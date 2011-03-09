It'll be Truss, as stated above, your average Tory grassroots member is, not to put too fine a point on it, a bit racist and the old colonial attitudes still run deep .They wouldn't want a brown guy to be their leader. Plus they have a weird, almost sexual, fixation with stern women, ever since Thatcher. Remember that a lot of Tory MPs called Theresa May "Mummy" when she was first PM.
And she'll be just a patsy for the right wing. I don't think she's very bright, and will just do what she's told. The ERG have control of the Tory party now, and they're not going to let go. Quite how Dorries and Rees-Mogg can say with a straight face that Truss is a "true Brexiteer" is beyond me. She voted remain, she campaigned remain, she's on record as saying leaving Europe will be a disaster. It shows how much she's willing to drop her principles for a bit of power ( remember she used to be a Lib Dem and was in favour of abolishing the monarchy. I'm guessing she won't be asked about that every week, like Corbyn was when he was Labour leader).