YouGov poll suggests Badenoch would beat all rivals in final ballot - and Sunak would lose badly to all of them
YouGov has released new polling from Conservative party members that suggests Rishi Sunak would lose by a large margin to all three of his remaining rivals - Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt - in the final ballot.
The poll suggests Badenoch would beat all the others, although her margin over Truss (46% to 43%) is so close that YouGov say they are effectively tied.
A week ago, when YouGov conducted a similar poll, the results suggested Mordaunt would beat all other candidates. Since then her support has been plummeting (albeit from a very high base) and the poll suggests Badenoch and Truss would both beat her - but not by much.
That shows just how batshit the Tory Party membership is.
I don't like Sunak and, as a Vampire Squid alumni, he's hardly likely to be in any way economically progressive. But he's the most experienced and capable of the remaining candidates by a country mile.
Badenoch seems to ooze bitter malevolence.
I still hope Truss wins. She'd be a disaster for them.