As a person living in Eastern Europe, I can attest that here UK universities like Oxford and Cambridge (and, to a lesser extent, London School of Economics and Imperial College) have always been revered as the pinnacles of higher education. And while I can observe for myself that Truss is perhaps not the sharpest tool even among your current crop of politicians (which is itself far from the best assortment in your history), I still cannot reconcile the two facts. Can someone from the UK fellow rawkites please explain to me how it is possible for a graduate of Merton, Oxford like Truss (and she is not alone in this) to verge on the limits of stupidity? Even in my small country, there are some local universities (only in respect of certain subjects though) which, due to their curriculum or the difficult examination system, can guarantee, to a great extent, that a stupid person will never successfully graduate from them.
Anyone can graduate from university, especially with a lot of help. At Oxford, there are quite a few lecturers, tutors etc per student, so as long as someone is persistant and gets on well with them, they'll get coached through their studies. And while I've met very bright and intelligent people from those universities, the other thing they are good at is networking - really the elite universities excel mostly in building an elite network, and teaching students how to fit in that. Truss must be good at it, or she wouldn't be in the position she is in now.
There are also of course people who are academically brilliant, but couldn't tie their own shoelaces, but she doesn't strike me as one of them.