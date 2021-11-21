Poll

Author Topic: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.  (Read 328812 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 06:42:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:35:13 pm
Im going to be putting money on Sunak. There is plenty of time for Truss to fuck it up.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:07:35 pm
The dream is almost a reality. Many doubted it, but I kept believing.

What happened to that optimism.

Online oldfordie

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10161 on: Today at 06:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:20:38 pm
You've lost faith with the British electorate Fordie? I can't say I blame you. But allowing appointees to take their place in the revising chamber will always result in the likes of Lord Siberia being elevated. Dacre will up there soon too, if Johnson gets his way.
:) It is difficult. reminds me of one the Brexit arguments over democracy not being the be all of everything, how we should never consider electing trade negotiators. we would end up with Beryl from Birkenhead going toe to toe with India.
I would hope Labour don't loose sight of the purpose of the HOL. to scrutinise the government.
Getting experienced knowledgeable people into any new 2nd chamber is the problem. people who know the problems and the pitfalls of complicated wording in legislation . maybe run any reformed HOL with many select committees calling on experts from all walks of life, man in the street affected by laws and proposed legislation.
A mixture of both maybe. elected with appointed.
Couldn't give a toss if they done away with the Lords title but I wouldn't be too bothered about that. save it for another day. just dump the large majority of them out of a reformed HOL or whatever they want to call it.
getnorthern

Online rob1966

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 06:53:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:35:13 pm
Im going to be putting money on Sunak. There is plenty of time for Truss to fuck it up.

The Membership are all right wing racists, they won't vote for Sunak
Offline killer-heels

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 07:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:42:36 pm
What happened to that optimism.



I am optimistic, but I just think that all these TV appearances are going to fuck it up for her.
Online west_london_red

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 07:07:38 pm »
The Mirror is reporting comments from Cummings who reckons Johnson only supported Truss because he knows shell be a disaster and that Johnson is hoping that will lead for calls for him to make a comeback and eventually PM again at some point in the future just like Churchill who served two separate terms as PM.
Offline TSC

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 07:08:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:53:03 pm
The Membership are all right wing racists, they won't vote for Sunak

This
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 07:10:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:26:43 pm
Thing is Thatcher didnt realise she was cracking a joke.
That was the funniest part about it. Like her fucking up the Moses joke with, "Keep on taking the pills".
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 07:13:46 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:10:45 pm
That was the funniest part about it. Like her fucking up the Moses joke with, "Keep on taking the pills".
That was f*cking brilliant.

Imagine being in the pub with Thatcher and Keith Joseph as your mates. Neither could tell a joke. Neither understood one. Neither liked laughing - except at someone in distress.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 07:13:48 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:51:27 pm
:) It is difficult. reminds me of one the Brexit arguments over democracy not being the be all of everything, how we should never consider electing trade negotiators. we would end up with Beryl from Birkenhead going toe to toe with India.
I would hope Labour don't loose sight of the purpose of the HOL. to scrutinise the government.
Getting experienced knowledgeable people into any new 2nd chamber is the problem. people who know the problems and the pitfalls of complicated wording in legislation . maybe run any reformed HOL with many select committees calling on experts from all walks of life, man in the street affected by laws and proposed legislation.
A mixture of both maybe. elected with appointed.
Couldn't give a toss if they done away with the Lords title but I wouldn't be too bothered about that. save it for another day. just dump the large majority of them out of a reformed HOL or whatever they want to call it.
Im inclined to agree, don't want to end up with the likes for Lord Jim Davidson.
Online thaddeus

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 07:16:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:07:38 pm
The Mirror is reporting comments from Cummings who reckons Johnson only supported Truss because he knows shell be a disaster and that Johnson is hoping that will lead for calls for him to make a comeback and eventually PM again at some point in the future just like Churchill who served two separate terms as PM.
Assuming that Cummings is speaking the truth (quite the assumption) then there can be no better evidence of Johnson being a narcissist.  The mutiny is still fresh in the memory but Johnson has already absolved himself of all blame and is awaiting everyone else realising their mistake and bringing him back.
