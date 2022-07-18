Poll

Author Topic: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?  (Read 321462 times)

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,479
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9840 on: Yesterday at 06:00:27 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:21:58 pm
https://www.policeprofessional.com/news/recreational-drug-users-could-have-passports-and-driving-licences-seized-under-government-crackdown/

Sounds like nonsense to me, unless they're including alcohol which I highly doubt.

They must include alcohol in that, and traffic and household accidence "under the influence". Otherwise can't see how that can be right.

Hope they plan to confiscate passports and driving licenses of recreational alcohol drinkers, that'll win votes...
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,523
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9841 on: Yesterday at 06:22:55 pm »
Prime Minister of the UK referring to the deep state at the despatch box.

Horrible fat fucking c*nt.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,479
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9842 on: Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:22:55 pm
Prime Minister of the UK referring to the deep state at the despatch box.

Horrible fat fucking c*nt.

Hah, what did he say? Surely, as the PM, he's also in charge of the "deep state"?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9843 on: Yesterday at 03:31:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:31:08 pm
Johnson as a PM, leader, Mayor, binman, whatever is fucking useless, but what he excels at is pulling the wool over the eyes of the stupid. Like you say, he just talks and shouts and no-one actually pulls him up on his lies and bullshit. He's cost this country £billions and its about time people woke up to this.
The man has no shame. often get the impression he's patting himself on the back batting away any direct questions. little smirk hiding on his face.

He really does think that Truth is for mugs. decency and integrity are for mugs. he knows the system we have in place is very naïve.  probably the only thing I agree with, it's not fit for purpose. very naïve.

What are the consequences for politicians who lie?

The verdict

Its easier to get thrown out of the House of Commons for calling someone a liar than for lying itself.

Despite often coming under fire from disgruntled viewers, the Speaker of the House does not have any power to police the truthfulness of debates in the chamber.

And other codes of conduct which mention honesty, like the Nolan Principles and the Ministerial Code, are essentially voluntary.

In fact, much of the British political system rests on the assumption that politicians will choose to behave honourably, and there are few sanctions in place for those who defy the conventions.

Dr Alice Lilley from the Institute of Government told us: Misleading Parliament is a serious matter.

The convention has always been that ministers who mislead Parliament are expected to resign, and this is set out in the Ministerial Code. But enforcing this convention is more complicated.

It is ultimately up to the prime minister to decide what happens to ministers judged to have broken the Code.

And Parliament has very few powers to punish a minister for misleading it. The Commons Speaker might make some pointed remarks that make their irritation clear, but it isnt their job to determine whether ministers are telling the truthor the consequences if they arent.


https://www.channel4.com/news/factcheck/factcheck-what-are-the-consequences-for-politicians-who-lie
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:34:49 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,468
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9844 on: Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm »
Top Shite Johnson, complaining about Labour wasting his time with the no confidence motion.
Hoyle informing him that it is actually a government motion.
Always shifting the blame with his lies.

Wasting his fucking time??? when he skipped yet another Cobra meeting to get his pissup ready, and play at being a fighter pilot. He is a shit stain on humanity. I try not to wish harm on anyone, but I hope he dies alone and penniless like thatcher.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9845 on: Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm
Top Shite Johnson, complaining about Labour wasting his time with the no confidence motion.
Hoyle informing him that it is actually a government motion.
Always shifting the blame with his lies.

Wasting his fucking time??? when he skipped yet another Cobra meeting to get his pissup ready, and play at being a fighter pilot. He is a shit stain on humanity. I try not to wish harm on anyone, but I hope he dies alone and penniless like thatcher.

Pretty sure thatcher didn't die penniless but I take the sentiment on board. He will die an unremarked nobody and be little more than a footnote in political history. He won't be remembered, except for his gaffes and his worst excesses perhaps. Certainly not for anything good. Even May had a few small achievements.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,005
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9846 on: Yesterday at 06:45:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:32:35 pm
Hah, what did he say? Surely, as the PM, he's also in charge of the "deep state"?

Must be pitching for a slot on GB News after he's left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9847 on: Yesterday at 06:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:22:55 pm
Prime Minister of the UK referring to the deep state at the despatch box.

Horrible fat fucking c*nt.

Waffled some bollix about Ukraine and his RAF trip.  Shortly after his jingoistic nonsense RAF Brize Norton closed as the runway melted.

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-royal-air-force-halts-flights-base-heatwave-melts-runway-sky-2022-07-18/

The Midas touch Johnson definitely doesnt have.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,085
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9848 on: Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm »
Tugenhadt is out. Or killed in action, as he would say.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9849 on: Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm »
So Twotanks is toast.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,690
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9850 on: Yesterday at 08:08:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:05:03 pm
Tugenhadt is out. Or killed in action, as he would say.

:D

I take it that wasnt unexpected. Still looking at a Sunak v Truss final two?

Speaking of which:

https://mobile.twitter.com/Rob1178/status/1549007582840459265

Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9851 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm »
Changing the thread title was a clever trick to lure me into this less interesting thread
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Klopptimist
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9852 on: Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm »
Very interesting results. Given it was Braverman gone last time, and her supporters available, it was Sunak that picked up the most of them. Few expected that. He'll now likely hoover up all of Tugendhat's to easily secure a spot in the last two.

As for the rest... well. Mordaunt losing a voter doesn't look like much, but could be a bit of an omen that the Penny Express has run out of steam. Truss must be furious that Badenoch is hanging in there and splitting the lunatic vote, or she'd have her own final place confirmed already.

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,712
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9853 on: Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm »
Truss versus Sunak - what did we do to deserve this?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,595
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9854 on: Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm »
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm
Why would he need to go to COBRA meetings because it's a bit warm. It's 39° every other day in London. Common Sense is all that is needed to make sure all services run as efficiently as possible.

Is this the ghost of Salahsleftfoot?

Or another Nick Ferrari fan?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9855 on: Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm
Truss versus Sunak - what did we do to deserve this?

Personally think it will be Mordor vs Sunak, Trusss performance in the debates will have a lot of people worried.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9856 on: Yesterday at 08:40:17 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm
Is this the ghost of Salahsleftfoot?

Or another Nick Ferrari fan?

I assumed they were being sarcastic rather then sounding like Ferrari
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,712
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9857 on: Yesterday at 08:49:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
Personally think it will be Mordor vs Sunak, Trusss performance in the debates will have a lot of people worried.

Shes been utter shite
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,384
  • Klopptimist
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9858 on: Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:29:16 pm
Truss versus Sunak - what did we do to deserve this?

Probably, but there's still a chance that the "Anyone but Truss" faction are able to siphon enough votes Mordaunt's way, especially if Sunak's lead is boosted massively tomorrow.

That's the thing that people have been overlooking throughout this entire contest - Tory skullduggery to manipulate the final two. So far, nobody has been comfortably enough ahead to do it, like Johnson was in 2019 the whole way through.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9859 on: Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:49:19 pm
Shes been utter shite

Yeah, I dont mean worried as in shes been good and her opponents worried, I mean her supporters and the Tory right will be worried how shit shes been.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,200
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9860 on: Yesterday at 09:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
Probably, but there's still a chance that the "Anyone but Truss" faction are able to siphon enough votes Mordaunt's way, especially if Sunak's lead is boosted massively tomorrow.

That's the thing that people have been overlooking throughout this entire contest - Tory skullduggery to manipulate the final two. So far, nobody has been comfortably enough ahead to do it, like Johnson was in 2019 the whole way through.

Sunak could easily get Truss knocked out in the next round if he wanted to, but that may well mean facing Badenoch at the end who may actually be more popular with the membership at present than Truss is
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,265
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9861 on: Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm »
Truss was an answer on pointless today.  It was filmed last year.

Only 3% of people recognised her. What a Stella career eh?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,477
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9862 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm
Very interesting results. Given it was Braverman gone last time, and her supporters available, it was Sunak that picked up the most of them. Few expected that. He'll now likely hoover up all of Tugendhat's to easily secure a spot in the last two.

As for the rest... well. Mordaunt losing a voter doesn't look like much, but could be a bit of an omen that the Penny Express has run out of steam. Truss must be furious that Badenoch is hanging in there and splitting the lunatic vote, or she'd have her own final place confirmed already.


Truss will probably offer her the role of Prime Minister in her cabinet to get her to to pull out.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,085
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9863 on: Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:38:51 pm
Personally think it will be Mordor vs Sunak, Trusss performance in the debates will have a lot of people worried.

Very unlikely any of Truss or Bedenochs camp flocks to Mordaunt now though. If there were maybe a couple of debates more then the right would rally around Bedenoch but right now they are stumped in that Truss they know is shit and Bedenoch unproven (and not providing huge tax cuts).
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,468
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9864 on: Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:24:40 pm
Truss will probably offer her the role of Prime Minister in her cabinet to get her to to pull out.


 :lmao
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,488
  • Kloppite
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9865 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm »
Perfect summing up of the current situation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_A2zjp40hA
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9866 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:22:55 pm
Prime Minister of the UK referring to the deep state at the despatch box.

Horrible fat fucking c*nt.
Is that what he said. I thought he said were in deep shit.
Not much difference between the Torys and the Republicans. both accuse the opposition of being a threat while they've been acting like fascists.
Margret Hodge speech today gives us a chilling reminder that should not be ignored. should not be forgotten come election time.
https://twitter.com/ScotsFox71/status/1549083058225270784
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9867 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
Very unlikely any of Truss or Bedenochs camp flocks to Mordaunt now though. If there were maybe a couple of debates more then the right would rally around Bedenoch but right now they are stumped in that Truss they know is shit and Bedenoch unproven (and not providing huge tax cuts).


So my logic is that Badenoch is the next one out. My suspicion (or certainly what I would do if I were in their position) is her supporters then look at Truss and Mordor, Truss is more ideologically aligned to Badenoch but shes completely useless and will get torn apart buy both Sunak and Starmer, she struggled to string coherent sentences together and crashed and burned in the debates as bad as I have seen anyone in a political debate, so electorally Mordor is the better bet to try and stop Sunak and beat Starmer.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,076
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9868 on: Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:44:43 pm
Pretty sure thatcher didn't die penniless but I take the sentiment on board. He will die an unremarked nobody and be little more than a footnote in political history. He won't be remembered, except for his gaffes and his worst excesses perhaps. Certainly not for anything good. Even May had a few small achievements.
Dancing and leopard print shoes?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,539
  • The first five yards........
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9869 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:22:55 pm
Prime Minister of the UK referring to the deep state at the despatch box.

Horrible fat fucking c*nt.

I almost wish there was a 'Deep State'. Johnson would have been bumped off years ago.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,595
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9870 on: Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Dancing and leopard print shoes?

Kitten heels, if I recall.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9871 on: Yesterday at 11:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
I almost wish there was a 'Deep State'. Johnson would have been bumped off years ago.

If there were a deep state , they'd never have allowed him to take office in the first place. Then again, he's a Tory, and we know what the establishment is like?

Didn't the top military brass once plot to oust Harold Wilson if they decided he was too socialist for them? (Or something.)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,173
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
« Reply #9872 on: Today at 06:06:56 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:46:22 pm
Well, seeing as COBRA meetings are called by the PM, maybe he should get his fat fucking arse there

As for common sense, this is his govt you are talking about here, they're all as thick as pigshit.

Because that's his fucking job
Logged
Fuck the French

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,622
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9873 on: Today at 06:56:27 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm
Changing the thread title was a clever trick to lure me into this less interesting thread

 ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9874 on: Today at 07:32:16 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
Dancing and leopard print shoes?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:48:27 pm
Kitten heels, if I recall.
RAWK's answer to Trinny and Susannah?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,595
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9875 on: Today at 07:42:39 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:32:16 am
RAWK's answer to Trinny and Susannah?

Welcome to the Clothes Show Gok Wan. :D
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,275
Re: Mumm-Ra - Is he as sexy as a House of Commons sex pest?
« Reply #9876 on: Today at 07:48:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:04:07 pm
Yeah, I dont mean worried as in shes been good and her opponents worried, I mean her supporters and the Tory right will be worried how shit shes been.
The Telegraph did a piece yesterday saying she had won the television debates: in summary, that her finger-poking, eye-swivelling performance was curiously effective. Yes, truly. However, Frottage did one of his regular pieces for them in which he put the boot in; passing on that billionaires want Truss to succeed because she's the easiest to manipulate. A criticism that had the ring of truth, even from his mendacious mouth.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9877 on: Today at 07:50:56 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:42:39 am
Welcome to the Clothes Show Gok Wan. :D
I've just been doxxed. Damn you!
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
