Back onto uk stuff Sunak is probably better choice than Truss but its still a shit samdwich either way.



Tough one really, cos they're both too privileged to function and don't appear to have even basic competencies for any kind of government job, let alone PM. But I can see that if forced to choose, Sunak might appear it.But i'm wondering if it might be better for us (the country, but also those of us here who have similar leanings) if Truss gets in. Unlike Sunak, she at least has a slightly vested interest in the country not being decimated further, wheras Sunak has absolutely zero stake in society (just look at him trying to pay for something on contactless), just no skin in the game. He's a non dom who hasn't paid his way before and likely wont again in the future. Also aside from his own wealth, married into gigantic wealth on a scale that means he has absolutely no worries of repercussions if (when) things get uglier.Truss on the other hand strikes me as someone who probably doesn't have much of the above. And, importantly - given tactics of Johnson and his rabble (in trying to get into power and subvert institutions and unwritten traditions) - I feel like Truss is more likely to quit when things get to the point that she'd have to, rather than do whatever she could to cling to power. Not to say that's any kind of virtue or anything, and (like May, who did fall into this category and fell on her sword) she still uses bogeymen and does ugly stuff like attacks human rights legislation to stoke up nasties.