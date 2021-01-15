Poll

What word best describes the Tory leadership bidders

Great
OK
Meh
Nasty
Evil
Stupid
Inbred
Weird
Nazi Cheeses
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK  (Read 313494 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,633
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 09:39:43 pm »
Will the next leader continue with the levelling up agenda? If not an awful lot of people are going to have to change their email address.
From c*nt@levelingup.gov.uk to c*nt@newslogan.gov.uk

Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 09:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:29:56 pm
Its not that simple!  Id need to read the Equality Act and possibly a load of other stuff to come to a proper view; I tried just now but I cant see anything specific on access to spaces, just a duty not to discriminate, in which regard I did say the Equality Act didnt match up with the Gender Recognition Act, so that all that was required under the former was to be proposing to undergo sex reassignment. so if thats what governs access to spaces then the answer seems to be yes, its not dependent on getting a GRC, its dependent on what seems to be proposing to undergo surgery (though the language isnt very clear).

But now that Ive jogged my memory, I think we also got to that part last time so Im not sure why youre attributing a particular opinion to me and being pointed about it, so youll have to forgive me for being a bit cautious about this when like I say it isnt really relevant to what Ive been saying tonight.

You don't need to read the details of the act to know that access to spaces has nothing to do with a GRC. To claim so is hiding behind legalese.

A GRC is only used for the purposes of getting certain paperwork like passports etc.

Ask yourself this - when have you ever heard of anyone ever being asked to prove their gender OR sex before entering toilets?

Ask any transgender person whether they have ever had to use a GRC to use a toilet. Do they use the 'wrong' toilets until they have made it through the years long process to get a GRC? No of course they don't.

It has literally nothing to do with it. And that is the fundamental point of this whole debate. It all started because of some proposed changes to the GRA to make it easier to get a GRC. And that has been twisted into a debate about access to spaces, which is completely unrelated but unfortunately people have fallen for it.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
They should have played this at the end of Channel 4's 'Tory Leadership Debate' (from about 1 minute onwards):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pYuZghrRF4U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pYuZghrRF4U</a>
love that,.sums the fuckers up in a nutshell
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 09:50:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:40:35 am
Why do none of the rows seem to add up to 100%
also no question for who is a...........

c*nt!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,521
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 09:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:31:55 pm
I do agree that sports is probably the single most difficult area of this debate. My opinion is that it should be left up to the various authorities within each sport to make their own judgement, without interference from those on either side who have agendas.
You mean like in MMA fights, where a crappy male fighter transitions to female and then beats the living daylights out of his non-trans opponents?

https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/news-when-transgender-fighter-fallon-fox-broke-opponent-s-skull-mma-fight
Quote
Fallon Fox, the first MMA fighter to come out as transgender, once fractured the skull of her opponent in an MMA fight in 2014.

Fox was challenging Tamikka Brents at CCCW (Capital City Cage Wars) event, where the 45-year-old fighter brutally defeated her American opponent. The fight lasted just over two minutes after the referee was forced to halt the contest.

Brents received seven staples to her head, and also suffered a concussion. She was overpowered by Fox to an extent that even the orbital bone inside her skull was fractured.
Quote
“I’ve fought a lot of women and have never felt the strength that I felt in a fight as I did that night. I can’t answer whether it’s because she was born a man or not because I’m not a doctor. I can only say, I’ve never felt so overpowered ever in my life and I am an abnormally strong female in my own right. Her grip was different, I could usually move around in the clinch against other females but couldn’t move at all in Fox’s clinch," Brents told Whoa TV.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,196
  • The only club that matters
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 09:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:40:20 pm
I dont think that is where it started at all.  Its been building for about a decade as the concept of transgender blew up on social media, and normies are trying to catch up by working through the implications in everyday life.  Its a way bigger issue than toilets, and if thats whats prompted the current round of attention then so be it, it doesnt invalidate the significance of the issue at all - like I said, my particular interest is in the medicalisation of kids and teens.

And yeah okay, I see your particular angle now and like I said, forgive me for being cautious.  The last time I responded to a pointed question like that, I took an hour out my day to think through the question in good faith and the poster turned out to be a timewasting c*nt just trying to do a gotcha, and it cant help but put you off taking folk at face value.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:56:13 pm by Iska »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,619
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 09:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:52:18 pm
You mean like in MMA fights, where a crappy male fighter transitions to female and then beats the living daylights out of his non-trans opponents?

https://www.sportskeeda.com/mma/news-when-transgender-fighter-fallon-fox-broke-opponent-s-skull-mma-fight

Possibly MMA authorities have got it wrong. The problem is there is so much variation between sports that trying to take a top down approach seems wrong to me.

I personally know nothing about MMA though, so can't say how common such injuries are normally.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,829
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
What the fuck are you guys on about now

Hate the Tories, that's simple
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:03:37 am
Things will get worse.  However, he's been number 2 in the government for the past few years and still polls better than Starmer.  It's not great if he wins.
there's not actually been a poll with him as leader yet though just hypothetical questions, he is not the guy I can see people warming too.  The Tories need an ordinary chap, aka John Major but there's nobody like that left anywhere near that wing of the party.

Personally I couldn't care less who wins, they will all attract less votes than de Pfeifal
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Tories - genuinely trying to destroy the UK
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:57:01 pm
What the fuck are you guys on about now

Hate the Tories, that's simple
100%, I've said it before and I'll say it again, there is no such thing as a good Tory, they are all the scum of the earth and should be treated as such
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 