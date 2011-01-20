Exactly, which is why it is a good result I think. She's an absolute joke and unsure how she has been backed apart from her promising everything under the sun to all her corrupt peers if she gets in.



Ringing endorsement #1



@MattChorley

Liz Truss supporter Anna McGovern on BBC News:



Liz Truss was probably I have to say the best of a bad lot



That Mordaunt came a narrow third says it all. She's best known for making a silly speech about "cocks" for a bet and belly-flopping on a reality TV show. Her achievements in government are non-existent as is her vision or passion for politics.Johnson's pre-2019 purge and 2019 victory came at the cost of reducing an already shallow gene pool into a puddle. I also think a few of the (relatively) more competent Tories steered well clear because this could be the time that a lot of chickens come home to roost and, like Maybot, it's going to be a thankless period as PM.