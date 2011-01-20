Truss very much laying out her stall as the continuity candidate from Johnson. It's an interesting position to take as Johnson had alienated much of the traditional Tory base. Maybe she thinks Johnson's policies and her charm (!) will be a winning combination.



What is clear is that if Truss does become the next PM we're going to have a further 18 months of destruction until the next GE. I'd also expect the avalanche of gaslighting to continue as she will likely inherit many of the same advisors and the same looming presence of ERG/CRG cranks.



She doesn't have to win the public vote though, just the party members. She is trying to play the Thatcher card which is very big with them. Weirdly though she doesn't understand Thatcherism. I really don't think Thatcher would be calling for tax cuts and more public spending now. She would be on the Sunak side of fiscal responsibility.I agree with Yorky. I can't ever trust a politician who flip flops their ideas to whatever they think will get them elected. It is the number one thing I look out for. Truss started as a Lib Dem, then was a staunch remainer and is now poisitioning herself as a hard right Brexiteer.When this all started she was the one I was most worried about getting in. We really can't afford to have another incompetent PM at the moment. Unfortunately I think she will win.