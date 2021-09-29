Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 334922 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10320 on: Today at 10:15:32 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:01:37 am
Of course they do.

I don't think the CBI runs British government though.

I'm not sure anyone has said that.

Lobbying by industry is so rife, eg. fossil fuel and gambling etc..  You can understand why some would say governments are 'comtrolled' by corporations.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,190
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10321 on: Today at 10:20:41 am »
This discussion about League and Union in Rugby, while maybe having some basis in fact is a load of shite

I used to play Union when I was younger and if you'd said to anyone I played with that you were a Tory then you'd be looking for a dentist after you woke up a couple of weeks later.
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,581
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10322 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:15:32 am
I'm not sure anyone has said that.

Lobbying by industry is so rife, eg. fossil fuel and gambling etc..  You can understand why some would say governments are 'comtrolled' by corporations.

No, it's been much vaguer. "Governments are controlled by corporations" has been the claim. In fact you've just said it again. It becomes vaguer still when scare quotes are put round 'controlled'.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10323 on: Today at 10:29:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:20:41 am
This discussion about League and Union in Rugby, while maybe having some basis in fact is a load of shite

I used to play Union when I was younger and if you'd said to anyone I played with that you were a Tory then you'd be looking for a dentist after you woke up a couple of weeks later.
Exceptions to every rule  ;D

I lived in Leicester for a few years and the Leicester Tigers fans made the Leicester City fans look like rabid socialists, not an easy thing to do!  On the pitch it's definitely shifted since Union went pro as the prevalence of public school graduates in Union is less with the extra competition for places. 
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,190
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10324 on: Today at 10:35:32 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:29:25 am
Exceptions to every rule  ;D

I lived in Leicester for a few years and the Leicester Tigers fans made the Leicester City fans look like rabid socialists, not an easy thing to do!  On the pitch it's definitely shifted since Union went pro as the prevalence of public school graduates in Union is less with the extra competition for places. 

I had a mate that ran a pub in Blaby? I think that's right :D

And a more right-wing bunch of Tory shithouses you were never likely to meet. Not like me (in real life) but I got into quite a few arguments with a few people there.

I was actually arguing that poor kids should be safe and fed and this was met with absolute scorn.

I used to watch Union in the 70s and 80s and I was at a decent level in the 80s, so yeah could well have changed
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,581
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10325 on: Today at 10:36:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:20:41 am
This discussion about League and Union in Rugby, while maybe having some basis in fact is a load of shite

I used to play Union when I was younger and if you'd said to anyone I played with that you were a Tory then you'd be looking for a dentist after you woke up a couple of weeks later.

It depends where you were brought up I suppose. I didn't know anyone who played or even took any interest in rugby union ("Ruggah") when I was a kid. Most kids followed football in the winter months. The oddballs who followed rugby all followed League (which was founded in my town).

Rugby union chaps did feature on TV now and then, but they were all posh (apart from the Welsh). They had names like "Nigel" and "Starmer-Smith". In fact one bloke went the whole hog and called himself "Nigel Starmer-Smith". The sport was - and is - pure middle-class southern England. I was once persuaded to join a deluded friend to see an international match at Twickenham (or "Twickers") as they call it. It was like attending the Annual Conference of the Solicitors Association. Or indeed a Convention of your Dentists. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,190
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 10:38:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:36:31 am
It depends where you were brought up I suppose. I didn't know anyone who played or even took any interest in rugby union ("Ruggah") when I was a kid. Most kids followed football in the winter months. The oddballs who followed rugby all followed League (which was founded in my town).

Rugby union chaps did feature on TV now and then, but they were all posh (apart from the Welsh). They had names like "Nigel" and "Starmer-Smith". In fact one bloke went the whole hog and called himself "Nigel Starmer-Smith". The sport was - and is - pure middle-class southern England. I was once persuaded to join a deluded friend to see an international match at Twickenham (or "Twickers") as they call it. It was like attending the Annual Conference of the Solicitors Association. Or indeed a Convention of your Dentists. 

You might want to check that mate.

Plenty of Northern Union sides and a few in Liverpool where I played

Logged
Fuck the French

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,581
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:38:25 am
You might want to check that mate.

Plenty of Northern Union sides and a few in Liverpool where I played



Well there are a number of public schools in the North as well I suppose. They need their recreation too. I'm not knocking the sport (of course I am  ;D). It's much better they spend their spare time playing Ruggah than plotting coups in distant African countries.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 10:42:49 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:28:12 am
No, it's been much vaguer. "Governments are controlled by corporations" has been the claim. In fact you've just said it again. It becomes vaguer still when scare quotes are put round 'controlled'.

I was quoting others, that's why I put the quote marks there (as you do, when quoting others).  It doesn't take much of a stretch to say governments are controlled by corporations, when corporations lean so hard on them.

I guess it depends how you define 'control'. Doesn't it.

Did you watch the BBc2 programme last night 'Big Oil vs The World?  Did you see the part where they depicted the fossil fuel industry more or less wrote the motion for the senate to pass, which greatly watered down the Kyoto Protocol?

Wouldn't you say that was a form of control?  I would.

The definition of control:
Quote
control
verb.

to order, limit, or rule something, or someone's actions or behaviour:



Inluence is a form of control.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:03 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,361
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 10:50:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:36:31 am
It depends where you were brought up I suppose. I didn't know anyone who played or even took any interest in rugby union ("Ruggah") when I was a kid. Most kids followed football in the winter months. The oddballs who followed rugby all followed League (which was founded in my town).

Rugby union chaps did feature on TV now and then, but they were all posh (apart from the Welsh). They had names like "Nigel" and "Starmer-Smith". In fact one bloke went the whole hog and called himself "Nigel Starmer-Smith". The sport was - and is - pure middle-class southern England. I was once persuaded to join a deluded friend to see an international match at Twickenham (or "Twickers") as they call it. It was like attending the Annual Conference of the Solicitors Association. Or indeed a Convention of your Dentists.

When I started work in the late 80's the company I joined epitomised the whole thing. Rugby Union, Rugby Clubs, Twickers, The Varsity match were all so deeply embedded among the senior people it was untrue. Fortunately within a few years that complacent old guard were swept away and the whole thing became more egalitarian and far less establishment.

Only thing I would add though is that regional, including northern, Rugby Union clubs were a microcosm of what you described. Local Solicitors, accountants, dentists - basically middle class professionals who went to fee paying, Rugby playing schools then gravitated towards the local Rugby club in later life. You could have plonked one of those clubs down south and apart from the odd flattened vowel, you wouldn't be able to tell much difference.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 11:03:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:16:54 am
I didn't realise until this morning that there is a possibility that Johnson may have to face a by-election. If so he'll be defending a majority of 7000. In the current circumstances I can't see him winning that. He'll get a few die hards of course, who enjoy debasing themselves by supporting everything he does. Plus he'll probably pick up a few left-wing conspiracy nuts because of his new thesis that "the deep state" are behind his demise. But other than that who will vote for him?
Why?

Edit:
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:25:30 am
Too many hoops to go through for that to happen

He'll have to be found guilty of deliberately misleading parliament
He'll have to fail in any appeal to that decision
He'll have to lose a recall petition
He'll have to not challenge that decision

I'll be very surprised if he is even found guilty of deliberately misleading parliament
Got it! Thanks.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,500
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10331 on: Today at 11:05:26 am »
For decades, up until earlier this year, one of the main parliamentary outbuildings, Westminster House, 7 Millbank, was owned by British American Tobacco. The government payed a peppercorn rent for it's use. I always thought that was very public spirited of them.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10332 on: Today at 11:12:18 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:05:26 am
For decades, up until earlier this year, one of the main parliamentary outbuildings, Westminster House, 7 Millbank, was owned by British American Tobacco. The government payed a peppercorn rent for it's use. I always thought that was very public spirited of them.

 ;D

I'm currently reading a book on air pollution.  Not surprisingly, it follows the same pattern as fossil fuels(climate change), smoking, DDT etc.  The industry tries to sit on it for as long as possible, and does everything in it's power to discredit, deflect and deny, as their profits come before human and environmental health.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:56 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10333 on: Today at 11:17:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:30:11 am
Sunak is more likely to win a general election because he is generally a slick operator and at the very least gives off the impression of competence. Truss is going to be an actual disaster and unfortunately, like Brexit, we need maximum pain before we can have confidence that this mad electorate votes for change.

Also while she is influenced she is also quite likely to shit herself under the pressure. Its going to be epic how shit she will be and you can sense the nervousness in the right wing rags as well.

That sounds good in theory but it wouldn't be surprising if Truss does a disastrous job but still wins the election. There will be continued global problems, worsening, involving food and fuel. There may well be famines, though not in UK, but with decreased food production leading to worse inflation, especially if Truss tax cuts leads to "more money chasing after fewer goods", including lesser amounts of food.
The Tories, however, may be able to spin everything by comparing UK performance in a world afflicted with much worse, and the electorate may forgive them especially if they feel the Tories are more 'culturally sensitive' to certain emotive concerns, vis a vis Labour or the Lib Dems.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,678
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10334 on: Today at 11:43:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:38:25 am
You might want to check that mate.

Plenty of Northern Union sides and a few in Liverpool where I played



We played Union at school, even though we asked to play league and we had a school team that played union v other Liverpool teams. One of our games teachers was called Dawi Jones, Union man from South Wales and he was not having us playing league.

Liverpool St Helens was the local team I was aware of as a kid and a mate of my stepdads, from Scholes in Wigan and a huge Wigan Rugby League fan used to play as a hooker for Orrel RUFC
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,119
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10335 on: Today at 12:09:41 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:17:10 am
That sounds good in theory but it wouldn't be surprising if Truss does a disastrous job but still wins the election. There will be continued global problems, worsening, involving food and fuel. There may well be famines, though not in UK, but with decreased food production leading to worse inflation, especially if Truss tax cuts leads to "more money chasing after fewer goods", including lesser amounts of food.
The Tories, however, may be able to spin everything by comparing UK performance in a world afflicted with much worse, and the electorate may forgive them especially if they feel the Tories are more 'culturally sensitive' to certain emotive concerns, vis a vis Labour or the Lib Dems.

Thats not going to work. The line of we may be bad but look at France or Italy is not going to get them votes and if that is their tactic then I hope they use it. What are they going to do? Beam pictures of food banks from Spain?

Their best hope is finding someone to blame for their problems at enough of a scale that people can rally around it. The problem is that there are not that many Russians in the Uk for them to lynch.

The only thing that will stop a Labour victory now is if they are repulsed by Starmer. Its never a given on winning the election, but its looking good at this point.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:04 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,581
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10336 on: Today at 12:19:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:43:20 am
We played Union at school, even though we asked to play league and we had a school team that played union v other Liverpool teams. One of our games teachers was called Dawi Jones, Union man from South Wales and he was not having us playing league.


Do you remember when the codes clashed at the Rugby Union 7s tournament at Twickenham? Bradford Bulls had been invited to send a team and they agreed to do so. The problem was that the night before they'd been involved in a bruising clash with Wigan which they lost. Since the 7s was an all-day tournament they got on the coach straight after the game and headed for London. The coach broke down somewhere on the M6 and had to be replaced by another one. It meant it was around 3am when the Bulls checked into their hotel. They got a few hours kip, grabbed a quick butty, and then it was off to 'Twickers'.

How did the working-class lads from the North do? They smashed it. Four or five Union teams were pulverised on the way to the final. And then in the final the League lads pulverised the dentists and solicitors from Wasps.

Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4piQYfzAzI

One of the great pieces of class warfare ever seen in Britain since the 1926 General Strike. The problem is that Wasps (and Harlequins and Saracens) still rule the country. Bradford and Wigan still take the orders.

Out with the Tories.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 991
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10337 on: Today at 12:22:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:09:41 pm
Thats not going to work. The line of we may be bad but look at France or Italy is not going to get them votes and if that is their tactic then I hope they use it. What are they going to do? Beam pictures of food banks from Spain?

Their best hope is finding someone to blame for their problems at enough of a scale that people can rally around it. The problem is that there are not that many Russians in the Uk for them to lynch.

The only thing that will stop a Labour victory now is if they are repulsed by Starmer. Its never a given on winning the election, but its looking good at this point.

Well they won't say it in that way, it will be more implied so that the voter believes it to be an organic thought - and you know the rags/newspapers in the UK are more than capable of manipulating public opinion. And it can be amplified if the EU disintegrates or further weakens, then they can in fact claim to have been ahead of the curve. 
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,123
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10338 on: Today at 12:30:54 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:09:41 pm
Thats not going to work. The line of we may be bad but look at France or Italy is not going to get them votes and if that is their tactic then I hope they use it. What are they going to do? Beam pictures of food banks from Spain?

Their best hope is finding someone to blame for their problems at enough of a scale that people can rally around it. The problem is that there are not that many Russians in the Uk for them to lynch.

The only thing that will stop a Labour victory now is if they are repulsed by Starmer. Its never a given on winning the election, but its looking good at this point.

 I don't know, blame it all on the war \ Russia and the legacy of covid might be enough to sway enough votes. Maybe with some EU being unreasonable for good measure.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,123
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10339 on: Today at 12:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:19:57 pm
Do you remember when the codes clashed at the Rugby Union 7s tournament at Twickenham? Bradford Bulls had been invited to send a team and they agreed to do so. The problem was that the night before they'd been involved in a bruising clash with Wigan which they lost. Since the 7s was an all-day tournament they got on the coach straight after the game and headed for London. The coach broke down somewhere on the M6 and had to be replaced by another one. It meant it was around 3am when the Bulls checked into their hotel. They got a few hours kip, grabbed a quick butty, and then it was off to 'Twickers'.

How did the working-class lads from the North do? They smashed it. Four or five Union teams were pulverised on the way to the final. And then in the final the League lads pulverised the dentists and solicitors from Wasps.

Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4piQYfzAzI

One of the great pieces of class warfare ever seen in Britain since the 1926 General Strike. The problem is that Wasps (and Harlequins and Saracens) still rule the country. Bradford and Wigan still take the orders.

Out with the Tories.

I'm beginning to think that we should ditch general elections and just have egg chasing competitions.
Where abouts is the north \ south divide for the codes? League is north right?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,171
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10340 on: Today at 12:38:07 pm »
Rishi Sunak vows to press ahead with Channel 4 privatisation

Tory leadership candidates backing for privatisation clears way for sale of broadcaster next year

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/jul/22/rishi-sunak-vows-to-press-ahead-with-channel-4-privatisation

The damage these people do just never ends.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,119
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10341 on: Today at 12:40:11 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:22:14 pm
Well they won't say it in that way, it will be more implied so that the voter believes it to be an organic thought - and you know the rags/newspapers in the UK are more than capable of manipulating public opinion. And it can be amplified if the EU disintegrates or further weakens, then they can in fact claim to have been ahead of the curve. 

The Tories best weapon was being able to argue that they were the insurgents and for change. They harnessed it during Brexit and even Boris was able to be that force for change.

This time they have none of that, they will have the worst public speaker in history and a bag of shite economy.

They are fucked and the only ones now who can mess this up is Labour themselves. They have an open goal, they have an electorate that now wants change.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,678
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10342 on: Today at 12:41:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:33:03 pm
I'm beginning to think that we should ditch general elections and just have egg chasing competitions.
Where abouts is the north \ south divide for the codes? League is north right?

League is based in Lancashire and Yorkshire, (plus the French team Catalan Dragons in the Super League). Think of towns like Widnes, Warrington, St Helens, Wigan, Huddersfield, Halifax, Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford, Castleford and these are the League strongholds.

Fulham started a professional team in the 80's, which played in the Super League, they are now known as the London Broncos and play in the Championship
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,077
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10343 on: Today at 12:49:47 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:38:07 pm
Rishi Sunak vows to press ahead with Channel 4 privatisation

Tory leadership candidates backing for privatisation clears way for sale of broadcaster next year

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2022/jul/22/rishi-sunak-vows-to-press-ahead-with-channel-4-privatisation

The damage these people do just never ends.

Wasnt too fond of guru-murthys line of questioning I take it
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10344 on: Today at 12:53:44 pm »
I grew up in Lancashire and my brother played Union for Orrel when he was at Wigan Tech. 

He then played for Huddersfield Uni when he was a student there and then at Sale after he graduated.

Billy Beaumont played for Fylde and Preston Grasshoppers.


 
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,500
  • Kloppite
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10345 on: Today at 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:41:47 pm
League is based in Lancashire and Yorkshire, (plus the French team Catalan Dragons in the Super League). Think of towns like Widnes, Warrington, St Helens, Wigan, Huddersfield, Halifax, Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford, Castleford and these are the League strongholds.

Fulham started a professional team in the 80's, which played in the Super League, they are now known as the London Broncos and play in the Championship

League is generally popular what's called the M62 area, although League is popular in Cumbria too with Barrow, Whitehaven & Workington,  RFL have tried expanding the sport a few times with likes of PSG, more recently with Toronto but always gone belly up, Toronto were hit by covid, & the travel restrictions around it
 
Logged
#Sausages

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,045
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10346 on: Today at 12:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:16:54 am
I didn't realise until this morning that there is a possibility that Johnson may have to face a by-election. If so he'll be defending a majority of 7000. In the current circumstances I can't see him winning that. He'll get a few die hards of course, who enjoy debasing themselves by supporting everything he does. Plus he'll probably pick up a few left-wing conspiracy nuts because of his new thesis that "the deep state" are behind his demise. But other than that who will vote for him?

If he'd stayed leader his seat would have been under threat at the next election. As it is, he'll probably stand down anyway now. Combined with Lib Dem and Green votes Labour only 3000 behind Johnson there. Put a good campaigner in and Lib Dems sitting it out and there's a good chance he'd have lost. Especially if another right wing party like Reclaim eat into their vote. He was saved last time by Frottage being ordered to stand Brexit Party candidates down.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,678
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10347 on: Today at 01:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:55:50 pm
League is generally popular what's called the M62 area, although League is popular in Cumbria too with Barrow, Whitehaven & Workington,  RFL have tried expanding the sport a few times with likes of PSG, more recently with Toronto but always gone belly up, Toronto were hit by covid, & the travel restrictions around it
 


When I was going to away games with Wigan in the 80's/90's it was dead easy, M62 into Yorkshire and then nip into these towns just off ;D

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:53:44 pm
I grew up in Lancashire and my brother played Union for Orrel when he was at Wigan Tech. 

He then played for Huddersfield Uni when he was a student there and then at Sale after he graduated.

Billy Beaumont played for Fylde and Preston Grasshoppers.

Salford Red Devils and Sale Sharks were sharing the AJ Bell stadium near me, but ratboys team are moving in now and the RL team is moving to their ground.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,423
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10348 on: Today at 01:13:28 pm »


UK under pressure from Europe over deletion of abortion commitments

Exclusive: open letter sent to Liz Truss after removal of commitment to repeal laws threatening women and girls bodily autonomy from international pact

Quote
The UK government is coming under growing pressure from European countries and human rights groups to explain why commitments to abortion and sexual health rights have been removed from an official statement on gender equality.

Norway and Denmark have approached the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to protest against the substantive changes that were made to a paper that resulted from a UK-hosted conference on freedom of religion and belief, opened by Liz Truss earlier this month, the Guardian has learned.

More than 20 countries, including those now complaining, had signed the original text, which included a commitment to the repeal of any laws that allow harmful practices, or restrict womens and girls  sexual and reproductive health and rights, bodily autonomy.

But those phrases were removed from a later version of the international pact, which is currently online and has been signed by six countries, including the UK and Malta, where abortion is illegal. The country had not been one of the original signatories.

In an open letter to Truss, the foreign secretary and Tory leadership candidate, published on Friday, more than 20 human rights, pro-choice, and international aid groups demanded the government reverse the deletions immediately and explain why they were made.

At a time when abortion provision around the world is under serious threat, due to the reversal of Roe v Wade, it has never been more important for the UK government to stand up for sexual and reproductive health and rights and bodily autonomy, wrote the organisations, including Humanists UK, the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), MSI Reproductive Choices and Amnesty International UK.

Expressing serious concern about the changes, they added: We urge you to reverse this move, and hope you could explain why the change happened in the first place.

The international ministerial conference on freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) was held in early July in London. The prime ministers special envoy on FoRB, the Conservative MP Fiona Bruce, was heavily involved in the event. Bruce is co-chair of the all-party parliamentary pro-life group of MPs.

The resulting, amended, statement on gender equality makes a commitment to challenging discriminatory laws that justify, condone, or reinforce violence, discrimination, or inequalities on the grounds of religion, belief or gender and that restrict women and girls full and equal enjoyment of human rights. It makes no mention of sexual or reproductive rights or bodily autonomy.

In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the Norwegian foreign ministry said: Norway and Denmark have approached the UK and the Netherlands, who are the chair and co-chair respectively of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA), to enquire about and protest against the substantive changes to the statement and the way the changes were made.

It added: Norway has yet to make a decision on being a signatory to the amended version of the statement.

The Danish foreign ministry declined to comment. Asked whether the Netherlands would be signing the latest version of the statement, a spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry said: We are assessing the situation, together with likeminded [countries].

Marie Juul Petersen, a senior researcher at the Danish Institute for Human Rights who was close to the process of drafting the first statement, said the second version of the text came as a big surprise and a great disappointment.

I saw the original statement as such a big step forward because this has been a very conflict-ridden area  the relationship between freedom of religion and belief and gender equality. For so many years, there have not been many attempts at finding synergies and overlaps or at demonstrating how these two sets of rights are actually compatible and in fact intertwined and inseparable. And I thought this statement was really a big step forward in that direction, showing that these two rights are not in opposition to one another but can actually reinforce one another. So I was really disappointed.

Petersen said she expected the UK, as host of the conference, to fix the problem, criticising the process by which the statement had been amended as flawed and unreasonable.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, also said the government was duty bound to withdraw the amendments.

The government must surely be aware that, given the recent events in the United States, abortion rights are under threat. To amend an agreed statement in such a manner, omitting these rights, is therefore particularly poorly timed, he said.

Unfortunately, this supplanting of individual freedom under the guise of religious freedom is an example of the right to freedom of religion or belief being abused in order to infringe the rights of others.

Bekky Ashmore from Plan International UK, who has also sent a letter of complaint to Truss about the rewording, said: The UK government has long been a supporter of SRHR [Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights] and gender equality globally, and we are concerned that with this move the government is failing to live up to its commitments to boldy defend and progress SRHR for all.

The FCDO has been approached for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2022/jul/22/european-countries-pressurise-uk-over-removal-of-abortion-commitments-liz-truss
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,190
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10349 on: Today at 01:15:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:43:20 am
We played Union at school, even though we asked to play league and we had a school team that played union v other Liverpool teams. One of our games teachers was called Dawi Jones, Union man from South Wales and he was not having us playing league.

Liverpool St Helens was the local team I was aware of as a kid and a mate of my stepdads, from Scholes in Wigan and a huge Wigan Rugby League fan used to play as a hooker for Orrel RUFC

I used to go and watch Orrel as a kid. Amazing team! No kick and rush. Proper attacking Rugby
Logged
Fuck the French

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,322
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10350 on: Today at 01:26:40 pm »
This thread has taken a weird turn.

Just FYI: in Scotland rugby is a game for farmers & students.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,798
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10351 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 12:22:14 pm
Well they won't say it in that way, it will be more implied so that the voter believes it to be an organic thought - and you know the rags/newspapers in the UK are more than capable of manipulating public opinion. And it can be amplified if the EU disintegrates or further weakens, then they can in fact claim to have been ahead of the curve. 
when people (voters) are hit in the pocket and they will continue to be so when prices rise and we fall into an inevitable recession they will vote for change.

The next election will be similar to the 1997 one although not on the same scale but I think people will vote tactically to remove the Tories and I think the Tories could very well be in course for a record breaking low in terms of number of seats
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,581
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10352 on: Today at 01:47:41 pm »
De Pfeffel likes a bit of Rugger (of course). Here he is demonstrating his skills against some Japanese toddlers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBt8AoLBCoo
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,581
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10353 on: Today at 01:50:30 pm »
And even when De Pfeffel tries his hand at football, sorry 'soccah', he still ends up playing Rugger:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWIUp19bBoA
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,798
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10354 on: Today at 01:57:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:47:41 pm
De Pfeffel likes a bit of Rugger (of course). Here he is demonstrating his skills against some Japanese toddlers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IBt8AoLBCoo
the stupid fat fucker
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 254 255 256 257 258 [259]   Go Up
« previous next »
 