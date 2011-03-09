Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 332174 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,566
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10240 on: Today at 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:24:02 am
It's literally victim blaming. The British political system is a democracy of sorts but it was never engineered from the ground up to ensure the people got an absolute say in the government that runs the country. It has been chipped away from absolute monarchy through centuries of challenges by a disparate range of interested parties.

And democracy also requires an effective Fourth Estate that can frame political issues and advocate or criticise where approriate (something we clearly don;t have in this country at the moment). It's also relevant that the other 'Three Estates' were traditionally the Clergy, the Nobility and the Commoners.

Yes, indeed.

The miracle of democracy, I suppose, is that the voters sometimes defy the powerful (including the 4th Estate), see through the lies, and insist on decency. Keir Starmer, who is a decent man, may be the beneficiary of this subterranean ability in two years time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,594
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10241 on: Today at 11:34:03 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:06:33 am
I think it will be for the long term benefit of the nation if we do have another incompetent Tory PM. Though there will be a lot of pain and suffering before we come out the other side. To quote Ed Koch the outgoing mayor of NY when asked if he would stand again, "No. The people have made their democratic decision - and they must be punished."

The Tories struggle to offer us competent MPs. We're not getting a competent PM no matter who gets the job as long as they're in charge.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10242 on: Today at 11:46:19 am »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,185
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10243 on: Today at 11:50:48 am »
The funny thing is that when I was a kid, I didn't give much of a fuck about politics, but having lived in Liverpool and Merseyside for over 40 years, it kind of is somethnig you ARE interested in.

Does anyone every think that they wished they hadn't even got interested/bothered about it at all. Quite often it makes me angry, annoyed or disappointed.

Imagine the bliss of those that don't even think politics relates to them at all.
Logged
Fuck the French

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10244 on: Today at 11:50:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:24 am
I don't know the context either, but de Maistre was a defender of absolutist monarchy and an opponent of the French Revolution. He certainly wouldn't have been talking about democracy because - with the partial exception of the United States - there weren't any democracies at the time. Nor did he believe a population had the right (let alone the responsibility) to make any changes. The population's role was to place their absolute faith and obedience in a divinely ordained King. I suspect that the quote is quite literally racist in origins. Barbarous people deserve to get barbarous Kings, heathen people get heathen kings, and civilised people get civilised kings etc. 'Civilised' for de Maistre would have meant Christian, hierarchical, deferential, obedient, conservative.
Ah. Interesting. I guess I will use the quote more carefully in future, or at least qualify it in some way. Thanks.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,059
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10245 on: Today at 11:51:04 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:34:03 am
The Tories struggle to offer us competent MPs. We're not getting a competent PM no matter who gets the job as long as they're in charge.
The problem is that, with Scotland voting for the SNP, it is going to be very hard for labour to get in. The Tories don't have to be great to stay in but Labour need a flawless campaign.

Labour used to get 50 odd seats an election from Scotland.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:54:07 am by Dull Tools »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,499
  • Kloppite
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10246 on: Today at 11:56:07 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:34:03 am
The Tories struggle to offer us competent MPs. We're not getting a competent PM no matter who gets the job as long as they're in charge.

A lot of the competent Tory MPs, were purged as part of Johnsons culling in 2019.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10247 on: Today at 11:58:07 am »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:12:36 am
Yeah maybe bad choice but my point was both are sh*te.

Back onto uk stuff Sunak is probably better choice than Truss but its still a shit samdwich either way.
No. Clinton fell within the normal range of (potential) Presidents. As did (at least for the US) Bush Jr and Raegan. Trump is a complete outlier. He is qualitatively different. They may all be 'shite', but it would be like comparing (if you will forgive the imagery) horse manure in the street and a dog turd on your dinner plate.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10248 on: Today at 11:59:55 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:21:58 am
But Clinton did wear a pantsuit so thats grounds, surely?
But was it tan?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,962
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10249 on: Today at 12:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:56:07 am
A lot of the competent Tory MPs, were purged as part of Johnsons culling in 2019.

Exactly - the entry requirement for being in Johnson's cabinet was Brexit. By default, anyone with any sense and rational understanding of the impact Brexit would have was excluded.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,512
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10250 on: Today at 12:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:26:01 am
dear god, makes me almost want Sunak to win....


I have an inkling that, as more of the Tory membership realise how much of a shotshow Truss really is, the gap between her and Sunak will narrow. Whether it narrows enough, though...
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10251 on: Today at 12:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:24:02 am
It's literally victim blaming. The British political system is a democracy of sorts but it was never engineered from the ground up to ensure the people got an absolute say in the government that runs the country. It has been chipped away from absolute monarchy through centuries of challenges by a disparate range of interested parties.

And democracy also requires an effective Fourth Estate that can frame political issues and advocate or criticise where approriate (something we clearly don;t have in this country at the moment). It's also relevant that the other 'Three Estates' were traditionally the Clergy, the Nobility and the Commoners.
Well - not that I think you are accusing me of this - of course I am not attempting to 'blame' the population of repressive regimes. But in a functioning democracy, voters surely carry some responsibility for the government they elect.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,049
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10252 on: Today at 12:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:12:36 am
Back onto uk stuff Sunak is probably better choice than Truss but its still a shit samdwich either way.
Tough one really, cos they're both too privileged to function and don't appear to have even basic competencies for any kind of government job, let alone PM. But I can see that if forced to choose, Sunak might appear it.

But i'm wondering if it might be better for us (the country, but also those of us here who have similar leanings) if Truss gets in.  Unlike Sunak, she at least has a slightly vested interest in the country not being decimated further, wheras Sunak has absolutely zero stake in society (just look at him trying to pay for something on contactless), just no skin in the game. He's a non dom who hasn't paid his way before and likely wont again in the future. Also aside from his own wealth, married into gigantic wealth on a scale that means he has absolutely no worries of repercussions if (when) things get uglier.

Truss on the other hand strikes me as someone who probably doesn't have much of the above. And, importantly - given tactics of Johnson and his rabble (in trying to get into power and subvert institutions and unwritten traditions) - I feel like Truss is more likely to quit when things get to the point that she'd have to, rather than do whatever she could to cling to power. Not to say that's any kind of virtue or anything, and (like May, who did fall into this category and fell on her sword) she still uses bogeymen and does ugly stuff like attacks human rights legislation to stoke up nasties.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,402
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10253 on: Today at 12:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:56:47 am
He may be depressing, but he might well be correct in his assessment. The UK is fucked unless there is a rapid and general rethink from the population at large.

 :lmao

Not a chance
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10254 on: Today at 12:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:58:07 am
No. Clinton fell within the normal range of (potential) Presidents. As did (at least for the US) Bush Jr and Raegan. Trump is a complete outlier. He is qualitatively different. They may all be 'shite', but it would be like comparing (if you will forgive the imagery) horse manure in the street and a dog turd on your dinner plate.

Yeah I get you it was/is scary that you can buy yourself one of the biggest jobs/leaders in the world.

It wont be the last time it happens either.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,966
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10255 on: Today at 12:33:43 pm »
I was all in on wanting Truss to win as that would probably guarantee a Labour victory in the next election. But that could be two and a half years away, do we think Truss would do more damage than Sunak in that time? I mean they'll both be bad, but I feel like Sunak would shy away from the more extreme stuff because he wants to be liked and doesn't seem to have any particular ideology beyond wanting to be rich. Whereas I feel like Truss is more likely to do some crazy stuff to impress the right wingers - or be easily influenced by them.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,566
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10256 on: Today at 12:41:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:04:17 pm

I have an inkling that, as more of the Tory membership realise how much of a shotshow Truss really is, the gap between her and Sunak will narrow. Whether it narrows enough, though...

That's my fear too. But I offer this deep and thoroughly sociological analysis to offset your worries.

Like all respectable people I don't personally know any Tory party members. In my daily life I seem more likely to bump into an emissary from the planet Tharg than an actual paid-up  member of the Conservatives. But, by chance, I did get talking to a tweed-clad, brogue-wearing Tory party member, a yeoman farmer, from Sunak's own constituency in the very rural, very wealthy and very reactionary North Riding. This was about a year ago when it was already becoming possible to imagine Johnson going down in flames. "Who would succeed him?" I wanted to know. "Not Sunak" said the brogue-wearing Tory. He personally liked him and thought he was a good local MP, but he had no doubt at all that the party membership would not be able to stomach "a brown chap" as its leader. "But your Cabinet is full of black and brown faces" I ventured. "Yes, but they take orders from a white man" said the yeoman. "It makes all the difference."

Since that encounter I have become an expert on what makes the Tory rank and file tick and have used and overused the anecdote again and again to prove that Sunak is wasting his time even running. Now I make it known to RAWK.

Truss is the next PM. She could dress up as a Stinking Bishop in the next live debate and still win.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,560
  • Truthiness
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10257 on: Today at 12:46:37 pm »
@MrRBourne 
Someone told me that if you close your eyes, Rishi sounds like Will from The Inbetweeners and now I can't unhear it.

https://twitter.com/MrRBourne/status/1549876093800353795?s=20&t=-yG7C_OYt4EM0pZtzvDZVA
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,412
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10258 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:41:00 pm


I agree.

I've said many a time that both Sunak and Javid are too brown for the membership!

Anyone who understands colonialism, should understand that.  Pretty sure the membership would still be enslaving 'darkies', if they could.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,594
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10259 on: Today at 01:01:35 pm »
Before the internet, people relied on the integrity of journalists and honesty of the news media for their information, and more often than not that backfired.

In the internet age, with all the facts and information at our fingertips, but people too damed lazy to use even basic discernment in favour of being spoonfed what passes for news these days, things have only got worse.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,512
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10260 on: Today at 01:08:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:41:00 pm
That's my fear too. But I offer this deep and thoroughly sociological analysis to offset your worries.

Like all respectable people I don't personally know any Tory party members. In my daily life I seem more likely to bump into an emissary from the planet Tharg than an actual paid-up  member of the Conservatives. But, by chance, I did get talking to a tweed-clad, brogue-wearing Tory party member, a yeoman farmer, from Sunak's own constituency in the very rural, very wealthy and very reactionary North Riding. This was about a year ago when it was already becoming possible to imagine Johnson going down in flames. "Who would succeed him?" I wanted to know. "Not Sunak" said the brogue-wearing Tory. He personally liked him and thought he was a good local MP, but he had no doubt at all that the party membership would not be able to stomach "a brown chap" as its leader. "But your Cabinet is full of black and brown faces" I ventured. "Yes, but they take orders from a white man" said the yeoman. "It makes all the difference."

Since that encounter I have become an expert on what makes the Tory rank and file tick and have used and overused the anecdote again and again to prove that Sunak is wasting his time even running. Now I make it known to RAWK.

Truss is the next PM. She could dress up as a Stinking Bishop in the next live debate and still win.


A mate of mine just made the point to me tht it's a win-win.

We either get Truss, which we all know what to expect from  :lmao

Or we get the more competent and capable Sunak, who will have the ERG/Bozo-brigade trying to undermine him from the off. Bozo being such an immature and spoilt shit that he'll be out for vengence.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,499
  • Kloppite
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10261 on: Today at 01:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:04:17 pm

I have an inkling that, as more of the Tory membership realise how much of a shotshow Truss really is, the gap between her and Sunak will narrow. Whether it narrows enough, though...


Truss is thick as pigshit, but most likely win, because Tory membership might not forgive Sunak for effectively ending Johnson's reign as PM, although saying that i think some of the Tory membership loath Johnson, & relieved he's been forced to resign. 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,801
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10262 on: Today at 01:58:42 pm »
It'll be Truss, as stated above, your average Tory grassroots member is, not to put too fine a point on it, a bit racist and the old colonial attitudes still run deep .They wouldn't want a brown guy to be their leader. Plus they have a weird, almost sexual, fixation with stern women, ever since Thatcher. Remember that a lot of Tory MPs called Theresa May "Mummy" when she was first PM.

And she'll be just a patsy for the right wing. I don't think she's very bright, and will just do what she's told. The ERG have control of the Tory party now, and they're not going to let go. Quite how Dorries and Rees-Mogg can say with a straight face that Truss is a "true Brexiteer" is beyond me. She voted remain, she campaigned remain, she's on record as saying leaving Europe will be a disaster. It shows how much she's willing to drop her principles for a bit of power ( remember she used to be a Lib Dem and was in favour of abolishing the monarchy. I'm guessing she won't be asked about that every week, like Corbyn was when he was Labour leader).
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,499
  • Kloppite
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10263 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm »
If Truss wins, who will last longer in the job, Lampard at Everton, or Truss at PM?
Logged
#Sausages

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,791
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10264 on: Today at 02:36:16 pm »
Agree with the above and have said it before, the Tory members will not vote for a "person of colour" to be their leader.

I don't think it will be close either
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10265 on: Today at 02:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:01:35 pm
Before the internet, people relied on the integrity of journalists and honesty of the news media for their information, and more often than not that backfired.

In the internet age, with all the facts and information at our fingertips, but people too damed lazy to use even basic discernment in favour of being spoonfed what passes for news these days, things have only got worse.
Which is why the Tories will win pretty much every election going forward. I mean, 3 words won the last one.

Being sensible and statesman like just won't win anything against populism, sloganeering, petty nicknaming and bite size quoting.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,512
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 03:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 01:58:42 pm
It'll be Truss, as stated above, your average Tory grassroots member is, not to put too fine a point on it, a bit racist and the old colonial attitudes still run deep .They wouldn't want a brown guy to be their leader. Plus they have a weird, almost sexual, fixation with stern women, ever since Thatcher. Remember that a lot of Tory MPs called Theresa May "Mummy" when she was first PM.


Wonder if it's a boarding school thing; the torture of little lads being separated from their mummies from a young age to toughen then up (and remove any shred of empathy from them)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,028
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 03:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:50:48 am
The funny thing is that when I was a kid, I didn't give much of a fuck about politics, but having lived in Liverpool and Merseyside for over 40 years, it kind of is somethnig you ARE interested in.

Does anyone every think that they wished they hadn't even got interested/bothered about it at all. Quite often it makes me angry, annoyed or disappointed.

Imagine the bliss of those that don't even think politics relates to them at all.


If you lived round here through the 80s round here you could not escape politics, militant, Heseltine, Thatcher, Blackstuff, Crocky comp, miners strike, unemployment, riots etc. It's all a bit meeeh these days because we have become all resigned to the fact that nothing we do makes a difference, that Globalisation, China, Amazon, Climate Change, Putin etc, are all too difficult and that changing the Government in this country hardly makes a difference any more.


I agree to a certain extent with that but they do set the tone of how a country is, just see what tone Boris has set in recent years. For a shirt while, first with John Smith, later before Blair was shown to be what he really is, it felt like this country might have some future. I see no-one now who offers a vision of hope. I will settle for a decent and humane leadership, much like New Zealand (I think) and we will not get that from any single Tory out of those 300 muppets down there.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 