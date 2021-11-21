Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile)  (Read 329216 times)

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,373
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:35:13 pm
Im going to be putting money on Sunak. There is plenty of time for Truss to fuck it up.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:07:35 pm
The dream is almost a reality. Many doubted it, but I kept believing.

What happened to that optimism.

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10161 on: Today at 06:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:20:38 pm
You've lost faith with the British electorate Fordie? I can't say I blame you. But allowing appointees to take their place in the revising chamber will always result in the likes of Lord Siberia being elevated. Dacre will up there soon too, if Johnson gets his way.
:) It is difficult. reminds me of one the Brexit arguments over democracy not being the be all of everything, how we should never consider electing trade negotiators. we would end up with Beryl from Birkenhead going toe to toe with India.
I would hope Labour don't loose sight of the purpose of the HOL. to scrutinise the government.
Getting experienced knowledgeable people into any new 2nd chamber is the problem. people who know the problems and the pitfalls of complicated wording in legislation . maybe run any reformed HOL with many select committees calling on experts from all walks of life, man in the street affected by laws and proposed legislation.
A mixture of both maybe. elected with appointed.
Couldn't give a toss if they done away with the Lords title but I wouldn't be too bothered about that. save it for another day. just dump the large majority of them out of a reformed HOL or whatever they want to call it.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:53:26 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,656
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 06:53:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:35:13 pm
Im going to be putting money on Sunak. There is plenty of time for Truss to fuck it up.

The Membership are all right wing racists, they won't vote for Sunak
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,110
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 07:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:42:36 pm
What happened to that optimism.



I am optimistic, but I just think that all these TV appearances are going to fuck it up for her.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 07:07:38 pm »
The Mirror is reporting comments from Cummings who reckons Johnson only supported Truss because he knows shell be a disaster and that Johnson is hoping that will lead for calls for him to make a comeback and eventually PM again at some point in the future just like Churchill who served two separate terms as PM.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 07:08:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:53:03 pm
The Membership are all right wing racists, they won't vote for Sunak

This
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 07:10:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:26:43 pm
Thing is Thatcher didnt realise she was cracking a joke.
That was the funniest part about it. Like her fucking up the Moses joke with, "Keep on taking the pills".
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,558
  • The first five yards........
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 07:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:10:45 pm
That was the funniest part about it. Like her fucking up the Moses joke with, "Keep on taking the pills".
That was f*cking brilliant.

Imagine being in the pub with Thatcher and Keith Joseph as your mates. Neither could tell a joke. Neither understood one. Neither liked laughing - except at someone in distress.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 07:13:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:51:27 pm
:) It is difficult. reminds me of one the Brexit arguments over democracy not being the be all of everything, how we should never consider electing trade negotiators. we would end up with Beryl from Birkenhead going toe to toe with India.
I would hope Labour don't loose sight of the purpose of the HOL. to scrutinise the government.
Getting experienced knowledgeable people into any new 2nd chamber is the problem. people who know the problems and the pitfalls of complicated wording in legislation . maybe run any reformed HOL with many select committees calling on experts from all walks of life, man in the street affected by laws and proposed legislation.
A mixture of both maybe. elected with appointed.
Couldn't give a toss if they done away with the Lords title but I wouldn't be too bothered about that. save it for another day. just dump the large majority of them out of a reformed HOL or whatever they want to call it.
Im inclined to agree, don't want to end up with the likes for Lord Jim Davidson.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:07:38 pm
The Mirror is reporting comments from Cummings who reckons Johnson only supported Truss because he knows shell be a disaster and that Johnson is hoping that will lead for calls for him to make a comeback and eventually PM again at some point in the future just like Churchill who served two separate terms as PM.
Assuming that Cummings is speaking the truth (quite the assumption) then there can be no better evidence of Johnson being a narcissist.  The mutiny is still fresh in the memory but Johnson has already absolved himself of all blame and is awaiting everyone else realising their mistake and bringing him back.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,584
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10170 on: Today at 07:20:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:01:22 pm
That is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson in a nutshell. I remember hearing on the news before the referendum that when he changed sides his Dad spoke out against him and said he'd committed political suicide by doing it. Turns out, in his ambition to get the job, he'd done the right thing. Now they all just go against everything that is right for the UK just to get the job.

A job that Bozo has held for less than three years. He hung the future of this country out to dry for a job he held for less time than Hicks and Gillette owned LFC.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,558
  • The first five yards........
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10171 on: Today at 07:20:50 pm »
This is pretty good.

A more relaxed Keir Starmer than usual talking to Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart. (He calls Johnson "a bullshitter" who "took the piss out of the British public").

https://shows.acast.com/the-rest-is-politics/episodes/keir-starmer-on-rebuilding-labour-tory-leadership-and-brexit
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,584
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10172 on: Today at 07:23:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:07:38 pm
The Mirror is reporting comments from Cummings who reckons Johnson only supported Truss because he knows shell be a disaster and that Johnson is hoping that will lead for calls for him to make a comeback and eventually PM again at some point in the future just like Churchill who served two separate terms as PM.

But Churchill never resigned as PM in absolute disgrace.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10173 on: Today at 07:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:20:50 pm
This is pretty good.

A more relaxed Keir Starmer than usual talking to Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart. (He calls Johnson "a bullshitter" who "took the piss out of the British public").

https://shows.acast.com/the-rest-is-politics/episodes/keir-starmer-on-rebuilding-labour-tory-leadership-and-brexit
Id just seen that. A much better look for Starmer.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,168
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10174 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 07:16:12 pm
Assuming that Cummings is speaking the truth (quite the assumption) then there can be no better evidence of Johnson being a narcissist.  The mutiny is still fresh in the memory but Johnson has already absolved himself of all blame and is awaiting everyone else realising their mistake and bringing him back.

The thing is those that adore him either dont know what a narcissist is or dont care, they dont care he lies and cheats his way through life so I am not sure narcissistic behaviour is going to bother them too much.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:23:24 pm
But Churchill never resigned as PM in absolute disgrace.

But Im sure in Johnsons eyes hes a victim of treachery, just like Churchill was betrayed by the public in 1945 after he too gave the country its freedom. Hes that detached from reality I would put nothing past him as to how hes viewed that last couple of weeks.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,275
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10175 on: Today at 07:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:13:48 pm
Im inclined to agree, don't want to end up with the likes for Lord Jim Davidson.
Lord Jim Davidson. Lord Nigel Frottage. Lord help us.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,725
  • Red since '64
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10176 on: Today at 07:52:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:38:20 pm
Lord Jim Davidson. Lord Nigel Frottage. Lord help us.

Yep. There are others too, but Ive not long eaten so Ill change my train of thought. Peter Oborne just gave a coruscating summary of Johnsons career and legacy on C4 news - he got it essentially right, suggesting Johnsons prime legacy was to become a Trump/Orban figure, an enemy of liberal democracy.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10177 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:33:07 pm
The thing is those that adore him either dont know what a narcissist is or dont care, they dont care he lies and cheats his way through life so I am not sure narcissistic behaviour is going to bother them too much.

Those that adore him do so because they see themselves in him or see who they'd like themselves to be.

Narcissm doesn't come into it.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,496
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10178 on: Today at 08:00:08 pm »
How different things would be if he had decided that being a remainer was his best route to being PM.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,558
  • The first five yards........
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10179 on: Today at 08:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:00:08 pm
How different things would be if he had decided that being a remainer was his best route to being PM.

He may yet do it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,109
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10180 on: Today at 08:41:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:03:12 pm
One of them is played by the working class in the north, the other is played by the posh class in the south.
I think I must have only met the posh south types. Rugby fans do seem to be quite elitest in that they rubbish every other sport and seem to think football is the devil's invention

Presumably if I called it rugger in the north I'd get my face smashed in.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,784
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson. The shittest PM the Country has ever seen (By a country mile
« Reply #10181 on: Today at 08:43:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:44:46 pm
On a technical note, would a maximum price for fuel be better? Stops the forecourts getting the tax cuts. That said some places are cheaper than others and their prices would just rise. And it would be a difficult task to know where to put the price as the input price varies. Sorry waffling now.
Ps has anyone seen over £2 a litre for diesel yet? We seem to have been skirting it. Warrington services was bloody close even when my usual haunts were £1.90, but not been there lately.
Service Station on the M5 (J8) has both unleaded and Diesel over £2.00 per litre
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 250 251 252 253 254 [255]   Go Up
« previous next »
 