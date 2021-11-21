Surprise surprise inflation up again



https://news.sky.com/story/inflation-hits-fresh-40-year-high-of-9-4-as-cost-of-living-crisis-mounts-12655027



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-62227199



Whoever becomes new PM and their newly appointed Chancellor - surely not Zahawi! - are going to have an incredible mess to unpick. Inflation is clearly global right now (the EU is running at 8.8% - although that's distorted by very high inflation in the Eastern countries) but the hopelessness of the last three years means we're in a bigger mess than most.Some big decisions coming ahead:- Do they honour the pension triple lock (cost ~£10bn/year and rising)?- Do they plough on with the most pig-headed Brexit possible (estimated at currently costing us £10-15bn/year)?- Do they permit public sector pay rises (not clear on cost due to waiting on pay review bodies but certainly going to be in the £bns)?- Who do they put in their crosshairs when it comes to paying for any of the above on top of our existing £2.7tb national debt?I expect many decisions will be made with more concern given to the polls and a 2024, or possibly earlier, GE. We're fortunate that Osborne "fixed the roof while the sun was shining"