Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.

Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 09:33:42 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 09:26:08 pm
They are only talking about basic rate anyway, so whats 1p in that band? Pretty much fuck all to the taxpayer, but a big hit on public sector spending.

The interesting thing will be when the minimum wage has its annual uplift. Raise it anywhere near inflation and the Tories mates in business will be up in arms, increase it by a couple of % and there will be a lot of very unhappy voters. Just one more problem the new PM will need to deal with very soon.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 09:50:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:08:55 pm
Going to be hilarious. Thatcher's voice went right through me. intimidated anyone who stood up to her. she will never bring that sort of fear, not a chance.
 It's that gormless smile she has to work on. as Yorkie said it's like watching Eddie Flanagan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uPhXTZkpPE
It's the smile people do when they are halfway through an absolute belter of an anecdote and the audience know that something hilarious is about to happen, but it just doesn't work when the audience have absolutely no expectation of anything other than even more ball aching tedium.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 09:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:32:03 pm
Dials 999

"Which service do you require? Police, Ambulance, Go-Go Fire-Fire, Fires are us, Inferno management logistics, The Sexy Fire Brigade, No Pyro No Party, or Come to the Hose Down?"

"Errr, well it's a fire."

"But which service do you want madam?"

"Which is cheapest?"

"Go Go Fire Fire are currently charging £25,000 per hour, which is considerably cheaper than the rest."

"Thanks, I'll go Go Go."

"Trouble is they won't travel out of the city centre. Where are you?"

"At the power station"

"The power station?..... I'm afraid none of the options will do the power station."

"But it's burning down right now."

"Exactly. Too massive a job. No profit.....You could try phoning France and getting Calais Fire Brigade to come."





You do realise that they have a new number? It's 0118999881999119725-3 ;)
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:50:43 pm
It's how they have always referred to themselves - goes back years, but heard it again just yesterday.
The UK (and US) populace have always had a very unhealthy, inflated opinion of the nation and its people. An unwillingness to consider that other nations might actually do some thing s better. The proposition that the UK voter is sophisticated is preposterous; the notion that they are 'the most sophisticated in the world' is beyond delusional - it is insane. Yet, it would seem, huge swathes of the population actually believe this horse shit.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 07:31:18 pm
The UK electorate re-elected Thatcher twice and re-elected Blair after the illegal Iraq invasion in spite of the Lib Dems running a really solid anti-war campaign. Then gladly voted in Bozo. All three being shady characters who thrived on buzzwords and polarization.

You do you but people on team Starmer better be warned is all I'm saying :wave
Thatcher - Blair - Johnson. Not one of them might be reasonably compared with one of the other two. You are talking nonsense.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 10:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:21:35 pm
It would be very insular and naïve to underestimate the chances of Truss to win a general election or appeal to Red Wall voters. There's a strong chance she goes full populist and starts throwing haymakers at Labour ahead of the campaign. The Tories often find ways to pull election wins out of the bag when people don't expect them to. Then add that Starmer has the charisma of an iceberg and that basically no-one turned up for their by-election wins.

Just because she doesn't appeal to RAWK members doesn't mean she can't connect to the 400 + leave consistuencies by saying what they want to hear...

Where do you get that figure from?
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm
Thatcher - Blair - Johnson. Not one of them might be reasonably compared with one of the other two. You are talking nonsense.

He also forgets that this country also voted for Major and Cameron, hardly charismatic or interesting individuals
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm
He also forgets that this country also voted for Major and Cameron, hardly charismatic or interesting individuals

And the robotic May.

In fact the only charismatic campaigners were Blair and Johnson.

And John Smith would have fitted in with the lesser charisma party.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm
Thatcher - Blair - Johnson. Not one of them might be reasonably compared with one of the other two. You are talking nonsense.

Oh good, I thought it was just me.

Blair had many issues, but comparing him to Thatcher? Bloody hell.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10009 on: Yesterday at 10:58:24 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm
And the robotic May.

In fact the only charismatic campaigners were Blair and Johnson.

And John Smith would have fitted in with the lesser charisma party.

Exactly, there was the Maybot and they grey Major from Spitting Image but apparently Starmer is some kind of outlier in his dryness  :butt
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10010 on: Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
Oh good, I thought it was just me.

Blair had many issues, but comparing him to Thatcher? Bloody hell.
And for all her huge faults, Thatcher is not remotely comparable with Johnson.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10011 on: Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:22:07 pm
I think this is bang on Doc. The potential for comedy in Truss is on an epic scale. First time as tragedy, second time as farce and all that.

Yep. Johnson is clueless but he is able to bluster and deflect and appear confident and bullish. Whereas Truss either looks bemused by everything or puts on that unconvincing 'serious' tone - neither are very appealing and she doesn't exude any confidence at all.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10012 on: Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:03:07 pm
And for all her huge faults, Thatcher is not remotely comparable with Johnson.

Unfortunately Thatcher was demonically competent in her zealotry.

Johnson is a glad handing buffoon.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10013 on: Yesterday at 11:17:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:10:43 pm
Unfortunately Thatcher was demonically competent in her zealotry.

Johnson is a glad handing buffoon.
Yes, competence in our political enemies is a double-edged sword.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 12:15:01 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
The UK (and US) populace have always had a very unhealthy, inflated opinion of the nation and its people. An unwillingness to consider that other nations might actually do some thing s better. The proposition that the UK voter is sophisticated is preposterous; the notion that they are 'the most sophisticated in the world' is beyond delusional - it is insane. Yet, it would seem, huge swathes of the population actually believe this horse shit.
No, not the public, this refers to Tory MP's.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 06:22:52 am »
Heard a commentator say that typically we alternate between interesting and boring PMs so we are due a boring one.  Not sure how accurate his analysis was not his definition of interesting or dull. I know he picked thatcher-major and blair-brown. Can't remember the others.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 07:24:39 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:15:01 am
No, not the public, this refers to Tory MP's.
Yeah, I understood - I think. Politicians use the phrase, it refers to their voters, and too many voters believe this horseshit.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10017 on: Today at 07:25:33 am »
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10018 on: Today at 08:26:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:22:52 am
Heard a commentator say that typically we alternate between interesting and boring PMs so we are due a boring one.  Not sure how accurate his analysis was not his definition of interesting or dull. I know he picked thatcher-major and blair-brown. Can't remember the others.

I grew up with McMillan, Douglas-Home, Wilson and Heath. A boring bunch but some of the Ministers scandals were interesting - Profumo and Stonehouse.

And for political balance Jeremy Thorpe gave good scandal.
Re: Uk Burning. Tories laughing with their mates.
« Reply #10019 on: Today at 08:26:34 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:25:33 am
Surprise surprise inflation up again

https://news.sky.com/story/inflation-hits-fresh-40-year-high-of-9-4-as-cost-of-living-crisis-mounts-12655027

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-62227199
Whoever becomes new PM and their newly appointed Chancellor - surely not Zahawi! - are going to have an incredible mess to unpick.  Inflation is clearly global right now (the EU is running at 8.8% - although that's distorted by very high inflation in the Eastern countries) but the hopelessness of the last three years means we're in a bigger mess than most.

Some big decisions coming ahead:
- Do they honour the pension triple lock (cost ~£10bn/year and rising)?
- Do they plough on with the most pig-headed Brexit possible (estimated at currently costing us £10-15bn/year)?
- Do they permit public sector pay rises (not clear on cost due to waiting on pay review bodies but certainly going to be in the £bns)?
- Who do they put in their crosshairs when it comes to paying for any of the above on top of our existing £2.7tb national debt?

I expect many decisions will be made with more concern given to the polls and a 2024, or possibly earlier, GE.  We're fortunate that Osborne "fixed the roof while the sun was shining" ::)
