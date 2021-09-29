That sounds good in theory but it wouldn't be surprising if Truss does a disastrous job but still wins the election. There will be continued global problems, worsening, involving food and fuel. There may well be famines, though not in UK, but with decreased food production leading to worse inflation, especially if Truss tax cuts leads to "more money chasing after fewer goods", including lesser amounts of food.

The Tories, however, may be able to spin everything by comparing UK performance in a world afflicted with much worse, and the electorate may forgive them especially if they feel the Tories are more 'culturally sensitive' to certain emotive concerns, vis a vis Labour or the Lib Dems.



Thats not going to work. The line of we may be bad but look at France or Italy is not going to get them votes and if that is their tactic then I hope they use it. What are they going to do? Beam pictures of food banks from Spain?Their best hope is finding someone to blame for their problems at enough of a scale that people can rally around it. The problem is that there are not that many Russians in the Uk for them to lynch.The only thing that will stop a Labour victory now is if they are repulsed by Starmer. Its never a given on winning the election, but its looking good at this point.