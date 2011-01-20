Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Down

Author Topic: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.  (Read 328259 times)

Online PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10120 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:46:12 pm
Ringing endorsement #1

@MattChorley
Liz Truss supporter Anna McGovern on BBC News:

Liz Truss was probably I have to say the best of a bad lot

Who needs enemies when she's got friends like that?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10121 on: Today at 05:03:52 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:01:27 pm
Pretty much it.  They know she'll follow through on all the stuff currently going through (NI protocol etc.)

It's all about the Brexit cult.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10122 on: Today at 05:03:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:58:46 pm
Exactly, which is why it is a good result I think. She's an absolute joke and unsure how she has been backed apart from her promising everything under the sun to all her corrupt peers if she gets in.
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 04:46:12 pm
Ringing endorsement #1

@MattChorley
Liz Truss supporter Anna McGovern on BBC News:

Liz Truss was probably I have to say the best of a bad lot
That Mordaunt came a narrow third says it all.  She's best known for making a silly speech about "cocks" for a bet and belly-flopping on a reality TV show.  Her achievements in government are non-existent as is her vision or passion for politics.

Johnson's pre-2019 purge and 2019 victory came at the cost of reducing an already shallow gene pool into a puddle.  I also think a few of the (relatively) more competent Tories steered well clear because this could be the time that a lot of chickens come home to roost and, like Maybot, it's going to be a thankless period as PM.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:50 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,108
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10123 on: Today at 05:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:01:27 pm
Pretty much it.  They know she'll follow through on all the stuff currently going through (NI protocol etc.)

Thing is, she is most likely also to shit her pants when faced with the reality of doing it and would most likely lob herself out the window under the pressure.

In a way she is like Theresa May, but even shitter and even worse when speaking, which is incredible when you think about it. She may genuinely be the dimmest of all MPs.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,554
  • The first five yards........
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10124 on: Today at 05:07:54 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:57:08 pm
https://twitter.com/rosscolquhoun/status/1549700625327431686

Darlington is in Scotland now apparently.

Sunak thinks Darlington is in Scotland.

Johnson kept saying how wonderful Teesside was when he was on Tyneside.

Dorries talked Rugby Union to a Rugby League audience.

I'm hoping it's these sort of things that will return the 'Red Wall' to Labour. The northern economy crashing ought to help too, but a lot of them don't seem to mind that.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10125 on: Today at 05:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:01:27 pm
Pretty much it.  They know she'll follow through on all the stuff currently going through (NI protocol etc.)

Shes fav to beat Sunek now it comes down to Tory members.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,552
  • Truthiness
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10126 on: Today at 05:10:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:05:22 pm

In a way she is like Theresa May, but even shitter and even worse when speaking, which is incredible when you think about it. She may genuinely be the dimmest of all MPs.
Liz Truss is the answer to the question 'What if you had Theresa May, but took away the competence. And charisma'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10127 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:03:59 pm
That Mordaunt came a narrow third says it all.  She's best known for making a silly speech about "cocks" for a bet and belly-flopping on a reality TV show.  Her achievements in government are non-existent as is her vision or passion for politics.

Johnson's pre-2019 purge and 2019 victory came at the cost of reducing an already shallow gene pool into a puddle.  I also think a few of the (relatively) more competent Tories steered well clear because this could be the time that a lot of chickens come home to roost and, like Maybot, it's going to be a thankless period as PM.

The ignorant voters gobble that shit-rag type stuff up though, and don't care about what she will or won't have done, she would have been a dark horse for sure so I'm glad she's out. Truss and Sunak are what they are, boring, proven liars who backed Boris and will be stained with everything that comes with it. They are the easier drawer for Stamer I think.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,397
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10128 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm »
Rees-mogg as Education Sec and Dorries as Health Sec, in the new cabinet ;)
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,076
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10129 on: Today at 05:14:38 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:57:08 pm
https://twitter.com/rosscolquhoun/status/1549700625327431686

Darlington is in Scotland now apparently.

Incredible that. Did she not call him out? It cuts out before you see if she did.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10130 on: Today at 05:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:07:54 pm
Sunak thinks Darlington is in Scotland.

Johnson kept saying how wonderful Teesside was when he was on Tyneside.

Dorries talked Rugby Union to a Rugby League audience.

I'm hoping it's these sort of things that will return the 'Red Wall' to Labour. The northern economy crashing ought to help too, but a lot of them don't seem to mind that.
Hopefully Labour will go really hard on how for the Tories it was all soundbites but Labour will follow through.  They have two great spokespeople to push that message in Nandy (shadow Levelling up) and Rayner.  I appreciate it's reducing to gesture politics but pledging in their manifesto to relocate government to someone in the north while Westminster is renovated would be a strong statement.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,106
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10131 on: Today at 05:16:10 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:07:54 pm
Sunak thinks Darlington is in Scotland.

Johnson kept saying how wonderful Teesside was when he was on Tyneside.

Dorries talked Rugby Union to a Rugby League audience.

I'm hoping it's these sort of things that will return the 'Red Wall' to Labour. The northern economy crashing ought to help too, but a lot of them don't seem to mind that.


Is not knowing league from Union really an issue though?
I expect it shows a staggering lack of ability to hire competent proof readers and get a decent team around you?

( Rugby is the only sport on five live where I automatically change channel)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,013
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10132 on: Today at 05:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:10:27 pm
Liz Truss is the answer to the question 'What if you had Theresa May, but took away the competence. And charisma'.

I do think it comes back to Thatcher and the whole 'iron lady' halo. Two useless people in well over their heads as a result.  May recited Thatcher's speech when she became leader, Truss wore the exact same outfit Thatcher had on during her own leadership election, for the debate the other night.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10133 on: Today at 05:17:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:16:10 pm
Is not knowing league from Union really an issue though?
I expect it shows a staggering lack of ability to hire competent proof readers and get a decent team around you?

( Rugby is the only sport on five live where I automatically change channel)
You keep the tennis on?!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10134 on: Today at 05:18:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:05:22 pm
Thing is, she is most likely also to shit her pants when faced with the reality of doing it and would most likely lob herself out the window under the pressure.

In a way she is like Theresa May, but even shitter and even worse when speaking, which is incredible when you think about it. She may genuinely be the dimmest of all MPs.

Surely you're not talking about Truss. Dorries and Grayling are in the same party.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10135 on: Today at 05:19:29 pm »
Thatcher 2 it is then
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,492
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10136 on: Today at 05:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:16:40 pm
I do think it comes back to Thatcher and the whole 'iron lady' halo. Two useless people in well over their heads as a result.  May recited Thatcher's speech when she became leader, Truss wore the exact same outfit Thatcher had on during her own leadership election, for the debate the other night.
I can see her doing the, "Every Prime Minister needs a Willie" joke with that gormless grin on her face.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,651
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10137 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:16:10 pm
Is not knowing league from Union really an issue though?
I expect it shows a staggering lack of ability to hire competent proof readers and get a decent team around you?

( Rugby is the only sport on five live where I automatically change channel)

Its not so much the not knowing the difference, more that what she said highlights an absolute lack of preparation. She was at the RL and started talking about watching the wonderful drop goal in the World Cup Final. At least check your facts and realise that Johnny Wilkinson played union and it was England winning the Union World Cup she claims to have been watching, and not the RL version.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,651
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10138 on: Today at 05:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 05:19:29 pm
Thatcher 2 it is then

Off to war with the Argies to win the next election then?
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,796
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10139 on: Today at 05:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:57:22 pm
When Cameron left it was a case of he'll go down as one of the worst Prime Ministers ever, then May was as bad, not least with losing the Tories their majority in 2017; Johnson probably will go down as the worst PM. Who's to say Truss won't top that even?

It's just complete shambles. We need a radical Labour government to ensure we never have to endure these twats again running the country.

To be this shambolic they should really change their name to man united.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,734
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10140 on: Today at 05:22:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:16:10 pm
Is not knowing league from Union really an issue though?
I expect it shows a staggering lack of ability to hire competent proof readers and get a decent team around you?

( Rugby is the only sport on five live where I automatically change channel)

Id say its an issue when youre speaking at a launch event for the Rugby World Cup and she claimed she was such a big fan of the sport and told the audience of rugby league fans about Jonny Wilkinsons drop goal in the World Cup final of a different sport. :D
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,554
  • The first five yards........
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10141 on: Today at 05:23:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:15:25 pm
Hopefully Labour will go really hard on how for the Tories it was all soundbites but Labour will follow through.  They have two great spokespeople to push that message in Nandy (shadow Levelling up) and Rayner.  I appreciate it's reducing to gesture politics but pledging in their manifesto to relocate government to someone in the north while Westminster is renovated would be a strong statement.

That last bit's easy. Abolish the unelected House of Lords, replace it with an elected second chamber (via PR) and locate it permanently in the city of York.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10142 on: Today at 05:27:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:21:39 pm
Off to war with the Argies to win the next election then?

Tories and their depletion of the armed forces (despite being war mongers seemingly) mean we now have the firepower of Trumpton

Not sure war is an option any longer fortunately
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,554
  • The first five yards........
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10143 on: Today at 05:28:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:16:10 pm
Is not knowing league from Union really an issue though?
I expect it shows a staggering lack of ability to hire competent proof readers and get a decent team around you?

( Rugby is the only sport on five live where I automatically change channel)

Me too, it's all egg-chasing after all. But you have to be a nincompoop not to know the difference between League and Union. It's a cultural difference as much as a technical difference because it's about geography and social class.

There was also the small matter of Dorries making the mistake while launching Britain's bid for the Rugby League World Cup. In those situations it's much better if you praise Rugby League than Rugby Union.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10144 on: Today at 05:29:16 pm »
Who would be the best PM for us. similar situation to the referendum. you don't have to know all the facts. no need to do loads of research. just look at who Rees-Mogg and all the other nutcases want and go against it. they all wanted Brexit but for some reason people thought the glorious opportunities were something they would gain from.
AFAIK all the ancient nutters want Truss. that must mean Sunaks probably the best one for us.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10145 on: Today at 05:42:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:21:39 pm
Off to war with the Argies to win the next election then?

Do we have the resources to maintain a logistical chain to the Indian Ocean? Remember that Truss doesn't have the firmest grasp of geography.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10146 on: Today at 05:43:28 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:29:16 pm
Who would be the best PM for us. similar situation to the referendum. you don't have to know all the facts. no need to do loads of research. just look at who Rees-Mogg and all the other nutcases want and go against it. they all wanted Brexit but for some reason people thought the glorious opportunities were something they would gain from.
AFAIK all the ancient nutters want Truss. that must mean Sunaks probably the best one for us.

TBF, Truss was against what Rees Mogg and the other Brexit nutters wanted.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10147 on: Today at 05:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:28:16 pm
Me too, it's all egg-chasing after all. But you have to be a nincompoop not to know the difference between League and Union. It's a cultural difference as much as a technical difference because it's about geography and social class.

There was also the small matter of Dorries making the mistake while launching Britain's bid for the Rugby League World Cup. In those situations it's much better if you praise Rugby League than Rugby Union.

It's like going to Goodison and talking about how you'll never forget that night in Istanbul.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 249 250 251 252 253 [254]   Go Up
« previous next »
 