TP O'Connor still represented the Scotland road constituency as late as 1929!

So hang on, even after nearly the entire island of Ireland voted for Sinn Fein or Unionist MPs in 1918 and the Irish Party was pretty much finished as a force in Ireland and then the Free State was declared in 1921, he still held on to his seat?!?!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:59:28 am
There's absolutely loads. The choice is practically endless. Oddly enough - and no one knows why - they seem to be hugely unpopular with the general public when it comes to elections. It's one of the great mysteries.

I'm not aware of any.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:59:28 am
There's absolutely loads. The choice is practically endless. Oddly enough - and no one knows why - they seem to be hugely unpopular with the general public when it comes to elections. It's one of the great mysteries.

Sarcasm aside, smaller parties struggle massively. Look at the centre-right 'Change UK' in the last election. Some big names, many of whom stood in the seats they'd previously represented. Absolutely battered.

I think the FPTP system is largely to blame for this.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:08:06 am
I'm not aware of any.

The parties exist (theres the SWP, various Communist, Marxist and Socialist parties) but most dont have the means of standing in elections because you need a certain number of people to support a candidate for them to be able to stand (I cant remember the number), and then need to pay a £500 deposit which you get back as long as you get 5% of the votes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
The Greens?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:41:56 am
The Greens?

That was my first thought by the question was about far left, and I personally wouldnt label them as far left, just left.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:35:43 am
Not all of them, but some certainly hate 'The Centre' of Labour more than the Tories given what they have been saying.

Bit fed up of the whole thing to be honest, so deleting/muting people, but a few mad comments still get through**



** I mean if I'M calling comments mad then how mad are they! :D

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:56:30 am
Dead clever that, the Tories in disarray, so lets give the Labour leader a hard time :butt

Keep it fucking zipped, get in power, then look to make changes if needed., don't fucking sabotage what we have and let the Tories back in power again, they've fucking destroyed the country in 12 years, lets be dead clever and give them another 12 eh?

Rachel Reeves' recent interviews have strongly suggested that changes aren't happening, at all. it's just continued neoliberalism, even if in (some peoples' eyes) it's a bit 'toned down' than the tories. holding people to account is important in democracy, even if they're supposedly 'on your side'. people did the same with previous labour leaders.

we don't just want *the same*, people want better, especially when things are as dire as they are right now. people want progress. if that makes us all far left or whatever so be it. it continues to get tiring and quite frankly baffling that the labour ultras are unable to see through the red mist to realise we're going to end up with red-flavoured austerity when the working class and minorities are being squeezed further and further. surely at this current point in time you should understand why people demand better? simply brushing it off saying us "far left" hate the centrists more than the right is grotesque cope.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
I too am not convinced that Starmer and Reeves are in any way able to bring about the sort of change we need in this country. But ultimately, Labour needs to win power first and seeing that neither of them are able to win voters then we need to rely on the Tories capitulating, which they are.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:02:34 pm
Rachel Reeves' recent interviews have strongly suggested that changes aren't happening, at all. it's just continued neoliberalism, even if in (some peoples' eyes) it's a bit 'toned down' than the tories. holding people to account is important in democracy, even if they're supposedly 'on your side'. people did the same with previous labour leaders.

we don't just want *the same*, people want better, especially when things are as dire as they are right now. people want progress. if that makes us all far left or whatever so be it. it continues to get tiring and quite frankly baffling that the labour ultras are unable to see through the red mist to realise we're going to end up with red-flavoured austerity when the working class and minorities are being squeezed further and further. surely at this current point in time you should understand why people demand better? simply brushing it off saying us "far left" hate the centrists more than the right is grotesque cope.

The question is then what's your grand plan?

And will it mean the Tories get the next 50 years in power?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:02:34 pm
Rachel Reeves' recent interviews have strongly suggested that changes aren't happening, at all. it's just continued neoliberalism, even if in (some peoples' eyes) it's a bit 'toned down' than the tories. holding people to account is important in democracy, even if they're supposedly 'on your side'. people did the same with previous labour leaders.

we don't just want *the same*, people want better, especially when things are as dire as they are right now. people want progress. if that makes us all far left or whatever so be it. it continues to get tiring and quite frankly baffling that the labour ultras are unable to see through the red mist to realise we're going to end up with red-flavoured austerity when the working class and minorities are being squeezed further and further. surely at this current point in time you should understand why people demand better? simply brushing it off saying us "far left" hate the centrists more than the right is grotesque cope.

I think (or hope) its just a difference of timing. Radical change is needed, but we dont want to scare people off by being too radical too soon because its been a long time since we won an election on a radical platform. Personally, Im thinking along the line of get the Tories out first and foremost, then we need to stop the rot because it will be a Herculean task even to do that with where we already are and where were heading. Show people the economy is actually safe under Labour, that the sky wont fall in under a Labour government and then start moving towards a more radical program. Thats certainly my hope. But thats probably a debate for another thread as well just end up getting this one closed.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:11:42 pm
The question is then what's your grand plan?

And will it mean the Tories get the next 50 years in power?

You cant seriously think the choice we currently have is Starmer and Reeves or another half a century of Tory government.
