Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10200 on: Today at 09:04:10 am »
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 08:25:56 am
As a person living in Eastern Europe, I can attest that here UK universities like Oxford and Cambridge (and, to a lesser extent, London School of Economics and Imperial College) have always been revered as the pinnacles of higher education. And while I can observe for myself that Truss is perhaps not the sharpest tool even among your current crop of politicians (which is itself far from the best assortment in your history), I still cannot reconcile the two facts. Can someone from the UK fellow rawkites please explain to me how it is possible for a graduate of Merton, Oxford like Truss (and she is not alone in this) to verge on the limits of stupidity? Even in my small country, there are some local universities (only in respect of certain subjects though) which, due to their curriculum or the difficult examination system, can guarantee, to a great extent, that a stupid person will never successfully graduate from them.

You can be book smart but thick as pig shit in many other ways. In fact, I'd suggest quite a lot of Oxford/Cambridge graduates are like this because they don't really live in the real world.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10201 on: Today at 09:04:49 am »
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 08:25:56 am
As a person living in Eastern Europe, I can attest that here UK universities like Oxford and Cambridge (and, to a lesser extent, London School of Economics and Imperial College) have always been revered as the pinnacles of higher education. And while I can observe for myself that Truss is perhaps not the sharpest tool even among your current crop of politicians (which is itself far from the best assortment in your history), I still cannot reconcile the two facts. Can someone from the UK fellow rawkites please explain to me how it is possible for a graduate of Merton, Oxford like Truss (and she is not alone in this) to verge on the limits of stupidity? Even in my small country, there are some local universities (only in respect of certain subjects though) which, due to their curriculum or the difficult examination system, can guarantee, to a great extent, that a stupid person will never successfully graduate from them. 

Anyone can graduate from university, especially with a lot of help. At Oxford, there are quite a few lecturers, tutors etc per student, so as long as someone is persistant and gets on well with them, they'll get coached through their studies. And while I've met very bright and intelligent people from those universities, the other thing they are good at is networking - really the elite universities excel mostly in building an elite network, and teaching students how to fit in that. Truss must be good at it, or she wouldn't be in the position she is in now.

There are also of course people who are academically brilliant, but couldn't tie their own shoelaces, but she doesn't strike me as one of them.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10202 on: Today at 09:34:30 am »
Truss appears before the House Committee of un-British activities and recants.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-62243400

On voting Remain, she says: "I was wrong and I am prepared to admit I was wrong."

There are two things I find contemptible about this. One is the confessional aspect. She feels it necessary to chastise herself publicly. This woman belongs to a universe in which it is ok for politicians to lie, but not ok for them to be on the losing side. Hence the recantation.

The second thing is the fake bravery ("I am prepared to admit I was wrong"). It is of course cowardice that has driven this admission, not bravery. Like all populist politicians she simply wants to flatter the ignorant mob - in this case the Tory rank and file who will elect for us the next Prime Minister.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10203 on: Today at 09:37:28 am »
Truss very much laying out her stall as the continuity candidate from Johnson.  It's an interesting position to take as Johnson had alienated much of the traditional Tory base.  Maybe she thinks Johnson's policies and her charm (!) will be a winning combination.

What is clear is that if Truss does become the next PM we're going to have a further 18 months of destruction until the next GE.  I'd also expect the avalanche of gaslighting to continue as she will likely inherit many of the same advisors and the same looming presence of ERG/CRG cranks.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10204 on: Today at 09:37:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:20:50 pm
This is pretty good.

A more relaxed Keir Starmer than usual talking to Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart. (He calls Johnson "a bullshitter" who "took the piss out of the British public").

https://shows.acast.com/the-rest-is-politics/episodes/keir-starmer-on-rebuilding-labour-tory-leadership-and-brexit

He came across very well. Though still very light on detail and vision - Stewart in particular was emphasising that simply having a more competent and decent leader isn't going to be enough to deal with the enormous challenges ahead.

Although Rory is becoming quite depressing with his predictions of a decade long period of recession and stagflation.

Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10205 on: Today at 09:43:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:37:28 am
Truss very much laying out her stall as the continuity candidate from Johnson.  It's an interesting position to take as Johnson had alienated much of the traditional Tory base.  Maybe she thinks Johnson's policies and her charm (!) will be a winning combination.

What is clear is that if Truss does become the next PM we're going to have a further 18 months of destruction until the next GE.  I'd also expect the avalanche of gaslighting to continue as she will likely inherit many of the same advisors and the same looming presence of ERG/CRG cranks.
She doesn't have to win the public vote though, just the party members. She is trying to play the Thatcher card which is very big with them. Weirdly though she doesn't understand Thatcherism. I really don't think Thatcher would be calling for tax cuts and more public spending now. She would be on the Sunak side of fiscal responsibility.

I agree with Yorky. I can't ever trust a politician who flip flops their ideas to whatever they think will get them elected. It is the number one thing I look out for. Truss started as a Lib Dem, then was a staunch remainer and is now poisitioning herself as a hard right Brexiteer.

When this all started she was the one I was most worried about getting in. We really can't afford to have another incompetent PM at the moment. Unfortunately I think she will win.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10206 on: Today at 09:51:43 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:22:30 am
Churchill was a disgrace though.
Churchill was, surely, a very mixed bag. Whereas, Johnson is a complete bag of shite, sans the bag. Johnson possesses not a single redeeming quality. He is the comedic villain personified, including the insanity. What does his elevation to the topmost position in the country say about its population?

Toute nation a le gouvernement qu'elle mérite. (Every nation gets the government it deserves.) ~ Joseph de Maistre
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10207 on: Today at 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:43:11 am
She doesn't have to win the public vote though, just the party members. She is trying to play the Thatcher card which is very big with them. Weirdly though she doesn't understand Thatcherism. I really don't think Thatcher would be calling for tax cuts and more public spending now. She would be on the Sunak side of fiscal responsibility.

I agree with Yorky. I can't ever trust a politician who flip flops their ideas to whatever they think will get them elected. It is the number one thing I look out for. Truss started as a Lib Dem, then was a staunch remainer and is now poisitioning herself as a hard right Brexiteer.

When this all started she was the one I was most worried about getting in. We really can't afford to have another incompetent PM at the moment. Unfortunately I think she will win.
I completely agree.  Party politics aside the country needs very good people in charge now.  I think it's worse than just having an incompetent PM though as Truss's cabinet will likely be stuffed with Johnson loyalists.  I'm not sure there's an obvious candidate for chancellor but ending up with someone of the calibre of Zahawi is desperate stuff.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10208 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:37:40 am
He came across very well. Though still very light on detail and vision - Stewart in particular was emphasising that simply having a more competent and decent leader isn't going to be enough to deal with the enormous challenges ahead.

Although Rory is becoming quite depressing with his predictions of a decade long period of recession and stagflation.
He may be depressing, but he might well be correct in his assessment. The UK is fucked unless there is a rapid and general rethink from the population at large.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10209 on: Today at 10:00:07 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:37:40 am
He came across very well. Though still very light on detail and vision - Stewart in particular was emphasising that simply having a more competent and decent leader isn't going to be enough to deal with the enormous challenges ahead.

Although Rory is becoming quite depressing with his predictions of a decade long period of recession and stagflation.

We need more than that. But before that, we need an electorate that's up for more than that. We don't. A more competent and decent leader may be all we're fit for at the moment.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10210 on: Today at 10:01:09 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:51:43 am
Churchill was, surely, a very mixed bag. Whereas, Johnson, is a complete bag of shite, sans the bag. Johnson possesses not a single redeeming quality. He is the comedic villain personified, including the insanity. What does his elevation to the topmost position in the country say about its population?

Toute nation a le gouvernement qu'elle mérite. (Every nation gets the government it deserves.) ~ Joseph de Maistre

I agree about Churchill. To simply say he was "a disgrace" is to show how little interest one has in the past.

I've never liked the de Maistre quite though. It sounds like a typical piece of cynicism from some one who - after all - is usually considered to be a spiritual father of Fascism. People don't always get the government they deserve. Sometimes they get better. Very often they get worse.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10211 on: Today at 10:06:33 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:43:11 am
When this all started she was the one I was most worried about getting in. We really can't afford to have another incompetent PM at the moment. Unfortunately I think she will win.
I think it will be for the long term benefit of the nation if we do have another incompetent Tory PM. Though there will be a lot of pain and suffering before we come out the other side. To quote Ed Koch the outgoing mayor of NY when asked if he would stand again, "No. The people have made their democratic decision - and they must be punished."
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10212 on: Today at 10:07:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:01:09 am
I agree about Churchill. To simply say he was "a disgrace" is to show how little interest one has in the past.

I've never liked the de Maistre quite though. It sounds like a typical piece of cynicism from some one who - after all - is usually considered to be a spiritual father of Fascism. People don't always get the government they deserve. Sometimes they get better. Very often they get worse.

Correct me if I'm wrong, and I'm no doubt wrong in various areas, but my impression of (Winston Spencer) Churchill was that he was a born Tory who took up radical and interventionist Liberalism with Empire being a big part of his identity, then transitioned into an old fashioned Tory towards the end of his career. Looking at him from a strictly Anglocentric perspective.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10213 on: Today at 10:14:14 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:07:18 am
Correct me if I'm wrong, and I'm no doubt wrong in various areas, but my impression of (Winston Spencer) Churchill was that he was a born Tory who took up radical and interventionist Liberalism with Empire being a big part of his identity, then transitioned into an old fashioned Tory towards the end of his career. Looking at him from a strictly Anglocentric perspective.

One could argue that by the end of his career he'd thrown i the towel and accepted the social-democratic consensus of 1945.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10214 on: Today at 10:17:07 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:04:49 am
Anyone can graduate from university, especially with a lot of help. At Oxford, there are quite a few lecturers, tutors etc per student, so as long as someone is persistant and gets on well with them, they'll get coached through their studies. And while I've met very bright and intelligent people from those universities, the other thing they are good at is networking - really the elite universities excel mostly in building an elite network, and teaching students how to fit in that. Truss must be good at it, or she wouldn't be in the position she is in now.

There are also of course people who are academically brilliant, but couldn't tie their own shoelaces, but she doesn't strike me as one of them.
Quote
Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot. - Richard P. Feynman

I also agree on the networking involved in private schools/elite universities. It's hard to fail when you have the best teachers/lecturers unless you're completely unmotivated to complete.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10215 on: Today at 10:20:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:37:28 am
Truss very much laying out her stall as the continuity candidate from Johnson.  It's an interesting position to take as Johnson had alienated much of the traditional Tory base.  Maybe she thinks Johnson's policies and her charm (!) will be a winning combination.

What is clear is that if Truss does become the next PM we're going to have a further 18 months of destruction until the next GE.  I'd also expect the avalanche of gaslighting to continue as she will likely inherit many of the same advisors and the same looming presence of ERG/CRG cranks.

If shes Johnson without the lies and sleaze thats probably a lot of the damage reversed, not all of it but a decent part of why many traditional Tories wanted him out.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10216 on: Today at 10:20:38 am »
Quote from: Lomer on Today at 08:25:56 am
As a person living in Eastern Europe, I can attest that here UK universities like Oxford and Cambridge (and, to a lesser extent, London School of Economics and Imperial College) have always been revered as the pinnacles of higher education. And while I can observe for myself that Truss is perhaps not the sharpest tool even among your current crop of politicians (which is itself far from the best assortment in your history), I still cannot reconcile the two facts. Can someone from the UK fellow rawkites please explain to me how it is possible for a graduate of Merton, Oxford like Truss (and she is not alone in this) to verge on the limits of stupidity? Even in my small country, there are some local universities (only in respect of certain subjects though) which, due to their curriculum or the difficult examination system, can guarantee, to a great extent, that a stupid person will never successfully graduate from them.

That's because you are falling for propaganda. While certainly these universities are going to have some superior minds attending, a significant portion will be "legacy" students, and another significant element at Oxbridge is its use to perpetuate the power of the British elite, a fact that is seen in the sheer number of Prime Ministers who attended one of the two.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_prime_ministers_of_the_United_Kingdom_by_education

Almost every PM since Churchill attended Oxford.  Truss and Sunak both attended Oxford so they meet the selection criteria.  Because of such a restriction towards becoming the UK PM, it would only be natural that the likes of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and Truss might end up as PM.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10217 on: Today at 10:23:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:17:07 am
I also agree on the networking involved in private schools/elite universities. It's hard to fail when you have the best teachers/lecturers unless you're completely unmotivated to complete.

That's true, but in this particular case Truss came from a Yorkshire comprehensive school and therefore no network would have existed.

The school was probably very good (despite the fact that she trashed it recently in order to make a political point). I suspect her mind began to rot as soon as she got into Tory politics.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10218 on: Today at 10:24:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:01:09 am
I agree about Churchill. To simply say he was "a disgrace" is to show how little interest one has in the past.

I've never liked the de Maistre quite though. It sounds like a typical piece of cynicism from some one who - after all - is usually considered to be a spiritual father of Fascism. People don't always get the government they deserve. Sometimes they get better. Very often they get worse.
The quote is, of course, too absolute. I do not know the background to it, but I suspect - and the way I use it - it is more about stating that a nation's leader is somewhat reflective of the nation as a whole and the population have a responsibility to make the required changes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10219 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:37:28 am
Truss very much laying out her stall as the continuity candidate from Johnson.  It's an interesting position to take as Johnson had alienated much of the traditional Tory base.  Maybe she thinks Johnson's policies and her charm (!) will be a winning combination.

What is clear is that if Truss does become the next PM we're going to have a further 18 months of destruction until the next GE.  I'd also expect the avalanche of gaslighting to continue as she will likely inherit many of the same advisors and the same looming presence of ERG/CRG cranks.

Zoe Williams thinks shes more continuity-Thatcher than Johnson; this is worth reading:

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/21/vote-me-get-thatcher-why-the-tories-are-still-obsessed-with-the-iron-lady?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
