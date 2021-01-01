Poll

Author Topic: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?

Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9920 on: Today at 03:05:48 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:01:38 pm
YouGov poll suggests Badenoch would beat all rivals in final ballot - and Sunak would lose badly to all of them

YouGov has released new polling from Conservative party members that suggests Rishi Sunak would lose by a large margin to all three of his remaining rivals - Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt - in the final ballot.

The poll suggests Badenoch would beat all the others, although her margin over Truss (46% to 43%) is so close that YouGov say they are effectively tied.

A week ago, when YouGov conducted a similar poll, the results suggested Mordaunt would beat all other candidates. Since then her support has been plummeting (albeit from a very high base) and the poll suggests Badenoch and Truss would both beat her - but not by much.


That shows just how batshit the Tory Party membership is.

I don't like Sunak and, as a Vampire Squid alumni, he's hardly likely to be in any way economically progressive. But he's the most experienced and capable of the remaining candidates by a country mile.

Badenoch seems to ooze bitter malevolence.

I still hope Truss wins. She'd be a disaster for them.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9921 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:00:29 pm
BP Warwick Services M42 29th June 205.9p for unleaded and 209.9p for diesel

Texaco by me is 199.9p
Wow!
Sorry to totally derail but has diesel and petrol been these closer for a long while, or is it a recent thing? As far as I know you get quite a few more mpg from diesel on a decent run and a price gap had grown to reflect this.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9922 on: Today at 03:07:48 pm
Good to see the callous bitch Bedenoch out.

Truss4PM!
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9923 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm
Badenoch out, Truss now odds on favourite according to the betting exchanges.

So Sunak v Truss final two it seems.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9924 on: Today at 03:09:08 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:05:48 pm

That shows just how batshit the Tory Party membership is.

I don't like Sunak and, as a Vampire Squid alumni, he's hardly likely to be in any way economically progressive. But he's the most experienced and capable of the remaining candidates by a country mile.

Badenoch seems to ooze bitter malevolence.

I still hope Truss wins. She'd be a disaster for them.
Sunak seems to appeal by stating that tax cuts are a long term disaster. I'm not economically savvy enough to argue for or against,but it feels like austerity. Keep the poor, poor to help the economy. And it does feel correct. Energy prices are hurting hard and as a nation we have to suffer it. A socialist might try to lessen the pain at one end of the spectrum at the expense of the other. And I still advocate spreading the pain over a longer time through 'reckless' borrowing .
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9925 on: Today at 03:10:50 pm
Last two will be in a BBC debate on Monday. I hope we can get Simon cowell or ant and Dec in. Might be too soon for Dec after his recent loss mind.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9926 on: Today at 03:11:04 pm
Some mad tactical voting going on there. TT goes out and Sunak only goes up by three?

Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9927 on: Today at 03:12:56 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:09:08 pm
Sunak seems to appeal by stating that tax cuts are a long term disaster. I'm not economically savvy enough to argue for or against,but it feels like austerity. Keep the poor, poor to help the economy. And it does feel correct. Energy prices are hurting hard and as a nation we have to suffer it. A socialist might try to lessen the pain at one end of the spectrum at the expense of the other. And I still advocate spreading the pain over a longer time through 'reckless' borrowing .

Surely we are more likely to get austerity by having tax cuts because the government will need to curb public spending to pay for them.

Higher inflation also means higher interest rates. By Feb next year through a combo of extra energy costs, inflation and mortgage, ill be paying at least £400 extra a month.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9928 on: Today at 03:13:40 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:22:24 am

She was President of the Supreme Courth of the UK. In late 2019, the SCUK ruled that Bozo's Prorogation of Parliament was unlawful, and Baroness Hale delivered the verdict.

The utter c*nt acted unlawfully, brazened it out, and now declares it some sort of triumph to be lauded. That typifies him as the most scummy of scumbags.

Thanks 👍
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9929 on: Today at 03:14:25 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:11:04 pm
Some mad tactical voting going on there. TT goes out and Sunak only goes up by three?



How many did Mordaunt gain? Bedenoch was not for tax cuts so a lot of her vote could go to Sunak or Mordaunt.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9930 on: Today at 03:15:11 pm
Kemi Badenoch moves away from net zero by 2050, in double climate U-turn

Tory leadership hopeful says she could set target back, despite backing the 2019 pledge on Monday

Quote
Kemi Badenoch has U-turned a second time on her support for the government target of net zero emissions by 2050.

After telling a room of MPs at the Tory leadership climate hustings on Monday that she supported the 2019 manifesto pledge, later that evening she declared on TalkTV that she would delay it.

At the climate hustings, green Conservatives were delighted to hear the candidate, who was thought to be the most sceptical of climate measures, tell Alok Sharma that she was committed to the pledge.

Sam Hall, the director of the Conservative Environment Network, said at the time: I was delighted to hear all five leadership contenders pledge to honour the UKs net zero by 2050 target. Net zero is necessary to tackle dangerous climate change, win a majority for the Conservatives in 2024, ease cost of living pressures, and drive clean growth across the UK. Its clear that the net zero debate in this leadership contest is about how  not if  we should decarbonise our economy.

The Cop26 president, Alok Sharma, who chaired the event, was also pleased to secure a commitment from all five candidates, after previously saying he could resign under a prime minister who was not committed to net zero.

He said: Great to chair and excellent turnout at the Conservative Environment Network hustings for MPs to grill leadership candidates on climate, nature and biodiversity issues All five candidates confirmed that they are committed to net zero by 2050.

That evening, however, Badenoch appeared to row back on her comments, telling the News UK channel TalkTV: Yes, there are circumstances where I would delay it. What I want to see is what is the reasonable plan to get to net zero and to solve the climate change problem.

She even said she could consider pushing it back by decades: I believe there is climate change and thats something we do need to tackle, but we have to do it in a way that doesnt bankrupt our economy. Weve got to take people with us. What would happen if we moved it to 2060 or 2070? Were not going to be here. Lets be realistic.

Badenoch has repeatedly claimed that climate measures could bankrupt the economy, despite many of the UKs leading businesses saying that net zero is crucial for jobs and growth.

On Monday, she told the Guardian that not acting on climate could be more costly than acting, but it could be even more expensive if we act but do it in the wrong way.

When asked what the wrong way could be, she said using technology that is not ready yet.

A source close to Badenoch told the Guardian: Kemis position on decarbonising has always been the same. We need to do it without bankrupting the country and sacrificing livelihoods. She doesnt plan to drop the 2050 target.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/jul/19/kemi-badenoch-moves-away-from-net-zero-by-2050-in-double-climate-u-turn
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9931 on: Today at 03:20:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:14:25 pm
How many did Mordaunt gain? Bedenoch was not for tax cuts so a lot of her vote could go to Sunak or Mordaunt.

Mordaunt +10, Truss +15, Bedenoch +1.

Truss 6 behind Mordaunt now (but not sure she should consider all of those votes as permanently hers). 59 Bedenoch votes to distribute.

You'd think the right would swing behind Truss now, but who knows.....
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9932 on: Today at 03:21:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:56 pm
Surely we are more likely to get austerity by having tax cuts because the government will need to curb public spending to pay for them.

Higher inflation also means higher interest rates. By Feb next year through a combo of extra energy costs, inflation and mortgage, ill be paying at least £400 extra a month.
True. It depends how tax cuts are funded I guess. I'd assumed via borrowing, which reduces the amount available for public services down the road. Surely even the Tories can't be looking to squeeze public spending right now?
(Though I guess you might be right)
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9933 on: Today at 03:22:15 pm
We're less than 2 months away from Liz fucking Truss being PM.

Guaranteed that Rees-Mogg and Dorries stay in the Cabinet in that scenario - potentially even in promotions. That fat shite Frost would probably come back in. And that fatter shiter Johnson would stick around.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9934 on: Today at 03:26:44 pm
Did Johnson "get the big things right". Labour MP, Geraint Davies, doesn't think so:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uUMdo8YVejg
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9935 on: Today at 03:36:12 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:22:15 pm
We're less than 2 months away from Liz fucking Truss being PM.

Guaranteed that Rees-Mogg and Dorries stay in the Cabinet in that scenario - potentially even in promotions. That fat shite Frost would probably come back in. And that fatter shiter Johnson would stick around.

Labour will never have a bigger chance now to get back into power. Truss is amazingly bad and carries none of Johnson's ability to connect to the electorate.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9936 on: Today at 03:37:31 pm
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:08:25 pm
Badenoch out, Truss now odds on favourite according to the betting exchanges.

So Sunak v Truss final two it seems.

No one is odds on on Betfair.

Truss is 2.2
Sunak 2.4
Mordaunt 7.6

Truss has only briefly dipped under even money and not for long.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9937 on: Today at 03:39:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:36:12 pm
Labour will never have a bigger chance now to get back into power. Truss is amazingly bad and carries none of Johnson's ability to connect to the electorate.

Which in itself is mad because I honestly cant stand ever seeing him speak so its mad that loads of people think he alright/bit of a laugh and all the other reasons they might vote for him.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9938 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:01:38 pm
YouGov poll suggests Badenoch would beat all rivals in final ballot - and Sunak would lose badly to all of them

YouGov has released new polling from Conservative party members that suggests Rishi Sunak would lose by a large margin to all three of his remaining rivals - Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt - in the final ballot.

The poll suggests Badenoch would beat all the others, although her margin over Truss (46% to 43%) is so close that YouGov say they are effectively tied.

A week ago, when YouGov conducted a similar poll, the results suggested Mordaunt would beat all other candidates. Since then her support has been plummeting (albeit from a very high base) and the poll suggests Badenoch and Truss would both beat her - but not by much.

It seems likely that the type of people to become Party Members are your hardcore zealots and will therefore vote for the hardest of the hardcore nutjobs. Amazing that we run our country this way. They would probably be aghast if we suggested that a minority could run our country, yet it does.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9939 on: Today at 03:43:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:12:56 pm
Surely we are more likely to get austerity by having tax cuts because the government will need to curb public spending to pay for them.

Higher inflation also means higher interest rates. By Feb next year through a combo of extra energy costs, inflation and mortgage, ill be paying at least £400 extra a month.

Did we ever come out of austerity? Perhaps the 18 month pandemic holiday counts for some.
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
Reply #9940 on: Today at 03:47:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:07:48 pm
Truss4PM!



Glorious stuff. The most useless of them (and that's saying a lot) is on her way to becoming PM. 
