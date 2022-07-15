Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 315243 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,638
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9680 on: Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm »
Will the next leader continue with the levelling up agenda? If not an awful lot of people are going to have to change their email address.
From c*nt@levelingup.gov.uk to c*nt@newslogan.gov.uk

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9681 on: Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:29:56 pm
Its not that simple!  Id need to read the Equality Act and possibly a load of other stuff to come to a proper view; I tried just now but I cant see anything specific on access to spaces, just a duty not to discriminate, in which regard I did say the Equality Act didnt match up with the Gender Recognition Act, so that all that was required under the former was to be proposing to undergo sex reassignment. so if thats what governs access to spaces then the answer seems to be yes, its not dependent on getting a GRC, its dependent on what seems to be proposing to undergo surgery (though the language isnt very clear).

But now that Ive jogged my memory, I think we also got to that part last time so Im not sure why youre attributing a particular opinion to me and being pointed about it, so youll have to forgive me for being a bit cautious about this when like I say it isnt really relevant to what Ive been saying tonight.

You don't need to read the details of the act to know that access to spaces has nothing to do with a GRC. To claim so is hiding behind legalese.

A GRC is only used for the purposes of getting certain paperwork like passports etc.

Ask yourself this - when have you ever heard of anyone ever being asked to prove their gender OR sex before entering toilets?

Ask any transgender person whether they have ever had to use a GRC to use a toilet. Do they use the 'wrong' toilets until they have made it through the years long process to get a GRC? No of course they don't.

It has literally nothing to do with it. And that is the fundamental point of this whole debate. It all started because of some proposed changes to the GRA to make it easier to get a GRC. And that has been twisted into a debate about access to spaces, which is completely unrelated but unfortunately people have fallen for it.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9682 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on July 15, 2022, 11:57:48 pm
They should have played this at the end of Channel 4's 'Tory Leadership Debate' (from about 1 minute onwards):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pYuZghrRF4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pYuZghrRF4U</a>
love that,.sums the fuckers up in a nutshell
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9683 on: Yesterday at 09:50:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:40:35 am
Why do none of the rows seem to add up to 100%
also no question for who is a...........

c*nt!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9684 on: Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:31:55 pm
I do agree that sports is probably the single most difficult area of this debate. My opinion is that it should be left up to the various authorities within each sport to make their own judgement, without interference from those on either side who have agendas.
You mean like in MMA fights, where a crappy male fighter transitions to female and then beats the living daylights out of his non-trans opponents?

https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/news-when-transgender-fighter-fallon-fox-broke-opponent-s-skull-mma-fight
Quote
Fallon Fox, the first MMA fighter to come out as transgender, once fractured the skull of her opponent in an MMA fight in 2014.

Fox was challenging Tamikka Brents at CCCW (Capital City Cage Wars) event, where the 45-year-old fighter brutally defeated her American opponent. The fight lasted just over two minutes after the referee was forced to halt the contest.

Brents received seven staples to her head, and also suffered a concussion. She was overpowered by Fox to an extent that even the orbital bone inside her skull was fractured.
Quote
“I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night. I can’t answer whether it’s because she was born a man or not because I’m not a doctor. I can only say, I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right. Her grip was different, I could usually move around in the clinch against other females but couldn’t move at all in Fox’s clinch," Brents told Whoa TV.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9685 on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:40:20 pm
I dont think that is where it started at all.  Its been building for about a decade as the concept of transgender blew up on social media, and normies are trying to catch up by working through the implications in everyday life.  Its a way bigger issue than toilets, and if thats whats prompted the current round of attention then so be it, it doesnt invalidate the significance of the issue at all - like I said, my particular interest is in the medicalisation of kids and teens.

And yeah okay, I see your particular angle now and like I said, forgive me for being cautious.  The last time I responded to a pointed question like that, I took an hour out my day to think through the question in good faith and the poster turned out to be a timewasting c*nt just trying to do a gotcha, and it cant help but put you off taking folk at face value.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:56:13 pm by Iska »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9686 on: Yesterday at 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm
You mean like in MMA fights, where a crappy male fighter transitions to female and then beats the living daylights out of his non-trans opponents?

https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/news-when-transgender-fighter-fallon-fox-broke-opponent-s-skull-mma-fight

Possibly MMA authorities have got it wrong. The problem is there is so much variation between sports that trying to take a top down approach seems wrong to me.

I personally know nothing about MMA though, so can't say how common such injuries are normally.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,832
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9687 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm »
What the fuck are you guys on about now

Hate the Tories, that's simple
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9688 on: Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:03:37 am
Things will get worse.  However, he's been number 2 in the government for the past few years and still polls better than Starmer.  It's not great if he wins.
there's not actually been a poll with him as leader yet though just hypothetical questions, he is not the guy I can see people warming too.  The Tories need an ordinary chap, aka John Major but there's nobody like that left anywhere near that wing of the party.

Personally I couldn't care less who wins, they will all attract less votes than de Pfeifal
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9689 on: Yesterday at 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:57:01 pm
What the fuck are you guys on about now

Hate the Tories, that's simple
100%, I've said it before and I'll say it again, there is no such thing as a good Tory, they are all the scum of the earth and should be treated as such
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9690 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
there's not actually been a poll with him as leader yet though just hypothetical questions, he is not the guy I can see people warming too.  The Tories need an ordinary chap, aka John Major but there's nobody like that left anywhere near that wing of the party.

Personally I couldn't care less who wins, they will all attract less votes than de Pfeifal

When asked 'who would make the best PM', Sunak polled higher than Starmer.  Obviously, it's not the be all and end all but, there are better choices from a Labour perspective.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,532
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9691 on: Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Lebedevs: how I exposed the prime ministers defining scandal

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/16/carole-cadwalladr-boris-johnson-lebedevs-prime-ministers-defining-scandal?CMP=share_btn_tw
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9692 on: Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:39:43 pm
Will the next leader continue with the levelling up agenda? If not an awful lot of people are going to have to change their email address.
From c*nt@levelingup.gov.uk to c*nt@newslogan.gov.uk



levelling up is one of many Tory meaningless soundbites.  In practical terms it appears to mean diverting funds to Tory controlled councils.

https://ground.news/article/levelling-up-funds-awarded-to-local-councils-of-tory-ministers_091724

Just another lie/scam.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 12:29:32 am »
 Labours Dianne Johnson(no relation :) ) made a excellent point on what Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is saying to justify staying on as leader and the excuses made by Priti Patel and Dominic Raab to avoid tough select committee scrutiny. they both know they are in for a hammering. Johnson says he is staying on as PM to get on with running the country. the Tory MPs are supporting him on it yet Patel and Raab say the unprecedented changes stops them from appearing before committees for scrutiny.

Bit to long so posted small extract.
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's 'clapped-out' government grinds to a halt as Tory civil war erupts


Few things have better symbolised the miserable end of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons ill-fated government than Priti Patels refusal to be questioned by the home affairs select committee.

The home secretary had been due to appear before the cross-party group of MPs on Wednesday, but the day before sent them an email saying: The committee will be aware of the recent changes in government, and in particular to the ministerial team in my department.

Regrettably, as a result of this and the wider unprecedented changes since I agreed to give evidence, I will no longer be able to meet with the committee tomorrow.

In her reply, the committees chair, Labours Diana Johnson, replied: We have been given to understand that, despite the prime ministers resignation last week, we still have a functioning government in place ...

Despite the fact that Johnson is not due to leave Number 10 until September 5, it became clear this week that, to all intents and purposes, his administration has given up the ghost.

Taking a leaf out of Patels book, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has also pulled out of an appearance next week before the Joint Committee on Human Rights, where he was due to be grilled on his flagship Bill of Rights.

And yesterday, with the UK set for record-breaking temperatures at the start of next week, Labours Wes Streeting asked why health secretary Steve Barclay had not made a Commons statement telling people how to protect themselves in the heatwave.

Streeting told HuffPost UK: We havent seen the health secretary since his appointment. Hes the Invisible Man in a national emergency.

This is a government in name only. Ministers arent even in the office, let alone in power.
https://www.aol.co.uk/news/boris-johnsons-clapped-government-grinds-040002599.html

Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,638
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 07:58:57 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Lebedevs: how I exposed the prime ministers defining scandal

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/16/carole-cadwalladr-boris-johnson-lebedevs-prime-ministers-defining-scandal?CMP=share_btn_tw
The Canada sanction in the last line is interesting, I wonder if more will come out about that.
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,621
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 10:27:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and the Lebedevs: how I exposed the prime ministers defining scandal

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/16/carole-cadwalladr-boris-johnson-lebedevs-prime-ministers-defining-scandal?CMP=share_btn_tw
He really should not be able to appoint anyone to anything until this has been properly investigated (and the full Russia report released).

With speculation that he will attempt to pack the Lords in his 'resignation' honours we really need to get rid for goodness sake.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,348
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 10:34:22 am »
Civil service: Johnson cant hand top police job to friend

Former Met Police commissioner will have to go through same process as other candidates to land prestigious position, say sources

Quote
Any attempt by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to unfairly install a close ally as head of the National Crime Agency before he leaves No 10 will be thwarted, civil service sources have said.

Reports suggest the prime minister is keen to insert his friend Lord Hogan-Howe into one of the most prestigious positions in UK policing as one of his final acts in office.

But civil service sources say that any move by Johnson to manoeuvre the former Metropolitan police commissioner into the £223,000-a-year position would be blocked because any candidate first has to impress an independent panel before they make it on to the shortlist of candidates.

The recruitment process for the head of the NCA was controversially reopened in May after Hogan-Howe, Johnsons favoured pick, apparently failed to make it on to the list.

Hogan-Howe has broken normal police convention by overtly backing the prime minister, taking the unusual step of supporting Johnson during the 2019 Tory leadership contest.

A source at the Civil Service Commission said Hogan-Howe would need to navigate the same process as his rival for the job, the NCAs acting director general, Graeme Biggar.

There is due process around making sure that candidates are treated fairly, and go through the same process assessed against the criteria. He will have to be treated like all the other candidates and be assessed against the criteria, through to the appointed candidates list, said a source at the commission, which has a mandate to ensure employees are selected fairly.

Home secretary Priti Patel has ultimate power over who gets the job. If the panel and civil service commissioner decide a candidate is not strong enough, they dont get through to the appointed candidate list for the home secretary to make a decision, said the Civil Service Commission source.

The reopening of applications prompted anger, largely because Hogan-Howe, 64, presided over Operation Midland, the Mets disastrous investigation into an alleged VIP paedophile ring.

Concerns have been voiced that Johnson, now effectively a caretaker prime minister in an interim government, does not abuse his powers during his final weeks in No 10. The Tory MP David Davis is among those who have said that important appointments should be left to the next prime minister. Downing Street denies that Johnson has attempted to install Hogan-Howe.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/17/civil-service-johnson-cant-hand-top-police-job-to-friend
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,532
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 10:27:58 am
He really should not be able to appoint anyone to anything until this has been properly investigated (and the full Russia report released).

With speculation that he will attempt to pack the Lords in his 'resignation' honours we really need to get rid for goodness sake.
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:58:57 am
The Canada sanction in the last line is interesting, I wonder if more will come out about that.

This story is not going away any time soon, I expect more will come out. I joined this online paper byline Times and they are an independent newspaper so they have no big owners like the dailies do and they are going really big on it. John Sweeney has done a lot more on Johnson's relationship with the Lebedevs. I will try and load a couple more stories later which haven't made the daily ones yet.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,621
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 10:50:50 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:45:47 am
This story is not going away any time soon, I expect more will come out. I joined this online paper byline Times and they are an independent newspaper so they have no big owners like the dailies do and they are going really big on it. John Sweeney has done a lot more on Johnson's relationship with the Lebedevs. I will try and load a couple more stories later which haven't made the daily ones yet.
The Byline Times have some excellent articles and have some properly decent investigative reporters. It is good that there are corners of the internet doing the work that the major papers refuse to.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,638
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 11:00:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:34:22 am
Civil service: Johnson cant hand top police job to friend

Former Met Police commissioner will have to go through same process as other candidates to land prestigious position, say sources

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/17/civil-service-johnson-cant-hand-top-police-job-to-friend
I met Hogan-Howe in 2001 during the fuel crisis when he was a very high ranking officer in Merseyside Police. Fucking hell you'd never have guessed he was a closet Tory at the time.
Aren't some people gobshites!
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,214
  • kopite
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 11:04:07 am »
Thick bastards....'Campaign' spelt wrong on the poster to the left of Sunak and the other pricks name is actually Brereton! not as spelt on his poster!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,832
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 11:17:33 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 11:04:07 am
Thick bastards....'Campaign' spelt wrong on the poster to the left of Sunak and the other pricks name is actually Brereton! not as spelt on his poster!

'levelling" Stoke on Trent also.

Mind you, it's right overall
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,134
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 12:54:17 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:17:33 am
'levelling" Stoke on Trent also.

Mind you, it's right overall

They keep saying we need to unite the country, this could well be the policy to do it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,532
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 01:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 10:50:50 am
The Byline Times have some excellent articles and have some properly decent investigative reporters. It is good that there are corners of the internet doing the work that the major papers refuse to.

Yes, they have some brilliant articles which are a real eye opener when you start reading them. It kind of shows how depressingly the daily newspapers are when they are owned by rich businessmen who have their own agendas and want to influence Government policy.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,571
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 02:20:04 pm »
I'll stay in the job until September, but you can fuck off If you think I#m doing any work

Logged
Scouse not English

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 02:38:40 pm »
I'm so out of touch with all the gender and trans stuff so can someone explain what the Mordor woman means.

What is this thing that trans people need to get a medical certification to change their gender and is that good or bad?  In the sense of the person involved, not society.

It's so confusing as it all feels like the opposite of what it actually means 🤷
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 03:02:29 pm »
Caught Mordaunt on bbc earlier and the usual load of nonsense.  Fake praise for Johnson were now out of the EU.  Notwithstanding the NI protocol issue, when will any journalist ask the simple question, how has that benefited the country?.

Instead all journalists let that nonsense comment slide without challenge.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 03:16:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:02:29 pm
Caught Mordaunt on bbc earlier and the usual load of nonsense.  Fake praise for Johnson were now out of the EU.  Notwithstanding the NI protocol issue, when will any journalist ask the simple question, how has that benefited the country?.

Instead all journalists let that nonsense comment slide without challenge.
No serious grilling on whether they believe Johnson lies.
From what ive seen Tugendhat is the only one who deserves any credit, he gives a direct answer. Yes.
Moraunt dodges the question. He made mistakes. he's apologised for making the mistakes. they should be told it's a unacceptable reply. the questions was do they think he lies, answer the question.  they will no doubt say they won't be pushed into a yes or no answer,  answer should be, your refusing to answer the question. you can't blame the public for assuming you believe he lies as you would be defending him telling us NO over and over, you would be telling us why you don't believe he lies.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:16:33 pm
No serious grilling on whether they believe Johnson lies.
From what ive seen Tugendhat is the only one who deserves any credit, he gives a direct answer. Yes.
Moraunt dodges the question. He made mistakes. he's apologised for making the mistakes. they should be told it's a unacceptable reply. the questions was do they think he lies, answer the question.  they will no doubt say they won't be pushed into a yes or no answer,  answer should be, your refusing to answer the question. you can't blame the public for assuming you believe he lies as you would be defending him telling us NO over and over, you would be telling us why you don't believe he lies.

Most can't answer it because they'd make themselves look like a dickhead either way. If they said yes they'd have to explain why they were so blind to what everybody else could see at that time, if they said no they'd have to explain away something that cannot be. No win situation because they were aiding and abetting him and nobody should forget that.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 03:41:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:30:45 pm
Most can't answer it because they'd make themselves look like a dickhead either way. If they said yes they'd have to explain why they were so blind to what everybody else could see at that time, if they said no they'd have to explain away something that cannot be. No win situation because they were aiding and abetting him and nobody should forget that.
I agree, that's the consequences of supporting lies. thing is, the fact they refuse to answer the question is very telling, it shows they believe he lies, they would be defending him if they believed he never lies.
Logged
getnorthern

Even I havent had a blowjob in the office. And I work from home.

Online SalahsLeftFoot

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm »
Mourdant's been taking a pummeling since the TV debate; firs the self id stuff (did she or didn't she) and then being ridiculed - arguably quite rightly - for suggesting it's possible to cut the equivalent of £20 in fuel duty as it will be "self-funding"  :butt  :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 