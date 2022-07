We played Union at school, even though we asked to play league and we had a school team that played union v other Liverpool teams. One of our games teachers was called Dawi Jones, Union man from South Wales and he was not having us playing league.





Do you remember when the codes clashed at the Rugby Union 7s tournament at Twickenham? Bradford Bulls had been invited to send a team and they agreed to do so. The problem was that the night before they'd been involved in a bruising clash with Wigan which they lost. Since the 7s was an all-day tournament they got on the coach straight after the game and headed for London. The coach broke down somewhere on the M6 and had to be replaced by another one. It meant it was around 3am when the Bulls checked into their hotel. They got a few hours kip, grabbed a quick butty, and then it was off to 'Twickers'.How did the working-class lads from the North do? They smashed it. Four or five Union teams were pulverised on the way to the final. And then in the final the League lads pulverised the dentists and solicitors from Wasps.Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4piQYfzAzI One of the great pieces of class warfare ever seen in Britain since the 1926 General Strike. The problem is that Wasps (and Harlequins and Saracens) still rule the country. Bradford and Wigan still take the orders.Out with the Tories.