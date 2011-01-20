Poll

Author Topic: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?  (Read 317714 times)

Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9760 on: Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:29:31 pm
no way any worse than the country has had before what are you basing that on exactly?

shall we wait and see what temperature it actually hits first ??? An actual 38.7 beats a forecasted 40 in most people's eyes. Wasn't that many days ago all the expert were forecasting a heat wave the next day and it did nothing other than piss down all day.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:29:31 pm
When should a COBRA meeting be held if not when we could see hundreds of people die?

The operative word there is "could". There won't be that many and what did COBRA actually come up with ??? Nothing that any sensible person knows they should be doing. But it seems in this day and age, common sense doesn't exist and governments have to account for stupid people.

But maybe I am missing something ... enlighten men with the pearls of wisdom that COBRA came out with that nobody had ever thought of before ? Keep cool ? Don't go out in the heat of the day ? Any other beauties ???
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9761 on: Yesterday at 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:37:50 pm
"Let the bodies pile high'.....

Lets not give a fuck about the population and have a fucking party instead
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9762 on: Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 08:26:52 pm
If there's one skill the tories excel at its self preservation no way a general election is happening now with the state of the economy. It'll be 2024 when the economy will have recovered somewhat before we get a vote.

So, just so we're clear. You honestly believe Labour OR ANY OTHER POLITICAL PARTY wouldn't do exactly the same thing if they were in the same position  :lmao
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9763 on: Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
shall we wait and see what temperature it actually hits first ??? An actual 38.7 beats a forecasted 40 in most people's eyes. Wasn't that many days ago all the expert were forecasting a heat wave the next day and it did nothing other than piss down all day.

The operative word there is "could". There won't be that many and what did COBRA actually come up with ??? Nothing that any sensible person knows they should be doing. But it seems in this day and age, common sense doesn't exist and governments have to account for stupid people.

Yes, lets wait for the disaster to happen and then do something about it.

Last year there were 1600 excess deaths during the relatively mild heat wave, 2500 the year before, were they all stupid people?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9764 on: Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm
Yes, lets wait for the disaster to happen and then do something about it.

Last year there were 1600 excess deaths during the relatively mild heat wave, 2500 the year before, were they all stupid people?

Stop replying. Waste of your time mate.

I suppose the Government didn't need a plan for a pandemic as it was just a 'could happen'.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9765 on: Yesterday at 09:00:06 pm »
Some people just sail through life totally unaffected by external factors, see no reason to consider other people, laugh at anyone who listens to experts then seem stunned or bemused when anyone questions that outlook.

I heard and saw that attitude all through the early stages of covid where I used to live.  Arseholes who thought we were all fucking daft hiding away or being scared to go out. 

Those same pricks are now shouting these "scientists have had us panicking for 2yrs because of a bad cold" now they're doing the same cos it might get hot.

Fucking despise the lot of them!
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9766 on: Yesterday at 09:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:03:20 pm
You're laughing now, but the ban hammer is going to be coming out soon with that language.

Let's hope so mate  :wanker
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9767 on: Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm »
Back to topic, one of those 5 will be PM in 7 weeks.

Johnson on a jolly at our expense now.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9768 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
So, just so we're clear. You honestly believe Labour OR ANY OTHER POLITICAL PARTY wouldn't do exactly the same thing if they were in the same position  :lmao

The next leader of the Tories will be pressured to go to the country for a mandate, esp if the manifesto diverges from the 2019 one.  Which, given the state of the country with this cabal, it should do.  But given how useless the candidates are, it wouldnt be surprising if they carry on regardless.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9769 on: Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:11:49 pm
Back to topic, one of those 5 will be PM in 7 weeks.

Johnson on a jolly at our expense now.

The highlight was the presenter asking the 5 who of them voted Remain and Truss putting her hand up like the kid who had just pissed all over the seat. You could visibly see how uncomfortable she was when asked the question.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9770 on: Yesterday at 09:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
Nice turn of phrase you have there.

I'd say that's worth a ban. Blanket insulting people in such a vile way is well out of order.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9771 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:22:57 pm
I'd say that's worth a ban. Blanket insulting people in such a vile way is well out of order.

it will be mate. 
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9772 on: Yesterday at 09:34:49 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 05:48:12 pm
Shockingly (after Friday), Truss's numbers are way up in polls of the membership.



True that Badenoch tops the poll, but nobody expects her to be in the last two. Truss now wins in head-to-heads against both Mordaunt and Sunak.

Incredible stuff. Just give it to her, please!
In equal amounts, that's both hilarious and terrifying.
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9773 on: Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:34:49 pm
In equal amounts, that's both hilarious and terrifying.

Real life Veep with Truss not even labour could f*ck up an election against her.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9774 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:34:49 pm
In equal amounts, that's both hilarious and terrifying.

Its hilarious. She will either lose an election or die in office. Hopefully both.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9775 on: Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm


Who is this weapon?

A bit of quality control needs to be exerted I think.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9776 on: Yesterday at 09:57:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:40:42 pm
Its hilarious. She will either lose an election or die in office. Hopefully both.

Are you alright?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9777 on: Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:20:09 pm
The highlight was the presenter asking the 5 who of them voted Remain and Truss putting her hand up like the kid who had just pissed all over the seat. You could visibly see how uncomfortable she was when asked the question.

The same remain voting Liz Truss that Rees Mogg is supporting because she really believes in Brexit. You've got to hand it to them, they know people are stupid so use it against them.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9778 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:59:02 pm
The same remain voting Liz Truss that Rees Mogg is supporting because she really believes in Brexit. You've got to hand it to them, they know people are stupid so use it against them.

Im sure Rees-Mogg and Dorries are only backing her because they think they can get her to do their bidding for them, she would be no more then PM in name only.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9779 on: Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm »
Which genius in Tory HQ thought it was a good idea to parade these numpties before the nation?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9780 on: Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm »
Sunak: 24% (-1)
Tugendhat: 19% (-17)
Mordaunt: 17% (+5)
Truss: 15% (+9)
Badenoch: 12% (=)

Via @OpiniumResearch.
Changes w/ C4 Debate.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9781 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm
Which genius in Tory HQ thought it was a good idea to parade these numpties before the nation?
You know?  Im not so sure its as bad for them as you think.

I fear theres a no publicity is bad publicity angle here and they they gain something of a reality TV reputation.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9782 on: Yesterday at 10:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm
Which genius in Tory HQ thought it was a good idea to parade these numpties before the nation?

Probably Johnson.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9783 on: Yesterday at 10:14:45 pm »
The Tories are fucked. All the right wing commentators have backed Bedenoch because they know Truss is utter shite, but they know that the MPs will continue to side with Truss.

Even if Truss wins they know they are in trouble, they can see what the Brexit extremists cannot.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9784 on: Yesterday at 10:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:28:26 pm
They're such a pile of shit and a waste of time. Etchingham is a shit stirrer too. She asks them to raise their hand if they'd want Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson serving in their cabinet. This man has been PM for several years, you think he wants to go back to running DCMS or Transport Secretary? When was the last time a PM went back to a regular cabinet gig? Churchill? Do us a favour will you and be a grown up for the love of fucking God.

Douglas Home?
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9785 on: Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:41:41 pm
So, just so we're clear. You honestly believe Labour OR ANY OTHER POLITICAL PARTY wouldn't do exactly the same thing if they were in the same position  :lmao
You are Desmond Swayne and I claim my £5.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9786 on: Yesterday at 10:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:40:49 pm
You are Desmond Swayne and I claim my £5.
Ouch.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9787 on: Yesterday at 11:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on July 16, 2022, 10:52:15 pm
When asked 'who would make the best PM', Sunak polled higher than Starmer.  Obviously, it's not the be all and end all but, there are better choices from a Labour perspective.
yes but at present that's a hypothetical question as nobody knows what a Sunak led government will bring (aside from misery for ordinary folk!)
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9788 on: Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm »
Apparently Sunak has called Truss plan to cut taxes as socialist. Mad logic that.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9789 on: Yesterday at 11:48:17 pm »
Commie bastards
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9790 on: Today at 06:55:34 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:36:27 pm
Apparently Sunak has called Truss plan to cut taxes as socialist. Mad logic that.

They're all socialists, apparently.
Re: The state Of The UK. How Has the UK Got To Now?
« Reply #9791 on: Today at 07:29:40 am »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Yesterday at 08:40:01 pm
shall we wait and see what temperature it actually hits first ??? An actual 38.7 beats a forecasted 40 in most people's eyes. Wasn't that many days ago all the expert were forecasting a heat wave the next day and it did nothing other than piss down all day.

The operative word there is "could". There won't be that many and what did COBRA actually come up with ??? Nothing that any sensible person knows they should be doing. But it seems in this day and age, common sense doesn't exist and governments have to account for stupid people.

But maybe I am missing something ... enlighten men with the pearls of wisdom that COBRA came out with that nobody had ever thought of before ? Keep cool ? Don't go out in the heat of the day ? Any other beauties ???

It doesn't really matter whether a COBRA meeting should or should not be held, the story is that one was and yet again the Prime Minister fucked off to do personal stuff rather than actually do the fucking job the fat c*nt is employed to do.

Course he calls it the greatest job in the world, he gets paid thousands to do fuck all.
